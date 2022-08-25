21 Best Sea Moss Pills of 2022

There are many ways to take sea moss, including edible gels, capsules, gummies, and even powdered forms. Over the last few years, sea moss has become so popular due to its amazing vitamins and nutrient profile. Research has found that Irish moss is loaded with:

Calcium

Magnesium

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B12

Zinc

Chromium

Idioine

Sea moss is also naturally rich in antioxidants. These compounds work within the body to protect against oxidative stress while also regulating inflammation.

Another great perk of sea moss is that it’s not only loaded with all sorts of nutrients, it’s low in calories and fat. This makes it a great dietary supplement that can have a huge impact on your overall health and well-being.

Health benefits of taking sea moss pills

There are many health benefits of sea moss, but it's important to note that many of them aren't widely studied. However, there's plenty of research on the health benefits of seaweed, which is similar to sea moss. It's thought that seaweed and sea moss offer the same benefits.

Here are some of the top reasons why you should add sea moss capsules into your daily wellness routine.

It’s good for your heart

Sea moss could easily be considered a superfood. When compared to other vegetables, it has a much higher fiber content. Fiber offers all sorts of health benefits, including improved blood sugar levels and lowered cholesterol levels. This reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and others.

When taken regularly, sea moss may lower bad cholesterol levels, a key factor in those with heart disease and other cardiovascular issues.

Great source of iodine

Iodine isn’t a mineral that you hear much about, but it’s quite important. Iodine is a must for a healthy, functioning thyroid. Because the body can’t make iodine on its own, you must get it through your diet.

While common foods, like seafood, dairy products, and iodized salt are fortified with iodine, taking sea moss pills can help to ensure that your iodine levels are healthy.

It may promote weight loss

As mentioned earlier, sea moss is high in fiber. Foods that are loaded with fiber keep you fuller for longer. This minimizes the risk of overeating while also helping to lower your daily caloric intake. Because fiber helps with hunger pangs, you’re less likely to snack between meals or eat too much at meal time.

In turn, sea moss may help with weight control and weight management. It may also help you to finally shed those unwanted pounds.

It supports gut health

Your digestive tract and gut are loaded with both good and bad bacteria. Gut health has a direct impact on overall wellbeing, which is why it’s important to ensure that there’s a healthy balance of good bacteria to protect and support.

Sea moss is not only a natural source of fiber, it’s loaded with live bacteria. Taking sea moss pills can help to replenish good bacteria in the gut microbiome, which will have a notable impact on your health and wellness.

It may boost your immune system

One study found that Atlantic salmon that eat sea moss have a better immune response than those who don’t. And while fish and humans have vastly different bodies, this research opens the door for the possibility that sea moss may support and strengthen the immune system.

As noted earlier, a healthy gut means a healthy immune system. Because sea moss is also high in antioxidants and iron, it’s possible that it contributes to a healthy immune system.

May build muscle and aid in post-workout recovery

If you’ve ever looked at any post-workout recovery supplement, you’ve likely seen taurine on the ingredients list. This is an amino acid that sea moss is naturally rich in. Taurine helps with muscle-building and recovery.

Exercising causes micro-tears in the muscles. Amino acids work to aid the healing of these tears so that you can get stronger while putting on lean muscle mass.

It’s also important to note that sea moss, despite being a vegetable, is a natural source of protein. Every 100 grams of sea moss offers around 6 grams of protein. When combined with a healthy diet, plenty of water, and quality sleep, sea moss may help you achieve your fitness goals.

Top 21 sea moss pills of 2022

Do you want to reap the potential health benefits of sea moss? If so, one of the best ways to enjoy all of the health advantages is by taking capsules. Pills are convenient in that you can take them anywhere at any time and they’re already pre-dosed and ready to go.

Because there are so many sea moss products to choose from, our team has created a list of the top 21 options. All of these sea moss pills contain high quality sea moss and are available from reputable brands.

Keep reading to learn more about each of these sea moss products.

1. Elm & Rye Sea Moss Capsules

Elm & Rye Sea Moss Capsules are formulated with wildcrafted ingredients that are sourced from the best Atlantic Ocean waters. Whether you're looking for a product to boost your immune system or your metabolism, or if you're looking for natural thyroid support, Elm & Rye Sea Moss Capsules are just what you need.

One jar costs $44.99, or you can lower the price with the company's subscribe and save program to just $35.99. Elm & Rye Sea Moss Capsules ship for free throughout the US and come with a 30-day risk-free guarantee.

These sea moss pills are made with natural, wild caught sea moss. These sea moss pills are gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. Elm & Rye Sea Moss Capsules are also made without GMOs, preservatives, or other harmful ingredients.

2. Akasha Superfoods Sea Moss Vitality Blend

Get all of the benefits of sea moss gel in a simple, easy to take capsule. Akasha Superfoods Sea Moss Vitality Blend is curated with a powerful medicine blend of organic sea moss, along with organic burdock root, organic bladderwrack, and BioPerine® black pepper extract. If you're looking for the ultimate wellness formula in a capsule, this is the product for you.

Akasha Superfoods Sea Moss Vitality Blend is formulated to offer all sorts of health benefits, including digestive and thyroid support, along with immune boosting properties and improved skin health. This supplement may also help with weight loss, inflammation, and even your vision.

Akasha Superfoods Sea Moss Vitality Blend are made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility. They're gluten-free, vegan, and don't contain any harmful ingredients like GMOs, dyes, or preservatives.

3. Maju Superwoods Wildcrafted Sea Moss

Maju Superwoods Wildcrafted Sea Moss capsules are a powerful and convenient way to reap the benefits of raw sea moss. This product is made with naturally-harvested sea moss from cold Canadian waters. These capsules not only contain wildcrafted Irish sea moss, but bladderwrack, burdock root, and black pepper extract as well.

This blend of ingredients reduce inflammation, provide antioxidant support, regulate metabolism, and improve blood sugar control, cholesterol levels, and other notable benefits.

Maju Superwoods Wildcrafted Sea Moss are designed to help you feel your best. These capsules improve skin health, boost immunity, enhance digestive, and support healthy joints. Take just two a day and you're sure to see and feel results in a matter of weeks!