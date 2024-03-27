Additionally, the verification process also involves confirmation of your mobile phone number. If you register by phone, you will already do this during the sign-up.

However, if you opt for one of the other registration methods, you will have to do this after the sign-up.

Welcome Bonus With the 1xBet Promo Code

As mentioned, bettors who complete the 1xBet registration Philippines can also claim the sportsbook’s welcome offer. Moreover, players looking to use the bookie’s promo code 1ASIABET can choose between sports betting and casino welcome bonuses.

The sports bonus enables you to get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to 7,800 PHP. To qualify, you need to deposit at least 50 PHP on the site or the 1xBet mobile app.

On the other hand, casino players can claim a 200% match on their first four deposits of up to 111,800 PHP and 150 Free Spins. Additionally, you must add at least 600 PHP to your new account to get it.

First Steps After Registration

Once you complete the 1xBet registration Philippines, you are almost ready to start exploring the operator’s services. The sections below explain how to get started with the sportsbook.

1xbet Login

The first step is to log in to your 1xBet account. Once you click the Log In button at the top right of the site or app, you can choose to log in in the following ways:

Using email: Provide the email or ID you received after registration and password.

By phone: Type in your mobile number and password.

By SMS: Insert your phone number and the confirmation code sent to you via SMS.

Via social networks and messengers: Select the social media site you’ve chosen during the sign-up, but remember you have to be logged in.

Compared to the 1xBet login registration process is more comprehensive and doesn’t offer an SMS option.

First Deposit

When you log in, the next step is to fund your new account. Therefore, select the Deposit button at the top of your screen and choose the preferred payment method.

Moreover, the sportsbook accepts payment systems, eWallets, bank transfers, Internet banking, vouchers, and cryptocurrencies. Once you choose the deposit option, indicate the preferred payment amount.

However, if you wish to use the bookie’s promo code, remember that both bonuses have minimum deposit requirements you must meet to unlock them. Finally, type in the requested banking information and confirm the transaction.

Placing First Bets

When the funds reach your account, you can place your first bet. Moreover, you can place pre-match or live sports bets, play casino games, and wager on virtual sports or eSports.

But, if you are looking to use the operator’s promo code, check which sports or casino games count towards the wagering requirements. Also, be mindful of the minimum odds, selections, and other requirements.

Devices Compatible With 1xBet Registration

You can register with the sportsbook on a wide range of desktop and mobile devices. Take a look at some examples in the table below: