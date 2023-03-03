If you have curly hair and aren't applying products designed for curls and waves, what are you doing? Using products that aren't formulated for your hair type won't work as well as products that are targeted because they don't have the same focus and solutions to work for your hair.

Curly hair tends to not retain moisture as efficiently as straight hair, making it more prone to dryness and breakage, and more difficult to manage, in turn. It doesn’t help that, until recently, we lived in a market that favored and popularized having straight hair, which has done a great deal of damage to our curly-haired ladies. The media has only recently shifted to loving curls, leaving many curly-haired girls wanting to revive their luscious locks, but also facing the repercussions of heat, damage, and chemical treatments.

The good news is, a new conditioner crafted specifically for your curly hair is the first step to getting your hair back to its natural, healthy state. We know the search for the perfect product can be daunting and time-consuming, which is why we created this article. Save yourself time and a lot of headache by checking our carefully curated list of the 23 Best Conditioners for Curly Hair in 2023!

Blu Atlas Conditioner

Do you want to bring life back into your hair and eliminate frizz? Of course, you do! This lightweight conditioner by Blu Atlas reduces breakage and dullness while targeting frizz control to moisturize and define curls and coils. With Argan oil as a key ingredient, frizz doesn’t stand a chance. This formula is chock full of Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, leaving your hair shinier and stronger.

White tea extract is another primary ingredient in the Blu Atlas conditioner. It is a strong antioxidant with antimicrobial properties, which moisturize the hair and scalp to repair damage and protect against future breakage. Barley protein is aldo infused into the formula and promotes healthy hair growth through its thiamin and niacin. This detangles your curls whilst leaving them shiny and soft.

About the brand: Crafted by dermatologists, Blu atlas is a fairly new brand to the hair care industry. Designed to be clean, vegan, preservative-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and made from premium ingredients, Blu atlas is everything you want in a company for your hair and skin.

2. Living Proof Curl Conditioner

Living Proof Curl Conditioner

Designed for wavy, coiled, and curly hair, this curl conditioner prevents damage and promotes curl formation. It is composed of Living proof’s healthy curl complex, a mix of biopolymer and emollients that give curl definition and strength. Meanwhile, Shea butter provides nourishment and hydration to the hair, leaving you with a head full of healthy, natural curls.

About the brand: Providing hair products that make a difference, Living Proof has become a brand that people trust. They create affordable products in an accessible manner - both in-store and online. Living Proof’s products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free, so you don't have to worry about harmful hidden ingredients in your products.

3. Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner

Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner

Protect and define your curls with Briogeo’s Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner. Crafted with rice amino acids, this formula has vitamins that seal the hair cuticles defending against frizz and keeping your curls strong and prominent. In addition, mollis leaf extract and tomato ferment enhance the definition of the curls, while shea butter and almond oil team up to hydrate and moisturize, providing your hair flexibility and strength.

About the brand: Feel confident in your hair with Briogeo. This is a family-made brand resulting from years of hair care traditions and a desire to share them with the world. Now, this wholesome company has taken the hair care industry by storm. With clean, natural, and effective products, Briogeo uses no parabens, silicones, harsh sulfates, DEA, artificial dyes, and phthalates.

4. Bumble and bumble Curl 3-in-1 Conditioner

Bumble and bumble Curl 3-in-1 Conditioner

Rinse out, leave in, or co-wash with Bumble and bumble’s Bb Curl 3-in-1 conditioner. With a blend of Jojoba, avocado, and coconut oil, the high amount of omega fatty acids in this formula will leave your hair balanced, hydrated, smooth, and shiny. Best of all, you can rest assured that this conditioner has your hair’s best interest in mind, as it is made without parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, silicones, or gluten.

About the brand: In 1991, the first bumble and bumble product was released and, since then, they have been dominating the hair care market with a focus on looking after natural hair. They are dedicated to serving the hair care community with purposeful ingredients that are cruelty-free. Their passion for the environment and community provides the perfect blend of care and innovation to give you the best quality hair products.

5. Aveda Be Curly Conditioner

Aveda Be Curly Conditioner

Wheat protein and a blend of aloe vera enrich this Be Curly formula by Aveda. Wheat proteins lubricate your curls giving shine and definition to your patterns. Aloe vera contains high amounts of vitamins A, C, and E, making your hair shiny but also promoting healthy hair growth by helping cell turnover.

About the brand: Aveda was created by a talented Austrian hair stylist, Horst Rechelbacher. With his holistic thinking approach, Horst developed Aveda. Aveda uses the power of nature in their ingredients as all products are made from pure flower and plant essences. Their products are also cruelty-free and clean, so you know Aveda products are kind and honest not only to your hair but also to your well-being.

6. IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Anti-Frizz Conditioner

IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Anti-Frizz Conditioner

This cruelty-free, sulfate-free, anti-frizz conditioner will leave your hair smooth, hydrated, and shiny. Hyaluronic acid reduces frizz by sealing the cuticle from unwanted moisture which can cause shrinkage of curls - not to mention it is also great for your scalp! In addition, coconut milk reduces breakage by nourishing and strengthening the hair.

About the brand: Four international hairstylists created IGK, and it's fair to say, this luxury modern hair care brand is working its way up in the hair care industry. Their philosophy is simple: To create hair care products that work for the hair stylist and the client. They provide quality luxury hair products in accessible ways so you can become the hairstylist and client at the same time.

7. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner features algae extract and wheat amino acids. Algae extract contains numerous vitamins, which work to remove product buildup and sebum. It also provides great long-term nourishment for hair strength and integrity. The wheat proteins infuse into the hair and place themselves into the follicle, strengthening and repairing damaged hair.

About the brand: Designed specifically for our curly-haired ladies, Ouidad is suitable for anyone with a slight texture to their hair. Their products are designed to moisturize and give you the confidence you need to wear your beautiful hair naturally.

8. DevaCurl ONE CONDITION ORIGINAL Rich Cream Conditioner

DevaCurl ONE CONDITION ORIGINAL Rich Cream Conditioner

Designed for dry, medium, and coarse curls, DevaCurl conditioner has a base of glycerin and coconut oil. Glycerin is a humectant that attracts water from the air and environment to the surface of the hair strands, keeping the strand hydrated and moisturized. Coconut oil provides added moisture and flexibility to your curls to increase curl definition.

About the brand: DevaCurl is committed to transforming your curls and your life through understanding and appreciating the uniqueness of hair. Devacurl values diversity and strives for inclusion which is why they create products to suit our curly-haired ladies that don't get enough representation in the hair care industry.

Not only does DevaCurl have a range of incredible products, but they also have DevaCurl salons across America that have hair stylists who are well-versed in curly hair knowledge. This allows them to provide you and your curls with treatments and haircuts you can trust - as you likely have experienced, not just anyone knows how to trim and treat curls.

9. Curlsmith Post-Wash Calming Conditioner

Curlsmith Post-Wash Calming Conditioner

Soothe your scalp with Curlsmith Post-Wash Calming Conditioner. With Shea butter for moisture and Postbiotics to regulate the skin's protective barrier, you can feel confident in this conditioner's ability to calm your scalp after intense wash days. Additionally, hyaluronic acid in the formula allows the hair to hold in a lot of moisture, which strengthens the curl definition in between wash days.

About the brand: Curlsmith’s mission is to provide curl confidence. Using high-quality ingredients, they make sure that your hair loves their products so you can love your hair.

10. Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner

Provide your curls with intense moisture by using this Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner. Made with Coconut and Neem oil, this product will moisturize and strengthen your hair, while also promoting hair growth due to the stimulation of follicles. Furthermore, silk proteins in this formula restore and repair the integrity of your curls, which leaves your hair silky, smooth, and soft. To provide ultimate moisture and hydration, Shea butter works to lock in water and seal the hair so that it can easily detangle but also hold curl definition.

About the brand: With an average of 4.8 stars, people love Shea Moisture products. Designed for Black communities, Shea Moisture reinvests into the same folks who use Shea Moisture products. Plus, this conditioner is cruelty-free and contains zero sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and petrolatum, leaving you with moisturized and healthy natural hair.

11. Verb Curl Conditioner

Verb Curl Conditioner

Verb’s Curl conditioner will have your curls looking well-defined, nourished, and hydrated in no time. The sunflower seed extract is the key ingredient in this formula. Sunflower seed extract contains fatty acids which work to increase nourishment and tame frizz whilst also protecting against environmental damage, such as over-exposure to the sun, which can make your curls dull. Providing even more fatty acids, Shea butter backs up the sunflower seed extract by further hydrating your curls, allowing your hair to become strong and smooth. Plus, coconut oil provides the ultimate shine to your hair while deeply moisturizing your scalp.

About the brand: People love Verb Products and we are sure you will too. With an average 4.9-star rating with over 1000 reviews, Verb products are top quality and the results are even better. This is an all-American brand that values and celebrates the range and diversity among Americans and their hair. Starting in 2011, Verb has only ever had the best intentions, creating products with no parabens, gluten, or sulfates. They are also PETA-certified cruelty-free.

12. Lust Curl Conditioner

Lust Curl Conditioner

A team of ingredients in this Lust curl conditioner work to make sure your curly hair is moisturized, well-defined, and shiny. Rosemary Oil and Grapeseed oil nourish and moisturize the hair and scalp, and promote hair growth due to their ability to stimulate the hair follicle. Ginkgo Biloba Leaf extract has anti-inflammatory properties and offers UV protection, shielding your hair against environmental stresses. Plus, for additional moisture, aloe vera adds flexibility and strength to your curls, which helps them hold their pattern.

