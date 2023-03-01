21 Best Natural Shampoos And Conditioners

It might be intimidating to switch beauty products, especially if you've been using the same one for a long time. But, rest assured, there are many benefits to be gained from switching to a natural shampoo and conditioner—so much so, you might wish you had done it sooner. Using natural products can not only improve the look of your hair, but it is also far better for the environment!

Conventional synthetic shampoos and conditioners have a higher likelihood of exposing the skin and hair to harsh chemicals that could have negative long-term effects, such as skin irritation, dryness, a reduction in the size or degeneration of the hair follicles, early graying, and even hair loss. However, you can use natural shampoos without worrying about these possible adverse effects.

Additionally, synthetic shampoos may make skin sensitivities or easily irritated skin worse for people with pre-existing skin conditions. Natural shampoos can make hair feel softer and smoother while improving its natural sheen. When hair is first exposed to the chemical-free ingredients in natural shampoos, it may not have the same feel on the hair as conventional shampoos make it feel since the hair retains its natural oils. So don't worry if it feels different—that's because it is.

Since natural shampoo lacks those foaming chemicals, the major difference you'll notice is that it doesn't lather up as your old shampoo did. This does not mean that your hair is not being thoroughly cleaned or that you should use more shampoo than usual. Instead, after beginning to apply your natural shampoo, add a little water to assist in building a lather. It can also be diluted beforehand by mixing water and shampoo in a separate bottle to make it quicker to use.

Below we have listed our best natural shampoos and conditioners to aid you in your quest for hair rejuvenation. You won't regret these purchases!

Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

Level up your shower routine with Blu Atlas’ shampoo and conditioner. This dynamic duo works on all types of hair! The shampoo is mild, as it fortifies the hair with vegan biotin and saw palmetto, which wards off DHT (a hormone that causes hair loss) through the compound's inflammatory properties while moisturizing the scalp and increasing hair volume. Aloe vera and jojoba oil are used in the formulation to calm the scalp and mend stressed-out hair. The antioxidants, fatty acids, and beauty-enhancing Vitamins A, E, and D are all abundant in jojoba oil. It can enter deeply into the skin for optimal hydration because it shares many characteristics with the sebum produced by our skin. Meanwhile, aloe functions as a natural moisturizer, and antioxidants like beta carotene (Vitamin A), Vitamin C, and vitamin E are also present in the plant's leaves and are incorporated into the formula. Surfactants from coconut remove oil and grime to reveal nourished, healthy hair.

The conditioner is lightweight, so it doesn't make the hair heavy, but it still is incredibly hydrating simultaneously. It nourishes hair with nutrients, including argan oil, avocado oil, and barley protein, to address issues like dullness, dryness, breakage, and frizz. Argan Oil, which is rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and Vitamin E, acts to heal damaged hair, give it shine and smoothness, and control frizz. White tea extract works as a humectant to aid in moisturizing and conditioning the hair and scalp. It has potent anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties too! Finally, proteins and other nutrients like thiamin and niacin are found in barley that supports hair growth, making the hair lustrous, silky, and combable.

2. Ursa Major Go Easy Daily Shampoo and Conditioner

Ursa Major Go Easy Daily Shampoo and Conditioner

With this heavenly nourishing and lathering daily shampoo from Ursa Major, you can achieve soft, healthy, and manageable hair. It can be used alone or in combination with the Go Easy Conditioner; plus, it works well for all hair types. It cleans hair thoroughly without stripping and provides light hair conditioning, which aids in supporting a healthy scalp. The aroma is a cozy, woodsy concoction with fir, balsam, and ginger notes. Both products are naturally devoid of sulfates, parabens, synthetic colors, and fragrances and are fully recyclable.

The Go Easy shampoo is made with surfactants derived from coconut, which deliver a rich, creamy lather that is simple to rinse. Macadamia allows for this to be a fatty-acid-rich product that nourishes hair to reclaim its softness, body, and gloss. Bergamot conditions the hair and removes buildup while being high in antioxidants. Finally, licorice supports a healthy scalp and helps to fight dandruff.

