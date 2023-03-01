23 Best Thickening Shampoos In 2023

Thinning hair can be a frustrating and confidence-damaging issue for many people. While there are lots of potential causes for hair loss, one of the most common is simply genetics. Fortunately, there are a wide range of products available that can help to thicken and strengthen hair, giving the appearance of fuller, healthier locks.

One of the most popular options are thickening shampoos. In this article, we'll take a look at 23 of the best thickening shampoos available in 2023. From drugstore finds to high-end options, we've got you covered. Whether you're dealing with hair loss, fine hair, or just want to add some volume, there's a thickening shampoo on this list that will work for you.

Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo

At top of the list is this strengthening, refreshing and invigorating shampoo from Blu Atlas. In two aromatic scents, classic and coconut apricot, this product has it all. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and 99% of ingredients are derived from natural sources.

Saw palmetto is one of these key ingredients. It actively combats DHT, a hormone that can contribute to hair loss, meaning this ingredient effectively makes the hair fuller and thicker and prevents it from thinning further. Other nourishing ingredients such as jojoba oil help to stimulate hair health and fullness by nourishing it deeply with vitamins A, E and D as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. Jojoba oil is very efficient at penetrating deep into the skin, meaning all the goodness is sure to reach your hair follicle. This product is also fortified with aloe barbadensis leaf which acts as a natural moisturizer as well as giving another boost of vitamins A, C and E.

This shampoo is gentle enough to be used on a daily basis and is best paired with Blu Atlas’s Restoring and Moisturizing Conditioner. To use, lather a quarter-sized amount into your scalp, making sure hair is damp before application. Massage into hair and rinse thoroughly.

2. Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss

Klorane’s strengthening shampoo is specially formulated to repair and fortify thinning hair to bring it back to its natural glory. It visibly thickens and volumizes hair. With 80% of the ingredients sourced from natural origins, this product is biodegradable, vegan and has a 100% recycled and recyclable bottle.

Quinine bark extract has strengthening properties targeted to reduce thinning hair. Organic edelweiss and caffeine aim to stimulate the hair follicles and invigorate your scalp. The shampoo also contains a vitamin B complex including B3, B5, B6, B7, and B8 which all nourish your hair to become stronger and healthier. This shampoo helps to fix hair to the scalp meaning less hair falls and thinning is reduced, giving you a fuller, more volumized appearance.

This product should be applied to wet hair and massaged into the scalp until a lather forms. Rinse hair thoroughly and follow with Klorane’s Strengthening Conditioner with Quinine and Edelweiss.

3. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

This shampoo is specially formulated for hair that is fine or flat, and actively volumizes and thickens for a fresh, bouncy feeling. It is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free and made with no parabens.

The key ingredient, biotin, helps improve the structure of the keratin in your hair, increasing its strength and longevity. Pro-vitamin B5 and coconut oil provide hydration to your hair, promoting health and a natural shine. Coconut oil also promotes scalp health and acts to prevent strand breakage and split ends. Saw palmetto berry extract is added to encourage volumization of the hair, further improving the appearance of thickness. Another extract, from loquat fruit, adds vital nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

This product should be applied at the mid-length of wet hair and worked through to the roots and ends before rinsing thoroughly, followed by conditioner.

4. PURA D’OR M.D. Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

PURA D’OR M.D. Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Otherwise known as the Original Gold Label Shampoo, this product helps reduce strand breakage, increase volume and give your hair a lush, healthy feeling. It is designed for daily use and is free of harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens.

This shampoo uses an original blend of 17 key ingredients, including organic extracts and essential nutrients, that all contribute to its reinvigorating properties. This anti hair-thinning biotin shampoo is specifically formulated to help prevent hair thinning. Biotin is a B vitamin known to promote healthy hair growth. Other ingredients such as argan oil, saw palmetto, and DHT blockers help to nourish the hair and scalp, and may help to prevent hair loss..

Apply a small amount of this product to wet hair, working it from your roots to your ends. Leave the shampoo on your hair for a few minutes to allow the ingredients to penetrate before rinsing thoroughly and following with conditioner.

5. Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo

Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo

Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo is a nourishing haircare product that is formulated to help thicken, strengthen and volumize hair.

This is another shampoo with that star ingredient, biotin, which will contribute to healthy hair growth. Additionally, the shampoo contains ingredients such as collagen and hydrolyzed vegetable protein from quinoa that help to nourish and strengthen the hair, providing a thicker and fuller look. The shampoo is free of sulfates and parabens, so it won’t dry out or damage hair. It’s designed for all hair types, and is meant to be used regularly to achieve the best results.

