20 Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Curly Hair And Frizzy Hair

Curly hair is a wondrous thing, revered in many cultures for its beauty. Those with curls are often adored for the unique texture, shape, personality, and dimension that their hair has. However, curly hair can be tough to manage because it frequently has a dry, frizzy texture that makes it difficult to maintain its natural form and style. Additionally, prone to tangles, breakage, and split ends, curly hair can be challenging to keep lustrous and healthy.

Frizzy and curly hair can be even harder to deal with because it lacks moisture, making it more prone to damage and breakage. A lack of moisture can also make it challenging to manage and preserve a distinct curl pattern. Additionally, curly hair is more prone to frizz and definition loss, especially in humid regions, because it is sensitive to fluctuations in humidity and weather.

A good quality shampoo and conditioner combination can benefit someone with curly and frizzy hair by providing the necessary moisture and nourishment to maintain healthy and defined curls. A good shampoo should cleanse the hair without stripping it of its natural oils, while a good conditioner should provide deep hydration and help to detangle and smooth the hair.

However, it can be difficult to find a good shampoo and conditioner combination for curly hair because many commercial products contain harsh ingredients that can strip the hair of its natural oils and leave it dry and frizzy. Good thing we have done our research and found the very best shampoos and conditioners for your curly and frizzy locks! Read on to discover 20 of the best products for you and your hair.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Blu Atlas Conditioner

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Conditioner

The Blu Atlas Restoring and Moisturizing Conditioner is the number one deep conditioner for curly hair due to its clean, vegan, and preservative-free formula. Made with premium ingredients from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals, this conditioner is free of parabens, synthetic dyes, and phthalates, plus, it is cruelty-free.

This makes it an ideal choice for those with curly hair who want to restore and moisturize their locks without exposing them to harmful chemicals. The ingredients used in this conditioner are specifically chosen to provide deep nourishment and hydration to curly hair, making it soft, defined, and frizz-free.

All Blu Atlas products have ingredients specially selected to nourish. The Blu Atlas Invigorating and strengthening shampoo includes the following -

Vegan biotin: Biotin is an essential B vitamin that strengthens the hair while increasing the overall health of the hair shaft. Additionally, this vitamin improves the elasticity of the hair, reducing the likelihood of damage that can lead to undefined curls and frizz.

Saw palmetto: Saw palmetto is a natural supplement frequently used to promote hair growth and stop hair loss. This addition is especially beneficial for those with curly or frizzy hair that is prone to dryness and itching. It has special capabilities to calm the scalp and lessen irritation.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a natural substance that is well-known for its hydrating and calming qualities. It can support overall curl health by hydrating the hair and scalp to lessen dryness and frizz.

Jojoba oil: Jojoba oil is a natural oil that is rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for healthy hair. It can help moisturize and nourish the hair, reducing dryness and frizz, and leaving the hair soft and shiny. Jojoba oil is also lightweight, making it a great choice for those with curly or frizzy hair that is prone to weighing down.

The Blu Atlas Conditioner is also wonderful and includes hand-picked ingredients that will restore and moisturize your locks. These include -

Barley Protein: Barley protein is a naturally occurring substance that is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and vital amino acids. It contributes to strengthening and preserving the hair, lowering breakage and split ends, and enhancing the general health of the hair.

Argan Oil: Rich and nourishing argan oil is well-known for its capacity to moisturise and shield hair. It can increase shine while also assisting in frizz reduction and smoothing the hair.

White Tea Extract: White tea extract is a naturally occurring substance with significant anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It reduces damage and promotes general hair health by soothing and protecting the hair.

Avocado Oil: Rich and nourishing avocado oil is full of vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamins A, D, and E. It promotes defined and healthy curls and hydrates and fortifies the hair, eliminating dryness and frizz.

2. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner are number two on our list as they are considered to be among the best shampoos and conditioners for curly/frizzy hair. These products are designed to target and repair damaged hair while strengthening hair bonds.

They are formulated to hydrate, detangle, and smooth curly and frizzy hair, leaving it more manageable and frizz-free. Additionally, the ingredients in Olaplex No. 4 and No. 5, such as the patented active ingredient Olaplex Bond Building Chemistry, are specifically chosen to improve hair health and provide long-lasting protection against damage.

The conditioner also contains a unique blend of conditioning agents and proteins that help to detangle, nourish, and protect curls. It prevents breakage, tames flyaways, and protects against heat damage.

