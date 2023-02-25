18 Most Popular Colognes For Men In 2023

The right cologne can be the finishing touch on any outfit. But the wrong cologne (or too much of it!) can rival B.O. when it comes to olfactory unpleasantness.

So, how do you choose the right cologne for you? It all starts with knowing what’s out there. If you don’t know where to begin, it helps to see what other guys wear and love. Check out some of the most popular colognes for men!

1. Blu Atlas Atlantis



Blu Atlantis

Ever been to the jungles of Bali? Atlantis will transport your senses there. This eau de parfum is perfect for adventurers, even if they’re just spritzing it on before heading to the office.

As you explore Atlantis’s complex scent profile, you’ll first encounter sweet and invigorating lemon, blackcurrant, and bergamot. These top notes slowly give way to sweet and summery peach, apricot, lavender, and clary sage.

Even the most adventurous guys need to stay grounded sometimes, and Atlantis’s dark, smoldering base notes offer a fitting counterbalance to its invigorating sweetness. Orris, oak moss, violet, musk, and ambrette seed round out this refined and memorable fragrance.

Atlantis is made without the use of parabens, phthalates, preservatives, or synthetic dyes. It’s formulated with industry-clean standards, so you can be assured you’re getting a sophisticated scent without potentially harmful additives.

2. Tom Ford Ombré Leather



Tom Ford

If you call the American Southwest home or are just drawn to the mystique of the desert, this high-end eau de parfum should be the next addition to your medicine cabinet. Ombré Leather’s sensual combination of black leather, violet, and jasmine flower meets the hot, sand-like pairing of amber and moss. Basically, if you want a cologne that smells like riding a horse across the desert, this is it.

3. Chanel Bleu de Chanel



Chanel Bleu de Chanel

The pictured bottle is an eau de toilette spray, but you can find parfum and eau de parfum versions of this Chanel favorite. Chanel classifies it as an “aromatic-woody” fragrance—an apt name for a cologne that almost takes you to a forest in spring.

Bleu de Chanel opens with notes of lemon, grapefruit, and mint, but a dash of pink pepper adds a hint of mystery. Spicy, exotic scents like ginger, nutmeg, jasmine, and Iso E Super sit right at the heart. And you’ll love this cologne’s expansive palette of rich, woody notes like cedar, sandalwood, white musk, patchouli, and incense.

4. Joop! Homme



4. Joop! Homme

You’d be forgiven for thinking Joop! Homme was a fragrance for women if you just glanced at the hot pink bottle. But Joop! is a remarkable study in contrast: it looks like it would have a fruity, floral aroma, but it’s one of the most complex oriental fragrances you can get. It’s an enduring favorite, too—Joop! was introduced in 1989, but it ranks among the most popular colognes for men year after year.

This eau de toilette’s top notes are wonderfully aromatic. You’ll detect orange blossom, mandarin orange, bergamot, and Amalfi lemon. Heart notes like cinnamon and heliotrope settle in like a warm embrace, and a rich base of sandalwood, vanilla, patchouli, tonka bean, tobacco, vetiver, and honey offers a sweet yet earthy undercurrent.

5. Geoffrey Beene Grey Flannel



Like your favorite flannel, this 1975 Geoffrey Beene favorite seems to get better each time fall rolls around. Thanks to its woody, ambery appeal, Grey Flannel is warm, cozy, and enveloping. We know packaging isn’t exactly the most important factor when it comes to buying cologne, but the (actual) gray flannel pouch is the perfect detail.

Although this eau de toilette’s base is wonderfully woody, a floral counterbalance keeps it from becoming one-dimensional. Notes of mimosa, narcissus, geranium, and iris deliver an unexpected spring breeze.

6. Dior Sauvage



You might recognize this one from the adventurous, dreamlike commercials starring Johnny Depp. Inside this sleek and shadowy bottle of eau de parfum rests an exciting blend of bergamot and vanilla. Dior says Sauvage was inspired by desert twilights, so it’s the perfect nighttime fragrance.

Notably, the eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and parfum iterations of Sauvage have slightly different scents. The eau de parfum is smooth, thanks to the addition of vanilla. The eau detoilette leans more to the fresh side, and the parfum is best described as citrusy and woody.