Apply to wet hair and massage into the scalp, working it from the roots down to your ends. Rinse thoroughly and follow with your conditioner of choice.

6. Amika 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo

Amika 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo

Amika 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo is another great product designed to add volume and thickness to the hair that definitely deserves a place on this list. Formulated with a blend of ingredients that work to cleanse the hair, remove impurities, and add body and fullness, it’s is also free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial colors. It is suitable for all hair types and can be used daily to help achieve the desired volume and thickness.

A key ingredient in this product is sea buckthorn berry, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. This ingredient nourishes and strengthens the hair, while also adding shine and body. Hydrolyzed vegetable protein as well as rice protein help to improve the health and appearance of the hair by penetrating the hair shaft and fortifying it from within. Panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) moisturizes and conditions while also promoting growth and adding volume and thickness.

Lather this product into wet hair and massage into the scalp, then rinse thoroughly before following with conditioner.

7. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo is a hair-thickening shampoo designed to increase the density of fine or thinning hair. It is formulated with a blend of ingredients that work together to strengthen and nourish the hair, while also providing a volumizing effect.

The key ingredients in Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo include Stemoxydine, which is a molecule that helps to stimulate the hair follicles, promoting the growth of thicker, stronger hair. Gluco-peptide and vitamin B5 work to nourish and strengthen the hair fibers. This product also includes ceramides which are lipids that help to repair and protect the hair's natural barrier, improving elasticity and preventing breakage.

With this shampoo, your hair will not only feel healthier, but look gorgeously full too. It is suitable for use on all hair types, but is especially beneficial for those with fine or thinning hair. This line of Kérastase haircare products are exclusively sold at salons, but trust us, it’s worth it. It should be applied to the roots of wet hair, massaged into the scalp and rinsed thoroughly.

8. Biolage Volumebloom Shampoo

Biolage Volumebloom Shampoo

Biolage Volumebloom Shampoo is designed to add volume and body to fine, flat hair. It is sulfate-free and paraben-free and safe for color treated hair. Use this shampoo to gently cleanse your hair while gaining a volume boost and hair that looks full and healthy.

The key ingredients include wheat protein to strengthen and repair your hair, lemongrass to add volume and fullness, and gluco-omega which is a blend of glucose, omega-6 fatty acids that helps to nourish and hydrate your hair, as well as Bio-Advanced Peptide Complex, which helps to strengthen and protect hair from damage.

Apply a small amount of this product to your scalp, ensuring hair is wet beforehand. Rinse thoroughly and repeat if necessary. Follow with conditioner.

9. Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo is formulated with a blend of ingredients that work together to help create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair. Safe to use on even color-treated hair, it’s designed to gently cleanse while providing a volume boost, leaving hair looking full and healthy. We love this brand, so we just had to include this on our list of the best thickening shampoos in 2023.

Its key ingredients include Pantene Pro-V which is a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals that helps to strengthen and nourish hair, as well as the Flexible Volume Complex which is a blend of ingredients that adds volume and fullness.

When using this product, it is recommended to apply the shampoo to wet hair and massage it gently into the scalp, working through the ends. Rinse the hair thoroughly, and follow up with the matching conditioner of the same line for optimal results.

10. OGX Thick and Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo

OGX Thick and Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo

OGX Thick and Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo is a great choice if you suffer from fine, flat hair.

Its unique formula contains that magic ingredient again—biotin—which is also known as vitamin H. This will help to strengthen hair and promote hair growth alongside collagen which adds volume and fullness to hair. Hydrolyzed wheat, vegetable and soy proteins further strengthen and repair, to give you hair that feels nourished, healthy, and full of body. This shampoo is also safe for color-treated hair and is sulfate-free.

When using, wet hair and massage into a lather, rinse and repeat if necessary, then follow up with the matching conditioner for best results.

11. Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying Shampoo is designed to strengthen and thicken your hair to give it that boost in body you’ve been craving. It’s free from parabens, mineral oils and artificial colorants, so it’s gentle to use and kind to your scalp.

Amla fruit extract is a key ingredient in this shampoo because of its vitamin- and antioxidant-rich affects on the hair. With this ingredient, hair will feel stronger and more cared for. Grape seed oil brings nourishing properties that help to add shine and softness to hair. The shampoo is also fortified with phyto-keratin, a plant-based protein that further strengthens and adds volume, as well as ceramides to repair and protect hair from damage.