These products are especially beneficial for those with curly or frizzy hair, as they help to enhance and define curls while taming frizz and providing a nourishing and hydrating treatment. Both products are free from parabens, sulphates, and phthalates, and are safe for color-treated hair.

3. Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner

Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner

Redken is a hair care company that has been dedicated to providing professional hairstylists and their clients with innovative products and services for over 50 years. Redken's All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner is one of the most popular products for curly and frizzy hair because it helps to reduce frizz, tames and softens curls, and leaves the hair feeling shiny and looking healthy.

The All Soft system is fortified with a unique combination of proteins, amino acids, and soybean oil, which nourish and moisturize the hair while repairing the cuticle to reduce frizz.

Additionally, Redken's exclusive Interlock Protein Network (IPN) Technology is included in this system to assist the hair in regaining strength, structure, and softness. Redken is aware of the complexity of hair and has developed solutions to cater to the demands of various hair types.

The company offers nourishing, lightweight treatments that assist to prevent frizz and give hair a smooth, healthy appearance and feel. Because of this, these wonderful products are ranked third on our list of the top 20 shampoos and conditioners for curly and frizzy hair.

4. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Because Pureology is specifically created to meet the demands of persons with curly and frizzy hair, it is a well-loved brand among consumers. Particularly well-reviewed products are the Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner because they moisturise hair while also defining curls and eliminating frizz.

The products feature a mixture of nourishing and protective components including glycerine, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil, and are free of sulphates, which can strip hair of its natural oils.

The brand is well-known for using premium ingredients and delivering tangible effects, both of which add to its appeal.

5. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo and Conditioner

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo and Conditioner

Due to its reputation for creating high-quality hair care products that produce noticeable effects, Kérastase is regarded as a reliable and favored brand. The company places a priority on technology and innovation, always exploring and creating new components and formulas to address the demands of various hair types and issues.

To nourish and protect the hair, their products are made with a blend of high-end components, including valuable oils and potent vitamins. The company also offers a wide variety of goods, giving customers the option to select the line that best meets their unique hair demands.

The brand is also widely available at salons and beauty supply stores, making it accessible to many people. Overall, Kérastase's commitment to quality and results has helped establish its reputation as a top-performing hair care brand.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo and Conditioner is a popular choice among those with curly and frizzy hair. Many users report that the products help define and enhance their curls, leaving them soft, bouncy, and frizz-free.

The shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and the conditioner provides ample hydration, helping to prevent breakage and dryness. That is why it has taken our number 5 spot on this list.

6. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner

Sol de Janeiro is an excellent brand because it offers a range of products specifically designed to target curls and frizzy hair. Their products offer a delightful experience that helps to restore, preserve, and revive hair because they are manufactured with natural components and essential oils.

They also include vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that nourish and strengthen the hair, creating stronger and easier-to-manage tresses. Additionally, Sol de Janeiro does not include sulphates or parabéns, making their products suitable for even the most delicate scalps. Anyone with curly or frizzy hair should use Sol de Janeiro because it keeps strands appearing shining, bouncy, and full of life.

7. Davines Love Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner

Davines Love Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner

People rave about Davines for a number of reasons, including its quality ingredients, dedication to sustainability, and its commitment to creating products that work. The Davines Love Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner is a great choice for those with curly hair because it is specifically designed to add moisture, promote curl definition, and reduce frizz.

The shampoo is sulfate-free and gentle enough for everyday use, while the conditioner contains shea butter, almond oil, and avocado oil to nourish and protect your curls. It also contains a unique blend of polysaccharides, which help to add structure and hold to your curls, reducing frizz and giving you a defined, luscious look.

8. Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo and Conditioner

Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo and Conditioner

Briogeo takes out our number eight spot on the list of 20 best Shampoos and Conditioners for curly and frizzy hair. This brand is well respected for many reasons, some of which include the use of natural ingredients, effective formulas, cruelty-free and vegan ingredients, and many positive reviews from stylists and regular consumers alike.

Briogeo's Curl Charisma Shampoo and Conditioner is an all-natural hair care system that helps to define, soften and detangle curls for a long-lasting, frizz-free look. The formula is infused with a unique blend of ingredients, including rice amino acids to help strengthen the hair, and avocado and rosehip oils to encourage healthy, hydrated curls.