7. Versace Dylan Blue

Even the bottle of this cologne is a work of art. The deep blue and gold are meant to be evocative of Mediterranean beaches. Fittingly, Dylan Blue is ideal for a day at the beach. It opens with fresh, bright notes of grapefruit, bergamot, water, and fig leaf.

As the day goes on, your senses will be treated to the nuanced interplay of patchouli, violet leaf, papyrus, and black pepper. Incense, tonka bean, saffron, and musk unfold with the sunset, ready for anything the night brings your way.

8.Creed Green Irish Tweed



Creed is one of the oldest fragrance designers in the world. It was founded in 1760 in London and has created unforgettable fragrances for discerning men since then. Green Irish Tweed is a sophisticated mix of natural ingredients sourced from all over the world. Distinguished sandalwood and ambergris create a subtle, masculine base. Lemon verbena and iris float at the top of the mix, and violet leaf sits right in the middle.

9. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean



9. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean

This strikingly uncommon fragrance is relatively new—it was released in 2021. Like Sauvage, it has a celebrity-fronted ad campaign. This one features actor Jake Gyllenhaal on a sailing adventure!

We like that this ocean-inspired cologne includes notes of leather, sage, and orris to form an earthy yet sensual eau de toilette. But balance is the mark of a good cologne, and this one’s sparkling top notes of bergamot and pink pepper are wonderfully refreshing. The combination includes elements of summer and winter, so it’s a good cologne to wear year-round!

10. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Intense



10. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Intense

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue fragrance is a modern classic. But if you wish the standard version lasted longer, you’ll love this concentrated eau de parfum. It’s described as a “woody aquatic” fragrance, and its maritime-inspired middle notes of sea water and juniper will take you on a sensual escape. The woody base notes add interest and dimension. It’s as if D&G captured the essence of sitting on an ocean pier in summer and put it in a bottle!

11. Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb

If you’re a guy who loves cool-looking cologne bottles, check out Viktor&Rolf’s iconic Spicebomb. It was designed to be Flowerbomb’s masculine counterpart, and since then, its popularity has exploded (no pun intended).

Amber and warm tobacco cradle this eau de toilette’s signature burst of pepper and cinnamon. If this assertive cologne suits your style, you can check out the whole Spicebomb line: it includes Infrared, Night Vision, and Extreme. Each one has the signature grenade-inspired bottle.

12. Paco Rabanne 1 Million



12. Paco Rabanne 1 Million

Here’s another stylish bottle! Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million features a youthful soiree of leather, patchouli, rose, blood orange, grapefruit, and mint. Its subtle spice makes it ideal for everyday wear, particularly in the warmer months. Since its release in 2008, 1 Million has been especially popular with younger guys. The manufacturer even offers shower gels, deodorants, and aftershave balms featuring the fragrance. You can enjoy it every day if you want!

13. Montblanc Legend



13. Montblanc Legend

This eau de toilette exudes masculine confidence. A quick glance through its (impressively large) collection of notes might make you think it smells fruity and floral. Paradoxically enough, it really smells like neither: the ingredients metamorphose into something entirely unique. You’ll find bergamot, verbena, geranium, rose, and apple here. Oakmoss, tonka bean, and sandalwood offer depth and nuance that lasts all day.

14. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled



14. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled

Need a cologne as intense as you are? BOSS Bottled eau de parfum is the way to go. With top notes of black pepper, bergamot, and apple, BOSS Bottled opens with a spicy, citrusy twist. Heart notes of cinnamon and cardamom create enveloping warmth over a strong yet refined base of vetiver and musk. The overall scent of this cologne is smoky and leathery, so it’s a good choice if you want something a little different from the more traditional woody base.

15. Azzaro Wanted By Night



15. Azzaro Wanted By Night

Azzaro makes a bold proclamation about this new eau de parfum: the brand asserts that Wanted By Night is “the fragrance of a modern-day Gatsby.” Regardless, this cologne is perfect for wild nights and upscale evenings alike. If you’re seeking a bold woody/spicy/ambery fragrance that goes beyond what you’d expect, you’ll appreciate the featured notes of red cedar, tobacco, and cinnamon.

