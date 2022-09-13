20 Best Creatine Supplements for 2022

While there are many performance supplements on the market today, creatine continues to be one of the most popular. Creatine is an amino acid that's found in the muscles and the brain. It's also naturally found in red meat and seafood.

The body stores creatine in the muscles where it's used for energy. Various studies have found that creatine increases strength, muscle mass, and exercise performance. This is why creatine supplements have become so popular amongst gym goers.

If you’re looking to get stronger or if you want to take your performance in the gym to the next level, taking creatine can help you do just that. Below you’ll find information about the 20 best creatine supplements available in 2022.

Get bigger, stronger, and faster with Elm & Rye Creatine Gummies. These delicious creatine gummies are developed by a world-class research team and are formulated using only the purest, highest quality ingredients. Add this supplement to your daily routine to increase lean muscle mass, to speed up your recovery, and to reduce fatigue during and after your workouts.

Take two gummies a day to reap all of the benefits of pure creatine monohydrate. When taken as directed, Elm & Rye Creatine Gummies can have a notable impact on your performance in the gym or on the field.

2. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Capsules

Optimum Nutrition is a name that you can trust. If you're looking for a top of the line creatine supplement, Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine is a worthy contender. These capsules are uniquely formulated to boost strength, muscle size, and performance. Each two capsule serving provides 2.5 g of pure creatine monohydrate.

For best results, take Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Capsules with carbohydrates, such as a sugary drink or a high-carb meal. When taken with carbs, this creatine supplement helps the muscles to better retain creatine.

3. NutraOne CNSix Creatine

Want to boost your lean muscle mass? Take your athletic performance to the next level with NutraOne CNSix Creatine. This supplement is formulated to not only improve strength, but power and endurance as well. The advanced creatine formula provides the most explosive strength and power for all of your workouts.

NutraOne CNSix Creatine is designed to help you build muscle, power, strength, and stamina without any bad side effects. When taking this supplement, you don't have to worry about water retention, cramps, or other unwanted problems. Each four capsule serving provides 2400 mg of creatine HCI and betaine along with 200 mg of vitamin C.

4. Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies

Chew your way to strength and mass gains with Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies. These gummies are scientifically proven to increase ATP production so that you can take your gym game to the next level. This creatine supplement works to increase strength and endurance along with increased energy levels. This supplement even boosts focus and memory and may offer anti-aging properties.

Each serving provides 5g of creatine monohydrate. Take 2-3 gummies each day to reap all of the benefits of these delicious creatine chews. Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies are vegan, organic, and don't contain any gluten or GMOs.

5. Life Extension Creatine

Boost your exercise and athletic performance by ensuring healthy energy metabolism and muscle function with Life Extension Creatine. These creatine capsules are formulated to provide the energy your muscles need so that you can get stronger, faster, and leaner.

A two capsule serving provides 1000 mg of creatine monohydrate along with 11 mg of vitamin C. When taken as instructed, Life Extension Creatine works to support healthy muscle function while also promoting healthy energy metabolism. Set goals and reach them faster than you ever imagined with this high quality creatine supplement.