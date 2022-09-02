1xBet Promo Code India NEWBONUS

The 1xBet promo code for new customers in India is NEWBONUS. This bonus code is the newest launched and provides new customers with 30% extra bonus on top of the standard 100% first deposit match offer.

1xBet is one of the world’s leading online betting sites with a large customer base in Asia and Europe as well as in other areas of the world, and serves over 400,000 gamblers every week.

The bookmaker has been around since 2007 and has expanded into India with a mix of sports betting, live streaming and online casino.

1xBet’s partner site 1xNews is an official title sponsor and shirt sponsor of Indian Super League side FC Goa, and the principal sports of the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League.

By using the 1xBet India promo code NEWBONUS you will be able to claim a free bet to use and a 30% extra bonus.

What is the 1xBet India Promotion Code?

When registering for a new account, you will see a box titled promo code. In this box, insert the promo code NEWBONUS. You will get a 100% sign up bonus matched to your first deposit amount, plus an additional 30% too.

As a new customer, you will get access to the latest promotions including risk-free bets, cashback, bonuses, eight levels of VIP Cashback, a birthday bonus and much more.

How to use the 1xBet India Promo Code?

It is easy to use the 1xBet.com India referral code. The steps below show you how:

1. Visit the 1xBet.com website

2. Register for a new account by inserting your phone details or using the one-click option.

3. Insert the promo code NEWBONUS into the relevant box

4. Confirm your account

5. You are signed up and can claim your first deposit match plus 30% extra.

What betting markets 1xBet.com offers?

At 1xBet, you can bet on over 30 different sports inside the sportsbook with thousands of betting markets available every day.

Bet on cricket football, kabaddi, horse racing, American Football, baseball, basketball, boxing, golf, motor Sports, UFC/MMA, volleyball and many more major sports in the sportsbook, or try the betting exchange for serious bettors.

A new addition to the service is live streaming. When logged in, you can watch live soccer, table tennis, tennis, basketball, horse racing, ice hockey, volleyball, cricket, rugby, darts and boxing.

eSports is a popular offering at 1xBet with the games including League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, FIFA and many others.

What casino games 1xBet has available?

The 1xBet casino allows you to choose from over 5,000 different casino games from top software providers.

Play the latest slots games such as Leprechaun Riches, Book of Gods and Caribbean Gold, enjoy Table Games like blackjack, baccarat and roulette and enter the live casino and play on live dealer tables.

The 1xBet poker room is also incredibly popular among members, who play tournaments like the $1,200 Freeroll, the Main Daily Freebuy ($30) and Daily Freebuy ($10) as well as the Monte Carlo Jackpot.

Conclusion

The 1xBet.com promo code NEWBONUS is the best code to use in India. Claim a 100% deposit match plus an additional 30% added bonus.