Use an amount of product about the size of a quarter and lather it into your scalp, rinse thoroughly and follow with Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying conditioner for best results.

12. SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo

SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo

SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo is specially formulated to give your hair a refreshing boost of volume and silky smooth body. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial colors.

It contains sea algae which is rich in vitamins and minerals, known for its ability to nourish and strengthen hair. The shampoo utilizes SACHAJUAN’s own pH-balanced formulation and other ingredients like panthenol, hydrolyzed vegetable protein and glycerin to moisturize and strengthen hair.

To use this product, wet your hair thoroughly, then apply a small amount of the shampoo to your scalp and massage it in with your fingers. Work the shampoo through the length of your hair, making sure to lather well. Rinse your hair thoroughly and repeat if desired. It is recommended to follow with SACHAJUAN Thickening Conditioner for best results.

13. Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Shampoo

Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Shampoo

Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Shampoo is here to add volume and body to fine or thinning hair. The shampoo is formulated with a blend of key ingredients which thicken and strengthen hair while also providing a gentle cleansing experience.

Some of the key ingredients in Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Shampoo includes panthenol, a form of vitamin B5 that helps to moisturize and strengthen hair, as well as hydrolyzed keratin to repair damaged strands.Caffeine energizes and stimulates the scalp while niacinamide helps to improve the overall health of the scalp and hair. The final ingredient, hydrolyzed rice protein, gives a lasting boost of nourishment and durability..

To use Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Shampoo, wet your hair thoroughly, then apply a small amount of the shampoo to your scalp and massage it in with your fingers. Work the shampoo through the length of your hair, making sure to lather well. Rinse your hair thoroughly and repeat if desired. Follow with Kenra Professional Platinum Thickening Conditioner for best results. You’re recommended to use the shampoo 2-3 times per week.

14. OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo is a product specifically formulated for individuals with fine hair. It is designed to gently cleanse the hair without weighing it down or leaving a heavy residue.

Star ingredients in this shampoo include amino acids, which help to strengthen the hair and improve its elasticity, hydrolyzed vegetable protein to nourish and repair damaged hair, and rice protein to add volume and thickness to fine hair. Additionally, the shampoo is sulfate-free, which means it won't strip the hair of its natural oils, making it less likely to cause dryness or damage. It is also paraben-, gluten- and cruelty-free.

To apply, first wet your hair thoroughly. Then, take a small amount of shampoo, about the size of a quarter, and work it into a lather in your hands. Apply the lather to the scalp, massaging it in gently with your fingertips. Be sure to focus on the roots and not just the ends of your hair. Once the shampoo is applied, rinse it out thoroughly with water.

15. Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

This shampoo is great for adding volume and body to fine or thin hair. It’s designed to cleanse the hair without stripping it of its natural oils, so you’ll be left with hair that feels thicker, fuller and more healthy..

The key ingredients in this shampoo include panthenol, which is a form of vitamin B5 that helps to strengthen the hair and add moisture, and hydrolyzed vegetable protein, which helps to nourish and repair damaged hair.

To apply, wet your hair thoroughly and take a small amount of shampoo, about the size of a quarter, and work it into a lather in your hands. Apply the lather to the scalp, massaging it in gently with your fingertips. Focus on the roots rather than the ends of your hair. Rinse it out thoroughly with water. Repeat if necessary. After you've finished shampooing, you can follow up with Bumble and bumble’s Thickening Volume Conditioner

16. Davines Volu Shampoo

Davines Volu Shampoo

Davines Volu Shampoo is a shampoo that is great at gently cleaning the hair in a way that leaves it feeling weightless and volumized. Your hair will be shiny, strong, healthy and full of life.

The key ingredients in this shampoo include hydrolyzed wheat protein to strengthen the hair and add volume, and maltodextrin which is a carbohydrate that helps to add extra volume and thickness to fine hair.

To apply Davines Volu Shampoo, first wet your hair thoroughly. Then, take a small amount of shampoo, about the size of a quarter, and work it into a lather in your hands. Apply the lather to the scalp, massaging it in before rinsing and following with conditioner.

17. Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo is another option if you want a great shampoo that will give your fine or thin hair a boost of volume and body. Not only does it add volume to your hair, but it also cleanses your hair without stripping it of its natural oils, leaving your hair feeling thicker, fuller and healthier.

This luxurious shampoo is formulated with nourishing ingredients such as Rahua oil, which is rich in omega-9 and helps to strengthen the hair and roots, and quinoa, which is a protein-rich grain that helps to add volume and thickness to fine hair. This shampoo contains no sulfates or parabens and is cruelty-free, making it not only good for your hair but also good for the planet.

