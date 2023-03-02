21 Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Thinning Hair (2023)

Say goodbye to your hair-thinning woes and hello to gorgeous locks with our hand-picked selection of the latest and greatest products on the market.

Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo

Coming in at number one on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair is Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo. This gentle shampoo is formulated with saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba protein, aloe vera, and coconut-derived surfactants to ensure your hair gets the nourishment it needs, while also providing a deep cleanse.

The saw palmetto in this shampoo works as an agent to improve hair volume and hydrate the scalp by counteracting DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone that contributes to hair loss. Jojoba oil helps penetration of vitamins A, E, and D to give your hair a boost in the right direction.

Aloe barbadensis is an incredibly moisturizing succulent plant that contains antioxidants such as beta carotene (vitamin A), vitamin C, and vitamin E, all of which provide additional nourishment for thinning hair.

Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo works hard to help you fight back against thinning hair while also providing a gentle cleanse. With its natural ingredients, this shampoo will leave you with healthier-looking and stronger strands without any harsh chemicals or additives. The added bonus? It's vegan-friendly.

2. Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Having healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. If you have been noticing that your hair is dry, brittle, weak, and prone to breakage, then it may be time to give Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo a try.

This shampoo has been formulated to gently cleanse the hair while providing essential nutrients such as biotin, and certified organic ingredients like coconut and babassu seed oil. It can help bring weak or brittle hair back from the brink by deeply moisturizing the scalp and strands.

This shampoo has a fantastic smell of rosemary and mint which will leave you feeling refreshed after every wash. Not only does this nourishing shampoo strengthen your hair, but it also provides intense moisture and unrivaled slip. This is especially important for people with thinning hair as it helps to prevent breakage and further damage. With regular use of this product, you can expect your hair to be stronger, shinier, and healthier looking over time.

The best part about Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is that just a little goes a long way! Simply massage the shampoo into wet hair, rinse it out thoroughly, and then follow up with an additional hydrating conditioner for optimal results.

It’s ideal for all types of hair, including chemically-treated hair, and is free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. So, if you’re looking for a shampoo to help with thinning hair, then this one by Mielle is definitely worth considering.

3. Shea Moisure's Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo

Coconut has been called the fruit of life, and Shea Moisture's Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo is the perfect way to bring this life-giving ingredient into your hair care routine. This sulfate-free shampoo is designed with a nourishing blend of 100% virgin coconut and shea oils, making it best for those looking to combat thinning hair.

The powerful combination of coconut and shea oils provides intense hydration that helps strengthen the hair shaft while taming frizz. Rich in fatty acids, these oils keep strands moisturized even after washing, helping to prevent breakages caused by dryness or over-styling. Added argan oil and sweet almond oil provide extra hydration, locking in moisture for an all-day shine. Coconut milk and acacia senegal give your hair extra bounce and manageability.

It is ideal for those with thinning hair as it helps to support healthy growth while providing gentle cleansing action that won't strip away natural oils or damage delicate strands. The sulfate-free formula gently removes dirt and impurities without harsh detergents, leaving behind a soft layer of nourishing oil that will help promote more robust, healthier-looking locks over time.

4. Biolage Full Density Thickening Shampoo

Coming in at number four on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair, Biolage Full Density Thickening Shampoo has been specially formulated to help with thinning hair. This creamy shampoo formula helps nourish and fortify the scalp while promoting healthy hair growth from root to tip.

The key active ingredients in this shampoo are biotin and zinc PCA. Biotin helps strengthen the fiber of your hair strands while minimizing split ends and breakage, so you can have solid and full-looking locks even if your head has lost some of its volume. Zinc PCA helps rebalance the scalp and reduce hair loss, while gluco-omega helps promote the further growth of healthy hair.

It is also paraben-free, silicone-free, and free of artificial colorants. It's suitable for those with color-treated hair, so you can use it to help your colored locks stay looking fresh and vibrant.

Regular use of Biolage Full Density Thickening Shampoo will help nourish thinning hair from root to tip, leaving you with fuller-looking locks that feel healthier than ever.

5. Pura D’Or Original Gold LabelAnti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

This top-of-the-line shampoo from Pura D'Or is designed specially to help those with thinning hair. It contains a blend of 17 key active ingredients that nourish the scalp, reducing breakages and improving the overall appearance of the hair. The product contains biotin, nettle, pumpkin seed, and black cumin seed oil which helps to thicken the strands for more volume and body.