Wanted By Night is a powerful fragrance, so it’s understandable if you want to tone it down a little. If you do, you might prefer the slightly less concentrated eau de toilette version.

16. Nautica Voyage

16. Nautica Voyage

This super-popular, best-selling eau de toilette features airy, romantic notes set afloat above a woody, masculine base. Notes of apple, green leaf, and mimosa are just sweet enough. Cedarwood, sea water, and musk round out the profile.

We like that Voyage is a little more fruit-forward than most colognes. But despite that fact, it never seems saccharine. Its balanced and slightly sweet nature makes it a perfect daytime cologne for spring and summer. Nautica might not be an upscale design house, but it definitely produces quality fragrances!

17. Calvin Klein CK One



17. Calvin Klein CK One

Calvin Klein is a longtime producer of fragrances for both men and women. CK One is a bit of a departure from the brand’s typical offerings, though: it was made with both men and women in mind. It’s delightfully citrusy with a robust floral middle.

We like that the base includes a mixture of classic and uncommon notes. Cedar, sandalwood, oakmoss, and amber are some of the usual suspects, but you’ll also find green tea and other more generalized “green notes.” Calvin Klein has said that this highly unusual eau de toilette intentionally combines some of the most feminine and masculine ingredients to form a remarkably different unisex fragrance.

18. Al Haramain Amber Oud Bleu Edition

18. Al Haramain Amber Oud Bleu Edition

Last on the list is Amber Oud Bleu Edition, an oriental eau de parfum that combines two of the warmest, most luxuriant scents: oud and amber. Al Haramain markets it as a scent for both men and women, but it’s definitely more masculine-leaning than CK One. There’s a rich base of cedar, sandalwood, olibanum, and patchouli. Jasmine, ginger, and vetiver form a complex and versatile heart. The top of the fragrance combines grapefruit, lemon, mint, and pink pepper for a fresh and refined introduction.

If you find you like the distinctive aroma of this cologne, you’ll be pleased to know that Al Haramain offers several variations on the Amber Oud theme. There’s a Tobacco Edition, a Gold Edition, a Ruby Edition, and a Carbon Edition (among several others!).

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between eau de parfum and eau de toilette?

As you browse the most popular colognes for men, you’ll notice that some are labeled “eau de parfum” and others “eau de toilette.” Eau de parfum is the more concentrated (and therefore more expensive) of the two. However, a quick spritz of eau de parfum can last you six to eight hours or even more, so a bottle can last a long time.

Eau de toilette is a little more dilute and, therefore, a little less expensive. It will usually last you about three hours, which for some guys is enough.

Make sure you don’t confuse “parfum” with “eau de parfum.” Parfum is even more concentrated—so much so that it often has an oily texture. Just a single spray or dab can last you 24 hours or more!

What are the main types of scents?

If you haven’t really ventured into the world of cologne before, the lingo can seem strange. Individual ingredients are named logically enough, but descriptions of the overall character of a scent can get confusing if you’re not familiar. Generally, colognes can be split into four (very broad) categories: fresh, floral, oriental, and woody.

Fresh colognes are like a glass of cold lemonade on a hot summer day. They refresh your senses and are often described as smelling “clean” or ”uplifting.” Most include one or more types of citrus fruit (lemon, grapefruit, mandarin orange, etc.). Bergamot and ginger frequently make appearances, too.

Floral scents might sound just like fresh scents, but they tend to be sweeter. Fragrances in the floral family usually have notes of berry, gardenia, rose, lily, and peach.

But do men actually wear floral fragrances? They can, although this scent profile is admittedly much more common in women’s perfumes. Floral perfumes designed for men usually include more masculine scents as a counterweight. Woody or peppery undertones can keep you from smelling like a flower shop!

Oriental is an unusual descriptor, but it usually denotes a cologne that is spicy, rich, and musky. These fragrances usually have hints of vanilla, cinnamon, patchouli, and cardamom.

Woody scents aren’t just for lumberjacks. They tend to be warm, natural, and inviting. A woody scent will often include elements of amber, sandalwood, cedarwood, patchouli, moss, etc.

