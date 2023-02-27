There are plenty of great options for body washes out there. However, it can be difficult to find natural choices. It can also be challenging to decipher the packaging of products to work out if they are natural or contain organic ingredients.

Luckily, our list of the 21 best natural body washes in 2023 is here to help. This up-to-date manual is a guide to the top natural products on the market that will leave you looking and feeling great.

Let’s count down the 21 best natural body washes in 2023.

Blu Atlas Body Wash

When it comes to natural body washes, look no further than Blu Atlas. This product rightfully takes its place at the top of our list of the 21 best natural body washes in 2023. Ninety-nine percent of the ingredients in this body wash are natural, yet the formula is incredibly effective. This is also a clean product, being vegan and free of sulfates, parabens, and other nasties.

With this product, you can choose the classic Blu Atlas fragrance or a coconut apricot scent. In saying that, both of these scent choices are 100% natural. None of the Blu Atlas products contain synthetic fragrances, which can be harmful and sensitizing for the skin. This is especially important if you have sensitive skin.

Some of the fantastic natural ingredients in this product are green tea, aloe vera, and sugar cane. Green tea and aloe are calming but also provide vital vitamins and antioxidants to give your skin a healthy boost. Sugar cane has exfoliating powers to help rid you of dry skin cells and oil buildup. With a powerful natural formula, this product could become your new favorite.

2. Rahua Organic Shower Gel

Rahua Organic Shower Gel

Rahua has a great natural range that features ingredients derived from the rainforest. Organic Shower Gel has a relaxing sweet, floral fragrance and is jam-packed with powerful ingredients. It’s suitable for all skin types and is free of any harmful additives. Of course, the product features rahua, the brand’s namesake ingredient. This oil is incredibly nourishing, leaving the skin with a smooth finish.

This body wash also contains quinoa, which hydrates and renews the skin. It features several floral ingredients, such as hibiscus and lavender. While organically-derived hibiscus has natural exfoliating powers, lavender calms and soothes the skin, ridding it of any signs of irritation.

If these benefits aren’t enough, this vegan formulation is excellent for aging skin, helping to reverse damage accumulated over time and protect against environmental harm. If you want a truly luxurious experience, try applying the Rahua Body Oil after your shower. Thank us later.

3. 100% Pure Vanilla Bean Shower Gel

100% Pure Vanilla Bean Shower Gel

With 100% Pure products, the benefits are in the name. Their range is completely natural, vegan, and cruelty-free, without any toxins or poor-quality ingredients. The Vanilla Bean Shower Gel deeply cleanses and refreshes the skin without relying on harsh or stripping compounds to give the skin that clean feeling.

With a rich vanilla and lavender scent, it features coconut oil to help work a rich lather and moisturize the skin. Other natural ingredients like green tea and algae refresh the skin and keep it looking healthy. While this product is great as a shower gel, it can also be used as a luxurious bubble bath.

In addition to all of these incredible features, this product is made in the US. All of its ingredients are sourced ethically, and there are rigorous checks to ensure that no animal products are used.

4. Sky Organics African Black Soap

Sky Organics African Black Soap

A unique addition to our list, the Sky Organics African Black Soap is a fantastic choice if you struggle with acne on the body or face. Even if this isn’t the case, this product will thoroughly cleanse your skin and leave you feeling moisturized.

It contains a small number of natural, organic ingredients that are great for the skin. The trademark black color comes from cocoa pod ash, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. These additions are great for the health of your skin, particularly if you deal with blemishes. This soap also contains deeply moisturizing cocoa butter.

You’ll love this product if you have oily or combination skin. It will help you to regain balance and restore the health of your skin. It’s also great to know that this soap is vegan and cruelty-free. You won’t find yourself running out of this product quickly, as it’s economical and designed to last.

5. Botanic Hearth Lavender Body Wash

Botanic Hearth Lavender Body Wash

This luxurious lavender-scented body wash contains a variety of natural ingredients and botanicals. It features several soothing oils, such as shea and coconut, to leave the skin feeling soft. This product is free of harmful compounds such as parabens. You’ll be glad to know that it does not contain unnatural substances and chemicals that may irritate the skin. It’s also made in the USA.

This relaxing body wash is great for those late-night showers or bubble baths. However, it doesn’t skimp on quality ingredients and has many beneficial effects on the skin. For instance, it deeply cleanses the pores and reduces oil buildup on the skin.