It also features a natural UV filter to protect hair from damage caused by the sun. Plus, the pH-balanced formula is sulfate-free, color-safe, and vegan, so it's gentle enough for daily use. The result is healthier, bouncier, more polished curls.

9. Davroe CURLiCUE Cleansing Clay Shampoo and Deep Conditioning Rinse

Davroe CURLiCUE Cleansing Clay Shampoo and Deep Conditioning Rinse

Davroe CURLiCUE is a product that has been approved by the curly girl method. It satisfies all requirements for this amazing feat as it is free of sulfates, silicones, and harsh chemicals that can damage curls and exacerbate frizz.

Specifically created for curly and frizzy hair, the Davroe CURLiCUE Cleansing Clay Shampoo and Deep Conditioning Rinse are renowned for their capacity to enhance and define curls, lessen frizz, hydrate and moisturise the hair, and promote hair health.

Aloe vera, jojoba oil, and panthenol are a few examples of natural elements included in the products that nourish and protect the hair, leaving it soft, silky, and smooth. Additionally, because they are sulfate-free, they won't deplete the hair of its natural oils, making them a fantastic choice for people with curly or frizzy hair that is prone to becoming dry and brittle.

Customers with curly and frizzy hair have also given the products favourable feedback, praising them for improving curl definition, reducing frizz, and making their hair more moisturised, smooth, and manageable.

10. SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner

SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner

SheaMoisture is a lovely drugstore brand that takes our number 10 spot on this list. Each product in their range is made with organic ingredients that aim to nurture, hydrate and safeguard the hair from environmental stressors.

For anyone with frizz or unruly curls in particular, SheaMoisture's Curl & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner is an excellent choice. The Shampoo uses coconut oil to lightly lather the hair and remove grime, dirt, oil, and product build-up. While the conditioner makes use of organic ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter and hibiscus extract to moisturise and strengthen hair.

These products are perfect for people with curly or frizzy hair because of the mix of its carefully selected range of ingredients that hydrate, detangle, and reduce frizz.

SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner provides effective yet gentle cleansing and conditioning for all types of curly and frizzy hair. Additionally, it is more affordable than other salon brands, making it a great choice for those on a budget.

11. OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner

OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner

Number 11 comes in hot with OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner. Given that it contains coconut oil, a moisturising and nourishing ingredient with a reputation for repairing and hydrating curls while minimizing frizz, curly and frizzy folk alike often reach for these products. The OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner's recipe is created especially to enhance curls and lessen frizz, making it a fantastic choice for people with curly hair.

The shampoo is sulfate-free, which means it won't rob the hair of its natural oils. Thus, making it a fantastic choice for those with curly or frizzy hair that can easily become dry and brittle. The conditioner also does a fantastic job at repairing the hair from root to tip.

OGX is known for their affordable hair care products, making it a great option for those who are looking for an effective curl-enhancing shampoo and conditioner without breaking the bank.

The products have received positive reviews from customers with curly and frizzy hair, who have reported improved curl definition, reduced frizz, and hydrated, soft, and manageable hair. OGX products are widely available in stores and online, making it easy for customers to try the OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner for themselves.

12. Living Proof Curl Shampoo and Conditioner

Living Proof Curl Shampoo and Conditioner

Living Proof is a fantastic emerging company because it offers top-notch products. Each new product is backed by recent scientific and technological advancements so you can be sure you are getting the best quality treatment.

The Living Proof Curl Shampoo and Conditioner's ability to hydrate, nourish, and strengthen curly hair makes them helpful against frizz and difficult-to-manage curl styles. The natural components in the shampoo and conditioner are intended to tame curls and prevent frizz while also protecting hair from environmental stressors.

These products include the proprietary Healthy Hair Molecule, which aids in keeping moisture in while keeping humidity out. Additionally, this compound improves curl definition and reduces static. Because the shampoo and conditioner were created especially for curly hair, they offer the hydration and nourishment required to maintain bouncy curls that are healthy and look their best.

13. Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner

Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner

Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner, our lucky number 13, is a popular contender with a lot of internet clout, and rightly so. Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner have become popular in the curly and frizzy hair communities because they have proven to provide results in terms of hydration, nourishment, and defining curls.

The ingredients in these products, including babassu oil, mint, and honey, are known to strengthen and moisturize hair, as well as, reduce frizz and promote defined, bouncy curls.

