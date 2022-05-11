1xBet – A highly influential online gaming platform

1xBet Casino is rightly considered to be one of the most influential online casinos due to the wide variety of games, bonus offers, and versatility of the site. It was found in 2007 and is managed by Exinvest Ltd. It has a license issued by Curacao Gaming. In this review, we will analyse all the features of 1xBet Casino, including its games and promotions list, replenishing and withdrawal methods, the availability of support service and mobile version, and so on.

1xBet casino offers a rich variety of game providers and online games. There are more than 1,500 positions in the portfolio of this online casino. In addition to quantity, you will also be surprised by the variety of products presented: in 1xBet casino you will find classic and modern slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, games with live dealers, keno, bingo, and much more. All these games are provided by about 100 developers among which you will find leading and well-known companies, as well as promising start-ups. The largest share in the 1xBet game list belongs to the slots from Microgaming, EGT and Play’n Go. Besides, there is also a betting section, which turns 1xBet Casino into a full-fledged bookmaker site. To find the game you need, you can use the menu filters, search bar, or specify the provider.

1xBet Casino offers a wide variety of different bonuses, promotions, tournaments, and other activities. Every gambler either a newbie or a professional player could get some really generous prizes here. Please note that promotions from 1xBet apply to the game in online casinos and to bets and other activities on the site.

1xBet loyalty and bonus program is enormous and involves such sections: promo, special offers and bonuses, promo code store, esports bonus calendar, promotions, and jackpot. You can learn about each valuable offer in detail on the 1xBet Casino website in the Promo section.

1xBet Casino accepts payments via electronic wallets, bank cards, cryptocurrency, and other payment systems. The general list of payment options available for cash transactions includes 43 items.

On the 1xBet casino website, both registered and unregistered users can contact the customer support team. To contact the service operator, you can use live chat, e-mail, feedback form, and phone.

1xBet Casino supports any kind of browser or device and will run adequately on any of them. In addition to playing in a browser, you can download the casino applications developed for Windows, iOS, and Android.

The fact that the casino holds a license from the industry regulator is a guarantee of fair and transparent operation of a casino. The Curacao Gambling properly licensed the activities of 1xBet Casino. Besides, the casino uses a random number generator, which provides a fair game and a random result. In addition to fair play, your data is protected by SSL encryption, which significantly reduces the risk of loss or interception of sensitive information.

