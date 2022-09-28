Do you often feel tired and run down? Are you experiencing joint pain, muscle weakness, or bone fractures? If so, you may be suffering from a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is essential for good health, and a lack of it can cause serious problems. In this article, we will discuss the 18 signs of vitamin D deficiency and how to get more of this important nutrient into your diet.

10 Best Vitamin D Supplements for Vitamin D Deficiency

Elm & Rye Vitamin D3

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun Vitamin D3

Life Extension Vitamin D3

Nature Made WellBlends ImmuneMAX Gummies

Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin 18+

Olly Hello Happy Gummy Worms

Natalist Vitamin D3 Gummies

Primal Blueprint Primal Sun (Vitamin D)

Now Foods Vitamin D3

NatureWise Vitamin D3

Vitamin D deficiency is a condition that results when the body does not get enough vitamin D. Vitamin D is a nutrient that is essential for good health. It helps the body absorb calcium and phosphate from food, which are necessary for bones and teeth. Vitamin D deficiency can cause soft bones (rickets in children) and weak bones (osteoporosis in adults).

Vitamin D deficiency can also cause other health problems, such as muscle weakness and poor blood sugar control. There are many different signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. Some people may not have any symptoms at all.

If you think you may be vitamin D deficient, it is important to see your doctor for a blood test. Treatment for vitamin D deficiency usually involves taking a supplement. If you are vitamin D deficient, taking a supplement can help improve your health and quality of life.

What are the 18 signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency?

The most common symptom of vitamin D deficiency is bone pain. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, bones can become weak and brittle. Vitamin D deficiency can also cause any of the following 18 signs of vitamin D deficiency: complete guide:

Bone Pain

Bone pain is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, bones can become weak and brittle.

Muscle Weakness

Muscle weakness is another common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphate, which are necessary for muscle contraction.

Poor Blood Sugar Control

Vitamin D deficiency can cause poor blood sugar control. This is because vitamin D helps the body use insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Fatigue

Fatigue is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can be caused by a number of factors, including muscle weakness and poor blood sugar control.

Depression

Depression is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can be caused by a number of factors, including fatigue and poor blood sugar control.

Impaired Wound Healing

Vitamin D deficiency can cause impaired wound healing. This is because vitamin D helps the body produce collagen, a protein that is necessary for wound healing.

Low Blood Pressure

Low blood pressure is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body regulate blood pressure.

Increased Heart Rate

Increased heart rate is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body regulate blood pressure.

Hair Loss

Hair loss is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body produce collagen, a protein that is necessary for hair growth.

Brittle Bones

Brittle bones is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, bones can become weak and brittle.

Muscle Cramps

Muscle cramps are a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphate, which are necessary for muscle contraction.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, teeth can become weak and brittle.

Rickets (in children)

Rickets is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, bones can become weak and brittle.

Osteoporosis (in adults)

Osteoporosis is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, bones can become weak and brittle.

Weak Immune System

A weak immune system is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body produce collagen, a protein that is necessary for wound healing.

Poor Absorption of Food Nutrients

Poor absorption of food nutrients is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, and without enough vitamin D, the body cannot absorb other nutrients from food properly.

Increased Risk of Cancer

An increased risk of cancer is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body use insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Pain in Joints and Muscles

Pain in joints and muscles is a common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. This can happen because vitamin D helps the body use insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor to get your vitamin D levels checked. Vitamin D deficiency can be treated with supplements and/or exposure to sunlight.

How to Take Vitamin D Supplements

If you are deficient in vitamin D, your doctor may recommend that you take supplements. Here are some tips on taking vitamin D supplements:

Always follow the instructions on the supplement bottle.

Take vitamin D supplements with food to reduce the risk of stomach upset.

If you are taking other supplements or medications, ask your doctor if there is any interactions between them and vitamin D.

Make sure to drink plenty of water when taking vitamin D supplements, as they can cause dehydration.

Vitamin D supplements are available in many forms, including pills, capsules, liquids, and drops. You can also get vitamin D through certain foods, such as fatty fish, eggs, and fortified milk. Talk to your doctor about the best way for you to get enough vitamin D.

1. Elm & Rye Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Vitamin D is a vitamin that we consume as well as one that our bodies create. It's a fat-soluble vitamin that's been discovered to aid the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, which are important for bone and muscular growth.

Vitamin D has been demonstrated to reduce cancer cell development, help with infections and inflammation, and help regulate inflammation. There are few foods on earth that naturally contain vitamin D, although some meals have been fortified with it.

Taking Vitamin D supplements helps to regulate calcium and phosphate absorption from food. These minerals are essential for maintaining strong bones, healthy teeth, and active muscles as well as ensuring proper nerve function throughout the body.

Vitamin D aids calcium to support your bones. If you're lacking vitamin D, your body can't receive calcium from food sources. So it takes it from your bones instead. This leads to problems such as weaker bones, fractures, or osteoporosis.

