In the world of fitness, protein powder is a staple. It is a quick and easy way to get your daily dose of protein, and it can be added to many different foods and drinks. There are many different types of protein powder on the market, so it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. In this article, we will discuss the 20 best tasting protein powders in 2022.

A protein powder is a dietary supplement that contains high levels of protein. It is often used to help build muscle mass, and as a way to increase caloric intake for people who are struggling to meet their daily calorie goals. Protein powders can be made from a variety of different sources, including dairy, soy, eggs, and plant-based proteins. They are usually sold in powdered form, which makes them easy to mix with water or other beverages.

Who should use protein powder?

Protein powder is most commonly used by athletes, bodybuilders, and people who are trying to gain weight. However, it can also be beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain their current weight.

Protein powder can help you feel full and satisfied after a meal, which can lead to eating fewer calories overall. It can also help you maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

What are the different types of protein powder?

There are many different types of protein powder available on the market, each with its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks. The most common types of protein powder are whey, casein, soy, egg, and plant-based proteins.

Whey protein is the most popular type of protein powder. It is quickly absorbed by the body, which makes it ideal for post-workout recovery. However, some people may experience bloating or gas after consuming whey protein.

Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein that can be helpful for preventing muscle breakdown during extended periods without food. However, casein can be more difficult to digest than whey protein, and it may cause bloating or gas in some people.

Soy protein is a plant-based protein that is often used as an alternative to dairy-based proteins. Soy protein is high in fiber and low in calories, which makes it a good choice for people who are trying to lose weight. However, soy protein can also cause bloating or gas in some people.

Egg protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Egg protein is easy to digest and has little to no effect on blood sugar levels. However, egg protein can be more expensive than other types of protein powder.

Plant-based proteins are a good choice for people who are vegetarian or vegan. Plant-based proteins are also often hypoallergenic, which means they are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. However, plant-based proteins can be lower in some essential nutrients, such as iron and calcium.

Now that you know more about protein powders and who should use them, it's time to elaborate on our top 20 best tasting protein powders in 2022 as featured earlier in this article:

Our simple and effective ingredients can help you achieve your fitness goals, whether it's bulking up, lean muscle building, increased endurance, or something else.

Contains 9 amino acids. Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, are compounds that play many roles in your body such as creating proteins, hormones, and neurotransmitters. You can find them in protein-rich foods like meat, fish, and soybeans.

Our non-vegan protein supplements are created from 100% pasture-raised and grass-fed cows.

2. NOW Sports

NOW® Whey Protein Isolate is a premium quality protein that has great bioavailability and is easily digested. It also contains naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), making it perfect for active individuals.

Whey protein has the best biological value (BV) of any protein source, with greater essential amino acid content than beef, milk, casein, or soy.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition's 100% Whey Protein is a fast-acting protein powder providing 24g of protein per serving. It has been instantized to mix easily using just a glass and spoon.

Contains whey protein isolates - the purest and most expensive form of whey protein. Instantized to mix easily with just a glass and spoon. 24g of protein per serving to support your muscle-building goals.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Cellucor Sport Whey Protein is a high-quality whey protein product that aids with recovery, extends muscular growth time, improves strength and endurance, and more!

You can anticipate muscle growth and development, ongoing muscle recovery, reduced time in muscle cells, a boost of energy, a daily serving of Amino Acids, and more! This protein is ideal for athletes who experience fatigued muscles after their workout sessions.

If you want an added boost to help you push a heavier barbell load the next time around, Cellucor Whey Sport Protein is for you! Try this All-in-One post-workout drink today to get the most out of your strength training session; it'll help you reach your fitness goals faster!

5. Momentous Essential

Momentous Essential Protein is a complete protein powder that provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

It's made with only the highest quality ingredients, including grass-fed whey protein, organic brown rice protein, and free-range egg whites. You can trust that Momentous Essential Protein is clean, effective, and delicious.

Each serving of Momentous Essential Protein contains 25 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and only 110 calories. It's the perfect post-workout shake to help you recover quickly and build lean muscle.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Truly Clean's organic plant-based protein helps you build muscle and recover faster, while the added probiotics improve your metabolism. With 30g of complete protein per serving, this formula is perfect for athletes or anyone looking to add more protein to their diet.

Reduce muscular pain and speed up recovery from intense exercise with Organic Turmeric, Organic Tart Cherries, and Antioxidant Polyphenols. During training, support the immune system's health with 2 Billion CFU of Clinically Studied Probiotics.

7. Vital Proteins

Want to up your scoop? This three-times-as-nice recipe is ideal for you. Our Original Collagen Peptides powder, besides collagen, contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, two powerful anti-aging ingredients that provide radiant health advantages.

8. Orgain Organic

Orgain Organic Protein is a plant-based protein powder made with organic pea protein, brown rice protein, and chia seeds. It is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Each serving contains 21 grams of protein and only 150 calories. It is a great source of fiber and is low in sugar. Orgain Organic Protein is a great choice for those who are looking for a healthy, plant-based protein powder.

It is also perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or have food allergies. This protein powder is easy to digest and helps you feel fuller longer.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

It's hard to find a vegan protein powder that is high quality, tastes great, mixes well, and provides 20+ grams of protein per scoop. Most plant-based protein powders are low quality, taste bad, mix poorly, and only provide a small amount of protein per scoop.

10. TRU Plant

TRU Protein is an excellent source of plant-based protein that also contains all the essential amino acids and micronutrients your body needs to stay healthy.

Enjoy this delicious and all-natural plant-based protein powder, designed to give your body the essential nutrients required for a healthy lifestyle. With the removal of Sunflower BCAA and organic brown rice, we guarantee that our delicious plant-based protein is 100 percent vegan.

11. Vega Sport

The best way to get better at everything is by eating more protein. Clean, next-level protein is needed. With help from Vega Sport Performance Protein: a comprehensive, multisource blend of high-quality, plant-based protein derived from pea, alfalfa, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed, you can build and maintain strong muscle while also reducing recovery time.

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Isagenix IsaPro is a high-quality protein powder made with whey protein isolate. It is a complete protein that provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

Each serving of Isagenix IsaPro contains 24 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and only 120 calories. It's the perfect post-workout shake to help you recover quickly and build lean muscle.

13. Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk is a protein powder made with whey protein concentrate and casein. It is a complete protein that provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

Each serving of Muscle Milk contains 25 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and only 130 calories. It's the perfect post-workout shake to help you recover quickly and build lean muscle.

14. Naked Whey

Naked Whey is produced from small California dairy farms. Our cows are never given growth hormones like rBGH or rBST, and graze on grass pastures year-round. You'll get 25 grams of protein and 5.9 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in every serving.

At Naked Whey, we refuse to add any fillers or artificial sweeteners. Instead, we focus on delivering the purest product possible straight from our farms to you. Don't be misguided by other supplement companies; they care about making a profit more than they do your health and wellness.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Amazing Grass Protein is a plant-based protein powder made with organic pea protein, wheatgrass, and spirulina. It is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Each serving contains 20 grams of protein and only 120 calories. It is a great source of fiber and is low in sugar. Amazing Grass Protein is a great choice for those who are looking for a healthy, plant-based protein powder.

16. Rule One

R1 Whey Blend is a protein powder that offers the perfect mix of nutritional quality and great taste. Made with 100% whey protein from concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates, each scoop provides 24 grams of protein – packed with naturally occurring EAAs, BCAAs, and glutamine. Factor in instant mixability and zero creamers, and it’s clear that R1 Whey Blend™ is an overachiever in every way.

17. Dymatize ISO 100

Dymatize ISO100 is a protein powder made with whey protein isolate. It is a complete protein that provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

Each serving of Dymatize ISO100 contains 25 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and only 110 calories. It's the perfect post-workout shake to help you recover quickly and build lean muscle.

18. Ascent Native Fuel

The Ascent Native Fuel Vanilla Bean Whey is a delicious and easy-to-mix protein powder that was created to help improve your athletic performance. One scoop of this powder delivers 25 grams of protein, which will aid in muscle recovery after a strenuous workout.

With just one scoop, Ascent whey provides you with 25 grams of clean protein that helps your muscles recover quickly from intense workouts. And we're not talking about any old protein — our native whey is the least processed form available today.

Our vanilla whey protein is delicious, thanks to the powerful flavor provided by vanilla bean extract. You can even combine it with water if you wish. When compared to many other protein powders, yours will be pleasantly surprised when you mix it with H2O rather than milk.

19. Natural Force Grass Fed

Natural Force grass fed whey protein is a clean and pure protein powder made with whey protein isolate. It is a complete protein that provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

Each serving of Natural Force grass fed whey protein contains 25 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar, and only 110 calories. It's the perfect post-workout shake to help you recover quickly and build lean muscle.

20. MRM Nutrition

Our Whey Protein is holds itself to a higher standard- being 100% sourced from only USA farms that never use growth hormones or antibiotics. No matter your age or health, whey protein provides an easy and convenient way for you to meet your daily protein needs.

Whey Protein Isolate is a complete whole food alternative to other whey on the market, due to the inclusion of probiotics and enzymes. The addition of fermented milk (kefir) adds extra vitamins to assist with gut health. Our whey protein is a well-rounded whole food supplement to other whey products on the market.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.