The formula is free from harsh chemicals and is hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free, making it a choice that’s kind to the environment. It leaves your hair feeling strong yet soft with a healthy shine that you can be proud of.

The shampoo is clinically tested and proven to reduce thinning hair due to breakage, as well as increasing volume, strength, and shine. It helps revive the appearance of distressed hair while supporting a healthy-looking scalp. The natural preservatives help protect your strands against further damage while providing additional nourishment to leave your strands softer and smoother than ever before.

6. Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo

Monday Haircare's Volume range will provide your thin, flat or lifeless hair with the body and nourishment it needs. Infused with ginger root extract and panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), this shampoo is designed to help stimulate the scalp by increasing blood flow, promoting growth and regeneration. Not only that, but its pro-vitamin B5 content also helps to soothe dry skin on the scalp while preventing split ends and improving hair elasticity.

The Volume line contains no SLS or parabens, making it safe for those conscious of artificial ingredients. Additionally, all of Monday Haircare's products are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested. This guarantees that it is safe to use on thinning hair while also being gentle enough for those with sensitive scalps.

What sets the Volume line apart from other shampoos and conditioners is its ability to deliver volume without weighing your hair down, or making it feel greasy. Its nourishing formula expands each strand of hair, creating a fuller look without the need for heavy styling products. Not only does this give you more body and lift, but it can also help to protect against breakage due to over-styling or heat damage.

7. JVN Embody Shampoo

JVN Embody Shampoo is a clean and effective way to bring thickness and fullness to your thinning hair. This clarifying shampoo is formulated with natural ingredients to nourish the scalp while also helping enhance volume and shine. Its rich lather gently cleanses dirt, oil, product residue, and other impurities without over-drying or stripping the hair of its natural oils. Suitable for all hair types, including color-treated strands, this clarifying formula can be used daily for the best results.

The scent of JVN Embody Shampoo is simply divine! You'll love its intoxicating blend of sandalwood and amber, with a hint of jasmine, cassis, and bergamot. It makes your hair look clean and vibrant, and will also fill your bathroom with an uplifting aroma.

The active ingredients in JVN Embody Shampoo are designed to provide maximum benefits for thinning hair. Biotin helps strengthen the strands from root to tip, while vitamin E nourishes them and promotes healthy growth. Organic aloe vera hydrates the scalp to reduce flakiness and promote a healthier environment for new growth. The shampoo also contains natural botanicals such as jojoba oil, rosemary extract, and peppermint oil to help stimulate the scalp and promote healthy circulation.

8. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

This Australian-derived product is an excellent choice for those with thinning hair as it helps to densify and thicken the appearance of your locks. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo is a gentle cleanser that won’t strip your hair of its natural oils but will still leave it looking thicker and fuller after just one use.

The secret lies in the unique two-dimensional formula, which fuses ingredients from inside and outside sources to create an unbeatable system for promoting healthy hair growth. The shampoo contains Ana: Tel, a special complex made up of clinically-tested ingredients such as biotin, keratin, and zinc, all of which have been proven to encourage healthy hair growth.

The shampoo is also enriched with botanicals and essential oils, such as rosemary, nettle, and saw palmetto extract, which work together to nourish your scalp and unclog follicles for an overall healthier environment. The natural ingredients will not only help boost volume, but they’ll also leave your strands feeling soft and silky.

9. Kerastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo

The root cause of thinning hair is often a lack of nourishment and strength. Kerastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo is the perfect solution to this problem, giving your hair the power to be strong, healthy, and vibrant.

The Pro-Keratin Complex found in this shampoo boosts your scalp's elasticity and hydration levels, providing essential nutrients for a healthier head of hair. This complex helps strengthen weakened strands from the root up, preventing breakages and split ends while restoring moisture balance for lasting softness.

In addition to Pro-Keratin Complex, Kerastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo contains ceramides and resurrection plant sap. These two powerful ingredients nourish the scalp, helping to reduce dryness and redness while promoting a healthy shine. It also helps smooth out frizziness and split ends, creating a more manageable look for thin hair that may struggle with being styled.

Designed specifically for thinning hair, providing extra protection against damage caused by environmental factors such as UV rays, or the overuse of heat-styling tools. It adds body to limp strands without weighing them down, giving you fullness and volume while protecting your delicate locks from further harm.

10. Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Whether you have a curly frizzy mop or straight, fine strands, Olaplex N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is the perfect solution for thinning hair. This shampoo repairs and protects fragile locks from everyday stressors like split ends and damaged hair. It's also proven to reduce breakage and strengthen all types of hair. Even if your mane is already showing signs of wear and tear, this product can help you get it back on track.

What makes this shampoo unique? Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Complex is a special combination of active ingredients that helps to relink broken bonds in hair. This means your tresses will be stronger and healthier each time you use it. It's color-safe, so you don't have to worry about yellowing.

Plus, Olaplex N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is incredibly nourishing for thinning hair, thanks to its blend of natural oils like jojoba and safflower oil which help to hydrate and condition strands from root to tip. As a result, your mane will look shinier and more manageable with every wash.

And finally, because this product is suitable for all hair types, whether you have a dry scalp or an oily one, you don't have to worry about it being the wrong fit.

11. Pureology's Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo

Eucalyptus is often used for treating infections and ailments but also works wonders on thinning hair. That is why Pureology's Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo contains this powerful ingredient to help you restore your hair’s natural strength. Jojoba oil nourishes the scalp, while green tea provides a healthy scalp environment and boosts shine. Sage stimulates follicles by providing essential nutrients that promote growth, giving you thicker locks.

The signature aromatherapy blend of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli in the shampoo gives off a unique scent that helps relax your mind while you wash, it’s almost as good as taking the time to meditate! This ensures a pleasant experience while you’re cleaning your hair.

Pureology’s Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo is excellent for people with thinning hair since it provides intense moisture without weighing the strands down, ensuring fine hairs still look and feel thick. As a result, this shampoo makes your hair more voluminous, ensuring you can have a head of healthy-looking locks in no time!

Aside from its nourishing ingredients, this product is also 100% vegan-friendly and color-safe, meaning that it won’t strip away any color or damage your scalp. This ensures you can use this shampoo without worrying about any negative side effects.

With Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo, you can have more robust and fuller hair in no time. Its natural ingredients nourish your scalp and provide intense moisture to help restore thinning hair to its original health. With the help of this product, you’ll be able to enjoy thick locks all year round.

12. R+CO Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

R+Co has a collection of shampoos specifically designed to tackle thinning hair. Their Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a one-of-a-kind solution that helps to create big, beautiful, and bouncy hair. This shampoo is formulated with biotin, pro vitamin B5, saw palmetto berry extract, coconut oil, and loquat fruit extract, which all work together to help improve the keratin infrastructure of your hair, increasing its strength and vitality.

This thickening shampoo penetrates deep into your strands to add intense hydration while coating each strand for a natural sheen. The saw palmetto berry extract adds body to thinning hair, helping it appear thicker as well as providing much-needed nourishment from root to tip.

Coconut oil not only helps to strengthen and condition but also promotes scalp health. It adds luster, shine, and softness to the hair while preventing breakage and split ends. Lastly, loquat fruit extract is rich with vital nutrients that help maintain a full mane.

It lathers on easily and leaves hair feeling soft, bouncy, and full of volume. You can easily get that Beyonce-style voluminous hair with this shampoo.

13. Living Proof Full Shampoo

Style, detangle and volumize your hair with Living Proof Full Shampoo. This gentle yet thorough volumizing shampoo is specifically formulated to transform fine and flat hair, getting it looking and feeling thicker, fuller, and more alive. Packed with slip modifiers that reduce surface friction, our volumizing shampoo effectively removes residue and buildup from the scalp so you can enjoy cleaner hair for longer.

Living Proof Full Shampoo helps combat thinning hair by providing the perfect blend of nutrients essential for healthy locks. It's enriched with natural ingredients, including sunflower seed extract, which helps protect against environmental damage caused by free radicals, panthenol which deeply moisturizes and strengthens the hair strands, and vitamin E, which helps retain moisture while nourishing and protecting your scalp.

You won't need any other hairstyling products to get the perfect look. Living Proof Full Shampoo has been designed to provide maximum hold and body, so your hair will have a natural fullness and volume that lasts all day long. It also helps detangle knots for easy brushing, leaving you with smooth, manageable locks without any frizz or static.

14. Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo

Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo is designed for users with thinning hair to help them fight the signs of aging and make their hair look thicker and fuller in an instant. It contains a blend of strengthening keratin, biotin, and nourishing chia seed oil which fortifies the strands from root to tip, leaving them bouncy and voluminous without any residue or crunchiness. This lightweight cleanser is color-safe, so you can rest assured that your hair will not be stripped off its natural pigments during the washing process.

With regular use, this shampoo can help you combat breakage due to its protective properties while boosting shine and giving your hair an extra lift. It also helps hydrate your scalp, which can be particularly beneficial if you’re experiencing dryness or dandruff from thinning hair. The chia seed oil provides essential fatty acids to the strands, making them feel softer and healthier.

Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo is an excellent choice for those with fine to medium textured hair due to its non-greasy formula that won't leave any buildup on the locks. Not only will it help your hair look fuller and thicker, but it will also protect against environmental aggressors so you can feel confident knowing your hair is safe from external elements.

15. Briogeo's Scalp Revival Shampoo

The unique charcoal and coconut oil combination of Briogeo's Scalp Revival Shampoo is perfect for those with thinning hair. The mixture of Binchotan charcoal and vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators helps to draw out impurities and product buildup that can clog the scalp and contribute to thinning hair.

On top of those ingredients, the addition of peppermint oil has a cooling effect on scalp irritation and inflammation, while tea tree oil helps reduce scalp itchiness. For those with color-treated hair, keratin-treated hair, chemically-treated or relaxed hair, this shampoo is entirely safe for use. Users can benefit from a clean, balanced and healthy scalp without worrying about further damaging their locks.

By reducing product buildup on the scalp and providing essential nutrients to strengthen the roots and shafts, you can count on this shampoo to help restore thinning hair. This shampoo is a great choice for anyone looking to improve the condition of their scalp and create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair.

16. Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste

Christophe Robin is a luxurious haircare brand that recently launched its Cleansing Volumizing Paste Shampoo. This revolutionary product is specifically designed for those with thinning hair and promises to provide an instant volumizing effect.

The shampoo paste contains a unique blend of pure Moroccan volcanic clay and exfoliating sugar crystals, which helps invigorate the scalp and leave your hair feeling cleansed and naturally volumized.

Unlike other products on the market, this shampoo does not rely on harsh chemicals or damaging ingredients to create volume in thinning hair. Instead, it works by creating an airy foam that lifts and thickens the hair from the roots to give it an added boost of volume. The clever blend of ingredients also helps prevent further thinning by cleansing your scalp without stripping away natural moisture, making it ideal for those with fine or damaged hair.

The Volume Shampoo Paste is easy to use and creates a rich lather that lasts throughout your shower routine. It can be used on both wet and dry hair, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your strands if you decide to switch up your routine. The paste also has a light rose scent that will leave your locks smelling fresh all day long.

17. Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

Another great shampoo for thinning hair is Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo. This product contains piroctone olamine and climbazole, two powerful ingredients that remove dandruff and soothe the scalp. Rosemary oil, alongside other ingredients like ginger extract and menthol, work together to promote healthy moisture balance while reducing redness on the scalp.

Lactic acid helps regulate oil production, which is vital for thinning hair as it prevents the clogging of pores which can lead to further hair loss. Salicylic acid gently removes dead skin cells while promoting new cell growth. All these active ingredients are combined in a vegan and cruelty-free formula that is also free from parabens, making it safe to use even on sensitive skin.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo helps to strengthen hair by providing nourishment directly to the scalp. Its ingredients help reduce redness, itchiness, dandruff, and oil production while also promoting healthy cell growth, which can improve overall hair health. Not only does this product help restore thinning hair, but it also keeps it soft and shiny with regular usage.

18. Authentic Beauty Concept's Deep Cleansing Shampoo

Take care of your scalp and hair to have beautiful locks. This is the best first step to solving your thinning hair problem. Authentic Beauty Concept's Deep Cleansing Shampoo is designed to help restore, strengthen and protect your hair from everyday damage. This product contains a blend of natural ingredients that nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth.

The shampoo gently cleanses away dirt and oil while restoring moisture balance in your scalp. It is formulated with panthenol, which helps to strengthen the hair shafts and reduce breakage due to split ends or dryness. Additionally, it contains organic jojoba oil, which helps stimulate new cell growth on the scalp for stronger roots, and reduces thinning hair.

