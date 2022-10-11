As the CBD industry continues to grow, more and more businesses are looking to get into the market. However, not all CBD suppliers are created equal. In this article, we will discuss the 20 best CBD wholesale suppliers in 2022. These suppliers have been carefully selected based on their quality of products, customer service, and pricing. If you are looking to get into the CBD industry, then these are the suppliers you need to know.

20 Best CBD Wholesale Suppliers

High Purity Natural Products

Bison Botanics

Seabedee New Age Crystals, Candles & CBD Store Pacific Beach

Alkuhme

CBD Nationwide

Palm Organix

Socati

Joy Organics

Peak City CBD

CBD Hemp Experts

LaurelCrest

Partnered Process, CBD Store and Manufacturing, Compliant Products

Trium Botanicals

Hemp Wholesaler

Wild Theory CBD Co.

Medterra

Verma Farms

Batch CBD

CBD wholesale suppliers are businesses that sell CBD products in bulk quantities to other businesses. This can include CBD oil, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, and CBD creams. When you buy CBD products from a wholesale supplier, you can get them at a much lower cost than if you were to buy them from a retail store. This is because the wholesale supplier does not have to pay for marketing or overhead costs like a retail store would.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

We take extra care to ensure that our CBD is of the highest quality, using only the best ingredients sourced from Oregon. The state's rich soil and sensible regulations make it an ideal location for hemp farming.

2. High Purity Natural Products

Image courtesy High Purity Natural Products

High Purity Natural Products provides an array of solutions for businesses including manufacturers, retailers, brands, and distributors.

We offer only the highest quality natural products, including vitamins and supplements, luxury infused beauty items, nootropics, nutraceuticals, CBD goods including THC-free tinctures (available in various strengths and concentrations), vegan CBD gummies, and more.

3. Bison Botanics

Image courtesy Bison Botanics

Tinctures are one of the most popular ways to administer cannabis. We offer three different tincture series: A full spectrum line, made with full spectrum hemp extract from hemp produced in New York state, an isolate line for those who are sensitive to THC and a pet line.

All of our products, not just our tinctures, are third-party lab tested for potency and purity. Also, each bottle includes a graduated dropper to help with portion control. Recently, we've added a Full Spectrum + Melatonin Tincture to our line-up.

4. Seabedee New Age Crystals, Candles & CBD Store Pacific Beach

Image courtesy Seabedee

The whole process starts with solventless CO2 extraction. We maintain the quality at ten and the contamination at zero. We add a variety of terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, and other therapeutic components to some products to enhance their effects.

We only use hemp from US farms and manufacture our CBD in sunny San Diego- it doesn't get more local than that!

5. Alkuhme

Image courtesy Alkuhme

We are dedicated to developing and producing environmentally friendly and natural items as a proud sponsor of Mother Earth. Our carefully developed laundry and household cleaning products, pet care, baby care, and personal care have all been created with clean chemistry from natural components.

Whether you're looking to private label or contract package, our market knowledge and natural formulation expertise can help you reach target demographics, fulfill business objectives, and maintain your facility—without the pollutants.

6. CBD Nationwide

Image courtesy CBD Nationwide

We are a company who creates CBD beauty products and functional ingredient infused goods in Colorado, USA. Since 2012, we have been producing CBD goods and functional component-enriched products. We are the first and most innovative Hemp CBD business in the United States.

Our facility is equipped with the most cutting-edge, bespoke manufacturing equipment available. We are your CBD manufacturer of choice for trustworthy, consistent, and effective CBD products because we collaborate with reliable, certified hemp farms and processing plants in developing all of our goods.

7. Hemp Labs of America

Image courtesy Hemp Labs of America

At Hemp Labs of America, we make sure your CBD product manufacturing process is straightforward and easy to understand. Our documentation and assembling procedures are done with you in mind so that every step of the way is clear.

We guarantee your product's success by using only the highest quality ingredients and advanced technology. Plus, our experienced team is always researching ways to improve both your formula and our own methods. With CBD being a relatively new industry, you can trust us to stay up-to-date with all the latest advancements.

8. Palm Organix

Image courtesy Palm Organix

Palm Organix™ is a new Texas-based firm founded in 2018. They believe in trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes on their items and company. They are dedicated to their clients and the community. Their aim is to assist, educate, advise, and support each client throughout their CBD trip.

At Palm Organix, we only use the purest CBD sources available, and our products are always affordably priced. Our hemp oil is sustainably sourced from Colorado's nutrient-rich soils and processed in a GMP certified facility.

9. Socati