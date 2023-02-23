If you're looking for a delicious and healthier pick-me-up, try out one of the many matcha lattes now on offer! Google Trends shows increasing search numbers over five years, while Zion Market Research reports that global demand will reach $4.83 billion by 2026 - suggesting this could be your new favorite health beverage. Whether it's hot or iced, sweetened or unsweeted – there are endless possibilities when it comes to finding your perfect matcha latte flavor; here are 22 top picks for the best matcha lattes to buy right now!

22 Best Matcha Lattes to Buy Right Now

Elm & Rye Matcha Latte Lipton Japanese Matcha Latte Powder Mix Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix

Naturebell Matcha Latte Powder REBBL Matcha Latte BJDesign Matcha Latte Powder “HAJIME” Blume Superfoods Latte Matcha Taika Matcha Latte

Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte Jade Leaf Collagen Matcha Latte Mix SEN CHA Naturals Tropical Mango Vegan Matcha Latte Gold Kili Instant Matcha Latte Vital Proteins Matcha Lattes

Navitas Organics Matcha Latte Emperor Love Matcha Latte Laird Superfood Matcha Instant Latte with Adaptogens Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte Mix by Four Sigmatic Moontower Matcha Latte Powder Mix Zealthy Life - Organic Matcha Latte FKRO Organic Matcha Latte Powder

Elm & Rye Matcha Latte

If you're looking for a caffeine kick but want to avoid traditional coffee options, look no further than Elm & Rye's matcha latte. Combining matcha green tea powder, steamed milk and honey syrup, this carefully crafted matcha latte presents the perfect beverage for any time of day and is sure to provide you with an energy boost.

Lipton Japanese Matcha Latte Powder Mix

Lipton Japanese Matcha Latte Powder Mix

Enjoy the health-boosting goodness of matcha in a convenient, delicious package with Lipton's Japanese Match Latte powder mix. It has an authentic taste from your favorite café so you can enjoy all its benefits on-the-go! You don't have to do any hard work either - just stir one teaspoon into steaming hot milk or dairy alternatives and be ready for some foam topped blissful enjoyment within minutes.

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix

If you've been looking to get matcha into your life, then Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix is a great way to get started. This matcha latte mix is made from 100% USDA-certified organic matcha powder, which makes it a delicious and all-natural matcha option. Not only does matcha have many health benefits such as natural energy and metabolism boosting, but this matcha latte mix also has no sugar added - that means one less thing for you to worry about! Plus, this matcha latte mix has an incredibly velvety texture that's sure to please. Check out Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix for an easy and natural way to start matcha-ing today!

Naturebell Matcha Latte Powder

Naturebell Matcha Latte Powder

Ready for a matcha moment? Naturebell Matcha Latte Powder is here to give it to you! Just add matcha latte powder and hot water or milk, and your delicious matcha beverage will be ready in no time. Featuring green tea matcha powder from Uji, Japan and organic coconut sugar, this matcha latte has the sweet and earthy flavor you crave. With no artificial ingredients or preservatives, you can feel good about indulging in a matcha drink created by Naturebell. Whether served hot or cold, request your matcha latte next time for a perfectly energizing drink!

REBBL Matcha Latte

REBBL Matcha Latte

Are matcha lattes your go-to drink in the morning? If so, then you'll love REBBL matcha lattes! It's a matcha latte made with organic matcha green tea and infused with coconut-milk cream. Not only does it taste delicious, but its adaptogens make it a great way to start your day! As an added bonus, REBBL matcha lattes are made without sugar or artificial flavors. So you can enjoy this delicious drink while getting all its health benefits. Make sure to give REBBL matcha lattes a try!

BJDesign Matcha Latte Powder “HAJIME”

BJDesign Matcha Latte Powder “HAJIME”

If matcha lattes are your favorite indulgence, then BJ Design’s Matcha Latte Powder “HAJIME” is the perfect way to enjoy them anytime. Combining matcha green tea and premium quality dairy-free milk powder, this all-in-one matcha latte mix is designed to give you an authentic matcha experience right at home. Compatible with a range of beverages and desserts, it’s the ideal blend for creating delicious drinks while being kind to your waistline. With no added sugar or preservatives, BJ Design Matcha Latte Powder “HAJIME” offers a tasty yet guilt-free treat!

Blume Superfoods Latte Matcha

Blume Superfoods Latte Matcha

For matcha lovers everywhere, the Blume Superfoods Latte Matcha is here to make your morning sip that much better. Loaded with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants, it's the perfect way to start your day energized and feeling good. With matcha grown on South Carolina farms and mixed natural botanicals, this matcha latte brings together a unique blend of flavors you won't find anywhere else. Enjoy its flavorful matcha green tea with a hint of sweetness for an indulgent yet perfectly balanced taste. Whether enjoyed hot or cold, the Blume Superfoods Matcha Latte will give you an added health boost to your day.

