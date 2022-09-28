20 Best Low Carb Protein Powders In 2022

No matter if you’re following a ketogenic diet or simply want to reduce your carbohydrate intake to help you lose weight, one of the best products you can invest in is a low carb protein powder. Protein supplements are beneficial in that they keep you fuller for longer while also supporting lean muscle mass.

By adding a low carb protein powder to your daily regimen, you can enjoy a powerful pack of protein at home or on the go. You can enjoy a protein shake any time of day. Keep cravings at bay by enjoying a shake mid-morning or help your muscles recover by drinking a post-workout shake.

With so many protein supplements on the market, it can be hard to choose one that fits your needs. If you’re looking for a guide to the best low carb protein powders in 2022, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you’ll find details about the 20 best low carb protein supplements available today. All of these products are made using safe, high quality ingredients that support your weight loss goals while nourishing your body from the inside out.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplement



Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is formulated with a proprietary protein blend that's sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed, and free-range cows. This protein powder has been awarded the tastiest and healthiest protein supplement on the market by Discover Magazine.

Not only does it offer 20g of protein per serving, this powder is also enriched with a full-body restorative blend. Each scoop is loaded with BCAAs, collagen, mushrooms, ashwagandha, turmeric, and other all natural ingredients.

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is available in three delicious flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.

2. Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder

Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder is your secret to a healthy serving of protein that tastes great. This whey protein supplement offers 30g of protein and just 2 net carbs per serving. Curb your hunger and kick cravings to the curb with this keto-friendly powder.

Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder is rich, smooth, and mixes well with water, milk, and milk alternatives. This protein powder is gluten-free, soy-free, and is made with ingredients you can trust.

Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder is available in great flavors, including Vanilla Milkshake, Chocolate Milkshake, and Cafe Latte.

3. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey

Build and maintain lean muscle mass while losing fat with Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey. This protein is perfect for post-workout muscle support and recovery. Each serving is loaded with 24g of protein along with more than 5g of naturally occurring BCAAs. With just 4g of carbs and 1g of sugar, this protein can fit perfectly into your daily diet.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey is available in great flavors, including Banana Cream, Coffee, Vanilla Ice Cream, Double Rich Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and many others.



4. Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder

Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder is a clean, simple, and plant-based protein that is great for low carb diets. It's made with raw whole-grain brown rice, to include the bran and endosperm, to create a gentle protein that tastes great and supports your needs. This protein powder is soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and doesn't contain any added sugar. Each serving provides 18g of protein and just 2 net carbs.

Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder is formulated with six or less ingredients and supports healthy muscles with essential amino acids. Choose from traditional flavors like Chocolate, Vanilla, and Natural.



5. Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey is sourced from grass-fed cows that are raised in the U.S. It offers one of the highest protein-by-weight ratios, which means you get tons of protein and every scoop. With 28g of protein and just 1 carb per serving, this supplement is sure to meet your dietary needs.

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey is clean and straight-forward. It doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Whether you're trying to lose weight or build muscle, this is a worthy contender.

Choose from tasty flavors like Milk Chocolate, Mocha, French Vanilla, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie.



6. Garden of Life RAW Organic Protein

Fuel and feed your body with complete protein from 12 raw organic sprouts with Garden of Life RAW Organic Protein. This vegan, USDA organic protein powder offers 22g of protein, 4g of BCAAs, and just 3 net carbs per serving. Each scoop is enriched with live probiotics, digestive enzymes, and fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Garden of Life RAW Organic Protein is formulated to build and repair muscle, increase your daily protein intake, and keep hunger at bay. Choose from simple flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate Cacao, Vanilla Spiced Chai, and Unflavored.



7. Quest Protein Powder

With just 2g of net carbs, 1g of sugar, and 26g of premium protein, Quest Protein Powder is a great supplement for anyone looking to follow a ketogenic diet. This protein powder tastes great and is formulated to help you take charge of your nutrition. Each scoop provides casein and whey protein isolates and is crafted to mix well with water or any other liquid.

