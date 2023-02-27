If you have eczema, you’re probably familiar with the frustrating process of finding skincare products that won’t leave you with an insatiable itch. And with all the time you’ve spent dealing with eczema, we’re sure that by now you’d much rather be doing something else.

That being said, skincare isn’t something anyone should miss out on. Not only is it a relaxing process that leaves you feeling tranquil and confident, but it’s also very important for boosting and maintaining your skin’s health.

So we’ve done the hard work for you and found the 23 best body washes for eczema that will soothe rather than irritate eczema-prone skin. Our list features both neutral products that will get the job done minus the hassle as well as more deluxe products that will leave you feeling fragrant and indulged without harming your skin.

With a good body wash from our selection, you’ll be able to take the first step towards a skincare regimen that will be both effective and safe.

1. Blu Atlas Body Wash



Blu Atlas Body Wash

For a product that will moisturize and soothe your skin without sacrificing that luxurious feel from a good quality body wash, look no further than Blu Atlas. This simple yet efficient body wash is made with naturally-sourced, premium ingredients that your skin is sure to find agreeable.

Blu Atlas’ body wash has a clean and cleverly formulated ingredient list, which is the main reason for its high ranking on our list. It contains green tea extract, which is excellent for calming down puffy and red skin, as well as aloe vera and shea butter, which are well-recognized as effective and soothing moisturizing agents.

In addition, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and sulfate-free, meaning it’s environmentally friendly as well! It’s also free from parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances, so your skin is a lot less likely to be irritated by this body wash.

And as an extra note, Blu Atlas has an impressive medical advisory board who ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products for all customers, including and especially those prone to eczema. With this in mind, you can always shop with ease from their collections.

2. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash





Eucerin is a widely known brand among those with eczema-prone skin, and for good reason. Their body wash is the ideal balance between a thorough cleanser and a gentle moisturizer, helping make your showers feel calm and relaxed rather than irritating. Free of fragrances and dyes to prevent irritation or damage to your skin, this product will give you all the indulgence of any good body wash without the risk of a flare-up.

This wash is packed with omega oils and natural lipids to nourish your skin wholeheartedly, whilst its soap-free formula makes it ideal for particularly sensitive skin. You may be wondering “how can a body wash truly cleanse when it's soap-free?” In this case, soap-free simply means plant-based alternatives have been chosen over the usual chemicals used in most soaps.

So if you find that most common soaps leave you dry and itchy, a wash like Eucerin’s could be the perfect option.

3. Alaffia Everyday Coconut Body Wash



Alaffia Everyday Coconut Body Wash

As an eczema-friendly body wash that smells and feels great, this Everyday Coconut wash will make your skin softer and your days sweeter than ever. Vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free, this wash has everything your body needs with no unnecessary or harmful additions.

The coconut oil provides not only a lovely smell but also a nourishing dose of antioxidants and vitamin E to give your skin that indulgent, soft feel you yearn for. Start your days right with this excellent body wash.

And even better, when you buy from Alaffia, you’ll be supporting education, maternity care and environmental sustainability in West Africa! We love that you can give not only yourself but others a sense of kindness with this body wash.

4. Dr PawPaw Everybody Multipurpose Hair & Body Wash



Dr PawPaw Everybody Multipurpose Hair & Body Wash

If you’re looking for an option that is simple and convenient without betraying its quality, Dr PawPaw’s wash is the perfect match. As a multipurpose product, both your skin and your hair will be glowing after using this cleanser, and its vegan and cruelty-free formula will leave your mind just as soothed. Not only does this simplify your morning routine and save space on your shelves, but it will also revitalize any eczema or dry skin you may have on your scalp.

Perhaps its most unique ingredient is fermented papaya, which is known to be an excellent counter to eczema due to its high levels of antioxidants and other nutrients. With aloe vera and olive oil to provide additional hydrating support, you’ll leave the shower smooth, soft and serene with this wash.

5. Ecostore Ultra Sensitive Body Wash

Ecostore Ultra Sensitive Body Wash



Looking for a body wash that is both eczema-friendly and environmentally friendly? Look no further than Ecostore’s gentle and credible body wash! Containing a unique moisturizing agent of harakeke (also known as New Zealand flax), you can enrich your skincare routine with this wonderful product.

Its formula is free from fragrances and dyes and has been reliably tested on sensitive skin, so you can trust that you’ll get a safe and high-quality product from Ecostore. If you have a lot of allergies or suffer from asthma as well, you can lather up this wash with ease since it’s made to minimize potential triggers.

6. Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus



6. Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus

Fragrant, luxurious and indulgent without being irritating, Nécessaire’s body wash has everything you could possibly want. Cruelty-free and vegan as well as void of parabens and sulfates, this product is perfectly safe for both you and the environment. With additional nourishment from the marula, cacay and meadowfoam oils, as well as niacinamide to restore and protect the skin on damaged and raw areas, this body wash is perfect for those struggling with eczema.

One of its best features is its balanced pH level. Most body washes and skincare products in general are irritating for eczema-prone skin because they are too alkaline due to high soap contents. This eucalyptus body wash, however, is balanced with a minimum pH that rests just 1.5 less than a true neutral level. In other words, this wash will ensure a total cleansing experience without stripping away the important nutrients from your skin.

7. Attitude Oatmeal Sensitive Natural Care Shower Gel

Attitude Oatmeal Sensitive Natural Care Shower Gel Attitude Oatmeal Sensitive Natural Care Shower Gel

Coming up number 7 on our list of the best body washes for eczema is this one by attitude. Vegan, hypoallergenic and eco-conscious, this Attitude shower gel will put not only your skin at ease, but your mind too. Stylish, minimalist yet still enticing, this shower gel has everything you’ll need to stay pristine and proper, even in the face of eczema.

Not to mention its oat-based formula makes this shower gel perfect for eczema-prone skin. Oat is well-known as an excellent combatant to eczema for a range of reasons. It is a very effective emollient, meaning it’s great at keeping the moisture in your skin to create a lasting moisturized effect. It also works wonders at reducing inflammation and irritation, so that constant itch will be soothed into nothingness with this oaty magic.

8. Aēsop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser



Aēsop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser

Many of the most popular products out there aren’t very eczema-friendly, but with this Aēsop product, you won’t have to miss out on that taste of luxury anymore. With an alluringly spicy, warm and floral fragrance made from premium vegan ingredients, you can smell as enticing and gentle as your skin will feel with this body wash.

Featuring rose petal oil as its primary component, this cleanser is rich in antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acids that will restore dry skin and revitalize your body to a whole new level. With this body wash, your eczema will no longer hold you back from enjoying the sweeter things in life.

9. Paula’s Choice All Over Hair Shampoo & Body Wash



Paula’s Choice All Over Hair Shampoo & Body Wash

For a convenient, gentle and efficient wash packaged in a gorgeous lilac bottle, Paula’s Choice is ideal. Its fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive skin, and its careful blend is particularly attractive as it ensures no residue will be left. With this wash, your skin will be well and truly cleansed while remaining hydrated throughout the day.

As a bonus, this product doubles as both a body wash and a shampoo ideal for color-treated hair, so your days will never be dull with this Paula’s Choice product!

10. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser



CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

Protect the surface of your skin, moisturize your body and effectively cleanse yourself with CeraVe’s body wash. Free of artificial fragrances, alcohol, parabens and sulfates, your sensitive skin will feel nourished and safe with this cleanser.

With its clever formula including ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin—all of which are recommended ingredients to combat eczema—your dull, dry skin will be revitalized and renewed, leaving you glowing with energy.

11. Corpus Natural Santalum Body Wash



Corpus Natural Santalum Body Wash

This gorgeous body wash will leave you refreshed and with a lasting sweet fragrance, at no cost to your skin. Made with both a cruelty-free and paraben-free formula, you can wash without worries with this Corpus product.

If you have eczema, you’re probably already aware of how soothing and moisturizing coconut soil can be. This body wash features coconut as its primary ingredient, so every use will have your skin glowing with softness and hydration.

12. Aveeno Skin Relief Unscented Body Wash

Aveeno Skin Relief Unscented Body Wash



With a triple-oat formula, you’ll feel at ease and warmed by this body wash. If your skin is regularly rubbed raw, then the oat oils in this wash will help to restore it to its strong yet soft glory. Likewise, the oat extract will nourish dull skin into a fresh, healthy glow, whilst oat flour makes for an unexpectedly effective moisturizer.

Free of soaps and dyes as well, you can bathe in luxury and comfort with this eczema-safe body wash. Its neutral smell means you can pair this with any fragrance of your liking! So choose efficiency and flexibility with Aveeno’s body wash.

13. Dr Barbara Sturm Body Wash



Dr Barbara Sturm Body Wash

For an effective cleanse that won’t disturb your body’s natural order, Dr Barbara Sturm has the perfect body wash for you. With a renowned doctor behind its formula, you can trust you’ll get an effective, safe and reliable product.

