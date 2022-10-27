No matter if you’re looking to lose weight or want to pack on lean muscle, protein is the most important macronutrient. Because it keeps you full for long periods of time and keeps cravings at bay, protein is key for people who want to shed unwanted pounds.

On the other side of the spectrum, protein is a vital component of muscle growth and repair. Lifting heavy will only get you so far! You need to up your daily protein intake if you want to see true results.

While there are many ways to increase the amount of protein you eat each day, protein powders are the most convenient. Gone are the days of spending hours cooking chicken and other protein sources. Instead, you can simply add a scoop or two of powder with water, mix, and enjoy!

These days there are hundreds of protein supplements to choose from in all sorts of formulations and flavors. But if you’re looking to meet your fitness goals while also supporting your health from the inside out, you’ll want to invest in a clean protein.

Below you’ll find a guide to the 20 best clean protein powders on the market today. These products are made with only the highest quality ingredients and don’t contain any fillers or additives.

Keep reading to learn more so that you can find the clean protein powder that best meets your needs.

At the top of our list is Elm & Rye Protein Supplement. It's made from free-range, grass-fed cows and provides 20g of protein per serving. Not only does it pack a powerful punch of protein, this supplement is also formulated with a restorative formula that targets every aspect of your health. Each scoop includes BCAAs for strength, ashwagandha for mental focus, turmeric to reduce inflammation, and collagen for bone support.

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is not only healthy, it tastes great. It's available in three flavors that you're sure to love, including Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream. It's even available in a vegan formula!

Take your workouts and your recovery to the next level with Penguin CBD Protein Powder. This protein supplement is loaded with high quality protein along with CBD extract. While CBD isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of fitness supplements, it offers great benefits for anyone who is physically active.

Penguin CBD Protein Powder calms stress and anxiety while also improving your nightly sleep. When you sleep, your body repairs and prepares itself for your next session in the gym. CBD also eases daily aches and pains, which means you can tackle each of your workouts with total focus.