19 Best Shampoos For Breakage In 2023

Healthy hair depends on a healthy cuticle, which is basically your hair's protective layer. Under a microscope, they look like overlapping scales that bond each strand together. Healthy scales look smooth and flat; they fit together easily. But, when these scales fall apart because of damage, your cuticle begins to get rough and dull, with its scales becoming stripped apart or raised. When this happens, your hair gets dry and separates, leading to split ends or other damage. Why do these cuticles fall apart? Well, due to the stress we put our hair under every day. This includes things like:

• Highlighting or coloring hair

• Using chemical hair treatments like formaldehyde for straightening purposes

• Aggressive brushing or combing with the wrong type of brush

• Sleeping with damp or wet hair

• Sleeping on synthetic or tough fabrics that create friction

• Using hair styles that pull and hurt your scalp

• Using heated tools, such as brushes, straighteners, rollers or curlers

• Being in the direct sun

• Not using heat protectants or UV sprays

• Using the wrong type of shampoo and conditioner for your hair

• Being deficient in vitamins and minerals needed for your hair, like iron or B7

• Lack of regular hair trimming

What to look for in a shampoo for breakage

Well, that's totally up to you, but depending on your type of hair (blonde, curly, relaxed, etc.) you should really consider the correct products for what you’re working with. However, we recommend the following considerations:

Naturally sourced products

Using the best of nature is always kinder on our skin and hair than the synthetic chemicals some brands use. Good, natural products which can be beneficial for hair conditioning and management are oils and butters, such as coconut oil and aloe vera, shea butter and jojoba oil. Other ingredients like algae are magnesium rich for general hair health (see number 18, the SACHAJUAN Intensive Repair Shampoo), whereas saw palmetto can help regrow previously damaged hair to its full potential (see our number one on the list, Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo)

Use of vitamins or other antioxidants

Vitamin E is incredibly popular because of its efficiency in healing unhealthy hair and scalp. Look for this if you really need a soothing hand on hurting manes, like in Aveeno’s Almond Oil Blend Shampoo, at number seven on our list.

Sulfate or paraben free

Sulfates can be damaging to already difficult hair as they strip away any naturally held moisture your hair may have. Parabens can be irritating, and even slow down hair production, so can be a big no no for breakage-prone hair.

Proteins

We know proteins are needed for a balanced diet, to build muscle and give energy. But we should also know we need proteins for hair repair. They come in many forms, like hydrolised keratin, or amino acids, or in the case of our number 11, the Aveda Damage Remedy Shampoo, in the form of quinoa! Luckily, many shampoos now harness the benefits of these protein-based elements and use them to aid regrowth of shiny, beautiful hair.

Can I stop my hair from breaking?

In the majority of cases, you can regrow your hair even after extensive breakage. Damaged hair can be repaired as long as the hair follicle itself has not been destroyed. The good news is, there are many things on the market to help regrow, repair or restore your hair, and the first place to look to make a difference are your everyday habits in the shower. Shampoo (and conditioner) can make a huge difference to the way your hair responds to its growth cycle or any environmental stressors that have had a negative impact. Of course, these kinds of products are even more important if you regularly color or chemically change your hair in any way. So, what are you waiting for? Get a healthy head of lustrous locks in no time with one of the stars from our list of the 19 Best Shampoos for Breakage.

1. Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo



Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo

Blu Atlas is one of the brightest new skincare and haircare companies on the market, providing nothing but good vibes for your hair. Broken or split hairs can often be further irritated by strong chemicals, intense heat or other nasty products that some brands include as standard. That's why a calming influence is often needed, and there is no better place to start than your everyday wash ‘n rinse. Blu Atlas ensure that their ingredient list reads like a list of who’s who in the hair world, for an all round attack on bad hair days. Saw palmetto helps regrow and stimulate the follicles, jojoba protein repairs from all angles and aloe leaf moisturises to the max using its natural vitamin complex. And the smell? Divine. Forget hair ‘mares and instead start to believe you're on a tropical island somewhere instead, you’ll go coconuts for this classic beauty!

What’s good about it? This is just the best overall shampoo and worthy of the top spot on our list of the best shampoos for breakage. Cruelty free, paraben free, sulfate free, incredible ingredients of natural origin, it nourishes every part of us - not just our hair!

