Are you looking for a body wash to soothe your dry skin? You’re not alone!

If you’re searching for the best body wash that’s specifically tailored towards people with dry skin, we have got you covered.

From dermatologist-recommended brands such as CeraVe to luxury products like Lush, our list of 23 best body washes for dry skin in 2023 will ensure that you don’t miss out on any great options designed to satisfy your showering needs.

Keep reading to find out which formulas will help your skin restore its natural balance without leaving your skin feeling parched!

Blu Atlas

Introducing Blu Atlas Body Wash — the perfect solution for skin that’s screaming out for some much-needed moisture! This luxurious and gentle body wash is filled with natural ingredients like green tea, sugar cane, and aloe vera to help relieve dryness, irritation, and cracking. It lathers up beautifully so you can enjoy a refreshingly clean shower with unbeatable softness. It’s also pH balanced to work with all skin types, meaning it’s suitable for everyone in the family. With just one use of this nourishing body wash from Blu Atlas, your dry skin will be transformed into noticeably softer and healthier-looking skin.

2. Cetaphil Gentle Body Wash

Cetaphil

Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash is your go-to body wash for dry skin! This gentle and effective cleanser removes dirt and impurities while preserving the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Formulated with aloe vera and Pro-Vitamin B5, this body wash provides nourishment to help keep skin feeling soft and smooth.

It defends against the five signs of skin sensitivity: weakened moisture barrier, irritation, roughness, tightness, and dryness.

Best of all, the pleasant scent leaves you feeling refreshed after every shower.

Paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested, Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash helps restore balance to even the driest skin types.

3. Buttah Skin Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash

Buttah Skin

Your skin deserves the best, so don’t settle for anything less than Buttah Skin’s Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash!

The ultra-hydrating formula is enriched with African Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and SP Duraquench complex to help keep your skin moisturized for up to three days.

These natural ingredients are perfect for all skin types — especially those with deeper complexions who often see their skincare needs go unmet by other brands.

The cocoa butter helps to heal abrasions and irritation while shea butter hydrates, leaving you with beautiful, nourished skin that glows. With every use of this decadent body wash, you’ll be embracing your beauty at its very best.

4. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

Aveeno

Treat your dry skin to a natural indulgence with this creamy yogurt body wash. Infused with Prebiotic Oat and a heavenly vanilla scent, it helps nourish and soothe skin while providing intense hydration.

This hydrating wash contains no soap, dyes, or parabens — just a nutrient-rich blend of ingredients that work together to lock in moisture for long-lasting comfort.

Perfect for daily use, this luxurious body wash gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without leaving skin feeling dry or tight. Enjoy soft, supple skin every time you shower without that dreaded squeaky clean feeling. With its rich texture and comforting aroma, this body wash is sure to become an essential part of your beauty regimen.

5. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Vanicream

If your dry skin is sensitive, then this is the body wash for you. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash is a mild and gentle body wash that is perfect for dry skin. It has a soap-free formula with no harsh cleansing agents, botanical extracts, or essential oils. There are no sulfates, and it’s both gluten-free and pH balanced.

This product has been dermatologist tested, is kid-friendly, and has even been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. With daily use, you’ll find that dirt and oils will be removed without drying your skin, leaving it feeling clean and soft.

6. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel

Neutrogena Rainbath

Here we have a consumer favorite: Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel — the perfect body wash for dry skin!

This top-selling shower and bath gel helps to keep your skin feeling soft, supple, and nourished. Its luxurious formula transforms into a rich lather of natural ingredients like spices, fruits, and herbs that work together to deeply hydrate and condition your skin.

With its unique blend of refreshing aromas, this body cleanser turns an ordinary shower into a pampering spa experience. Your dry skin will be left feeling silky smooth with no heavy residue or stickiness.

Pamper yourself with this gentle yet effective body wash designed specifically for those with dry skin.

7. SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Illuminating Body Wash

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus

If you’re looking for an ultra-hydrating body wash that will leave your skin feeling refreshed, SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Illuminating Body Wash is the perfect solution! Loaded with natural ingredients, this creamy body wash gently cleanses away dirt and grime while providing intense moisturization to dry skin.

Enriched with Certified Organic Shea Butter, it combines coconut oil which is high in Vitamins E and K, Iron, and Fatty Acids to help firm and even out your skin tone. The hibiscus flower acts as an emollient to soothe dryness, while songyi mushrooms reduce dullness and brighten tired-looking skin.

The pleasant, natural fragrance of this body wash will last all day, leaving your skin feeling soft and radiant. SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Body Wash is the perfect way to give your dry skin the nourishment it needs.

8. Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash

Olay

Discover a whole new level of nourishing moisture. Olay’s Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Cocoa Butter is formulated to provide deep hydration and help replenish skin’s natural oils, leaving it noticeably softer and smoother.

The Vitamin B3 Complex is designed to help plump up surface skin cells, locking in natural moisture, while the rich blend of Cocoa Butter and Olay moisturizers helps soothe dry, tired skin. With regular use, this body wash will keep your skin feeling softer and deeply hydrated for longer.

9. Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser

Kiehl’s

Introducing Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser — the perfect solution for nourishing and revitalizing dry skin. Specially formulated with Grape Seed and Castor Oil, this luxurious body wash helps to lock in moisture and restore your skin’s natural hydration.

Upon application, it envelops your skin in a silky smooth layer of oil before transforming into a velvety foam with subtle hints of almond and vanilla — leaving it feeling soft, supple, and comforted all day long. Not only is this an ultra-gentle treatment for dry skin, but its unique oil-to-foam formula provides up to 24 hours of lasting hydration to keep your skin feeling nourished and refreshed.

So, if you’re looking for a body wash that comforts, cleans, and revives dry skin, look no further.

10. Dove Dryness Relief Body Wash with Jojoba Oil

Dove

Dove Dryness Relief Body Wash with jojoba oil is the perfect way to nourish and relieve your dry skin in just one shower! This body wash is specially formulated with millions of MicroMoisture droplets, a unique blend of powerful moisturizers and nourishers that help strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Prebiotics also work to protect and nurture your skin’s microbiome.

Plus, this sulfate-free and paraben-free formula includes gentle cleansers and plant-based moisturizers for 24 hours of renewed, healthy-looking skin.

Best of all, you can trust that it has been PETA Approved, Vegan, and is not tested on animals. Not only that, but the 98% biodegradable formula comes in an ergonomically designed bottle made of recycled plastics. So, you buy with the planet in mind.

11. Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Sugar Soap

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Sugar

If buying organic is important to you, look no further than Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Sugar Soap, which is a perfect blend of nature and nourishment! Rich with organic sugars, this body wash has a sweet caramel color and scent that will envelop your senses while you indulge in its creamy castile lather.

Fair trade & organic ingredients (such as white grape juice, coconut and olive oils, and hemp seed oil from the U.S), create an unbeatable formula for dry skin care.

Keep your skin hydrated and nourished with this luxurious soap that has been made with Dr. Bronner’s soap making tradition in mind!

12. CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

CeraVe

No matter how much you moisturize, dry skin can still be a problem. But CeraVe understands that the key to maintaining soft and hydrated skin is a healthy moisture barrier — and their body wash for dry skin does just that.

Formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this body cleanser helps replenish your skin’s natural ceramide levels, so it’s better able to resist acne-causing bacteria and keep your skin from drying out. It works to create a strong defense against dryness while smoothing away any existing rough patches. Plus, its gentle formula won’t strip away your skin’s essential oils or disrupt its delicate balance — instead, it leaves you feeling soft, supple, and nourished.

13. NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum

NIVEA Body Wash

NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum is specifically designed to help replenish and nourish dry skin. The unique formula of plant-derived oils, essential skin lipids & vitamins are enriched into the serum to give your skin the nutrition it needs.

In addition to providing deep moisturization and leaving your skin looking healthy, this luxurious body wash also has a calming scent derived from cocoa butter and shea butter that will put your mind at ease while you shower. Not only is it perfect for cleansing, but you can use this product as an incredibly effective shaving cream too!

14. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+

La Roche-Posay

This moisturizing body wash is specially formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin, making it perfect for those with dry skin. Its hydrating ingredients – glycerin, niacinamide, and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water – help keep your skin feeling nourished, soft, and supple all day long.

The glycerin helps lock in moisture for 24 hours of hydration, and the Niacinamide works to reduce pore size and prevent blemishes.

As an added bonus, this body wash from La Roche-Posay has been clinically tested and proven to soothe eczema flare-ups – reducing redness, irritation, and itching caused by dry skin conditions.

With a mild scent that won’t cause further irritation, this body wash is the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin. It’s gentle enough to be used on both your face and body, providing long-lasting hydration and soothing relief.

15. Jergens Enriching Shea Butter Body Wash

Jergens Enriching

Jergens Enriching Shea Butter Body Wash is a luxurious body wash formulated to provide maximum softness for dry skin. Infused with oil and Shea Butter, this body wash is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe your skin as it sinks in quickly.

