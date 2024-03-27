Players interested in completing the 1xBet registration can use the promo code 1ASIABET to receive up to 7,800 PHP upon their first deposit. Keep reading this review to discover the registration steps, requirements, bonuses for new customers, and more.
Step-by-Step Registration Process
To start with, bettors can complete the 1xBet registration Philippines in a few minutes. Follow this guide to open a betting account:
👉 REGISTER AT 1xBET >>
Note to editor: use this link for the CTA text: https://outlookindiaph2.media-partners.io/goto/1xbet/?country=ph&language=fil&profile=Offers&subprofile=promo1
First, visit the sportsbook and select the Registration option at the upper right corner of the home page.
At that point, the registration form will appear. Moreover, you can choose to sign up by phone, email, or social networks and messengers.
Furthermore, enter the personal information required. If you select registration by phone, provide your currency and mobile number and confirm it. The registration form by email includes fields requiring your country of residence, city, currency, email, phone number, name, surname, and preferred password. To register via social networks and messengers, pick the desired social media account and indicate the currency you use.
Additionally, enter the 1xBet promo code 1ASIABET in the designated field.
Also, select the preferred welcome offer at the top right of the sign-up form. Or, you can reject bonuses and make your selection later.
Finally, click the Register button. By selecting it, you automatically agree to the operator’s Privacy Policy and T&Cs and confirm you are 18 or over.
Your betting account will be activated instantly. Moreover, if you’ve decided to explore the welcome bonus, log in and make a minimum required deposit to get the offer.
Registration on Mobile
You can also complete the 1xBet registration Philippines on your mobile device. You can either use the 1xBet mobile website or complete the 1xBet download.
Moreover, the 1xBet app is available on Android and iOS devices. Here is how to register using your mobile phone:
To begin with, navigate to the 1xBet mobile site or launch the 1xBet app.
Then, click the Registration button at the top right of your screen.
Moreover, select the preferred registration method - by phone, by email, or via social networks and messengers.
Next, type in the personal details requested based on the chosen sign-up method.
In addition, add the promo code 1ASIABET to the appropriate section.
Furthermore, indicate which welcome offer you wish to claim.
Lastly, tap the Register option to activate your betting account.
👉OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT 1xBET >>
Note to editor: use this link for the CTA text: https://outlookindiaph2.media-partners.io/goto/1xbet/?country=ph&language=fil&profile=Offers&subprofile=promo1
1xBet Registration Requirements
If you wish to open a 1xBet account, you have to meet the conditions listed below:
You must be 18 years of age or older.
In addition, only residents of the Philippines are accepted.
A Philippine phone number is required. Moreover, you have to confirm it during the sign-up or later on.
Also, you must provide valid and current information.
Each bettor is entitled to one account. If you open more than one account, you risk exclusion.
Verification Process
After you complete the 1xBet registration process, you will be asked to verify your identity and address. That way, the sportsbook prevents underage betting and illicit activities on the website.
So, you will be requested to provide the following documentation:
ID proof: The operator accepts an ID card, a driver’s license, a passport, or any other document issued by the Ministry of Finance Curacao.
Address proof: The sportsbook accepts a recent utility bill, an account statement, a reference letter issued by a financial institution, or similar.
Additionally, the verification process also involves confirmation of your mobile phone number. If you register by phone, you will already do this during the sign-up.
However, if you opt for one of the other registration methods, you will have to do this after the sign-up.
Welcome Bonus With the 1xBet Promo Code
As mentioned, bettors who complete the 1xBet registration Philippines can also claim the sportsbook’s welcome offer. Moreover, players looking to use the bookie’s promo code 1ASIABET can choose between sports betting and casino welcome bonuses.
The sports bonus enables you to get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to 7,800 PHP. To qualify, you need to deposit at least 50 PHP on the site or the 1xBet mobile app.
On the other hand, casino players can claim a 200% match on their first four deposits of up to 111,800 PHP and 150 Free Spins. Additionally, you must add at least 600 PHP to your new account to get it.
👉GET THE 1xBET BONUS >>
Note to editor: use this link for the CTA text: https://outlookindiaph2.media-partners.io/goto/1xbet/?country=ph&language=fil&profile=Offers&subprofile=promo1
First Steps After Registration
Once you complete the 1xBet registration Philippines, you are almost ready to start exploring the operator’s services. The sections below explain how to get started with the sportsbook.
