Dealing with hair that is both fine and oily can definitely be a challenge. Sometimes it feels like no matter what styling products you use, your hair simply refuses to have the volume that others seem to find effortless. Trying to figure out your hair care routine can be a bit of a nightmare when your hair feels greasy again seconds after stepping out of the shower.

We understand the struggle and are stepping in to save the day (and your hair). We have combed through all of the shampoos that we thought could be among the best for fine and oily hair and narrowed it down to the 19 best shampoos for fine oily hair in 2023. All of the shampoos on this list work wonders on greasy, lackluster strands, adding volume to an extent you may have thought impossible.

Any of the products on this list (especially our number one) would be a great solution, but we recommend you read through our descriptions and find what matches your hair care needs. Either way, you’re about to have not just your hair but also your life changed.

Now on with the list!

Blu Atlas Shampoo

This invigorating and strengthening shampoo is a must-have for anyone with thin or oily hair, as it fights oil while leaving hair bouncy and voluminous. Developed by a medical advisory board of dermatologists, the results are inarguable, and it is loved by reviewers and experts alike. One reviewer even describes this product as life changing, and we can’t help but agree.

The ingredients of this vegan and cruelty-free product all come from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals. This means that there are no harsh chemicals, with the clean product being preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, and phthalate-free. Instead, the product eliminates oil using coconut-derived surfactants that are far gentler on fragile fine strands than chemical alternatives.

These surfactants are supported by a host of other ingredients that all contribute to make this product the best shampoo for fine oily hair. First up, saw palmetto simultaneously hydrates the scalp and improves hair volume, as well as countering hair loss hormone DHT. It’s the perfect natural solution for anyone with fine hair, and its inclusion helps take this product to number one on our list.

Couple this with vitamin and antioxidant-rich jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis that nourish and moisturize the hair, and vegan biotin that fortifies hair fibers to make hair appear more visibly full, and this product’s worth becomes even clearer.

Add in an incredible scent and the fact that a little goes a long way, and you have the perfect product for addressing limp or greasy hair. We loved the way that using this product made our hair feel, adding strength, shine, and volume. It’s no surprise we put this as our number one, as we simply can’t recommend this product enough!

2. Hairstory New Wash Deep

Hairstory New Wash Deep

We might be cheating by putting something that isn’t technically a shampoo on this list, but it’s such a great solution for anyone with fine, oily hair that not doing so would be doing you a disservice. Some traditional shampoos can weaken hair by stripping it of the necessary oils needed to protect your hair. This is especially important to consider for those with oily hair, who often find the need to wash their hair more often than most.

This detergent-free shampoo and conditioner alternative is perfect for frequent use. It is designed to only remove excess oil that is loosely attached to the hair while allowing healthy natural oils that are attached more tightly to the hair to remain attached.

We’d also particularly recommend the deep cleansing variant of the product, which contains clarifying apple cider vinegar and aloe barbadensis juice, to those with fine oily hair. This variant uses these ingredients to rid hair of dirt, oil, and buildup, leaving your hair deeply cleansed, feeling bouncy, shiny, and smooth.

As this product acts as a two-in-one, it’s convenient and low maintenance, capable of completely streamlining your shower routine. It may take a little time for your hair to get used to it, so don’t be afraid if you initially notice a bit of excess oil as your hair recovers from the harsh chemicals you used to use. Once your hair does recover, you will find that your hair gets less oily less often—so you may need to wash your hair less.

Finally, we love the commitment to sustainability from the brand, which uses plastic-saving biodegradable packaging, as well as donating 1% of sales to water-related causes. For those of you looking for a drastic shakeup for your hair, this is the product to pick.

3. Dr Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

Dr Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

This gently cleansing anti-hair fall shampoo is a perfect option for those who want to maintain the appearance of thickness by minimizing hair shedding. Coming from a haircare and skincare brand that is well known for producing results, this product is no different, and is clearly one of the 19 best shampoos for fine oily hair in 2023.

This shampoo not only gives you results, it does so with a 100% clean and vegan formulation that we absolutely love. Camellia and larch extract is used to nourish and strengthen the hair follicle, giving this product the ability to reduce and prevent hair fall, while pro-vitamin B5 has an “anti-splitting” effect on the hair for more resilient hair follicles.

