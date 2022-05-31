1xBet offers a great selection of online gaming

1xBet offers a great selection of betting opportunities not only on sporting events but also on TV games. The 1xBet Forum offers various types of competitions every month. We also hold the "1xBet Cup" annual tournament for the most active online users.

Types of bets

1xBet offers many additional markets on specific events: European handicap, correct score, run of play, over/under, team to score first etc. We also have a great selection of markets on international games on a club and country level.

In individual sports such as cycling, golf, athletics, skiing etc, apart from outright betting, we also offer head-to-heads on two selected athletes, at all times.

1xBet offers types of bets such as singles, accumulators, system, and chain bets.

With 1xBet you can bet on TOTO-15 and TOTO Correct Score.

Every day 1xBet presents "The Matches of the Day", which comprise the best daily offers. We offer you enhanced odds and increased stake amounts on all those matches

Live bets

Live bets are available 24 hours a day. For most sports, more than 30 markets are offered for each event, including bets on corners, yellow cards, free kicks etc.

Deposit/Withdrawal

You can top up your account at 1xBet betting shops. We also accept e-payments via WebMoney, Qiwi and others.

Winnings are paid out through the same method that was used to make a deposit.

Support

1xBet provides 24-hour customer support by phone 000 800 919-02-66. 1xBet also has an Online Consultant service. Alternatively, you can get in touch with 1xBet by email. Our contact details can be found in the Contacts section.

Sports

1xBet Sportsbook includes over 1,000 events daily. You can bet on a variety of popular sports: football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, golf, boxing, handball, American football, hockey, baseball, table tennis, biathlon, Aussie rules and bandy. We also offer bets on cricket, snooker, Formula 1, cycling, ski jumping, curling, floorball, inline hockey and water polo. With us, you can bet on more than 1,000 sporting events every day.