If you’re not already convinced, there’s a customer satisfaction guarantee. Give it a try, and if you’re not completely happy, Botanic Hearth will make it right.

6. Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash Lavender

Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash Lavender

This product comes from the brand Alaffia, which is centered around women-led collectives in West Africa. Their lavender body soap is a fantastic natural and ethical choice. The hero ingredient in this body wash is shea butter. This nourishing addition leaves the skin feeling incredibly smooth and clean without stripping away natural oils.

If you love fair trade products, this is the body wash for you. All of its ingredients are fair trade and ethically sourced. Additionally, being a natural product, it is free of any harsh synthetic components and chemicals that could damage your skin.

Try supplementing this product with the Everyday Shea Body Lotion for ultimate hydration. Your skin will thank you.

7. Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser

Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser

Just because this body wash is natural doesn’t mean it skimps on scientifically proven skincare ingredients. The Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser is excellent for damaged or aging skin. It completely rejuvenates tired skin and boosts moisture. The secret to this amazing product is lactic and mandelic acids, which are great chemical exfoliants. Just like a scrub, they remove dead skin cells and impurities. However, they do this without causing micro-tears or damage.

Some of the incredible natural ingredients in this product include betaine and beet extracts. These compounds are hydrating and refreshing. All of this comes with a natural pomegranate and papaya scent that will leave you feeling fresh. Not only do these fruits provide a pleasant fragrance, but they also have natural enzymes to increase skin turnover. You can rest assured that this product works, as it has been tested by dermatologists. Additionally, it is hypoallergenic, which is great for those concerned about skin sensitivity.

8. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap

A true classic, Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is popular for a reason. One of the many great things about this soap is that it is highly concentrated and can be diluted. This means you get many more washes per bottle than you would from a standard body wash. It has a classic peppermint scent, so it’s invigorating as well as great for the skin.

It features many natural ingredients. These include luxurious oils such as hemp seed and jojoba to nourish the skin. However, it has a minimal ingredient list, so you can rest knowing precisely what’s in your product—and what isn’t. For instance, there are no artificial preservatives or detergents. As a bonus, all of the ingredients are fair trade.

Even though this is a list of body washes, Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is more than just a body wash. It can be used to wash anything you could think of, from your floors to your pets.

9. True Botanicals Nourishing Wash

True Botanicals Nourishing Wash

This organic body wash is full of antioxidants for healthy, radiant skin. The True Botanicals Nourishing Wash has a lovely earthy scent with notes of cedarwood and patchouli. It’s also packed with beneficial plant-based ingredients like green and white tea, relaxing aloe vera, and olive oil. These ingredients reduce inflammation and powerfully smooth the skin.

If you’re looking for a body wash that doubles as a shaving product, try using the brand’s sugar scrub and then shave with this product. This routine is guaranteed to leave you without any bumps or irritation.

If you love this product, you can subscribe to receive the product every 1-4 months. This way, you can save and make sure you’re always stocked up.

10. Corpus N° Green Natural Body Wash

Corpus N° Green Natural Body Wash

This citrusy body wash is about as clean a product as you can get. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and free of parabens, sulfates, and other poor-quality ingredients. Even though it has a powerful scent to leave you smelling amazing, the fragrance is 100% natural with no synthetic components. Not to mention, the soap comes in an eco-friendly aluminum bottle.

Coconut is a powerful cleansing ingredient in this body wash, leaving your skin incredibly clean and hydrated. This body wash is like three skincare products in one. After cleansing your skin, floral ingredients act as a toner, and luxurious oils help to moisturize.

This body wash pairs great with the Corpus deodorant, which is also a 100% natural product with the same citrus scent.

11. Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

Bathing Culture’s Mind and Body Wash is the perfect eco-friendly choice. It’s biodegradable and made with natural ingredients. Additionally, the Mind and Body Wash is a low-waste alternative. Its bottle is made of recycled plastic, and you can even refill it if there’s a location local to you.

It has a light floral and woody scent that is completely natural. Unlike many other natural options, this body wash won’t dry or strip your skin of its natural oils. This product is filled with plant-based ingredients. Shea butter is a hydrating addition, along with soothing aloe.

If you’re more of a bar soap type of person, this product also comes in a highly concentrated bar form. This is even better for the environment because it completely eliminates the need for plastic packaging.