Apply to wet hair and massage into the scalp. Be sure to focus on the roots. Once the shampoo is applied, rinse it out thoroughly with water and apply conditioner.

18. Redken Volume Injection Shampoo

Redken Volume Injection Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo that will give your fine or limp hair a noticeable boost in volume, this is a great one to try. This shampoo is also safe for color-treated hair, making it perfect for those who want to maintain their hair color while encouraging more volume. With all its healthy-hair benefits, we’re more than happy to include this on our list of the best thickening shampoos.

This powerful shampoo is specifically formulated to provide volume and lift to your hair, leaving it looking and feeling full and voluminous. It's infused with a unique blend of ingredients such as hydrolyzed soy protein and glycerin which work together to strengthen, repair and hydrate your hair. With this shampoo, you’ll be nurturing a good environment for new hair growth.

To apply, wet your hair thoroughly, and take a small amount of shampoo, about the size of a quarter, and work it into a lather in your hands. Apply the lather to the scalp, massaging it in gently before rinsing thoroughly with water. Follow with conditioner.

19. Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo

Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo

This is another great solution for those with fine hair. This natural volumizing shampoo is designed to give your hair a fuller, more voluminous look without weighing it down. Formulated with natural ingredients, it provides an all-natural approach to adding volume to your hair.

The shampoo is free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances, so it’s gentle enough for daily use. Plus, the natural ingredients such as biotin, sage and rosemary help protect your hair from environmental factors and harsh weather conditions.

To apply, wet hair with warm water. Massage the shampoo into your scalp and hair, focusing on the roots and working your way to the tips of your strands. Leave the shampoo in for about 2 minutes, allowing the ingredients to penetrate the hair and scalp before rinsing.

20. Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo

Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo

Love Beauty and Planet's Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo is perfect for those with fine hair who want to add volume and fullness. With this shampoo, you can achieve salon-worthy volume and thickness, without compromising on your values.

Infused with coconut oil and mango butter, this shampoo not only thickens your hair, but also nourishes and moisturizes it, leaving it soft, shiny, and healthy. The shampoo is also made with sustainably sourced ingredients and is cruelty-free, making it a great choice for those who care about the environment and animal welfare. Add to this its delivery of salon-worthy results in the comfort of your own home, and we had to include this on our list of the best thickening shampoos in 2023.

To use Love Beauty and Planet's Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo, wet your hair, apply a small amount of shampoo to your scalp, massage it in, and then rinse it out. Repeat if desired.

21. Avalon Organics Therapy Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo

Avalon Organics Therapy Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo

Avalon Organics Therapy Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo is a premium shampoo designed to nourish and strengthen your hair, returning thickness and body to your hair and with it your confidence.

This shampoo is another one formulated with biotin, as well as as saw palmetto and quinoa protein, creating a triple threat that helps to strengthen hair fibers and add fullness to fine or limp hair. This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, making it gentle enough for daily use and suitable for color-treated hair.

To use, wet your hair, massage a tiny amount into your scalp, and then rinse it off. Repeat as necessary.

22. Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo

Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo

Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo is the perfect solution for those with flat, fine and color-treated hair. This shampoo is specially formulated to provide volume while also protecting the color vibrancy.

This gentle, sulfate-free shampoo is infused with the brand's exclusive AntiFade Complex, which helps to protect and prolong the vibrancy of color-treated hair. The shampoo also contains a blend of natural ingredients such as wheat protein and eucalyptus to thicken the hair and add volume. The lightweight formula provides a pleasant cleanse without weighing the hair down and it also helps to detangle, leaving your hair looking and feeling full, voluminous and shiny.

To use Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo, wet your hair, apply to your scalp and massage it in, then rinse out. Repeat if desired.

23. Luseta Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Luseta Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Last but certainly not least on our list of the best thickening shampoos in 2023 is the Luseta Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set, which is designed to nourish and strengthen hair with key ingredients biotin and collagen.

Biotin is an essential nutrient for promoting healthy hair growth, and it does this by strengthening the keratin structure of hair. Collagen, on the other hand, is a protein that helps to keep hair strong and resilient. Together, these ingredients work to improve the overall health and appearance of hair. The set is suitable for all hair types, and is formulated to be sulfate-free and safe for color-treated hair.

To use the Luseta Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set, apply a small amount of shampoo to wet hair, massage into a lather, and rinse. This product is safe for daily use.