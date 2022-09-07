20 Best Dog Shampoos for Odor in 2022

No one likes a smelly dog. Whether your pup got a little too close to a skunk or tends to get a little stinky after a few weeks, a good bath can do a lot of good. The key to kicking odor to the curb is using a deodorizing shampoo that removes dirt while also getting rid of bad scents, leaving behind a clean coat that smells and feels amazing.

Say goodbye to smelly cuddle sessions on the couch and hello to a good smelling pup. Here are 20 of the best dog shampoos for odor that you can buy in 2022.

Why does my dog stink?

If you've ever wondered why your dog smells so bad, you aren't alone. It's one of the top questions that honestly doesn't always have a single obvious answer. While some foul odors are obvious, like a run in with a skunk or rolling in poop (it happens!), other odors can be more of a mystery.

Some other common reasons why your dog may smell bad include:

Allergies

Skin infection (ie. yeast)

Seborrhea (excessively oily skin)

More often than not, a good bath using a high quality shampoo can work wonders for nasty smells. But with so many canine shampoos on the market today, it can be hard to know which one is best for your furry friend.

This guide serves to take the guesswork out of your pup’s bath time. Say goodbye to stink for good with these top 20 dog shampoos for odor. These grooming products are made with safe, high quality ingredients that will leave your dog clean and smelling great.

For dogs with dry, itchy skin, Pupper Coat is the perfect shampoo. It's made with oatmeal, beeswax, honey, green tea extract, and other nourishing ingredients that are scientifically proven to combat irritated skin while also moisturizing the skin and promoting healing.

Pupper Coat is pH-balanced and tear-free. It's made with only the highest quality ingredients and doesn't contain any parabens, sulfates, or phthalates that strip your dog's fur of its natural oils.

With this shampoo, you can enjoy a clean, soft, deodorized pup! After one bath, your dog will smell like a delicious blend of rosemary and peppermint.

2. Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint

Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint is a 2-in-1 shampoo plus conditioner that's formulated to clean and moisturize your dog's coat. The gentle formula makes bath time soothing and enjoyable. Each bottle contains natural herbs and oils without any harsh ingredients.

Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint is made with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients, including aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree oil, wheat protein extract, and vitamins C and E. With the refreshing fragrances of rosemary and mint, your dog will be smelling great in no time.

3. Earthbath 2-in-1 Mango Tango

Leave your pup's coat and skin looking and smelling amazing with Earthbath 2-in-1 Mango Tango. This shampoo and conditioner formula will leave your dog smelling like tropical mangoes! Though made with mild ingredients, this conditioning shampoo leaves your dog clean, shiny, and extremely soft.

Earthbath 2-in-1 Mango Tango doesn't contain any soap, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or synthetic dyes. Instead, it cleans and conditions your dog's skin and coat using plant-derived cleansers and organic aloe vera. It even contains vitamin A, B, D, and E to nourish your pup.

4. Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Shampoo

Bad smells be gone with Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Shampoo. These aloe-vera based shampoo is made with deodorizing enzymes, conditioners, and a blend of vitamins to wash away odors, leaving your dog smelling fresh and feeling even better.

This shampoo contains mild ingredients but is strong enough to wash away and neutralize the foulest of odors, including skunk spray. Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Shampoo leaves your dog clean, soft, and shiny.

5. Kin+Kind Deep Clean Dog Shampoo

Dirty dog? Give him the bath he needs with Kin+Kind Deep Clean Dog Shampoo. This shampoo offers a truly deep clean, thanks to the addition of natural activated charcoal. This ingredient eliminates odors, removes impurities, and will leave your dog brighter than ever before.

Kin+Kind Deep Clean Dog Shampoo is made with 100% all natural ingredients, including organic coconut and olive oils which offer a gentle yet effective clean. To leave your dog smelling great, this shampoo is made with essential oils from almond and vanilla.

Kin+Kind Deep Clean Dog Shampoo is proudly made in the USA in a USDA organic facility.

6. Wahl Odor Control Shampoo

Clean and deodorize your dog with Wahl Odor Control Shampoo. This pet-friendly shampoo is made with eucalyptus and spearmint which provide a deep clean that also conditions your dog's skin and coat. It provides a rich lather that's easy to rinse, leaving your dog clean and smelling great.

Wahl Odor Control Shampoo is made with plant-based ingredients and doesn't contain any perfumes or other harsh chemicals that strip your dog’s coat of its natural oils. After just one bath, your pup will smell deliciously refreshing.