Meanwhile, sunflower sprouts and tara extract act as protectants, shielding hair and scalp from heat, pollution, and ultraviolet radiation, and cationic hyaluronic acid leaves hair feeling completely hydrated.

This product is also great at tackling oil, sweeping excess oils away and leaving your hair feeling squeaky clean. When you combine the cleansing ability with the anti-hair fall properties, it’s no wonder this product makes the list.

The only drawback is that this product is scent-free, although if you don't react well to fragrance or have sensory issues, that may be a positive—this might be the perfect formula for you.

4. Virtue Full Shampoo

Virtue Full Shampoo

This super lightweight shampoo cleanses while adding volume, making it ideal for people who struggle with oily hair that’s also flat as fine hair tends to be. We love how it simultaneously dissolves excess oil, plumps strands, and lifts the roots. The formula is also infused with Alpha Keratin, which is a human identical form of keratin that can easily be absorbed by the hair, swelling lackluster strands and adding volume and density to hair.

Immediately after using this shampoo, your hair will feel weightless, and the added body is long-lasting. On top of this, because the nutrients from the alpha keratin are absorbed into the hair, using this shampoo gives your hair long-term nourishment, keeping hair looking full and healthy. Using this revolutionary shampoo is a long-term investment in your hair’s quality, and we can’t recommend it enough.

5. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

Oribe Shampoo

This luxurious shampoo works wonders for giving fine hair a full-bodied appearance, making the product undoubtedly one of the 19 best shampoos for fine oily hair in 2023. This shampoo left our hair feeling weightless and voluminous while still adding moisture, and we absolutely adored the unique cote d’azur scent.

A blend of high-tech body-building polymers is responsible for creating lift and thickness, while extracts from rare botanicals leave hair strong, fortified, and luscious. In particular, the wonder ingredient saw palmetto is combined with lupine protein to energize hair follicles and balance both hair and scalp, leading to thicker and fuller locks.

If you feel like your fine hair is limp and lacking volume, this is the product for you.

6. OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

This is another product that has been specifically developed with fine hair in mind, and the results are incredible. Turn the volume up to the max with this cleansing and thickening shampoo that not only volumizes and adds bounce but also leaves hair cleaner and stronger.

Keratin, biotin, and chia seed oil combine to strengthen the hair. We love the way this product absolutely eliminates oil and anything else that may weigh down fine strands that definitely do not need the extra weight. It’s also completely color-safe and fully recyclable, making it a must-add to your hair care routine.

7. Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste

Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste

This shampoo paste is a great alternative to traditional shampoos for anyone with fine and/or oily hair. Although thick on application, this paste emulsifies well to create a frothy lather that eliminates grease and buildup while adding volume.

The rassoul Moroccan volcanic clay included in the formula cleanses and purifies, and when combined with exfoliating sugar crystals, it leaves the scalp invigorated and the hair cleansed, bouncy, and voluminous. It preserves color in dyed hair, and is 100% cruelty-free, making it suitable for anyone whose strands need a pick-me-up.

8. Kérastase Specifique Prevention Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Kérastase Specifique Prevention Shampoo for Thinning Hair

This shampoo is designed to strengthen hair cuticles and prevent hair fall, leaving hair with a thicker appearance that anyone with fine or thin hair will love. It contains antibacterial ingredients that prevent inflammation, soothing ingredients that calm and revitalize, and regulators for a healthy hair growth cycle.

Overall, this product boosts hair fiber production, and texturizes and thickens the hair, which creates immediate volume. If your main concern is trying to address the root cause of your hair appearing flat and voluminous, as fine and oily hair can tend to do, then this is a great option. It will also leave your hair smelling clean and fresh.

9. Kenra Professional Volumizing Shampoo

Kenra Professional Volumizing Shampoo

This volumizing shampoo creates body and fullness in the hair, increasing volume by 30%. With a pH balancing system that lifts hair at the root and encourages hair growth, we think it’s a great tool for dealing with flat fine and oily hair.

We particularly recommend this product to anyone who has trouble trying to get curls or other styles to stay in their hair, as this product was also found to extend the lift from stylers up to 155%. It’s a favorite of Glenn Ellis, a celebrity hairstylist for a reason!