2. Kérastase Nutritive Irisome Bain Satin 2

Kérastase Nutritive Irisome Bain Satin 2

Conditioning from root to tip, Bain Satin 2 shampoo from Kerastase - which is truly another showstopper in their range of products - works to make your hair light and free again, like satin itself! In fact this Kerastase is Bain Satin 2 for a reason - they target dry, destructive locks, unlike their Bain Satin 1 formula, which targets hair which is less dehydrated, so you know you’re buying the proper product for your needs. Their progressive antioxidant formulas deeply nourish hair, at the same time as cleansing any ugly product or pollution build up left behind. Ingredients include its premium irisome complex. The irisome complex, belonging to Kerastase, deeply nourishes and moisturises the fibre of the individual hair strand. Is it pricey? Yes, but we’d say it’s worth it for long term improvement in preventing your hair from breaking. It’s good to note that they also do a blow-dry nutritive primer which works in tandem with its shampoo and conditioner for healthy hair that stays in shape all day.

What’s different about it? Your hair will literally feel like satin after treatment.

3. Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo

A real rival to Olaplex’s best selling cultish favourite, their no.4 shampoo, Redken Acidic Bonding has also started to gain some serious kudos for its hair healing superpowers. This is Redken's concentrated do-it-all formula for repairing and restoring all kinds of mangled manes. The sulfate-free shampoo not only provides the ultimate in reparative hair treatment, it also provides superior conditioning and colour fade protection. An ultra-rich formula, it’s luxuriously thick and effective, and the bottles look stylish on your bathroom shelves too!

What’s different about it? Well, it uses up to the minute technology to really help bind hair atoms back together. Super scientific stuff!

4. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Shampoo

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Shampoo



There's a reason why so many of the shampoos on our list include the word repair in their title - because breakage means something needs to be fixed, and with this fantastic product, Briogeo will fix it. Their incredible line of hair care really means you can stop despairing as they have something for everyone. This one in particular does what it says on the tin as it fortifies hair without stripping it or making it dryer. 95% of its ingredients are of natural origin, and the vitamin complex it uses is specifically designed to aid restoration and care for split ends.

What's different about it? Well, it uses vitamin-rich algae to protect the scalp from free radicals. Pretty radical if you ask us…

5. Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Shampoo



Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Shampoo

Moisture to the extreme is just what you need when you have hair prone to breakage. Why? Well, moisture not only helps repair the hair strand but also conceal split ends by adding shine and smoothness. This Philip Kinglsey product has moisture in droves, as well as being enhanced with wheat germ and avocado oil to strengthen and hydrate hair to the max.

What's different about it? It's the best for very porous hair. Super curly, permed or bleached? Get yourself a bottle of this!

6. Living Proof Restore Shampoo



Living Proof Restore Shampoo

Get Living Proof of better hair days to come with this lovely liquid for your hair’s care. It uses an amino acid complex and some other - very fancy - sounding ingredients to really restore vitality and health to your locks. A glutamic acid-based emollient (moisturizing substance) strengthens and reduces breakage, whilst the inclusion of marine algae works to protect hair from environmental damage, and an element called phytantriol preserves your hair’s colour and limits the damage from heat and aggressive pollutants.

What's different about it? The phytantriol, which is built in heat protection for those who have breakage, but can't sacrifice the straighteners. It also has a matching Restore perfecting spray, providing extra heat protection for perfect styling every day.

7. Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Shampoo

Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Shampoo

This Aveeno Almond Oil Blend shampoo harnesses the powers of almond oil which has been used for centuries to soften your hair through its emollient properties. In other words, it means that this magic oil can literally fill in the holes or broken scales in your hair at the cellular level! It makes your hair feel immediately smoother to touch, meaning tangle-free brushing and styling. The high levels of Vitamin E in this product can also aid with growth, making your locks look younger and healthier. An additional bonus, this shampoo can help fight any scalp dryness or signs of seborrheic dermatitis (a skin condition where your scalp may be itchy or flaky due to irritation).

What's different about it? The lashings of almond oil, deliciously detangling and de-stressing on your sensitive scalp. Fight breakage, ageing and upset at the same time.

8. Aussie Total Miracle Shampoo

Aussie Total Miracle Shampoo



Now, the Aussie hair brand was kind of like the original influencer product way back in the 2000’s, as every girl wanted a bottle or two on their shower shelf. Its tried and tested recipe is still the same today and it remains super popular, particularly its miracle line which includes the mask, conditioner and this shampoo. Although it's not actually made in Aussie, it uses Australian macadamia oil and apricot to add shine and health, and just five minutes of lathering in your hair will work to repair damage. Bonus, it’s free from parabens too. Awesome!

What's different about it? It smells absolutely incredible, both during and after washing.