Taika Matcha Latte

Taika Matcha Latte

If you're trying something new, give the Taika Matcha Latte a try! This matcha latte is made with matcha tea blend, fresh milk, and low-fat or non-dairy plant milk alternatives. With caramel notes of roasted barley, sweetness from matcha and slow-release natural sweetness from traditional matcha lattes, this drink provides a unique flavor that's sure to be remembered. The matcha flavored foam also lightens up the taste, perfect for a hot summer afternoon. Whether you decide to savor it sip by sip or enjoy a cool iced matcha latte, the Taika Matcha Latte is sure to please even the pickiest palates.

Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte

Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte

Brewing matcha lattes at home may seem daunting, but with Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte Mix, it could not be easier. Just scoop the matcha mix into your mug, add hot water or almond milk, then stir and enjoy! This matcha latte mix is sugar free and natural, so you can enjoy a creamy matcha experience without any guilt. With no harsh sweeteners, you can taste the full flavor of matcha—prepared in perfect balance—every time. Make sure to keep some Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte Mix handy for those times when you need an energy pick-me-up or just crave a warm, comforting drink.

Jade Leaf Collagen Matcha Latte Mix

Jade Leaf Collagen Matcha Latte Mix

When you need a quick energy boost, matcha latte is your go-to. However, matcha lattes typically just include matcha powder and hot (or cold) milk, which can be less than satisfying. This is where the Jade Leaf Collagen Matcha Latte Mix comes in handy! Just match it with almond or coconut milk, stir, and enjoy a delicious matcha latte that also provides benefits to support healthy skin, hair, nails and joints thanks to the hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides it contains. Plus, if you’re running low on time -or don’t want to wait for your matcha latte to cool down- add some ice cubes for an instant cold matcha treat!

SEN CHA Naturals Tropical Mango Vegan Matcha Latte

SEN CHA Naturals Tropical Mango Vegan Matcha Latte

If you're looking for a delicious and healthy matcha latte option, then look no further! SEN CHA Naturals Tropical Mango Vegan Matcha Latte has got you covered. This matcha latte blend is made with fruit juices, matcha powder, and coconut blossom syrup to give it a sweet flavor and creamy texture. It's vegan-friendly, free of artificial flavors or colors, and the perfect way to boost your energy levels when you need it most. Plus, with an infusion of mango and pineapple essence, this matcha latte is sure to keep you feeling refreshed all day long!

Gold Kili Instant Matcha Latte

Gold Kili Instant Matcha Latte

Skip the long wait to get your matcha latte fix with Gold Kili Instant Matcha Latte! This convenient and delicious beverage is made of real cane sugar and carefully crafted matcha, perfect for a quick energy boost. Enjoy it hot or cold - just keep a bottle in the fridge when you're looking for an easy way to take some time out of your day to relax. With no artificial flavors or preservatives added, this all-natural drink is ideal for anyone seeking multiple ways (hot/cold)to enjoy their favorite guilt free treat on the go!

Vital Proteins Matcha Lattes

Vital Proteins Matcha Lattes

If you're looking for a delicious and healthy way to add matcha green tea into your lifestyle, Vital Proteins matcha lattes may be just the thing for you. Matcha is full of antioxidants and other health benefits that are easy to add in with a latte. These matcha lattes come in three delicious flavors: original matcha, mocha matcha, and turmeric matcha. Each version contains earthy matcha flavors balanced with the sweetness from organic coconut sugar or monk fruit extract. You can make the lattes with hot or cold water or one of your favorite non-dairy milks. With only 40-60 calories per serving, these matcha lattes are a perfect mindful moment while getting needed energy throughout the day - without the crash later!

Navitas Organics Matcha Latte

Navitas Organics Matcha Latte

Satisfy your matcha craving with Navitas Organics Matcha Latte -- a delicious, convenient way to enjoy matcha's naturally energizing matcha green tea powder benefits. Simply mix with hot milk, water or your favorite non-dairy alternative, twist open the packet and enjoy! Each matcha latte pouch contains 2 teaspoons of matcha and the sweet flavor of coconut palm sugar for a truly nourishing cup. Making matcha drinking easy and delicious! Enjoy alone or make your own latte art for an Instagram worthy moment.