The revitalizing conditioner's lightweight, simple-to-rinse formulation fortifies hair for more control, volume, and shine. It is nutritious, especially when your hair needs a little extra TLC; use it frequently! It feeds the hair without weighing it down, replenishes moisture and radiance, and smooths and detangles hair. Patchouli, orange, bergamot, sandalwood, and a combination of earthy and uplifting ingredients give it a fresh and sensual smell that lasts after your hair dries.

Additionally, Jojoba allows for lightweight moisture for soft, smooth hair; hydrolysed soy protein aids in moisture retention for smoother, more manageable hair; and sandalwood enhances luster and nourishes hair. Best of all, aloe offers long-lasting moisture to improve the resilience and elasticity of hair. It’s excellent for dandruff scalps as well!

3. Evolvh Ultrashine Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Evolvh Ultrashine Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

People with all hair types, particularly those with fine hair, benefit from the color-safe formula of the acclaimed UltraShine Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner from Evolvh. Yummy antioxidants, fatty acids, and pH-balancing amino acids renew hair from the inside out while reviving vitality and vibrancy for excellent hair elasticity, luster, and strength. It was created for dry, over-processed, or frizzy hair that needs moisture, delicate hair that requires volume, and thick, coarse, or curly hair that could be softer and more manageable. Dry, dull hair is no more with this combination—say hello to moisturized, silky hair that shines day and night!

4. Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner

Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner

Rahua's acclaimed Voluminous Shampoo adds volume while simultaneously nourishing and strengthening the hair. Antioxidants from green tea, lemon juice, and lemongrass combine to eliminate product buildup and lessen scalp oil production. Rahua oil, which is high in omega-9, fortifies hair from the inside to stop damage. Eucalyptus and lavender extracts produce aromatherapy effects, which also double as a perfume that lingers on the hair after washing the product out!

The Rahua Classic Shampoo is enhanced and lavishly expanded by the conditioner pairing. This award-winning rainforest-grown conditioner provides shiny, incredibly hydrated hair. Rahua oil is a deterrent; this exotic ingredient helps keep hair strong and the scalp healthy. Additionally, the conditioner can be used as a light-style cream for frizz control, straightening, and added hold.

5. Nurture My Body Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Nurture My Body Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

The Everyday Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner from Nurture My Body is a must-have combo. Organic honey from Nurture My Body's Volumizing Shampoo moisturizer, and oat extract and nettles, nourish the follicles to encourage development. This sulfate-free, all-natural hair-thickening shampoo still produces a luscious lather that leaves hair feeling clean and fresh. It works wonders on limp, fine, and colored hair. Even though it is fragrance-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, it nonetheless thoroughly cleans hair while adding volume, as the name suggests!

The shampoo complements Nurture My Body's natural conditioner perfectly. It's a mild, lightweight conditioner without the harmful effects of sulfates. It softens hair, opens knots, tames frizz, and makes hair effortlessly manageable while lathering up exceptionally well. Its softening agents are a pleasure for thin hair and delicate scalps. The conditioner will assist in giving your hair that soft-as-a-petal appearance as it contains grapefruit, rosemary, and chickweed.

Furthermore, it contains macadamia nut extract, which is renowned for returning the hair cuticles to their usual, typical structure, bringing even the curliest hair under control. This sulfate-free conditioner is the best option if you have dry, brittle, or delicate hair that requires additional care when handled.

6. Tree to Tub Soapberry Shampoo and Argan Oil Conditioner

Tree to Tub Soapberry Shampoo and Argan Oil Conditioner

Frizzy tangles can be caused by dry hair, but many shampoos remove the natural oils from your scalp. Using organic botanicals and natural ingredients, Tree To Tub's Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner set nourishes, calms, and moisturizes your skin and hair. In addition, the pH-balancing wild soapberry produces a creamy lather that does not clog with grease.

With nourishing, natural components like aloe vera, argan oil, chamomile (in the shampoo), shea butter, coconut oil, and pomegranate (in the conditioner), you will get soft, lustrous hair, guaranteed. Instead of perfume or artificial fragrance, which can aggravate delicate skin, each bottle is scented with calming lavender essential oil. You may even feel a slight tickle on the skin that energizes while leaving you resting easy as it is not the work of harsh or nasty chemicals.

