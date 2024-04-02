App Top Features

Before you move on to complete the 1xBet app download, you would certainly like to learn something about this brand. So, keep reading to discover the best features this betting app boasts.

Sports Selection

To start with, the 1xBet mobile application covers more than 30 sports disciplines and over 5,000 events daily. It features popular sports like football, horse racing, and basketball and more niche options such as Alpine skiing, lacrosse, surfing, and kabaddi.

Live Betting and Streaming

Aside from pre-match wagers, punters can place bets on ongoing games and cash out their stakes before they finish. Moreover, this section includes valuable betting information, such as odds movement charts and statistics.

What’s more, wagerers can watch the most important matches live while placing bets. Finally, the live betting section is also comprehensive, covering dozens, if not hundreds, of games daily.

Virtual Sports

Apart from traditional sports, the 1xBet mobile app features virtual sports betting possibilities. Thus, punters can wager on virtual football, virtual horse racing, virtual tennis, virtual greyhound races, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to the first deposit bonus, 1xBet Malaysia features a number of ongoing promotions. These include other deposit bonuses, cashback offers, and even a dedicated VIP program.

Casino Games

1xBet also offers an impressive casino section. Moreover, it boasts slots, table games, crash games, live casino games, and more.

This operator provides more than 2,000 titles provided by some of the most prestigious gaming software developers, such as Pragmatic Play, KA Gaming, and Vivo Gaming.

Payment Options

Finally, the bookie accepts more than 50 payment getaways. It supports bank cards and transfers, eWallets, vouchers, cryptocurrencies, and other payment methods.

1xBet Mobile Registration

After you download the bookie’s application, you need to register for an account before you can start betting. So, this is how to open 1xBet account:

To begin with, you should start the app and tap the 1xBet register option at the top right of your screen. At that point, the 1xBet mobile registration will pop up. You first need to choose how you wish to sign up - via one click, by phone, by email, or via social networks and messengers. Additionally, you should provide the required personal details based on the chosen registration method. Also, you can add the brand’s promo code 1ASIACODE to the indicated section. Moreover, you should select the welcome bonus at the top right of the sign-up form. Finally, you can select the Register button to submit the form.

If you opt for the sign-up by phone, note that you will have to verify your mobile phone number by entering the confirmation code you will receive via SMS. Registering via one click and social networks and messengers are the faster ways to open an account.

But, if you choose registration by email, even though it is the most comprehensive, you may not need to verify your account later.

Conclusion

In brief, 1xBet Malaysia provides an excellent mobile application. You can complete the 1xbet download quickly and intuitively on your Android or iOS phone.

Furthermore, once you open an account, you can claim the welcome offer and explore a variety of top-notch features, like live betting and streaming, numerous promotions, and virtual sports.

Overall, players looking for top betting apps are guaranteed one of the best mobile betting services with 1xBet.

1xBet App – FAQ

Finally, you can take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about the 1xBet app download.

Is there a 1xBet app?

Yes, you can download and install the 1xBet mobile app on an Android or iOS phone.

Where can I download the 1xBet app?

You can complete the 1xBet download on your Android device from the operator’s website. When it comes to an iOS app, you can install it on the App Store by directly visiting it or through the bookie’s platform.

Is it free to download the 1xBet app?

Yes, completing the 1xBet app download is free. However, you need to make a deposit to place wagers on the application.

Is there customer support I can contact?

1xBet Malaysia provides customer service you can reach out to via phone, email, live chat, or social media sites like Twitter, Signal, and Imo. Also, you can fill out the form on the Contacts page.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.