Vitamin D appears to be beneficial for muscle growth. A link has been discovered between muscular strength and high vitamin D levels. People with more vitamin D had slimmer bodies and greater muscle mass, as well as better muscle function, according to studies.

2. HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun Vitamin D3

Image courtesy HUM Nutrition

We create our supplements with clinically-proven nutrients and take care to only source the highest quality ingredients. We test every ingredient to make sure that it meets our strict standards for purity, potency, and effectiveness.

High-potency vegan D3 is perfect for year-round support of your body and mood. This supplement helps improve mood, immunity and bone health.

3. Life Extension Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Life Extension

Vitamin D deficiency affects many of us, and while sunshine and food alone do not always provide enough of this vitamin, it is necessary for healthy bones and a robust immune system. Our high-strength supplement fills in the gaps.

Basking in the sunshine is one of life’s greatest pleasures—and not only does it feel good, it’s good for us in moderation. This is because sunlight prompts our bodies to manufacture the essential nutrient, vitamin D. However, producing enough vitamin D naturally isn't possible for many people. Fortunately, you can take a potent vitamin D supplement instead.

4. Nature Made WellBlends ImmuneMAX Gummies

Image courtesy Nature Made

Our ImmuneMAX Gummies are designed with a special blend of ingredients to support your immune health. These gummies offer a high dose of 750mg Vitamin C, as well as D3 vitamin 5000 IU (125 mcg). Additionally, they provide an excellent source of zinc- an essential element for immunity.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the body by neutralizing free radicals. Vitamin D3 helps support a healthy immune response and is the preferred form of Vitamin D for the body. Zinc not only provides antioxidant protection but is also essential for supporting the body's natural immune system.

All of this immune-boosting goodness in only 3 daily, delicious Tangerine flavored gummies. Talk about a treat! Nature Made Wellblends ImmuneMAX Gummies are meant to support the immune health of anyone wanting to improve it and those with higher Vitamin D requirements or a deficiency as determined by a healthcare professional.

5. Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin 18+

Image courtesy Ritual

Essential for Women is created with only the finest and most pure ingredients, which are all visible in our supply chain. We believe that every woman deserves to know what she's putting into her body, and inferior ingredients simply aren't good enough.

Our unique beadlet-oil combination utilizes oily and dry components in one pill. Take two pills a day to get important nutrients in one pill. Every bottle contains a mint tab that keeps the contents fresh, making taking your vitamins daily more pleasurable.

6. Olly Hello Happy Gummy Worms

Image courtesy Olly

These gummy worms not only look cute, but they also deliver a dose of happiness to help you feel cheerful. The primary ingredient? Saffron, which is prized for its ability to improve moods. It’s expertly blended with Vitamin D, another nutrient packed with benefits that promote good feelings.

Saffron Extract (30 mg) and Vitamin D (2,000 IU) are used to support a positive and balanced mood while antioxidant protection is provided to the brain and nervous system by expertly combining them.

7. Natalist Vitamin D3 Gummies

Image courtesy Natalist

Vitamin D3 Gummies are delectable. Get yourself a "sunshine vitamin" that promotes healthy teeth, bones, and immune system function. Vitamin D may also help with the delivery of critical nutrients during pregnancy.

Our vitamin D gummies are made with natural sweeteners and highly bioavailable cholecalciferol.Each gummy is vegetarian, gluten free, gelatin free, and made without high-fructose corn syrup. Contains 1,000 IU D3 per serving.

8. Primal Blueprint Primal Sun (Vitamin D)

Image courtesy Primal Blueprint

Exposure to sunshine helps our bodies produce Vitamin D naturally. When you're not outside, supplementing your Vitamin D intake with Primal Sun? You'll have no trouble with this feat with Primal Sun.

As one of the best Vitamin D supplements on the market, each serving of Primal Sun provides a full 1000 IU (international units) of vitamin D2 and vitamin D3.

9. Now Foods Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Now Foods

NOW®'s Vitamin D-3 softgels ensure that your body is getting this key vitamin in the most absorbable form possible. What many people don't know is that Vitamin D isn't abundant in food. It's mostly obtained from exposure to sunlight or through certain foods we consume.

However, due to people spending more time indoors and avoiding sun exposure, supplementing with Vitamin D has become increasingly necessary.

10. NatureWise Vitamin D3

Image courtesy NatureWise

The Endocrine Society recommends a daily dosage of 1,000-2,000 IU of Vitamin D to maintain adequate levels. Each easy-to-swallow softgel in our formula contains 2,000IU of essential Vitamin D3.

Did you know that a whopping 25-50% of the population is deficient in Vitamin D3? This essential vitamin helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus for stronger bones, teeth, muscles, and provides support to the immune system.

Our best-selling Vitamin D3 is delivered in certified organic olive oil to improve absorption rates by ensuring that dietary fat is available for the body to use.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