7. Andalou Sunflower and Citrus Brilliant Shine Shampoo

Andalou Sunflower and Citrus Brilliant Shine Shampoo

This Sunflower & Citrus Brilliant Shine Shampoo and Conditioner treats each hair follicle for increased longevity and vitality using fruit stem cell technology and nourishing sunflower, which is high in Vitamin E. This nourishing shampoo is silicone and sulfate-free, safe even for colored hair, and brightens the hair by promoting circulation. It also assists in the smoothing of split ends and frizziness for a glossy, brilliant sheen.

Sunflower oil, high in Vitamin E, nourishes and conditions hair to improve elasticity and strength while reducing the appearance of split ends and frizz. Fruit stem cell complexes and citrus boost brightness. The result is shiny, clearly healthy hair!

8. Soapbox Coconut Oil Moisture & Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner

Soapbox Coconut Oil Moisture & Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner

This coconut oil shampoo and conditioner from Soapbox will leave your hair feeling and looking 10 out of 10. The moisture-satisfying holy grail duo is a relief for dry and damaged hair because it binds to the proteins in your hair. Coconut oil (which is high in fatty acids and Vitamins E and K) helps protect your strands and revitalizes your mane.

A unique 5X vitamin complex has been added to this shampoo mix to give you healthier hair. Every time you use this shampoo, moisture is added to your hair!

9. Sheamoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Shampoo

Sheamoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Shampoo

It's easier than you would think to manage your curls while using all-natural products! SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner will give you manageable, bouncy, and lustrous hair without any nasty chemicals.

With the help of the shampoo designed for thick and curly hair, you can have clean, moisturized, and detangled hair with lively, healthy curls. It creates a mild cleanser that enhances hair health and restores shine by combining hand-selected, natural ingredients with fair-trade shea butter from Ghana. The shampoo is made with coconut oil, hibiscus, neem oil, and silk protein and is prepared with everything you need to control your wavy or curly hair. The hydrating solution replaces lost oil while hydrating and protecting your hair. In addition, the gentle shampoo removes impurities softly, leaving behind naturally scented, frizz-free, healthy waves!

Next, the lightweight SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine conditioner will repair and soothe dry hair cuticles without weighing your hair down. You won't have knots or tangles anymore; your hair will be soft, moisturized and simple to manage.

10. Terra Beauty Bars Super Boost+ Shampoo and Conditioner

Terra Beauty Bars Super Boost+ Shampoo and Conditioner

This powerful hair shampoo and conditioner by Terra / RG Cosmetics is formulated specifically for weak, damaged, or chemically treated hair. Made with coconut, vitamins, and Brazilian Amazonian tucumã seed butter to strengthen, this vegan, salon-quality product strengthens and nourishes hair.

Each product in this range is packed with vitamins, Amazonian herbs, and seeds. There are no added colorants, sulfates, or parabens—which means it’s a great option for a natural shampoo and conditioner duo!

11. Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo

Natural ingredients like honey and babassu oil are used in Mielle's Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo to remove debris and oil from your hair while retaining hydration. It works to remove knots while providing a luscious lather that it provides to your hair, and let’s not forget about the intoxicating aroma of pomegranate, honey, sweet almond, and acai—just divine! After using the detangling conditioner, your hair will be at maximum hydration, leaving you with that long-lasting silky feel.

12. Redken Nature + Science All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner For Dry and Brittle Hair

Redken Nature + Science All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner For Dry and Brittle Hair

Redken’s Nature + Science All Soft Conditioner, an ultra-smoothing treatment, is a part of the high-end haircare company's Nature + Science range. The product helps hair become shiny with the addition of amino acids, sugars, and enzymes that offer intense hydration and softness so that your hair stays beautifully smooth. The shampoo is made with birch sap.

