20 Best Shampoos For Hair Growth And Thickening

Do you have fine, thin, or delicate hair and are looking for the perfect shampoo to promote hair growth and thickening? We’ve compiled a list of twenty shampoos that are tailored to every scalp type and hair thickness. These shampoos have been chosen on the quality of ingredients, the trustworthiness of the brand, and most importantly the ability to stimulate increased growth and volume in the hair.

The world of shampoo can be confusing—just one search can offer a maze of a million products all promising different things. Let us make your life easier and propel you to the first step of your haircare journey with this highly curated selection of products.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

We have to put Blu Atlas at the top of our list of the best shampoos for hair growth and thickening due to their use of simple ingredients which deliver powerful results. This shampoo not only smells wonderful but is also formulated with organically sourced ingredients that are kind to your scalp and hair. If you opt for the scented version, you’ll smell wonderfully of coconut and apricot.

Jojoba oil contains vitamins E and C which have natural antioxidant effects that promote hair growth and thickening. It is also very similar to the oil found on the scalp, which adds an extra moisturizing effect. Saw palmetto is a herbal supplement that has been found to supply nutrients that balance the skin and prevent hair loss. Combined with aloe leaf, anti-inflammatory properties help soothe and calm the scalp to prevent itchiness and improve hydration. Vegan biotin enriches your hair to reinforce strength and volume. This shampoo is deeply enhancing and cleaning and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

We love that Blu Atlas doesn’t include harmful ingredients that irritate your skin. This product is free from silicones, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrances and is proudly vegan and cruelty-free.

2. Avalon Organics Thickening Shampoo Biotin B-Complex

Breathe life into thin, dry hair with this thickening shampoo by Avalon Organics. It’s formulated with biotin, which has been clinically proven to stimulate hair growth by targeting keratin and follicle formation. It also wonderfully cleans hair without stripping any natural oils, so your hair remains hydrated. We love that this shampoo is pH balanced and free from harmful fragrances and phthalates. Avalon Organics also uses organically sourced ingredients which are vegan-friendly and do not contain GMOs.

3. Aēsop Volumizing Shampoo

Are you looking for a high-quality shampoo that feels natural and smells amazing? Look no further than Aēsop’s Volumizing Shampoo. It’s perfect for limp, fine hair and delivers amazing hydration and shine to your tresses.

Fennel seed contains antioxidants that protect and strengthen your hair fibers and contribute to hair growth. Peppermint and rosemary leaf contain calming agents which soothe your scalp and carry oils that have been found to increase the growth rate of hair follicles.

We love this shampoo for the herbaceous, minty aroma it leaves you with after showering. Aēsop is a luxury haircare and skincare brand committed to preserving the natural ingredients of products and delivering highly curated professional products.

4. Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Zhuzh up your hair at home and feel like you’ve had a professional salon finish with this shampoo by Redken. This shampoo helps damaged hair grow and strengthen with a special formula infused with biotin. We love that Redken’s products are vegan and cruelty-free, so you’ll be supporting the environment as well as caring for your hair.

5. Matrix Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo

If your hair is prone to breakage time and time again, this might be the perfect healing shampoo for you. it’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and essential plant oils which have been proven to prevent 95% of breakage after lathering and washing. Customers say this shampoo is helpful for the scalp and also for the senses, as it gives off a pleasant perfume that lingers after washing. Matrix Biolage products are free from silicones, parabens, and phthalates and are kind to your skin.

6. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densite Shampoo

Kérastase is known for its effective, luxurious treatments that make your wash days a pleasure rather than a chore. This shampoo restores density and lusciousness to your hair while giving it a thorough cleanse. It contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid which are dermatologically tested moisturizers that restore hydration and texture to your hair. A glucose-peptide complex further conditions the hair to give it that soft, light-reflecting look.

This shampoo prepares your hair for any stress it may encounter and has you covered for all your styling and coloring needs. Try this and see hair-wash day become super manageable and pleasurable.

7. Kiehl’s Rice & Wheat Volumizing Shampoo

Use this lightweight shampoo by Kiehl’s for cleansing and healing your scalp and hair while promoting volume. Kiehl’s has been known to provide apothecary-like body care that is tailored specifically to your needs. This shampoo infuses rice and wheat proteins and oil which coat the hair, protecting natural lipids and nutrients to prime it for optimal growth and thickening. It is superbly cleansing and gives a gentle lather that doesn’t leave residue and washes off with ease.

8. Pureology Nanoworks Gold Shampoo

This intensive volumizing shampoo does wonders for deflated-looking hair. Pureology Shampoo offers professional salon-level treatment and gives you that deep-enhancing finish that is almost impossible to find elsewhere. This shampoo contains an infusion of keratin treatment and fruit oil extracted from golden marula which boosts and rehydrates your hair while restructuring and conditioning it for durability and flexibility. It also contains a refreshing aromatherapy blend of ylang-ylang and pear.

9. L’Oréal Professional Serie Expert Volumetry Shampoo

Cleanse your hair while adding extra volume and density with this shampoo by L’Oréal. It has a generous lather and gently cleanses and exfoliates the scalp of oil and debris with salicylic acid. New HydraLite Technology helps hair retain more moisture and about 82% more volume. This shampoo is known for its “anti-gravity” effects which add bounce and resilience to your hair. In addition to this, your hair will become wonderfully shiny and lustrous.

10. Angel En Provence Rosemary Hair Activating Shampoo

Step out of the shower with life breathed into your locks with this shine-boosting, all-natural shampoo by Angel En Provence. It is one of the best shampoos for hair growth and thickening due to its use of organic natural ingredients combined with science-backed evidence.

Rosemary has roots in Latin meaning “dew of the sea” and indeed its soothing effects are not unlike that of a calm tide washing in. This wonderful-smelling extract primes the scalp for hair growth and cell turnover.

The shampoo also contains ginger root extract and sage oil, which increases microcirculation in the scalp. Your baby roots will thank you for using this product as it is free from silicones, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oils that damage and irritate the scalp.

11. Living proof Full Shampoo

Make your hair feel brand new with this shampoo by Living proof. It promises to transform dull, dry, flat hair into healthy, bouncy, and thick hair. It removes product buildup from your scalp without stripping your hair’s natural protective lipid barrier and prevents grease from accumulating too quickly.

Customers say this product works well specifically on those who have colored, short hair and are looking for damage treatment that doesn’t make their hair feel heavy. Living proof has recently taken the haircare industry by storm by using innovative approaches to haircare and making affordable products that feel and smell amazing, so why not try one of their products today?

12. SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo

Does your hair continuously form split, damaged ends and you can’t seem to get to the root of it? Try this thickening shampoo by SACHAJUAN. Its hydrolyzed red algae contains antioxidants that improve the scalp’s hydration. Rapeseed oil extract helps to hydrate and seal in moisture within the hair. Vitamin C is a crucial component of this shampoo, which is great for hair growth, because it helps your body better absorb iron. This is great for those with low iron, as this is a common cause of hair loss. Reviewers say this shampoo makes their scalp feel instantly relieved and their hair more hydrated and lustrous after each use.

13. Briogeo Blossom & Bloom

This shampoo by Briogeo is perfect for those with coily or wavy hair looking to plump up and preserve those curls. It is also safe for hair that has been color-treated, heat-styled, and those on keratin treatment. Ginger naturally stimulates more circulation around the scalp and hence more follicle formation and hair growth. Ginseng is wonderfully bioactive and helps to increase the rate of cell turnover in the hair, giving rise to new cells and a healthier, cleaner scalp. Vitamins B5 and B7 help to make hair more durable and flexible and maltodextrin coats each hair fiber to protect and aid in detangling your hair strands. With Briogeo, your hair will be more manageable and fuss-free.