12. Ursa Major Citrus Riot Body Wash

Ursa Major Citrus Riot Body Wash

This foaming body wash is the ideal morning pick-me-up. With a fresh citrus fragrance, this product works a rich lather without the need for sulfates or other artificial ingredients. The key cleansing ingredient is potassium cocoate, a naturally-derived compound that deeply cleans the skin. Glycerin helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, while ginger is invigorating for the skin.

This product is free of artificial ingredients and is completely organic. It contains no sulfates, parabens, gluten, or silicones. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free. If you’re looking for a new range, you can try the whole Wash & Go Set from Ursa Major, which includes the body wash, as well as the shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

13. Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hydrating Body Wash

Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hydrating Body Wash

From Weleda, this mild body wash is a great choice for sensitive skin. It features sea buckthorn, a fruit that produces luxe oils to deeply moisturize the skin. Not only this, but they provide a fantastic fragrance, along with several energizing citrus fruits. For the conscious consumer, it’s great to know that these fruits are ethically sourced from Tuscany.

According to customers, this body is allergy friendly and provides fantastic results. It is also a NaTrue-certified natural product. It’s a great eco-friendly choice; all Weleda products can be recycled, as they have created a recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle.

14. Burt's Bees Lavender & Honey Calming Body Wash

Burts Bees Lavender & Honey Calming Body Wash

Burt’s Bees may be famous for their lip balms, but this Lavender & Honey Body Wash is next level. It’s a great clean choice, with 98% natural ingredients. The product features a cleansing complex that clears the skin of dirt, toxins, and impurities. All of this comes with the Burt Bees classic honey scent with a calming lavender twist.

With no parabens or sodium lauryl sulfate, you can be sure that this product will be gentle on the skin. In fact, some customers with eczema have found that this body wash is mild and doesn’t induce flare-ups. This product is so gentle that it can be used for shaving even the most delicate or razor bump-prone skin.

15. Maude Wash No. 2

Maude Wash No. 2

The Maude Wash No. 2 is ideal for use in the shower and as a bubble bath. It is infused with a variety of vitamins to treat and nourish the skin. For instance, it includes vitamins B3, B5, C, and E. It is non-irritating due to being pH balanced. This means that it won’t cause flare-ups for sensitive skin and is extremely gentle.

It is made in Canada without any parabens. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. In addition to all this, the Maude Wash No. 2 has a vibrant scent of cedarwood and citrus. You may also like to try the Maude Oil or Hydrating Coconut Milk Bath. Their whole product range is organic and perfect for sensitive skin. If you have any skin conditions and are struggling to find an appropriate soap, this could be the one for you. Why not give it a try?

16. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

From viral skincare brand Drunk Elephant, the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser is a cult favorite. While we often focus our skincare on the face, our bodies need just as much love. Using harsh, stripping soaps can cause irritation, breakouts, and various other skin issues. Luckily, this body cleanser is the perfect way to treat your skin right.

Its cream formulation makes it very gentle yet nourishing. It replenishes the skin’s moisture barrier while removing any dirt and oil to leave the skin feeling fresh. A key ingredient is Marula oil, a luxurious product containing antioxidants that are great for aging skin. Sacha inchi seed oil hydrates the skin, while passion fruit oil is calming.

This product has absolutely no fragrance, which is ideal for those with eczema and other skin conditions, or really anyone with sensitivities. This is a rare quality in a body wash. It is also cruelty-free and does not contain sulfates, essential oils, or other potentially sensitizing ingredients.

17. Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Body Wash

Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Body Wash

This body wash from Organic Bath Co. is an ideal natural choice, whether you use it in the shower or bath. It has a vibrant grapefruit, orange, and tangerine scent. It can be used on any skin type but is particularly beneficial for dehydrated or sensitive skin due to its specially-designed quality formulation.

Key ingredients include oils that help to thoroughly clean the skin. These oils are put through the process of saponification to ensure that they have potent cleansing powers. These additions are a great alternative to other lathering ingredients like sulfates that are unnatural and harsh on the skin. It also contains natural vegetable glycerin to stop the skin from becoming dry and flaky. Finally, aloe vera is relaxing and calming for sensitized skin.

18. Nécessaire The Body Wash

Nécessaire The Body Wash

One of the more luxe additions on this list, The Body Wash from Nécessaire is fortified with vitamins for healthy, hydrated skin. Dermatologists have tested it to ensure that it doesn’t trigger allergies and sensitivities or clog the pores. Nécessaire has even completed studies of customers to ensure product satisfaction. Nearly all of them said their skin felt healthy and nourished after using this product.

It’s a fragrance-free product, which is excellent for those with skin sensitivities. In saying that, it can be used on any skin type, from oily, to combination to dry. Another great feature of this product is its low environmental impact. As well as being vegan and cruelty-free, the production is climate neutral and the product biodegradable. So, it’s great for your skin and the earth.

19. Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel

Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel

This invigorating body wash features a pleasant peppermint fragrance. Avalon Organics are committed to providing plant-based products without artificial colors and scents or nasty chemicals. Being plant-based, the formula of the Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel is entirely biodegradable, so it won’t harm the environment after you’ve used it. The products are also vegan and not tested on animals, so animal lovers can rest easy using this product.

One of the key ingredients is quinoa protein, a surprising addition that is rich in vitamin B. This helps to brighten the skin and minimize the signs of aging. It also contains several natural cleansers that deeply clean the skin without sacrificing moisture.

20. Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash

Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash

Here’s one for the eczema sufferers out there. Finding a suitable body wash when you have a skin condition like eczema can be near impossible. So, why not try one that’s specially designed for the condition? Even if you don’t have a skin condition, this award-winning product works great for anyone with dry skin, especially in winter when it can get damaged and flaky.

Its mild plant-based formula is gentle on the skin. It contains jojoba, sunflower, and apricot kernel oil for soft, hydrated skin. Aloe vera is a critical ingredient when it comes to eczema, as it soothes flare-ups. This powerfully natural formula has been tested and recommended by dermatologists. They even conducted a week-long study to examine the short-term results of this product, finding them highly favorable for 89% of customers.

21. REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash

REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash

With the surprising blend of kelp, magnesium, and essential oils, this natural body wash is perfect for skin that needs a pick-me-up. If your skin looks a bit dull and lifeless, this is the product for you. Kelp sourced from the Atlantic is a fantastic source of skin-loving vitamins and minerals, while magnesium hydrates and moisturizes. It also features a fresh, herbaceous scent.

This body wash is vegan and cruelty-free, with 100% recyclable packaging, so it’s ideal for the conscious consumer. Try it with the Atlantic Kelp And Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Cream. This is an especially great combination if you have dry skin.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I tell if my body wash is natural?

You will have to look at each product's packaging for claims that their product is natural. Unfortunately, "natural" can mean different things to different people or brands. Try searching through the ingredients list. As a rule of thumb, a short ingredient list is a good sign. This means the formulation is likely to be more natural, and you can also look up any unknown ingredients to determine if they are natural or artificial.

Look out for red-flag ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), other sulfates, or parabens. These are not always directly named in the ingredient list and have alternative names. Luckily, if a product is sulfate or paraben-free, this is often listed on their website or packaging.

What are the benefits of natural body washes?

Often, natural body washes have fewer harsh ingredients that can harm the skin. For instance, non-natural body washes can contain sodium lauryl sulfate or parabens, which can strip the skin of its natural oils. They can also feature a significant amount of artificial fragrance, which can cause skin sensitivity or exacerbate conditions like eczema.

Additionally, many natural body washes are vegan and cruelty-free, which is great if you're concerned about animal rights. They also often have biodegradable formulas, which are better for our water supply and the environment in general.

What ingredients should I avoid in my body wash?

This is a difficult question to answer as everyone's skin is different. One person may be sensitive to an ingredient that works great on another person's skin. Even natural ingredients can be harmful to some. For instance, potent essential oils and natural fragrances could cause skin sensitivity for some, even if they're plant-based.

Some of the key artificial ingredients that should be avoided as a blanked rule are sulfates, parabens, and silicones. These are drying, stripping ingredients, but they are used because they help the soap to lather and provide that squeaky-clean feeling. Luckily there are many natural alternatives.

If you have sensitive skin, try doing a patch test by washing a small amount of your skin and seeing if you have a reaction before you use this product on your whole body. If you have ongoing issues, it's best to consult a dermatologist.

What does it mean if a body wash is biodegradable?

If a body wash is biodegradable, it will break down after it goes down the drain. Biodegradable body washes break down into natural compounds already found in the environment, so they can't do any harm to ecosystems. Non-biodegradable products contain microplastics, beads, or other additions that can get into the water supply and cause harm, especially to wildlife. Therefore, this is an important claim to look for in your beauty products if you're environmentally conscious.