About the brand: Created with an ethical approach, Lust Hair Care provides products to hairstylists and clients in a sustainable method that suits a range of product requirements. They utilize the finest botanical and natural ingredients for their premium formulas. Their products are also 100% cruelty-free and vegan. Their consciousness of the environment and communities has earned them a spot on our list of the 23 best conditioners for curly hair in 2023!

13. Schwarzkopf Mad About Curls Two-Way Conditioner

Schwarzkopf Mad About Curls Two-Way Conditioner

You can use Schwarzkopf Mad About Curls Two-Way conditioner either as a rinse-out or leave-in conditioner. It is formulated with Schwarzkopf’s Aquarine complex. This complex seals split ends by deeply nourishing the hair from the inside out. It offers a high level of moisture that helps reduce breakages.

Not only does this product repair damage, but it also protects against further heat damage up to 200°F. Reduce frizz, add definition, and leave your curls bouncy and softer with Schwarzkopf Mad About Curls conditioner.

About the brand: For over 120 years, Schwarzkopf has been providing quality hair products in an affordable and accessible manner. Ranging from shampoo to salon hair color, Schwarzkopf has become one of the most well-known hair care brands globally. They have paved the way in modern hair care and show no sign of slowing down, with many sub-companies all working to provide the best quality hair products.

14. Davroe CURLiCUE Deep Conditioning Rinse

Davroe CURLiCUE Deep Conditioning Rinse

This lightweight conditioner balm by Davroe will leave your hair well moisturized, detangled, and healthy. It is infused with Kakadu plum extract, which contains high amounts of vitamin c and antioxidants that protect hair from damage and breakage. Kakadu plum extract will also strengthen your hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. In addition, the Lotus flower extract in the formula prevents hair thinning by nourishing the scalp and the added avocado oil smooths coarse hair by providing hydration.

About the brand: Davoe is 100% Australian made with special consideration for the environment and nature. Davroe only uses high-quality products which are natural, gentle, and environmentally safe. Since the start of its production, Davroe has been vegan and cruelty-free.

15. Paul Mitchell Curls Spring Loaded Frizz Fighting Conditioner

Paul Mitchell Curls Spring Loaded Frizz Fighting Conditioner

This gorgeous, rich, detangling conditioner by Paul Mitchell will leave your curls well-defined. The formula is designed to boost moisture and bounce with its blend of jojoba and natural extracts. Jojoba oil has a high number of fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft and follicle and provide long-lasting hydration, strength, and shine.

Additionally, the safflower seed oil in this product has strong antioxidant and moisturizing properties that promote strength and stimulate hair growth. It also has strong protective properties against environmental stressors. To accompany the relaxing blend of oils, this conditioner has a beautiful citrus aromatic scent.

About the brand: Paul Mitchell has been on the hair care scene for over forty years, changing the industry with salon-quality products available to use at home. They have developed a powerhouse overarching company with many successful sub-companies that all share the same passion for quality and respect for hair.

16. NAK Hair ORI Lab Curl Conditioner

NAK Hair ORI Lab Curl Conditioner

Enhance the natural beauty of your hair with ORI lab. This formula is silicone-free and designed to hydrate and lift your curls. A trio of ingredients makes up the core of this conditioner. Flannel Flower extract, hydrates and detangles your hair whilst rice proteins add shine and increase the ability of the hair to hold moisture - increasing the flexibility and structure of the curls. Furthermore, rosella extract contains a high amount of vitamin C, which promotes stronger, thicker, healthier hair growth.

About the brand: This product was created by NAK Hair, an Australian-made company started in 2003 with a vision to use natural Australian culture and nature to develop powerful yet gentle hair care products. Their products use ingredients that are natural and vegan, such as botanical extracts and essential oils that reflect the nature of Australia.

17. Mielle’s Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner

Mielle’s Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner

Mielle’s Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner has everything you want in a conditioner for curly hair. Its formulation provides you with smooth silky hair, protected against breakage and split ends. Sweet almond oil is a key ingredient in this product that will soften and smooth your hair by altering the structure of the strand and fixing the bonds to maintain curls.

The pomegranate seed oil in this formula also has many benefits for your hair. Pomegranate rejuvenates dull and dry curls and protects against future damage. Plus, it promotes hair growth by stimulating the follicles and sealing them to prevent future damage.

Honey is the other star player in this formula. It works as an emollient and as a humectant to moisturize the hair. It also draws water from the environment into the hair allowing for even more hydration. Additionally, honey decreases frizzy hair by smoothing the strands and sealing in moisture and shine.

About the brand: Not only is Mielle a beauty brand but it also has a huge stance in the naturally curly hair care industry. Their passion is to encourage healthier hair and skin with wholesome ingredients.