9. Paul Mitchell Super Strong Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Super Strong Shampoo

Give your hair super strength in the fight against breakage with this Paul Mitchell daily shampoo. Its power is in its cleaning, which it does with mild surfactants, improving the look and feel of hair texture. It rebuilds any strands that may have been damaged, helping restore your hair's look and feel. This blend means you’ve got an army of incredible ingredients at your disposal!

What’s different about it? This shampoo works wonders with most hair types, bringing it back to life and also keeping the colours and styles you’ve worked hard for.

10. Goldwell Dual Senses Rich Repair



Goldwell Dual Senses Rich Repair

Goldwell are salon quality, and are used in many a quality hairdresser all over the world for both their colors and their haircare products. They specialise in colored hair, in enhancing its vibrancy and color preservation. Goldwell states that this particular Rich Repair formula will restore even the most damaged locks from deep inside the hair shaft to rejuvenate the poorest strands. They do an amazing 60 second serum too that promises to speedily regenerate.

What's different about it? You’ll feel like you’ve been to the hairdressers every time you wash with this kind of premium professional product.

11. Aveda Damage Remedy

Aveda Damage Remedy

A pioneer of the combination of Ayurvedic and holistic beauty, Aveda uses the most effective botanical ingredients and technological innovations to create high performance products. Aveda can be a little pricey but it's not without good reason. They use premium natural sources to repair and love your hair, and the gentle blend of this shampoo is no different. It uses quinoa proteins to guarantee mending your mane as it combats damage, putting you on the right path to stronger and healthier hair. Natural conditioners ensure your hair is silky smooth whilst also leaving the gorgeous aroma of flower and plant essences like bergamot, mandarin, ylang ylang.

What's different about it? It gives you the benefit of many years of results with Aveda’s roots being the Indian healing tradition of Ayurveda.

12. SANS [CEUTICALS] Nourishing Hair Hydratant



SANS [CEUTICALS] Nourishing Hair Hydratant

This is ‘New Generation Beauty’ from Sans Ceuticals. The bottle looks like it belongs in a laboratory, but inside is a super-luxurious hair treatment made specifically for dry and unruly hair. It delivers a boosting dose of strengthening, reparative ingredients such as Keratrix, a patented complex that endeavours to strengthen hair and restore its form. Another Sans Ceuticals patented ingredient is Aquaxyl, which provides intense hydration and protects the hair fibre. Vitamin B5 is also used to help invade the hair cell to give strength and volume, and sugar beet extract, a powerful water absorbing liquid. This extract fosters moisture retention and is also an anti-irritant, helping to soothe and calm the scalp.

What's different about it? The patented technology that you - quite literally - cannot get anywhere else. Exclusive stuff!

13. Bumble & Bumble Curl Moisturizing Shampoo

Bumble & Bumble Curl Moisturizing Shampoo



This shampoo is specially designed for all of you curl lovers who can often be prone to damage. A healthy blend of oils and butters such as jojoba, avocado, and coconut are perfectly chosen to spread omega fatty acids deep into the cuticle, while infusions of cocoa and shea butter intensively hydrate the hair, giving you less curl frizz and more curl shine.

What's different about it? Curly or wavy girls, this one really is only for you and your specific curly hair requirements.

14. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo



Moroccanoil products made a huge splash on the market a few years ago by introducing moroccan oil, or argan oil, to the hair care market, which is a miracle product now used by lots of different brands. With this shampoo you can infuse that desired moisture to dull, dry, dehydrated hair with Vitamin A and E, and hydrating red algae for hair that both feels and looks exotically refreshed. It is advertised as colour safe, sulfate free, phosphate free and paraben free too, adding to that healthy Moroccan glow!

What's different about it? The original and still one of the best, you can really gloss up your locks with this intensive argan oil complex.

15. L’Oreal Absolut Repair Shampoo

L’Oreal Absolut Repair Shampoo

Gold and gorgeous, this shampoo has been an instagrammably hot product for quite some time, as it promises the bonding effects of some substantially more expensive brands. It promises that sci-fi style result by repairing hair’s cells from the inside, using gold quinoa and protein. What a treasure to have in your everyday shower routine! The high performing formula of the ‘Instant Resurfacing Shampoo’ works to cleanse and restructure all types of damaged hair, without leaving heavy buildup.

What's different about it? Ground breaking technology for gorgeous, glowing hair. What a pairing!

16. IGK Hot Girls Hydrating Shampoo



IGK Hot Girls Hydrating Shampoo

Super nourishment = super hot hair. This IGK Hot Girls product promises that hair of any thickness can be restored and replenished. It contains the old favourite, vitamin E, which we know by now helps with the conditioning, nourishment and smoothing of distressed hair.