Emperor Love Matcha Latte

Emperor Love Matcha Latte

Emperor Love matcha lattes offer an exquisite and balanced blend of Japanese green tea and steamed milk. Sourced from Uji, Japan this deliciously creamy drink is crafted with skillful artisans to provide you with a robust yet mellow flavor that meets all health-conscious standards—unsweetened! But if your sweet tooth is calling out for something extra special, choose from their other variations containing raw ORGANIC honey, coconut sugar or dairy-free oat creamers for a delightful sweetness without the guilt. Not only are Emperor Love's unique Matcha Lattes packed full of antioxidants helping reduce stress levels but they're also perfect any time day or night - so why not indulge yourself in some luxurious goodness?

Laird Superfood Matcha Instant Latte with Adaptogens

Laird Superfood Matcha Instant Latte with Adaptogens

Treat yourself to an invigorating pick-me-up with Laird Superfood's Matcha Instant Latte! With just a few seconds of preparation, you can enjoy the creamy matcha flavor for hot or cold drinks. The secret ingredient? Adaptogens that reduce stress hormones and offer lasting energy - perfect any time of year! Get all these wonderful benefits in one delicious latte: step into calmness today with Laird Superfoods' Matcha Instant Latte.

Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend

Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend

For those looking for a way to stay energized throughout their day, the Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend is a great option. Made with matcha, reishi mushroom extracts, maca root and cordyceps mushrooms, this blend is sure to give you an invigorating and healthy boost of energy. Not only that, but it also comes without all the unnecessary preservatives and artificial ingredients found in other matcha lattes. Enjoy it hot or cold – either way you'll be feeling energized by the sheer goodness of this matcha latte blend!

SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte

SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte

Enjoy a luxurious matcha experience from the comfort of your own home with SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte! Made from premium matcha sourced from Japan, organic raw coconut nectar and organic Peruvian cacao, SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte is dairy-free and vegan friendly. Not only can you make an authentic matcha latte with ease, but its decadent flavor profile containing hints of chocolate and coconuts will tantalize your taste buds. So don't wait - start treating yourself today with the deliciousness of SEN CHA Naturals Cacao Coconut Vegan Matcha Latte!

Matcha Latte Mix by Four Sigmatic

Matcha Latte Mix by Four Sigmatic

Looking to give your daily ritual a boost? Four Sigmatic's matcha latte mix is the perfect way to incorporate the antioxidant and energy-boosting power of ceremonial-quality Matcha into your life! With an easy preparation time, both hot or cold serving options and classic flavor that will satisfy all taste preferences - you'll find yourself savoring every sip. Get ready for a whole new level of refreshment with one cup at a time!

Moontower Matcha Latte Powder Mix

Moontower Matcha Latte Powder Mix

For a quick matcha latte on-the-go, Moontower matcha latte powder mix is your perfect solution. Made with pure matcha and simple ingredients for a natural sweetness, this mix comes in individual packets to easily pop into your bag or pocket when you're out and about. With zero artificial flavoring and coloring, you can be sure that this matcha latte is healthy and clean! Plus, no need to carry around those matcha sticks - just add hot water to get your matcha latte fix. So the next time you're craving a matcha latte in a jiffy, choose Moontower matcha latte powder mix and make sure to get your caffeine kick!

Zealthy Life - Organic Matcha Latte

Zealthy Life - Organic Matcha Latte

If you're looking to upgrade your coffee routine without compromising on taste, try Zealthy Life's Organic Matcha Latte. It's the perfect blend of matcha tea and creamy milk that is healthier and more energizing than your regular cup of joe. Get a matcha latte with just the right sweetness while avoiding added ingredients that can be unhealthy. Enjoy it hot or cold - whatever you prefer! With Zealthy Life's Organic Matcha Latte, you can get the perfect pick-me-up without any of the guilt.

FKRO Organic Matcha Latte Powder

FKRO Organic Matcha Latte Powder

Enjoy a delicious matcha drink in no time with FKRO Organic Matcha Latte Powder! This premium latte powder will give you the same smooth texture and taste of traditional matcha but without having to wait for it. You'll be delighted by its unique balance of sweetness and tartness, plus each packet is made from certified organic ingredients - so there's no need to worry about any additives or preservatives. Enjoy your favorite bright-colored, flavorful treat anytime you please with FKRO Organic Matcha Latte Powder!

Conclusion

Matcha lattes are quickly becoming the go-to beverage for health enthusiasts, coffee lovers, and anyone looking to try something new. An esteemed report from Grand View Research found that in 2020 alone matcha generated $2.62 billion globally - a figure expected to increase steadily over the next seven years as its popularity continues to soar! Harvard Medical School even indicated this traditional Japanese drink is filled with more antioxidants than regular green tea; making it an excellent choice for improving overall wellbeing. To experience all of these benefits firsthand why not take advantage of our 22 best matcha latte recommendations? You won't be disappointed!