Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

21st Century Tech Guru - Siddhartha Paul Tiwari

Regularly invited as a guest lecturer at IITs, IIMs and Universities in Singapore, Siddhartha Paul Tiwari aspires to revolutionize education by leveraging real-time data and modifying current curricula.

21st Century Tech Guru - Siddhartha Paul Tiwari
Siddhartha Paul Tiwari with students in Singapore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 8:36 pm

 The education sector is in transition from traditional school classrooms to 21st century environments powered by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. As part of the paradigm shift for education in the 21st century, higher learning skills are vital. However, many curricula in higher education are outdated or do not adequately cover the latest technologies. Siddhartha Paul Tiwari, a well-known technologist, has been involved in the creation and development of internet and artificial intelligence curricula and courses, which he develops and collaborates with leading educational institutions and universities in Asia. 

Regularly invited as a guest lecturer at IITs, IIMs and Universities in Singapore, he aspires to revolutionize education by leveraging real-time data and modifying current curricula. Known as the "21st century tech guru" Tiwari maintains that the role of education leaders, particularly in higher education, has changed significantly. He believes that we should restructure our education systems to prepare our young people for today's economic globalization and increasing mobility. 

It is important that we remain innovative and future-oriented. Despite all this, much remains to be done in this area. Asia plays an important role in promoting education. A number of Asian countries are innovative players with global reach. They have attracted significant private investment in educational institutions that operate over the Internet and attract international students. Tiwari states that given the current situation in Asia, it's time to review some of the region's regional capabilities and see what we can do from there to make progress. 

Related stories

Keto X3 Reviews – Is Nucentix Keto X3 Diet Pills Safe to Use? Shark Tank (Scam or Legit)

If these new technologies are introduced in Asia at the required pace and scale over the coming decades, they will no doubt have a profound impact on the education sector in the region, but the scale and extent to which that impact is impacted depends on how quickly and widely it is implemented. Artificial intelligence and the emergence of newer technologies will greatly influence the education of the future. In order to develop and integrate new technologies into education in a fair and effective way, we need to think critically to ensure that we minimize the weaknesses and ultimately achieve positive outcomes. In the past, education and career paths were linear in nature, but as technology has evolved this has become even less linear, adding a new level of complexity and challenge for students. Due to technological advances, there will be a revolution in the education sector in the near future and we need to be prepared for it.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Siddhartha Paul Tiwari Tech Guru Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?