Quest Protein Powder is available in taste bud-pleasing flavors, including Chocolate Milkshake, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Milkshake, and Peanut Butter.

8. Legion Whey+ Protein

Reap all of the benefits of grass-fed whey isolate protein with Legion Whey+ Protein. This protein powder is naturally sweetened and flavored and doesn't contain any added sugars. It offers an exceptional nutritional profile, providing 22g of protein, 2g of carbs, and 120 calories per serving. Each scoop also provides 5.6g of BCAAs and 12.1g of EAAs.

Legion Whey+ Protein is available in flavors that you can enjoy any time of day, including Cinnamon Cereal, Dutch Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Cocoa Cereal, French Vanilla, and Strawberry Banana.



9. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Boost your performance and fullness with Vega Sport Premium Protein. This protein is loaded with high quality plant-based protein, BCAAs, probiotics, and tart cherry. Each serving offers 30g of protein and just 6g of carbs with no added sugar. With this protein, you can recover, rebuild, and reset for tomorrow's workout.

Vega Sport Premium Protein is available in many flavors, including Berry, Mocha, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Peanut Butter. Mix with cold water or any beverage of your choice and enjoy!



10. Isopure Low Carb Protein Powder

Load up on high quality protein without packing on the carbs. Isopure Low Carb Protein Powder supports muscle building and muscle recovery while supporting weight management by keeping you full between meals. A serving packs 25g of pure whey protein along with added vitamins and minerals.

As the name implies, this protein supplement contains 0 carbs. It's also free of gluten, lactose, and fillers. Isopure Low Carb Protein Powder is available in a wide variety of flavors, including Vanilla Salted Caramel, Alpine Punch, Mango Peach, Creamy Vanilla, and others.



11. Naked Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder

When choosing a protein to add to your daily routine, transparency is key. Naked Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder has nothing to hide. This 100% premium grass-fed whey protein provides 25g of protein, 5.9g of BCAAs, and just 3g of carbohydrates per serving. This supplement doesn't contain any additives, GMOs, gluten, soy, or artificial sweeteners.

Naked Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder is available in four simple flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Unflavored. Blend it or add it to protein packed yogurt for a filling snack whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

12. Dymatize ISO100 Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Go harder, feel fuller for longer, and recover quicker with Dymatize ISO100 Whey Isolate Protein Powder. This protein powder is filtered to remove excess fat, carbs, sugar, and lactose to provide maximum mixability, purity, and gains. It's fast-absorbing and digesting, which means no bloat.

Each serving of Dymatize ISO100 Whey Isolate Protein Powder is packed with 25g of high quality protein, 5.5g of BCAAs, and just 2g of carbs. Choose from unique flavors like Dunkin Cappuccino, Cocoa Pebbles, Gourmet Chocolate, and Gourmet Vanilla.

13. Body Fortress Protein Powder

Rebuild lean muscle faster, train harder, and beat cravings and hunger with Body Fortress Protein Powder. This gluten-free protein powder is enriched with zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D to boost your immune health so that you can support your body from the inside out.

A single scoop offers 30g of protein, 12g of BCAAs, and 7 net carbs. Body Fortress Protein Powder is perfect for pre or post-workout or as a snack during the day. It's available in simple yet delicious flavors, including Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Cookies N' Creme.



14. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Fuel your muscles and satisfy your hunger with Orgain Organic Protein Powder. This plant-based protein powder offers 21g of protein per serving with no added sugar, GMOs, or gluten. It mixes well with any liquid and doesn't have any gritty aftertaste.

Orgain Organic Protein Powder is available in many yummy flavors, including Creamy Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Bean, Peanut Butter, Iced Coffee, and Cookies & Cream. This supplement is USDA organic and doesn't contain any dairy, lactose, or soy ingredients.