Its vegan formula is microplastics-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, sulfates-free, and silicone-free. The formula also contains a delightful floral scent composed of white peony blended with accents of fresh cut leaves, underlined with luminous rose, freesia blossoms, and cottony powdery violet over a soft background of creamy musks and softwoods.

Authentic Beauty Concept's Deep Cleansing Shampoo helps to nourish the scalp while cleansing it deeply. With regular use, this product helps to restore, strengthen and protect your hair from thinning. It is also gentle enough for daily use to get the best results with minimal effort. Whether you are looking to restore fullness or want a healthier scalp, this shampoo is sure to be an excellent choice for any thinning hair problem.

19. OrganiGrowHair Co Growpoo Clarifying Shampoo

Growpoo by OrganiGrowHair Co is a clarifying shampoo specifically designed to repair and restore thinning Hair. Formulated with vegemoist, babassu oil, safflower oil, and apple cider vinegar, it deeply cleanses the scalp and strands for increased growth potential.

Derived from beet sugar extract, vegemoist provides deep hydration to help promote collagen production, shine, and elasticity in the hair while detangling. Babassu oil contains fatty acids like coconut oil but without any proteins, making it perfect for moisturizing the scalp while soothing irritation, preventing dandruff, and treating dry, brittle hair.

Safflower oil is rich in oleic acid, which strengthens the follicles and helps protect the scalp and hair while increasing circulation to stimulate hair growth. Apple cider vinegar balances pH levels as well as clarifying and killing the bacteria and fungus that can cause dandruff or hair loss. It also boosts shine, reduces frizziness, and increases blood circulation for healthier locks.

The unique formula of essential oils within Growpoo was carefully crafted to help restore thinning hair while adding volume, increasing manageability, and promoting growth. The light lemon peppermint scent from the included essential oils is refreshing and calming.

20. Seen's Shampoo

Seen is an award-winning shampoo specifically designed to help with thinning hair. It is sulfate-free and contains plant-derived ingredients that provide a gentle yet effective lather. This lather rinses off easily without stripping the hair or scalp of its natural oils, leaving it soft and smooth while reducing frizziness. Formulated with dermatologist-approved ingredients, this shampoo removes hidden irritants and pore-clogging oils, which can contribute to thinning hair.

Seen’s Shampoo is color-safe, keratin-safe, non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin or who have chemically treated their hair. Its sulfate-free formula helps to protect and strengthen the hair, nourishing it from root to tip. The shampoo also helps restore volume and promote healthy-looking locks that are voluminous yet manageable.

The natural ingredients in Seen’s Shampoo will help reduce thinning while adding shine, body, and manageability. It is gentle enough for daily use, so your hair can reap the benefits of a healthier scalp environment with each wash.

21. Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

Last on our list of the 21 best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair is Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo, a lightweight shampoo designed to give you soft, touchable volume that lasts all day. This formula is perfect for those with thinning hair because it helps lift even the limpest strands and provides much-needed nourishment with panthenol, and fatty acid-rich aloe.

Aloe is known for its cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties, so it can help reduce inflammation in your scalp, which can cause thinning hair. It also provides essential vitamins and minerals that strengthen the hair follicles, promoting the healthy growth of new strands while ensuring existing hairs don't break off easily. Overall, this shampoo can help give you the volume and bounce often lacking in thinning hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair?

Shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair are designed to address specific hair concerns such as lack of volume, strength, and nourishment. They can help improve hair health and appearance by providing essential nutrients and promoting fuller, thicker-looking hair.

What ingredients should I look for in a shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair?

Look for ingredients such as biotin, keratin, vitamins, and minerals, as well as volumizing and strengthening agents such as tea tree oil and saw palmetto. Avoid ingredients that can be harsh or strip the hair, such as sulfates and alcohol.

How often should I use shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair?

It is recommended that you use a shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair two to three times per week or as directed on the product label. Overuse can lead to dry and damaged hair.

Can a shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair regrow hair?

While some ingredients may support healthy hair growth, shampoos and conditioners alone are unlikely to regrow hair. Consult a dermatologist for a personalized treatment plan for hair regrowth if needed.

Final Thoughts

The 21 products listed in this article offer a range of solutions, including volumizing, strengthening, and nourishing ingredients. It's important to choose a product that addresses your specific hair concerns and to consider ingredients that work well with your hair type. With proper research and consideration, finding the right shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair can improve hair health and a fuller appearance.