As the perfect solution for those with dry skin, the beautiful scent of shea butter will leave you feeling refreshed and touchably soft all day long – without breaking the bank!

Enjoy cleaner, softer skin while nourishing and protecting it from environmental damage. With Jergens Enriching Shea Butter Body Wash, your skin has never felt or looked better!

16. Lush Yummy Custard Body Wash

Aveda Cherry Almond Hand

Lush Yummy Custard Body Wash is a perfect choice for those with dry skin. This body wash is packed full of nourishing ingredients to leave your skin feeling as soft and smooth as a cloud. Creamy and soothing, it features vanilla oat milk to soothe inflammation and aloe vera to hydrate and cool your skin. Every time you lather up with this body wash, you’ll be enveloped in its delicious aroma of creamy custard.

In addition, this body wash is gentle on the environment due to its natural ingredients that don’t use harsh chemicals or animal products. Whether you have dry skin or just want a luxurious shower experience, Lush Yummy Custard Body Wash is a perfect choice.

17. Aveda Cherry Almond Hand and Body Wash

Aveda Cherry Almond Hand

Aveda Cherry Almond Hand and Body Wash is the perfect way to cleanse, condition, and nourish dry skin. Powered by nature, it features a babassu-nut-derived surfactant that deeply cleanses without stripping away natural moisture.

To ensure maximum hydration, they’ve added almond oil and cherry blossom extract – both known for their hydrating properties. This body wash leaves you feeling clean without the tightness or irritation often associated with products designed for dry skin.

And because they believe in using only pure ingredients, this body wash is free from any silicones, parabens, gluten, synthetic fragrance, petroleum, talc & mineral oil.

Treat your dry skin to a nourishing and comforting cleanse with Aveda Cherry Almond Hand and Body Wash. It’s perfect for all skin types.

18. Josie Maran Skin Dope Ultra Nourishing Hand & Daily Body Wash

Josie Maran Skin Dope

Dry skin needs extra nourishment and hydration, so why not treat it to Josie Maran Skin Dope Ultra Nourishing Hand & Daily Body Wash?

This sulfate-free cleanser is formulated with a coconut-based green surfactant that gently washes away dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping the natural oils from the skin.

It’s enriched with organic hemp seed oil and the brand’s signature 100% pure argan oil, which helps to protect your moisture barrier while boosting radiance and resilience.

Your skin will feel soft, refreshed, and calm after every use - plus, this body wash can also be used as a kinder hand soap for those with sensitive or dry hands. Suitable for all skin types.

19. Raw Sugar Watermelon + Fresh Mint Moisture Loving Body Wash

Raw Sugar Watermelon + Fresh Mint

Introducing Watermelon + Fresh Mint Moisture Loving Body Wash—the perfect remedy for dry skin! Formulated with a blend of plant-derived extracts, this nourishing body wash invigorates dehydrated skin while adding a touch of summertime goodness to your daily routine.

Their cold-press technology helps to preserve and extract the richest, most nutrient-dense ingredients, giving you maximum results with every use.

Plus, this cruelty-free and vegan formula is free from SLS/SLES sulfates and parabens, so you can feel good about using it on your skin.

With post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics used in most packaging, this moisture-loving body wash will leave your skin feeling refreshed and vibrant all year round. Let the luscious scent of watermelon and mint bring you good vibes while your skin glows with hydration!

20. L’Occitane Almond Milky Bath

L’Occitane

Experience a luxurious spa-like sensation with L’Occitane Almond Milky Bath. This gentle and hydrating formula is perfect for dry skin and contains almond oil to reveal softer, more supple skin.

The signature almond scent provides sweet and nutty notes as you indulge in this pampering experience. Rich and milky suds envelop your body in softness, leaving it incredibly hydrated and wonderfully nourished.

Plus, the high-quality almonds used are traceable and sustainably sourced from producers in Provence and the Mediterranean.

21. Irish Spring Moisture Blast Moisturizing Face + Body Wash

Irish Spring Moisture

Irish Spring Moisture Blast Moisturizing Face + Body Wash is ideal for those with dry skin. Formulated without parabens and phthalates, it’s gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin. This body wash helps replenish moisture while cleansing away dirt, grime, bacteria, and impurities — all without stripping away your protective barrier.

On top of that, it smells amazing! Let Irish Spring’s classic scent invigorate your senses as you experience the sudsy bubbles washing away your daily worries. Take care of your skin with this moisture blast today! You won’t regret trying out this budget-friendly brand — after all, don’t knock it till you try it.

22. OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash

OGX Argan Oil

Welcome to the world of OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash! Get introduced to a luxurious blend of ingredients that will soothe, nourish, and hydrate your dry skin. Formulated with clean, high-quality ingredients, this product is perfect for anyone looking to keep their skin feeling healthy and moisturized.

The aromatic and delicate scent of the body wash comes from rich argan oil sourced straight from Morocco. This oil provides a layer of hydrating properties to help quench any thirst your skin may have. Added silk proteins provide a boost of moisture that leaves your skin feeling luxuriously soft, smooth, and glowing. Also, you don’t have to worry about irritation or excessive dryness because they formulated this body wash without parabens and sulfates.

So why wait? Pamper yourself with OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Body Wash today to experience soft, supple skin! It’s like a spa day in your shower.

23. Necessaire The Body Wash

Necessaire

Say hello to Necessaire The Body Wash — it’s the perfect solution for dry skin! Formulated with a nourishing blend of marula, cacay, and meadowfoam oils, this body wash helps keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. It also contains niacinamide which works wonders for dry skin by shrinking the appearance of pores and providing relief from blemishes or other breakouts.

Thanks to its pH-balanced formula, this fragrance-free body wash gives you clear and firm skin without drying out your natural moisture barrier.

Plus, you’ll be left with soft baby-like skin after every use that can only get better over time. With Necessaire The Body Wash, you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other – get clear and moisturized skin at the same time.

When choosing a body wash, keep in mind the following:

Avoid parabens and sulfates

Sulfates and parabens are bad for your skin because they can be extremely irritating and drying. Sulfates are a type of detergent that is commonly used as an ingredient in cleansers, but they can rip away natural oils from the skin. This results in dryness, flaking, and redness.

Parabens are preservatives that can also be found in many skincare products. They’ve been linked to endocrine disruption and the potential for aggravating allergies. Avoiding sulfates and parabens can help keep your skin safe and healthy.

Instead, look for plant-based cleansers like coconut oil or cocoa butter.

If you’re looking for hydration and moisture, look for products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin, shea butter, and jojoba oil.

These natural ingredients help nourish and hydrate the skin without leaving it feeling greasy or heavy.

Additionally, using lukewarm water rather than hot water to cleanse your skin can help prevent further dryness. Always make sure to follow up with a good moisturizer after each shower!

Look for shea and cocoa butter

Shea and cocoa butter are two of the best ingredients for keeping skin hydrated. Shea butter is incredibly nourishing and helps to keep the skin soft and supple, and it can even help reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Cocoa butter is another excellent moisturizer, as it contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from environmental stressors. It’s also very rich in fatty acids, which help to retain moisture and prevent dryness.

Both ingredients are very effective at restoring moisture to dry skin, leaving it feeling smooth and healthy looking.

Also, look for natural oils

Natural oils, like argan oil and coconut oil, are amazing ingredients for skin, especially when it comes to dry skin. Argan oil is super rich in fatty acids, which help to protect the skin’s natural barrier and add moisture back into the skin. Jojoba oil is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it an effective moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin.

Coconut oil, on the other hand, contains lauric acid, which helps to draw out impurities from the skin without overly drying it out. All three oils are great at locking in moisture, soothing irritation, and reducing redness. These hydrating oils can be used on their own or mixed in with your favorite body wash for extra hydration.

Other natural ingredients to look for

Natural ingredients like hemp seed oil, aloe vera, and oats are great for dry skin. Hemp seed oil is very rich in fatty acids, which are optimal for restoring moisture in dry skin. Aloe vera helps to soothe irritation which can be caused by dehydration, and reduce redness.

Oats contain avenanthramides, a kind of antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental damage that may worsen dryness. These ingredients make an excellent addition to your skincare routine if you have dry skin.

Finally, glycerin is your go-to active ingredient

Glycerin is an excellent option for hydrating dry skin. Glycerin is a humectant, meaning it takes moisture from the environment and locks it into the skin to keep it soft and hydrated. It also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines as well as provides nourishing benefits, which can make skin appear more youthful.

Additionally, it works well with other moisturizing ingredients such as natural oils, aloe vera, and oats — all of which can help to further improve dry skin.

Final thoughts

Out of all the body washes on the market, these 23 are our favorites for dry skin. But choosing a body wash is more than just finding one that smells nice — you also want to make sure it has hydrating ingredients like glycerin, plant oils, and lipids.

Keep an eye out for harsh chemicals like sulfates, which can strip your skin of its natural moisture. And if you have sensitive skin, look for a hypoallergenic option. With so many options available, there’s no reason to suffer from dry skin. Try one of these best body washes for dry skin today!