15. Designer Wellness Designer Whey

Enjoy your weight loss journey every step of the way with Designer Wellness Designer Whey. This 100% whey protein powder is enriched with B-vitamins for energy and probiotics to support digestive and immune health. Give your muscles what they need while keeping cravings at bay.

Each serving offers 20g of natural protein along with prebiotic fiber to keep you full between meals. With just 3 net carbs, this protein supplement is great for low carb diets.

Designer Wellness Designer Whey is available in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. It's formulated with gluten or artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.





16. Levels Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder

When it comes to losing weight, real ingredients have a huge difference. Levels Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder offers 24g of protein, 5.4g of BCAAs, and just 4g of carbs per serving. Together these ingredients support lean muscle mass along with post-workout recovery.

Levels Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder doesn't contain any fillers, added sugar, or artificial flavors or sweeteners. Instead it's formulated with ingredients you know, such as cocoa powder, sea salt, and monk fruit extract.

Levels Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder is available in many flavors, including Strawberry, Pure Chocolate, Vanilla Cinnamon, and Cappuccino.





17. Inno Supps Advanced Iso Protein

With a great taste and no bloat, Inno Supps Advanced Iso Protein is great for anyone looking to lose weight while increasing lean muscle mass. This protein powder provides 25g of whey protein per serving, more than 5g of BCAAs, and just 2 net carbs.

Curb mid-day and late night cravings with Inno Supps Advanced Iso Protein. This protein powder mixes well with yogurt, oats, or when blended to create a shake or smoothie. With no fillers and other low quality ingredients, this is a supplement you can trust.

Inno Supps Advanced Iso Protein is available in five flavors: Buttery Pancakes, Caramel Crunch Cookie, Hot Cocoa Crunch, Vanilla Ice Cream, and Fruity Cereal Donut.



18. Blessed Vegan Pea Protein Isolate

Enjoy powerful plant-based protein with Blessed Vegan Pea Protein Isolate. This unique protein blend is formulated to manage cravings, increase performance, and help with post-workout recovery. It's dairy-free, soy-free, and packs 23g of protein per serving.

Blessed Vegan Pea Protein Isolate is creamy, smooth, and doesn't have the traditional plant protein aftertaste. It's low calorie, high protein, and has just 5 carbs per serving.

Blessed Vegan Pea Protein Isolate is available in delicious flavors like Strawberry Mylk, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Chai, Blueberry Pie, and many others.



19. Ryse Loaded Premium Whey Protein Powder

Enjoy a high quality protein supplement without sacrificing taste with Ryse Loaded Premium Whey Protein Powder. This formula offers 25g of whey protein to support muscle recovery and strength, prebiotic fiber for digestive health, and added medium chain triglycerides to boost metabolism.

Ryse Loaded Premium Whey Protein Powder mixes well with any liquid and is sure to please the pickiest of pallets. The best part is that each serving only contains 3g of net carbs.

This supplement is available in delicious flavors like Fruity Crunch, Cinnamon Toast, Vanilla Peanut Butter, Chocolate Cookie Blast, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.



20. Truvani Plant Based Organic Protein Powder

Truvani Plant Based Organic Protein Powder is a tasty, easy way to meet your daily protein goals without going overboard with carbs. Unlike other powders, this protein supplement is grainy or chalky. Instead, it's formulated to taste like dessert. Satisfy your sweet tooth and stay full for hours!

Each serving offers 20g of high quality protein and just 3 net carbs.

Truvani Plant Based Organic Protein Powder is available in unique flavors, including Banana Cinnamon, Vanilla Chai, and Chocolate Peanut Butter along with the classic Vanilla and Chocolate blends.

Final thoughts

Losing weight is much easier when you add the right supplements to your daily routine. A low carb protein powder is a great product that supports your weight loss goals by keeping you fuller for longer, curbing cravings, and helping you to retain lean muscle mass as you lose fat.

No matter which low carb protein powder you choose, you’re sure to see and feel the difference. Not only will the scale start moving in the right direction, but you’ll feel more energized, focused, and ready to tackle even the most strenuous workouts.