Featuring hyaluronic acid and the unexpected addition of prickly pear extract, this wash will nurture a state of addictive hydration for your skin. And with a touch of purslane, which minimizes redness and irritation whilst also holding back the visible effects of aging, you’ll be left with a soft, youthful shine. Plus the almond extracts will add an extra pleasant sweetness to your showers, as well as providing your skin with all the natural oils it needs to protect and heal itself.

14. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Nourishing Body Wash



Dove Sensitive Skin Body Nourishing Body Wash

We all know Dove by now, and we all know that their products maintain a high level of quality and effectiveness. So it should come as no surprise that one of their products has made it onto our list of the best body washes for eczema.

With special Nutrium Moisture technology, your skin will feel as soft and new as a baby’s with this refreshing, hypoallergenic and dermatologically-tested body wash. For a cleanse that will take care of all the dirt on your skin without disrupting the natural balance, and will leave you with even more nutrients and moisture than before, Dove’s body wash is your perfect match.

15. Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel



Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel

Make your mornings easier with this simple yet effective hydrating shower gel. Made without parabens, artificial colors or soaps, this wash is ideal for sensitive and eczema-prone skin as it will provide you with the careful and gentle cleanse you need to freshen up comfortably.

Its pleasant jelly-like texture will also add a hint of fun to your showers, so give yourself a treat and renew your dull, dry skin with this expertly-crafted and reliable shower gel.

16. Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash



Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash

You’d be surprised by how many aggressors your skin meets throughout the day. Pollutants, allergens, microorganisms—your body’s seen it all! Unfortunately, sensitive and eczema-prone skin is especially irritated by these. That’s a good, thorough body wash like Sebamed’s is essential to rid yourself of these harmful irritants and let your skin breathe.

With Pentavitin, vitamins and Allantoin as well, your skin won’t lose any moisture or risk dryness when you use this wash. In fact, you’ll be left feeling softer and smoother than ever with its expertly hydrating formula.

17. Vanicream Gentle Wash

Vanicream Gentle Wash



Free of common irritants including parabens, dyes and fragrances, you can cleanse with ease using this convenient yet efficient body wash. As its name implies, you’ll be in for a gentle experience when you lather up with Vanicream.

As an extra note, Vanicream also has a version of this product geared towards babies and children. Unfortunately, eczema is very often passed down genetically. However, this range from Vanicream means that you can shop for everything you need to keep your whole family clean and protected.

18. The Honest Company Body Wash

The Honest Company Body Wash



This soothing body wash will help relieve and clear up your eczema in no time. Featuring colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, your irritated skin will calm down in an instant when you use this wash. Meanwhile, its coconut, olive and safflower oils will revitalize dryness and bring the fresh glow your skin has been sorely missing.

You’ll also be delighted to hear that The Honest Company has a complementary therapy balm that can be bought alongside their body wash. So you can spoil your skin not only in your showers but also throughout the rest of the day with this soothing duo of products.

19. Innisfree Green Tea Pure Body Cleanser

Innisfree Green Tea Pure Body Cleanser



With an aesthetically appealing design and a formula made with ingredients that are effective and healthy rather than just trendy, Innisfree has outdone themselves with this body cleanser. Themed around its primary ingredient of green tea from Jeju Island in Korea, this deluxe wash will soothe not only your skin but your mind with its gentle and nourishing blend.

Its high level of green tea provides an excellent amount of antioxidants to both mellow out your skin and prevent inflammation, especially in the face of stress and environmental aggressors—bothof which are common triggers for eczema as well!

For skin prone to redness and soreness, this green tea cleanser will not only clear your skin of dirt and grime but also protect it against further flare-ups, making this one of the best body washes for eczema.

20. Cetaphil Skin Restoring Body Wash



Cetaphil Skin Restoring Body Wash

Cetaphil is another brand widely known and loved, especially by those struggling with eczema. And for good reason as well, since products like this body wash deliver on their promise of gentle yet nourishing results. Cetaphil is an essential product for anyone with sensitive skin who is looking for an effective counter to dryness and irritation.

We especially love this skin-restoring body wash, although Cetaphil has a wide range of eczema-friendly products, ranging from washes to soothe sensitive skin to safe cleansers for damaged skin. They even have options for children and babies, which is a crucial consideration given that eczema is often genetic.

Dermatologically tested to ensure only the best quality and safety for you, this body wash will cleanse you to perfection and repair your damaged skin barrier. Free of parabens, allergens, soaps and fragrances, it is safe and reliable to use on even the most sensitive skin. And its light blend will ensure your pores remain unclogged and cleansed, meaning you won’t be left with a heavy or greasy residue, nor will it cause acne flare-ups.

21. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Body Wash Cream



La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Body Wash Cream

Don’t let that long title scare you off—this product is one of the best soothing body washes for eczema-prone skin. With shea butter and niacinamide to restore and revitalize your skin and a formula free of fragrances, soaps and parabens, gone are the days of irritated post-shower skin with this body wash.

Refresh your mornings or cool off after a long day with this effective cleansing and moisturizing wash. And with a blend safe for people of all ages, you can minimize your shopping list whilst nourishing the whole family!

22. Skinfix Foaming Oil Wash

Skinfix Foaming Oil Wash



With a name like Skinfix, you can be sure this product will transform your skin from dull, dry and red to shining with health and nourishment. Sulfate-free and with an expertly formulated hydration blend, this body wash will help you feel serene and supple again after every shower. With cruelty-free ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, you can put all your worries to rest with this simple product.

This Skinfix product in particular is beloved by many, as emphasized by its record of awards. A winner of both Allure’s Best of Beauty in 2016 and Cosmopolitan’s Best Body Wash for Dry, Eczema-Prone Skin in 2022, you can trust that you’ll get a reliable, safe and effective body wash from Skinfix.

23. Blueland Body Wash Starter Set



Blueland Body Wash Starter Set

And last but definitely not least is Blueland’s innovative and environmentally-friendly body wash. What makes this one stand out is that it comes in a powder form, rather than liquid or gel. The body wash is easily activated by simply mixing the powder with some water. Such a simple design eliminates single-use plastic waste and makes for a fun yet effortless mix as well.

The wash itself, of course, is worth plenty of praise as well. Its clean, plant-based formula has been dermatologically tested to ensure safety for all skin types, including sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Not to mention its range of alluring fragrances will bring an indulgent and sweet tone to your showers without the irritation that most other fragrant body washes would. We especially love the Waterlily Dew scent, which has a pleasant floral smell reminiscent of stepping out into a spring garden right after a summer sunshower.

Help save not only your skin but also the environment with this unique but trustworthy body wash.

Ingredients to Avoid

Throughout this list of the best body washes for eczema, you may have noticed us drawing attention to a few key ingredients to avoid. We’d like to talk a bit more about these so that you know why exactly they should be avoided, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Parabens and Sulfates

One of the big ones is parabens. These preservatives are common in cosmetics, however, people are becoming increasingly cautious of them as research reveals more and more of their harmful effects.

They disrupt your body’s natural hormone levels, which can affect your mood, well-being and fertility, and can also increase your risk of developing cancer. There are plenty of safe, paraben-free options out there, so it is well worth the small amount of time it takes to cut them from your routine. For those with eczema-prone skin as well, parabens will only irritate your skin more, especially since many people are actually allergic to parabens.

Another problematic ingredient is sulfates. These are a lot less risky in comparison to parabens since they are primarily used as an effective cleanser for dirt and oil. However, for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, sulfates are too drying and tend to cause irritation, redness and dryness as well. So if you want soft skin that feels soothed, it’s best to avoid skincare products containing sulfates as well.

Soaps

Wash products that contain soaps—that is, alkaline cleansing agents—are best avoided as well for the same reason as sulfates. That being said, some body washes contain a low enough level of soap to help clean without irritating, as well as enough moisturizing and nourishing ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and balanced.

This means that you can be a bit more flexible with products containing soaps. Keep an eye out for products marketed for sensitive skin, as well as washes that contain excellent ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter or coconut, since these are more likely to be safe for you to use. Pawpaw (also called fermented papaya), green tea extract and some natural oils like olive and almond are also good signs of a balanced and gentle product.

Fragrances

Similar to soaps, fragrance ingredients in body washes can be hit or miss. In general, you should avoid artificial fragrances. They are one of the largest causes of skin-based allergic reactions, and can also cause headaches or migraines and trouble for your respiratory system. This is because they include phthalates, another preservative agent that is more harmful than most people are aware of and definitely not something you want in your daily routine!

Many products use natural, plant-based ingredients instead to add a nice smell. This is where it can get tricky because everybody will have a different reaction to these, which leads us to our next point.

Testing your products

Nobody wants to get in the shower and begin washing up only to realize too late that you’re reacting allergically to something in your body wash. It’s always a good idea to do a test sample of any new product before you use it so that if you do react, it will be in a small and manageable dose rather than on your whole body at once.

The best way to test a product is just to apply a small amount of it to a clear patch of skin and wait 10-15 minutes. If you feel any itchiness or soreness, or see any redness or hives, then wash it off immediately with water and a neutral soap that you’ve used before. Then dry the area off and apply a moisturizer that you’ve also used before and know is safe.

If you don’t see or feel any reaction, then you’re all good to continue with the rest of your wash routine!