As well as the volumizing properties, we also loved the way it deep cleans hair, rinsing out well to leave the hair feeling clean. You could even go without conditioner, as something about this shampoo means that even on its own, your hair is left smooth and easy to comb.

10. Herbal Essences Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo

This “drugstore” shampoo is perfect for anyone with limp, flat hair, leaving your hair revitalized while gently cleansing and removing oils, buildup, and impurities. A lightweight product, this shampoo uses real botanicals and ginger in its formula, which has been endorsed by the world's leading authority on plants, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The reviews also rave about how good this product is for anyone with fine or oily hair, with one reviewer giving the following glowing endorsement: "My hair is thin, fine and oily—a very challenging combination—finally something that really works, and the price is right!"

We also loved the scene experience, with notes of ginger, florals, and musk that combine for a clean and fresh scent that is a treat for the nostrils. Add in the fact that this shampoo is pH-balanced, color-safe, and comes in a recyclable bottle made from recyclable materials, and this is a product anyone with fine oily hair will love.

11. O&M Original Detox Shampoo

O&M Original Detox Shampoo

This shampoo was developed with oily hair in mind and is another product that is great at tackling excess oil without drying or stripping the important natural oils that keep hair strong and healthy. Peppermint oil cleanses and cools the scalp, while antioxidant grapefruit extract protects the hair, antiseptic tea tree oil soothes irritation, and jojoba esters prevent fading and help hair to retain color.

This clarifying shampoo is like a makeup remover for your hair, leaving it feeling free of dulling oils that can make your hair lose its shine. Though it’s not specifically targeted for fine hair, it still works its magic. If oil is your main hair concern, this product is a great solution.

12. Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo

Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo

It’s no wonder former supermodel Kate Moss is a fan of this soothing natural shampoo that is perfect for fine, oily hair. The aloe formula leaves hair feeling soft and purified without irritating the scalp, and we found that it practically eliminated any greasy roots. This organic and clean product is free of SLS, silicone, and gluten, meaning that over time using this your hair will both feel and look more healthy.

We also loved that a little went a very long way, with a great lather that means this shampoo bottle will last up to three months. It’s great for taming frizz, so for anyone with a combination of fine yet frizzy hair, this product is a great option.

13. Davines Volu Shampoo

Davines Volu Shampoo

This paraben- and sulfate-free clean shampoo contains capruana turnip extract, an ingredient rich in vitamins and minerals, to lift and volumize hair. It completely eliminates the limp greasy roots that fine oily hair is all too prone to developing, leaving hair feeling both clean and packed with volume.

Instead of using harsh chemicals, this product uses natural ingredients like the aforementioned turnip extract to achieve salon-quality results. With such results, it’s not hard for us to see why this brand is often found in hair salons and used by hairdressers worldwide.

Not only is it perfect for eliminating oil, but it also detangles and ends, meaning you can condition less often. This makes the shampoo the perfect product for fine hair, as overuse of conditioner can often weigh your hair down and emphasize flatness and oiliness. With volume in the name, and a formula that backs up this promise, flat oily hair will be no more for anyone that uses it.

14. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

LOréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

If you have oily roots but dry ends, this clarifying L’Oreal shampoo is the perfect solution for you and your hair. With a clay formula containing three different types of clay to absorb oil and purify the roots, your hair will be left clean from root to tip. We also love how hydrating it is. The formula is specifically designed to hydrate the hair, leaving dry ends completely eliminated.

Everyone else agrees, as almost 90% of the 12,500+ Amazon reviews gave this product a rating of four stars or more. Although some people may not like the strong scent, we absolutely loved the way it left our hair smelling and would buy this as a body spray if we could.

15. Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo

Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo

This Pureology shampoo is a lightweight product that brings lift, volume, and movement to flat oily strands while also clarifying hair to remove any excess oils or residue. A 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula free from any sulfates, its patented antifade complex makes it completely safe for color-treated hair.

Plus, the formula is great for protecting hair from heat from potentially damaging heat-based styling tools. Your hair will feel weightless and free from buildup, and we love the minty and herby scent that lingers in the hair and will have everyone asking what perfume you’re using.