It also includes sunflower extract for that extra bit of sunshine-y joy, which further conditions unruly heads of hair. The exotic cherry on top is the scent, which makes you feel like you’re on holiday, perhaps on a tropical island somewhere… yes please!

What's different about it? It calms the damage done by heated implements like curlers or straighteners, so if you use these daily, go for this one, Hot Girls!

17. Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Shampoo

Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Shampoo

Kiehl’s can always be relied upon for quality products, having long since blended botanicals with science for superior skin and hair. This shampoo is another of their reliable products, and is a fruitful, replenishing shampoo for dry and undernourished hair, enriched with avocado oil, olive oil, and lemon oil. With Kiehl's ultra-rich, creamy shampoo for dry hair, you'll be able to instantly moisturise your hair with just one application.

What's different about it? When life gives your hair lemons, use lemon oil to repair and reconstruct. Citrus heaven!

18. SACHAJUAN Intensive Repair Shampoo



SACHAJUAN Intensive Repair Shampoo

A Stockholm import, this scandi-style, minimalistic bottle states the professional purpose of this hair shampoo. Another lover of red algae and argan oil, like number 14 Moroccanoil on our list, this SACHAJUAN intensively repairing product uses its essential ingredients to restore damage in over-bleached or dried out hair and improve elasticity, gloss and resilience. Not only that, it eschews any nasty stuff that might irritate your scalp or strands further, such as parabens or animal products. Thanks Sweden!

What's different about it? Designed for those who have serious sun or UV damage, it has patented ‘ocean silk’ technology to put the bounce back in your beachy locks. The marine extracts really make your hair seem like its troubles have been washed away!

19. Philip B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo



Philip B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

Have peppermint and avocado every morning for your hair breakfast with this tantalising product that smells out of this world, and has the effects to match. It's a clarifying shampoo, so you may not need to use it too often, but if you’re looking for an ultra cleansing that also is ultra repairing, this could be your star product. The gel-like shampoo is refreshingly, tantalisingly enriched with pure peppermint oil, and sixteen plant based extracts. It works by boosting circulation to the scalp to encourage production of longer, stronger and more beautiful hair. It is a best seller, probably because it's also suitable for all textures, lengths and damaged hair.

What's different about it? The irresistible combination of ingredients. Yum.

Top tips to stop breakage and keep your hair healthy - beyond the shampoo!

• A good conditioner and other products to complement your shampoo from our 19 best for breakage! Check what other products your favourite brands have available for maximum repair.

• Lay off the heated tools for a while. 190 degree plus heat does not make for a healthy head of hair! Air drying is best, but use a heat protecting spray before any styling if you simply cannot avoid the heat.

• Watch your hairstyle. Tight ponytails or buns can stress the hair to breaking point. Try a silk hair band for a calmer, easier hold on hair.

• Use a gentle brush that doesn’t tug heavily on tangles.

• Target split ends as soon as they appear, either with a conditioning masque or a quick trip to the salon for a trim. If you don’t, they will rise further up the hair strand and cause even more damage. So if you don’t want to get a bob, get a trim!

• Keep hydrated on the inside and out!

• Keep your hair color natural, or at least avoid changing your color too regularly. Coloring from blonde to black to brown to blonde again can have irreversibly destructive effects on the hair shaft.

• Wear a swimming cap if using a chlorine or salt pool

• Feed yourself and your body well. The correct nutrition can have an immensely positive effect. If it's a struggle, supplements may help, if they are high in iron, zinc or other hair goodies.

• Keep stressors to a minimum. Cortisol production has an effect on all of our bodies, including the hair and skin.

• And lastly, use your shampoo correctly! (see below for more details)

How to Apply Shampoo to Avoid Breakage

The following steps can help your shampoo application do its best to beat breakage!

1. Ensure your hair is thoroughly wet. Don't jump straight into applying your shampoo.

2. Apply your shampoo. Remember that this shampoo should be the right kind for your hair. Check the list of 19 Best Shampoos for Breakage above!

3. Go easy on your scalp. Massage shampoo gently in.

4. Leave for five minutes to let the shampoo magic do its work.

5. Rinse thoroughly to get all suds out so drying is a dream.

6. Apply conditioner - this neutralises hair and makes it much easier to comb and become moisturised.

7. Rinse again, ideally with a cold shower if you can take it! Cold water controls breakage and reduces flyaways, whilst improving blood circulation, growth and proper nutrition.

8. Air or towel dry to perfection!

If your hair is prone to breakage, or you’ve damaged it over the years - pick your shampoo well, and redesign your morning hair routine to say enough is enough!