1xbet Login
The first step is to log in to your 1xBet account. Once you click the Log In button at the top right of the site or app, you can choose to log in in the following ways:
Using email: Provide the email or ID you received after registration and password.
By phone: Type in your mobile number and password.
By SMS: Insert your phone number and the confirmation code sent to you via SMS.
Via social networks and messengers: Select the social media site you’ve chosen during the sign-up, but remember you have to be logged in.
Compared to the 1xBet login registration process is more comprehensive and doesn’t offer an SMS option.
First Deposit
When you log in, the next step is to fund your new account. Therefore, select the Deposit button at the top of your screen and choose the preferred payment method.
Moreover, the sportsbook accepts payment systems, eWallets, bank transfers, Internet banking, vouchers, and cryptocurrencies. Once you choose the deposit option, indicate the preferred payment amount.
However, if you wish to use the bookie’s promo code, remember that both bonuses have minimum deposit requirements you must meet to unlock them. Finally, type in the requested banking information and confirm the transaction.
Placing First Bets
When the funds reach your account, you can place your first bet. Moreover, you can place pre-match or live sports bets, play casino games, and wager on virtual sports or eSports.
But, if you are looking to use the operator’s promo code, check which sports or casino games count towards the wagering requirements. Also, be mindful of the minimum odds, selections, and other requirements.
👉REGISTER AT 1xBET >>
https://outlookindiaph2.media-partners.io/goto/1xbet/?country=ph&language=fil&profile=Offers&subprofile=promo1
Devices Compatible With 1xBet Registration
You can register with the sportsbook on a wide range of desktop and mobile devices. Take a look at some examples in the table below:
Registration via
🖥️Desktop site
📲1xBet app
📱1xBet mobile site
Lenovo Yoga Book Acer Chromebook 14 Alienware X17 Dell XPS 13 MacBook Air 13 MacBook Pro 16 and many others
Android 5.0 or later (such as Alcatel One Touch A3 Sony Xperia XZ Premium Samsung. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Google Pixel 6 Xiaomi 12 and Google Pixel 8 Pro)
iOS 12.0 or later (Any iPhone iPad or iPod whose version is between 12.0 and 17.0)
iOS versions below 11.0 and Android versions released before Android 5.0 can also be used to access the mobile platform
FAQ
Finally, take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about the 1xBet registration Philippines.
How to complete the 1xBet registration?
The steps are the same whether you are registering on the desktop or mobile site or the 1xBet mobile application. Press the Registration button at the top of the app or website, pick the sign-up method, and enter your details.
You can also type in the brand’s promo code to the designated box and select the preferred welcome bonus. Finally, select the Register option to submit the form.
How to register on 1xBet via SMS?
Unlike the 1xBet login registration process can’t be completed via SMS. Instead, you can register using your phone number, email, or social networks and messengers.
However, if you opt for registration by phone, you will receive the confirmation code via SMS that you should use to verify your mobile number.
Can I complete the 1xBet registration using a mobile application?
Yes, you can sign up on the 1xBet app. Moreover, the 1xBet app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.
Of course, you first need to complete the 1xBet download from the bookmaker’s website. Alternatively, if you have an iOS phone, you can install it directly from the App Store.
Can I open more than one 1xBet account?
You can complete the registration process only once. If the operator finds you have several accounts, it has the right to shut all of them.
Should I confirm my 1xBet account?
Yes, once you complete the account registration, you need to verify your age, identity, and current address. In addition, if you haven’t confirmed your phone number during registration, you should do that after you open an account.
How to deposit on 1xBet?
Log in to your account and click the Deposit button at the top of your screen. Select the payment method that suits you and insert the preferred amount.
Finally, add the required banking information and confirm the transaction. However, if you wish to claim one of the welcome bonuses, be mindful of the minimum qualifying deposit.
Is there a 1xBet welcome bonus I can claim?
Yes, you can receive a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 7,800 PHP for sports betting. Alternatively, you can claim a 200% match on your first four deposits up to a maximum of 111,800 PHP for casino games plus 150 Free Spins.
Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.