14. Kevin Murphy Stimulate Me Wash

Freshen up and boost the glow of your hair with this hair wash by Australian haircare brand, Kevin Murphy. Camphor extract reduces dandruff buildup, and polishes and purifies the scalp. Keratin amino acids help to strengthen the hair fibers and form strong, luscious locks. We love that it also contains a selection of fruit oils and tea leaf oils which leave hair silky, smooth, and frizz-free with that fuller look. Your hair will be ready to style and more resilient after using this intensely volumizing shampoo.

15. JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo

Restore color and vibrancy to your hair with this daily shampoo by JVN. It is specifically suited for treated hair that needs a bit of revitalization. Hair that has been permed, colored, and heat-styled could greatly benefit from the clean, plant-powered ingredients in this treatment. It also helps to detangle and rehydrate dry, frizzy hair for a natural and long-lasting finish.

Hemisqualane is a sugarcane derivative that clarifies, shines, and protects hair for a glossy finish while caffeine has been shown to lengthen and widen hair follicles and contribute to thick, longer hair growth. Aloe vera is a popular soothing agent to calm and relieve your scalp of irritation and itchiness. We love that this shampoo gives off a scent you can bathe in and smells deliciously of sandalwood and amber.

16. OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Biotin and collagen are a proven power couple when it comes to improving hair growth and thickening. OGX has incorporated both in this brilliant shampoo to maximize the potential of your hair. This shampoo is suited for those with delicate, thin hair wanting to boost growth. Your hair will feel fresh and reinvigorated after using this shampoo as the collagen and biotin can result in growing longer, healthier hair. The trick here is nourishing your hair like you’re giving your body vitamins, but through shampoo!

17. Root Deep Shampoo for Preventing Hair Loss

Do you have an oily scalp and can’t seem to find the right balancing shampoo for you? We may have found the one with this shampoo by Root Deep. It is specifically formulated to cleanse the scalp of excess sebum and dandruff, giving you instant relief and a long-lasting finish. The shampoo wonderfully blends coconut oil extracts with macadamia nut to give you a professional, polished cleanse. Indian Kino bark and Jua bark are mixed to provide anti-aging properties, clear away dead skin, and enhance the radiance of your hair.

18. ELEVEN I Want Body Volumizing Shampoo

Give your hair body with this excellent thickening shampoo by ELEVEN. This is perfect for those who have fine, dense hair and can’t seem to build up volume. Soy and wheat protein help to strengthen hair fibers that have been damaged by supplying amino acids and antioxidants as nutrients to the scalp. Customers love this shampoo for how it is super lightweight and easy to apply.

ELEVEN is another Australian brand, formed from a team of on-floor salon specialists who have decades of experience and wisdom in professional haircare. Their products are tailored to suit your needs and are focused on personal performance. We love how this shampoo is free from the nasties and won’t do damage to delicate hair.

19. Dove Dermacare Thickness Recovery Shampoo

Control your dandruff and heal your split ends with this caring shampoo by Dove. Since 1957, Dove’s products have been formulated to feel silky smooth and gently heal your skin. This Thickness Recovery Shampoo is no exception, as it does exactly that. Dove has a patented moisturizing technology that is incorporated to smoothen hair and give your tresses that luxurious feel.

Additionally, organic compounds derived from coconut oil retain moisture and lubricate your hair fibers, protecting your hair shaft from damage and allowing the hair follicles to grow and proliferate in a healthy environment. Reviewers say that this product doesn’t feel like a normal drugstore purchase. It has a thick and creamy texture on your skin, leaving you feeling like a million bucks when exiting the shower.

20. Garnier Fructis Full & Luscious Shampoo

For those on the go and looking for an easy, effective option for hair growth, this might be the best product for you. We chose this shampoo by Garnier for its use of natural ingredients and excellent quality for value. This is a shampoo that will not damage your hair or your wallet! Pomegranate extract ensures adequate blood circulation to the scalp and lengthens your hair follicles for growth and strengthening. This is a great shampoo to round out our list of the best shampoos for hair growth and thickening.