Joint pain is more common than many people think. In fact, around 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. are affected by joint pain and stiffness. Joint pain is often attributed to a certain health condition like arthritis, lupus, and fibromyalgia. It can also be caused by strenuous activity, overexertion, and injury.

If you experience persistent or chronic joint pain, you know just how debilitating it can be. Painful joints impact mobility and your ability to perform everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and carrying items.

But what if you didn’t have to let joint pain impact your life any longer? While there are many prescription medications that can be used, there are also endless supplements that have shown to be effective in easing and even possibly preventing joint pain.

Below you’ll find a list of the 20 best supplements for joint pain in 2022. These products are made using the highest quality ingredients, which are scientifically proven to help everyday people live a life free of joint-pain.

Keep reading to find the joint pain supplement for you so that you can get back to feeling your best.

Kick joint pain to the curb with Elm & Rye Fish Oil. This premium fish oil supplement is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, which offer whole-body health benefits. Each capsule offers a high concentration of omega-3s, which are scientifically proven to reduce the intensity of joint problems, including stiffness, swelling, tenderness, and discomfort. These fatty acids also reduce inflammation throughout the body while supporting healthy blood flow.

Each Elm & Rye Fish Oil capsule contains EPA and DHA. With this supplement, you won't find any fillers or low quality ingredients. Instead, you'll benefit from pure, sustainably-sourced fish oil that works to nourish your joints from the inside out.

CBD is often praised for its calming effects, but the compound may also help alleviate pain and discomfort. CBD interacts with certain receptors of the endocannabinoid system. Research has found that CBD has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects. In turn, it may benefit those who experience chronic pain, including joint pain.

Reap all of the benefits of CBD with Penguin CBD Gummies. These gummies are made with pure CBD isolate and are a true treat for your taste buds and joints. They're coated with a delicious tangy sweet and sour sugar blend. With 10mg of CBD each, these gummies will melt away your joint pain.

3. Now Joint Support

Support your joints every hour of every day with Now Joint Support. This supplement is made with a blend of vitamins, nutrients, and other compounds that support the function and formation of healthy joint tissue. Each capsule is loaded with glucosamine, boswellia, sea cucumber, B vitamins, and zinc.

For best results, take two Now Joint Support capsules daily. This joint supplement is non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free, and nut-free.

4. Osteo Bi-Flex Triple Strength with Turmeric

Nourish your joints so that you can move without pain or discomfort with Osteo Bi-Flex Triple Strength with Turmeric. This joint supplement contains glucosamine, a compound that's essential for maintaining comfortable joint movement and joint cartilage. The addition of turmeric adds much needed antioxidant power, to include anti-inflammatory properties.

When used as directed, Osteo Bi-Flex Triple Strength with Turmeric can improve joint comfort in just seven days! Take two tablets a day and get back to feeling your best.