In this formula, Redken has combined the strength of nature with its many years of experience. Both recipes clean, repair, and soften dry and brittle hair in the same way as the current Redken All Soft Shampoo while creating silky, manageable, and smooth hair. The only difference? Of all the ingredients included in this shampoo, 83% are natural! These products are vegan and devoid of silicone, sulfates, and parabens. Redken also uses 94% post-consumer recycled plastic for its packaging.

13. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

The No Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner Duo from Living Proof helps hair become smoother and offers long-lasting hydration. The hair care kit is ideal for curly hair and aids in defining curl patterns without weighing the strands down. The moisturizing shampoo shields strands from the impacts of moisture, so you can have the appearance of smoother hair.

Plus, the recipe leaves hair softer and fresher by cleaning the scalp of impurities and extra oil. The conditioner's formulation has a pH range that works best between 6.5 and 6.75. For a smoother finish, the conditioner hydrates and detangles the hair, so your curls are soft and luscious all day!

14. Moroccanoil Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Moroccanoil Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner Set

We all know that our hair feels the best when it is moisturized, lustrous, and silky. The moisturizing shampoo with argan oil by Moroccanoil Hydration explicitly targets this need by providing the hair with essential nutrients. Argan oil gives the hair significant hydration and nourishment, meaning it becomes incredibly smooth and lustrous.This makes styling easier, gently cleanses the hair and scalp, does not change the color of the hair, and gives the hair a pleasant aroma. In addition, Vitamins A and E are given to the hair by red algae, repairing damaged hair fibers and offering hydration.

The Moroccanoil Hydration hydrating conditioner treats limp, drained hair, keeping it incredibly manageable. It has a high concentration of argan oil, along with red algae, which gives the hair essential nourishment and ideal hydration. This conditioner makes the monotonous combing easy and enjoyable, making hair ready for styling! Both products are free of sulfates and phosphates.

15. JVN Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

JVN Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Without removing the hair's necessary moisture or oils, this hydrating shampoo by JVN gently cleanses the hair. The luxurious lathering, slightly pearlescent thick gel rinses clean without over-drying. It works to reduce frizz, add shine, and smooths strands from root to tip. It's good to use on all hair types (particularly beneficial for dry, frizzy, and medium to coarse hair), even color-treated hair and is gentle enough to use every day. Its ingredients include hemisqualane, which instantaneously and over time increases hair strength and health, minimizes damage, smoothes, strengthens, and preserves color. Aloe aids in moisture retention, and panthenol maintains hair to restore luster and shine.

Meanwhile, the paired conditioner smoothes, softens, and detangles hair without leaving residue or adding weight. The formula's creamy texture makes it easy to work through hair, rinse clean, and improves hair's capacity to hold moisture. Both products leave a gorgeous blended scent of white orchid, sandalwood, and vanilla, contrasting with a lemon and black currant scent!

16. Act and Acre Cold Pressed Hair Cleanse and Conditioner

Act and Acre Cold Pressed Hair Cleanse and Conditioner

Act and Acre deliver a great herbal cleanser for the scalp and hair that regulates the scalp's natural moisture while gently removing buildup. It improves the luster and health of new hair while gently dissolving debris, oil, and pollution.

As you might know, it is difficult for the scalp to maintain and replace moisture because it has a fragile microbiota and a low barrier function. This can make the scalp more prone to dryness and irritation, and it frequently leads to an overproduction of sebum, giving some people an oily scalp. Rehydration is not an issue for this product, as the scalp is moisturized and replenished by essential nutrients. In addition, this wash includes a user-tested component derived from apple amino acids that lessens the damaging effects of SLS (a prevalent cleansing chemical that strips the skin) and preserves the integrity of the moisture barrier on the scalp.

Further, the cold-pressed conditioner is rich, composed of plant oils that provide immediate, long-lasting moisture. Science supports formulas by Act and Acre—Quinoa Protein (which makes up 1% of the product), an abundant source of nine essential amino acids that help strengthen and repair the hair cuticle. One percent of Vitamin B-5 acts as a potent humectant to keep moisture in the hair, making it smooth and manageable. This duo is no joke!

17. Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Volume & Bounty Shampoo and Conditioner

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Volume & Bounty Shampoo and Conditioner

The Coconut Water & Mimosa Volume & Bounty shampoo and conditioner from Love Beauty and Planet moisturizes and adds volume to fine hair. Natural, environmentally friendly components like coconut water and mimosa blossoms from the Moroccan Khemisset region are used to make this light but voluminous shampoo.

Composed of 94% natural materials, this vegan shampoo is completely biodegradable. The remaining 6% of the ingredients are added to ensure the product's quality and safety. Additionally, the conditioners' recipe is 100% biodegradable and contains 98% natural components for the same reason as the shampoo. Like the brand's slogan says—good for you, good for the planet. We agree with that!

18. Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo and Conditioner

Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo and Conditioner

Without using harsh chemicals or sulfates, this vegan everyday shampoo and conditioner, designed for normal to oily hair, cleanses gently but thoroughly to balance oils in hair. Vitamin and mineral-rich organic sunflower seed oil aids in nourishing and moisturizing hair for incredibly smooth and glossy results.

You'll adore this daily shampoo, which has a bergamot, lemon, and sea salt scent that is entirely natural! Ylang-ylang and lavender essential oils serve as the middle notes, while cypress, galbanum, and eucalyptus essential oils provide the base notes.

Both combined products provide just the right amount of nourishment for people who only need a little daily moisture added to their hair. Camelina seed oil provides vitamins that moisturize and repair hair, plus sunflower seed oil enhances shine and vitality by assisting hair in retaining moisture. With all eight necessary amino acids present, quinoa increases the volume and tenacity of hair. To top all that off, coconut smoothes and nourishes hair.

19. Heali Kiwi Calming Solid Shampoo Bar and WonderBar Solid Conditioner

Heali Kiwi Calming Solid Shampoo Bar and WonderBar Solid Conditioner

Neem and karanja oils, which are well-known in Ayurvedic medicine for their therapeutic benefits, combine for great results in this best-selling shampoo bar. Heali Kiwi softly and efficiently helps to wash your scalp issues away while fairly traded cocoa butter and coconut oil nourish your hair for smoothness and shine. In addition, calming oatmeal works to relax touchy scalps.

The creamy coconut Wonderbar is as fantastic as its name suggests. A lightweight conditioner bar with fairly traded coconut oil, cocoa butter, and vitamin B5, it smooths and softens for weightlessly nourished locks. In addition, Wonderbar is carefully designed not to weigh down greasy or fine hair. Plus, this plastic-free block of conditioner functions as a shaving bar and a sensitive skin in-shower moisturizer.

20. Rooted Beauty Repair & Revive Shampoo + Conditioner

Rooted Beauty Repair & Revive Shampoo + Conditioner

Rooted Beauty Repair & Revive Shampoo is prepared specifically to nourish dry, damaged, or treated hair. Every time you have a shower, Rooted Beauty's R7 Complex, a combination of seven antioxidant-rich roots moisturizes and repairs your hair. Also, it’s free of silicones, artificial fragrance, SLS, SLES, phthalates, parabens, and other harmful ingredients.

Damaged and dry hair has met its match with the Restore and Repair Conditioner. This ultra-hydrating conditioner is packed with nutrients from avocado and quinoa oil, which support hair strength and moisture retention, as well as antioxidants from Rooted Beauty's R7 Complex, the same as in the Shampoo. Beautiful, hydrated hair, here we come!

21. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Volumizing Mango Shampoo and Conditioner

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Volumizing Mango Shampoo and Conditioner

Take a permanent break from the flattening sulfates and heavy minerals in regular shampoos for big, gorgeous hair with this fantastic all-natural ingredient shampoo and conditioner from Alba Botanica. Instead, give your look a boost with their volumizing shampoo, which contains gentle botanical cleansers that naturally remove dulling deposits and heavy filth. Your hair will be nourished with mango, papaya, and other tropical extracts for increased volume and lovely bounce.

While regular conditioners might flatten your style with their heavy salt and chemical ingredients, this conditioner's herbal replenishment that is as light as a breeze boosts your hair's volume. Even over-processed hair can be nourished with the exotic ingredients and light tropical oils contained within. The result is increased style and hydration, which can be maintained year-round!