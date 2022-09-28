20 Best Collagen Gummies In 2022

While there are many proteins in the body, collagen is the most abundant. It's found in the bones, skin, muscles, and tendons. Collagen plays a role in many different biological functions, including providing structural support for skin, muscle, and connective tissue. Basically, it holds the body's cell together while giving the skin elasticity and strength.

The human body naturally creates collagen. However, over time, the production of the protein slows down. This is due to many factors, including oxidative stress, hormonal changes, too much sun exposure, and the natural aging process. Low levels of vitamin C can also decrease collagen production.

A reduction in collagen levels and production causes a loss of skin elasticity, which leads to fine lines and wrinkles. Depleting collagen levels can also impact joint and muscle function, common parts of aging.

How do I increase my collagen intake?

One of the best ways to boost your collagen intake is by taking a supplement. Collagen supplements allow you to add more collagen to your diet in a quick and convenient way. Many of these supplements undergo a process known as hydrolyzation, which breaks down the collagen into peptides. This improves absorption.

Taking collagen supplements may improve skin and joint health while also improving the overall appearance of their skin. Most notably, these supplements may reduce the effects of aging by moisturizing the skin and protecting muscles and connective tissue.

Interested in increasing your collagen intake? If so, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of the 20 best collagen gummy supplements available in 2022. These chewy delights are packed with collagen and other nutrients to support your health needs. Keep reading to learn more.

What benefits do collagen supplements offer?

There are many benefits that collagen supplements may offer. Here are some of the many ways that taking a collagen supplement may help you.

Supports heart health

Collagen supplements may support heart and cardiovascular system health. One study found that collagen helped to significantly reduce artery stiffness while also reducing bad cholesterol levels. Reduction in artery stiffness promotes heart health by ensuring blood can flow freely through the heart and therefore the rest of the body.

Improved joint health

Aging has many effects on joint health. As we get older, joint cartilage begins to wear away. Some research has found that supplementing with collagen may prevent joint cartilage deterioration while also restoring the cartilage. It may even help restore bone density in those with osteoporosis and osteoarthritis while also easing joint pain.

Prevent bone loss

Collagen makes up a large percentage of the bone structure. It keeps the bones strong, which reduces the risk of breaks and sprains. As we get older, collagen production slows, and in turn the bones can weaken. This is often the underlying cause of conditions like osteoporosis.

Studies have found that taking collagen supplements may prevent bone density and strength deterioration.

Other possible benefits

Collagen may also offer other potential health benefits, including:

Promoting healthy nail and hair growth

Reducing anxiety

Improving mood

Maintaining gut health

Weight maintenance

Top 20 collagen gummies

While there are many collagen supplements on the market, gummies are one of the top options. Gummy supplements are convenient, pre-dosed, and they taste great. Here are the 20 best collagen gummies to consider adding to your daily wellness regimen.

Get your daily dose of collagen with Elm & Rye Collagen Gummies. This daily supplement is formulated by a world-class team of researchers who know the ins and outs of this protein. Each gummy is designed to support joint health, bone strength, and healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Elm & Rye Collagen Gummies are made with only the highest quality ingredients. This means no fillers or additives. These gummies are also lab tested to ensure quality, potency, and safety.

2. Nature Made Collagen Gummies

Made with a glowing combination of collagen, vitamin C, and zinc, Nature Made Collagen Gummies is a great addition to your wellness routine. These gummies are formulated with collagen types I and III along with four key nutrients, including vitamin E and biotin.

Nourish your skin from the inside out with Nature Made Collagen Gummies. The delicious lemon flavor is sure to become your favorite supplement. Enjoy it morning or night to boost your skin health.

3. Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies

Enjoy fuller, thicker hair and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies. These grape-flavored gummies offer Verisol collagen peptides, which are proven to support skin and hair health. For best results take four gummies per day, anytime of day.

Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies are made without soy, gluten, or dairy ingredients. They're also free of artificial flavors and synthetic colors. These are gummies that you can trust.

4. Zhou Collagen Peptides Gummies

Reap the benefits of pure collagen with Zhou Collagen Peptides Gummies. These orange-flavored chews offer whole body benefits. From radiant hair and skin to lean muscles and stronger bones, these gummies are sure to help you feel and look your best.

Zhou Collagen Peptides Gummies are formulated with a blend of 18 essential amino acids, including proline, glutamic acid, and hydroxyproline. For best results, take three gummies daily.

5. Vitafusion Collagen Gummies

Treat your body to vital collagen peptides with Vitafusion Collagen Gummies. These delicious berry pomegranate flavored chews offer 1250 mg of collagen along with vitamins A and E. Get your healthiest skin, hair, and nails yet with just two gummies a day.

Vitafusion Collagen Gummies are proudly made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients. These gummies don't contain any gluten, dairy, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes.