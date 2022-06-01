21st Century Tech Guru - Siddhartha Paul Tiwari

The education sector is in transition from traditional school classrooms to 21st century environments powered by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. As part of the paradigm shift for education in the 21st century, higher learning skills are vital. However, many curricula in higher education are outdated or do not adequately cover the latest technologies. Siddhartha Paul Tiwari, a well-known technologist, has been involved in the creation and development of internet and artificial intelligence curricula and courses, which he develops and collaborates with leading educational institutions and universities in Asia.

Regularly invited as a guest lecturer at IITs, IIMs and Universities in Singapore, he aspires to revolutionize education by leveraging real-time data and modifying current curricula. Known as the "21st century tech guru" Tiwari maintains that the role of education leaders, particularly in higher education, has changed significantly. He believes that we should restructure our education systems to prepare our young people for today's economic globalization and increasing mobility.

It is important that we remain innovative and future-oriented. Despite all this, much remains to be done in this area. Asia plays an important role in promoting education. A number of Asian countries are innovative players with global reach. They have attracted significant private investment in educational institutions that operate over the Internet and attract international students. Tiwari states that given the current situation in Asia, it's time to review some of the region's regional capabilities and see what we can do from there to make progress.

If these new technologies are introduced in Asia at the required pace and scale over the coming decades, they will no doubt have a profound impact on the education sector in the region, but the scale and extent to which that impact is impacted depends on how quickly and widely it is implemented. Artificial intelligence and the emergence of newer technologies will greatly influence the education of the future. In order to develop and integrate new technologies into education in a fair and effective way, we need to think critically to ensure that we minimize the weaknesses and ultimately achieve positive outcomes. In the past, education and career paths were linear in nature, but as technology has evolved this has become even less linear, adding a new level of complexity and challenge for students. Due to technological advances, there will be a revolution in the education sector in the near future and we need to be prepared for it.