Mielle is available in more than 90 countries and is easily accessible and affordable across many beauty supply stores across the US. Mielle uses natural ingredients to make your hair healthy and we can't get enough!

18. Davines Love Curl Conditioner

Davines Love Curl Conditioner

Davine’s Love Curl Conditioner will leave your hair volumized, soft, shiny, and light. It has three key natural active ingredients, including panthenol, which seals the hair cuticle, smooths and reduces frizz, and repairs split ends. Panthenol also works to moisturize the strands by attracting water from the environment into the hair strand.

Vitamin E and almond extract are the other key players in this formula. Vitamin E offers antioxidant properties that support a healthy scalp to grow healthy hair, while almond extract smoothes the hair and does wonders for our curly-haired ladies with coarse curl texture.

About the brand: Davine’s was founded in Italy in 1983 and began as a research lab to produce high-quality, luxury hair products. Since then, they have taken salon haircare by storm with a sustainable and holistic wellness and beauty approach.

19. Clever Curl Rich Conditioner

Clever Curl Rich Conditioner

There are many ways to use the Clever Curl Rich conditioner, all of which provide the best level of moisturization to the hair strands. You can co-wash, deep condition, or use this conditioner as a leave-in product. Made with Aloe vera, a natural plant with vitamins A, C, and E, Clever Curl promotes hair growth by increasing cell turnover and maintaining a high level of moisture within the strand. Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, which is high in amino acids, improves the ability of the hair to absorb water and increase hydration.

About the brand: Inspired by the Curly Girl Method, curl specialists developed a specialized line of products that enhance natural curls to make you feel confident to rock your natural hair. With consideration to the environment, Clever curl is vegan, cruelty-free, and maintained with a minimal carbon footprint.

20. John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner

With over 8,000 5 star-reviews, people are loving how this conditioner by John Frieda makes their curls lift, bounce, and shine. This formula consists of glycerin, a humectant that draws water to the hair strand to increase moisture, and Rose oil, which is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. These ingredients together help rebuild the hair barrier to make stronger, softer hair.

About the brand: Over 30 years ago, John Frieda started in London and has since gone global. They are dedicated to creating products that are specific to your individual needs from brighter blondes to defined, frizz-free curls.

21. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Fondant Hydratation Essentielle

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Fondant Hydratation Essentielle

This lightweight conditioner by Kerastase infuses curls with moisture and detangles them, leaving your hair light, full, and elastic. It is made with manuka honey, a natural ingredient that promotes fuller moisturized curls by coating the hair strand and locking in moisture. Also infused in this strong formula are Ceramides, which strengthen damaged hair by restoring the bond within the hair strands and providing long-lasting moisture in the strands.

About the brand: Kerastase believes in enhancing all types of beauty, celebrating culture, diversity, and most of all hair. They craft their products to ensure there is something for every hair type. Plus, they are committed to making a change to the company’s environmental footprint. Using new innovative methods, Kerastase is consistently looking for new methods to deliver its amazing products in new sustainable ways.

22. Hairitage by Mindy Tame the Mane Smoothing Conditioner

Hairitage by Mindy Tame the Mane Smoothing Conditioner

Designed with premium ingredients, this formula is gluten-free, Mineral oil-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and silicone-free. Formulated with Jojoba oil, which is high in vitamins and minerals, Hairitage Mane Smoothing Conditioner hydrates the hair strands by nourishing and strengthening the hair to make it thick and full.

Murumuru butter keeps hair shiny by softening coarse hair, locking in moisture, and restoring the hair to maintain elasticity allowing for well-defined curls. As a rich source of vitamins, amino acids, and proteins, this formula is diffused with organic avocado oil to soothe and increase the shine and integrity of curls.

About the brand: Created by Mindy McKnight, a hairdresser facing her own hair struggles and the struggles of her six kids with highly varying hair types. Mindy wanted to offer a range of products that she knew were clean and beneficial to any type of hair, and that addressed individual hair issues.

23. Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner

Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner

Mixed Chicks Leave-in conditioner is a curl conditioner specifically designed for mixed ladies by mixed ladies. It is created with glycerin to boost moisture by attracting water from the air, and collagen, which uses amino acids to build hair proteins within the structure of the hair. Evening Primrose oil is added to hydrate and nourish the strands and scalp, while silk amino acids work to protect the hair from moisture loss, leaving your hair feeling silkier and smoother than before.

About the brand: Mixed chicks is a brand created for multicultural people after noticing there was a hole in hair care products for mixed-race women. Quickly changing from a homemade brand for family and friends, mixed chicks went global after their incredible results and testimonials of their clients. Their formulas are kind for all hair types and include natural ingredients, free of parabens and phthalates. Plus, their products are cruelty-free.