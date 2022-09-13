20 Best Probiotics for Gut Health in 2022

Gut health is more important than most people realize. Having a healthy gut not only minimizes the risk of digestive problems, it also directly impacts your immune system and even hormone production. A healthy gut means that your overall wellbeing is in good shape.

While we hear a lot about bad bacteria, the fact is that the gut is also home to good bacteria. However, various factors like stress and the food we eat can cause an imbalance in the gut, which can cause bad bacteria to outnumber good bacteria.

One of the best ways to keep your gut health in check is with a quality probiotic supplement. These supplements are formulated with good bacteria, known as probiotics, as well as prebiotics and other ingredients that nourish and support your gut microbiome.

With so many probiotics on the market, it can be hard to know which supplement to add to your daily regimen. If you’re looking for the best probiotics for gut health, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you’ll find a guide to the 20 best probiotic supplements that are made with safe, potent, and high quality gut-nourishing ingredients. Keep reading to learn more about each of these products so that you can find the one that best fits your needs.

Chew your way to a healthier gut with Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic Gummies. This supplement is developed by a team of world-class researchers who know the ins and outs of gut and digestive health. These gummies are formulated to help with inflammation, healthier skin, and even the production of short-chain fatty acids.

Each Elm & Rye Probiotic chew is loaded with Lactobacillus acidophilus. This healthy bacteria is known to boost the immune system while promoting the growth of good bacteria in the body. It may also prevent common digestive issues like diarrhea and may even promote weight loss.

2. Ritual Synbiotic+

Ritual Synbiotic+ is a 3-in-1 gut health supplement that is formulated with clinically-studied prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic. These compounds support and nourish a healthy, balanced gut microbiome. Each capsule contains 11 billion CFUs of two of the most widely-studied probiotic strains. With Ritual Synbiotic+, you'll benefit from a cutting-edge approach to gut health support.

Ritual Synbiotic+ offers many digestive benefits, including a stronger gut barrier, relief from occasional discomfort, and even holistic immune support. With its delayed-response capsule, this supplement delivers probiotics to the colon, an ideal place for healthy bacteria to grow.

3. Align DualBiotic Prebiotic + Probiotic Gummies

Improving your gut health has never been easier or tastier. Align DualBiotic Prebiotic + Probiotic Gummies are formulated to nourish the growth of good bacteria while also adding more good bacteria to maintain a healthy digestive balance. These fruit flavored gummies contain a blend of Bacillus Coagulans, LactoSpore, and inulin.

Align DualBiotic Prebiotic + Probiotic Gummies contain 1 billion CFUs to support your digestive health. This supplement is not only good for you, it's one that you will actually enjoy taking each day. These gummies don't contain added sugar or artificial colors or flavors.

4. Culturelle Digestive Health Daily Probiotic

Optimize your digestive system function and promote a strong, healthy gut with Culturelle Digestive Health Daily Probiotic. This probiotic supplement not only supports a healthy gut microbiome, it also helps to reduce occasional bloating, gas, and diarrhea. It's formulated with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, the most clinically studied probiotic.

Each capsule provides 10 billion CFUs along with the prebiotic inulin. Backed by 35 years of science, Culturelle Digestive Health Daily Probiotic is a supplement that you can trust. These capsules are vegetarian, non-GMO, and don't contain any wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, or dairy.

5. Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic

With 10 powerful, diverse probiotic strains, Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic is a supplement you can count on to transform your gut microbiome. This supplement provides 60 billion CFUs per serving along with all-natural prebiotics. The delayed-release vegetarian capsules are designed to ensure that probiotics reach your gut to provide maximum support.

When taken as directed, Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic provides 24/7 digestive support to keep gas, bloating, and other issues at bay. These probiotic capsules also provide mood support while promoting a healthy immune response.