Additionally, many users report that these products have improved the overall health and appearance of their hair, which led to an increase in popularity and a growing number of testimonials and product reviews. This, in turn, gave way to the creation of TikTok and YouTube videos showcasing the results, leading to further interest in Mielle Organics.

14. Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner

Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner

Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner are popular in the curly hair community for their ability to define, hydrate, and enhance curls. These products contain ingredients such as argan oil and hydrolyzed vegetable protein that helps nourish and strengthen hair, while also promoting curl definition and reducing frizz.

Many users of this product line report improved curl definition, hydration, and overall hair health, which has led to positive reviews and increased popularity in the curly hair community. This, in turn, gave way to the creation of TikTok and YouTube videos showcasing the results, further raising awareness of Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner as effective solutions for curly hair.

15. Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Conditioner

Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Conditioner

Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Conditioner was created specifically to moisturise and nourish curly and frizzy hair. Natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil are used in their formulation to deliver intense moisture, reduce frizz, and leave hair feeling soft and defined. Hair is made simpler to maintain and style thanks to the cream conditioner's ability to detangle and tame it.

This lightweight, creamy conditioner moisturises, detangles, and revives the smoothness of hair. This conditioner will leave your curls bouncy and frizz-free and has a lovely smell. You may also feel good about using it because it is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no harmful chemicals. The ideal product to keep your curls and waves looking sleek and healthy is Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Conditioner.

16. TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo and Conditioner

TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo and Conditioner

TRESemmé is a well-known and well-loved brand because it offers high quality and affordable hair care products that cater to a wide range of hair types and concerns. Particularly the TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo and Conditioner have received much appreciation for their capacity to shape and nourish curls while minimizing frizz.

Many users of this product now have manageable, bouncy, and smooth curls.

It has a variety of nutrients, including Vitamin B3, a pro-vitamin B5 and keratin blend, and coconut oil, to help feed and protect the hair. The shampoo helps to gently cleanse and hydrate curls, while the conditioner helps nourish, moisturize, and define them.

These products are free from parabens, dyes, and silicones, and are suitable for all hair types. They provide long-lasting frizz control, even in high humidity, and help to leave curls looking and feeling soft and healthy.

17. JOICO Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

JOICO Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

JOICO Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner is rated 17th best for curly and frizzy hair due to its ability to hydrate and revive dry, damaged hair. The formulas of the shampoo and conditioner are specifically designed to target and improve the health of curly hair, helping to restore moisture levels, reduce breakage, and promote smoothness and shine.

This product line is well-loved by those with curly and frizzy hair because it provides nourishment and moisture without weighing the hair down, resulting in defined, bouncy, and manageable curls.

18. Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner

The ground-breaking Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner was created to aid people with curly and frizzy hair. Natural components proven to help moisturise and nourish your curls while reducing frizz, such as Australian Macadamia Nut Oil and Quandong Fruit Extract, are used in its formulation. The goal of this shampoo and conditioner set is to keep your curls looking vibrant and healthy while also making them simple to manage and style.

With its gentle and moisturizing formula, it helps to protect your scalp from harmful chemicals, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. It also helps to detangle your hair and add shine, making it a must-have for those seeking luscious curls without the hassle of frizz. Try Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner today and enjoy beautiful, healthy curls with minimal frizz.

19. Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner

Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner

Last but not least on our list of the 20 best shampoos and conditioners for curly and frizzy hair is the Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner. Because it is made with elements that moisturise and nourish hair, Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner is effective at reducing frizz and curls.

Aloe vera and avocado oil are two ingredients in the HydraSource brand that are high in moisturising properties and can assist to smooth out frizz, improve shine, and give curls definition.

Additionally, the formula is pH balanced, which helps to smooth the hair cuticles, reducing frizz and promoting curl definition. The shampoo and conditioner work together to deliver a nourishing and hydrating experience that helps to enhance the natural beauty of curly hair

20. NAK HAIR Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

NAK HAIR Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Finally, number 20 on our list is NAK Hair Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner. This is a hair care product specifically designed for curly and frizzy hair types and does it ever work!

This luscious product aims to hydrate and nourish the hair, helping to define and control curls while reducing frizz. The special list of ingredients in this product is carefully curated to provide moisture, shine, and softness to the hair, making it a good choice for those with curly or frizzy hair who want to keep their locks hydrated and healthy-looking.