16. Living Proof Full Shampoo

Living Proof Full Shampoo

This shampoo transforms fine, flat, and oily hair, making it feel, look, and even behave the same way voluminous, full, thick hair would. With a sulfate-, phthalate-, paraben-, formaldehyde-, and silicone-free formula, this shampoo is gentle yet thorough, deeply cleansing hair to remove oil, grease, and buildup to leave hair feeling fresh and clean.

We found that our hair felt cleaner for longer, meaning we could shampoo our hair less for the same results. The fresh and floral smell means that after using this product your hair will not only look clean but also smell it.

17. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

This nutrient-rich clarifying shampoo from cult favorite beauty brand Drunk Elephant is formulated with all clean ingredients that are great for cleansing fine oily hair without harming it.

A sulfate-free, color-safe blend of coconut-based surfactants is responsible for eliminating dirt, products, and oil, leaving hair feeling weightless and full-bodied. As well as these surfactants, it has sacha inchi seed oil, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that provides hair with nutrients and protects it against heat styling.

Given how effective this product is, it's no surprise that Drunk Elephant formulated it in collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (the man who was responsible for the famous “Rachel cut”), and the finish is salon quality. After using this product, your hair will have visible bounce, shine, and fullness, and we absolutely loved how soft our hair felt.

18. Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Shampoo

Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Shampoo

This shampoo is perfect for boosting volume while removing oil and residue, making it another top pick for fine oily hair. Clean from sulfates and other harmful chemicals, this product uses coconut-derived surfactants to create a weightless lather that exudes luxury.

This product left our hair feeling bouncy and nourished. We even found that it could be used as a stand-alone instead of needing a conditioner to accompany it. That’s a real lifesaver when trying to prevent the oil and product buildup that can make fine hair appear limp and greasy.

Overall, this is an effective product that is definitely one of the 19 best shampoos for fine oily hair in 2023.

19. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two Clarifying Cleanser

Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two Clarifying Cleanser

This lemony fresh clarifying shampoo deeply cleanses the hair, leaving it shiny and with tons of body. It’s a perfect option for frequent styling product users, as people with fine hair often are, as it eliminates product buildup that can weigh down and dull the hair. It also helps minimize oil production, making hair become less oily over time, so it’s perfect for anyone who struggles with oily hair.

We love how fresh and clean our hair feels after using it—the difference in how weighed down and encumbered your hair feels before and after use is really noticeable. This color-safe and the paraben-free product has a citrusy lemon scent, so it’s the perfect product for all genders. We would recommend it to everyone.

Frequently asked questions

What should someone with fine oily hair look for in a shampoo?

The best shampoos for fine oily hair are those that are able to add volume, shine, and bounce to flat hair while also being able to cleanse the hair of any oil, dirt, or product residue. As people with this hair type typically need to wash their hair more often, you should also try to favor gentle options that lack harsh chemicals, which applies to most of the products on this list.

Typically, shampoos that are good for cleansing and nourishing fine hair without weighing it down will be clear or translucent rather than thick and creamy. The latter can often be an indication that it may be too heavy for your hair type.

If you’re really stuck, a shampoo from a reputable brand that’s packaging mentions that it’s good for fine hair may be a good starting point. Although, proceed with caution as there can be false advertising out there.

How often a week should I shampoo?

When you have fine and oily hair, it’s all about striking a balance. Although generalized haircare guidance recommends not washing too often, for some people this is just not possible, as their hair looks greasy within a day of washing.

While the products on this list should help with this issue, you may still find yourself needing to shampoo once every two to three days. In that case, you should opt for a gentle product that won’t damage your hair too much (Blu Atlas and Drunk Elephant are great options).

If that still doesn’t work, a more radical option like New Wash where you train your hair to need shampoo less often (albeit with a bit of an oily adjustment period) may be a better approach for you.

How did you choose your number one pick?

This was definitely a difficult decision, as there were several options vying for the top spot. However, when thinking about what works best for fine oily hair, we couldn’t go past the nourishment, deep cleansing, and volume that arise from the mix of all-natural ingredients in the Blu Atlas product.

Saw palmetto found itself in a few of the fine hair formulas, as did coconut-derived surfactants, and so the combination of these (alongside the vegan biotin, aloe leaf and jojoba oil), makes for an effective product that we know delivers results. Speaking of results, we also loved how Blue Atlas Shampoo made our hair feel, and when all of the reviews reported the same, we knew we’d found our number one.