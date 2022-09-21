20 Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss in 2022

When it comes to weight loss, protein is the single most important nutrient. Increasing your protein intake reduces appetite, boosts metabolism, and has positive effects on hormones that regulate weight. By replacing fat and carbs with protein, you're more likely to feel fuller for longer while also keeping cravings at bay.

A reduction in hunger means that you automatically consume fewer calories. This is key for losing weight and keeping it off for good. And while there are many protein rich foods, one of the simplest and most convenient ways to boost your daily protein intake is protein powder.

Protein powder supplements are extremely convenient and can be enjoyed at home, in the gym, or on the go. Simply mix with water or blend them with fruits and vegetables to make a satisfying smoothie. What’s even better is that most protein powders are not only loaded with protein, but vitamins and nutrients as well.

With so many different protein powders on the market, it can be hard to know which one is best to use during your weight loss journey. Keep reading to learn about the 20 best protein powders that will help you shed unwanted pounds so that you can look and feel your best.

No weight loss journey is complete without Elm & Rye Protein. This protein supplement contains a proprietary protein blend that's sourced from pasture-raised, free-range, and grass-fed cows. It's healthy, tastes great, and is made with only the finest ingredients.

Not only does Elm & Rye Protein offer 20g of protein per serving, it also offers the benefit of a full-body restorative formula. Each scoop is loaded with BCAAs, turmeric, ashwagandha, collagen, and a health-boosting mushroom complex.

Elm & Rye Protein is available in three delicious flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.

2. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Isolate

Made with high quality hydrolyzed and ultra-filtered whey protein isolate, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Isolate is a great option for anyone looking to boost their protein intake. This supplement offers 25g of protein per serving, along with 5.5 of naturally occurring BCAAs and just 1g of carbs.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Isolate is gluten-free and banned substance tested. It mixes well with cold water, milk, or a milk substitute. Enjoy delicious flavors like Caramel Ice Cream, Chocolate Bliss, Chocolate Mint Brownie, and Rich Vanilla.

3. Quest Nutrition Protein Powder

So delicious you'll think you're having a cheat day, Quest Nutrition Protein Powder offers 26g of protein. With just 2g net cards and 1g of sugar, this is a supplement that you can easily fit into your diet. This protein powder is gluten-free, soy-free, and is made with a blend of whey and micellar casein proteins.

Quest Nutrition Protein Powder is available in many irresistible flavors, including Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Milkshake, Cinnamon Crunch, Chocolate Milkshake, and Salted Caramel.

4. Naked Whey Protein Powder

Fuel your body with 100% premium grass-fed whey with Naked Whey Protein Powder. This is a supplement that has nothing to hide! Its protein is sourced from small California dairy farms from cows that are grass-fed year-round. Each serving packs 25g of protein, more than 5g of BCAAs, and just 120 calories.

Naked Whey Protein Powder is available in simple yet tasty flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry. This protein is soy-free, certified gluten-free, and is non-GMO. Enjoy with confidence!

5. Legion Whey+ Protein Powder

Legion Whey+ Protein Powder is formulated with all-natural ingredients to optimize your performance and wellness. This protein powder contains 100% whey protein isolate that's sourced from small dairy farms in Ireland. Each serving offers 22g protein, 2g carbs, 1.5g fat, and just 120 calories.

Legion Whey+ Protein Powder is lactose-free, which means no stomach aches, bloating, or indigestion. Instead, you can sip a delicious protein shake that will leave you feeling great. Choose from mouth-watering flavors like Cocoa Cereal, Birthday Cake, Mint Chocolate, and Mocha Cappuccino.