Many colognes don’t fit neatly into one of the four categories, and it gets even more confusing when manufacturers start using words like “floriental” to describe new releases. But when you have a general sense of what each descriptor means, you’ll be able to get a sense of any given cologne before you try it out.

What are “notes”?

If you’ve ever been to a fancy wine tasting, the sommelier likely commented on various flavor notes. Cologne works the same way. A good cologne is complex and uses a variety of different, fragrant ingredients. Some ingredients evaporate faster than others, so your fragrance will evolve throughout the day.

Top notes are the scents that hit you first when you initially apply cologne. They tend to evaporate quickly and usually only stick around for 5-15 minutes after application. Generally, top notes have lighter, sweeter scents. Think bergamot, citrus, lavender, anise, basil, etc.

Heart notes (or middle notes) are the center of a fragrance, and as the top notes dissipate, they become more present. They’re at their peak after 20-60 minutes, but they usually remain (at least to some extent) as long as you can smell the cologne. They may be mildly sweet, but they’re generally more mellow than top notes. Some common heart notes include cardamom, lemongrass, cinnamon, geranium, and jasmine.

Base notes are usually a bit deeper and darker. They complement the lighter notes and tend to last the longest of all notes (often six hours or more). Woody or musk-like scents are typically used here. Oud wood, cedarwood, vanilla, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli are some common examples.

What are the ingredients, exactly?

You’re already familiar with peach, vanilla, cinnamon, and other more recognizable ingredients in cologne. However, notes like orris and ambrette seed are completely foreign to most guys. Here’s a quick breakdown of some lesser-known ingredients and what they smell like:

Bergamot is one of the standout ingredients in Earl Grey tea, but it’s also a common top note in the world of fragrance. Bergamot is a small citrus fruit that’s a bit like a sweet orange with a kick of spice. Its aroma is more complex than that of most other citrus fruits.

Oud wood has a multidimensional woody aroma that’s powerful yet pleasing. The Buddha himself once said that burning oud wood delivered “the scent of Nirvana.” The actual “oud” is a dark resin that Aquilaria trees develop after becoming infected with a particular type of fungus. It might sound unpleasant, but oud is one of the rarest and most sought-after (not to mention expensive!) ingredients.

Amber isn’t an actual ingredient. Rather, it’s a particular blend that creates a rich, warm, “fuzzy” scent. To create an amber note, perfumers often use both natural and synthetic ingredients. Vanilla and various types of plant resin are common components.

Orris comes from the root of the iris flower. Like oud, it is one of the rarest ingredients in perfumery. It takes a labor-intensive, seven-year process to produce even a small amount of this precious ingredient. Its aroma is classed as floral, but it has an earthy complexity that’s hard to put into words.

Ambrette seed comes from hibiscus flowers, but its aroma is a lot different than you might think. Some people call it “plant-based musk,” and it strikes an uncommon balance between sweet, musky, and earthy.

Vetiver kind of sounds like the name of an exotic animal, but it’s actually a type of wild grass found in Southeast Asia and India. Fragrance connoisseurs describe its scent as having notes of wood, leather, earth, and smoke, and it’s been used in perfumes since ancient times.

Musk often appears as a base note. It’s often described as “woodsy” or “earthy,” and it can help colognes stay on your skin longer. The original musk was a secretion from the musk deer. In modern fragrances, “musk” can also describe musky plant secretions or artificial compounds.

Tonka bean comes from a tree found in Central America and South America. It smells a little like a spiced blend of vanilla and tobacco. It can be used as a musk substitute in fragrances for both men and women.

Iso E Super just might be the strangest-sounding ingredient of them all! It’s a synthetic molecule with a woody, amber-like aroma. It often gives off a “fuzzy” or “velvety” feeling—if you’ve experienced it, you’ll know what we mean.

How do you choose the right cologne for you?

Some guys might think that the best way to select a cologne is to simply smell the sample cards found in magazines and some department stores. But you may not realize that these cards typically only let you smell the top notes.

Quality colognes interact with your skin’s natural oils to produce a scent. So when you’re choosing a cologne, you’re not just selecting a fragrance you like. You’re also choosing one that works well with your body chemistry.

If you can, visit a department store and apply a sample of one or two promising colognes. Pay attention to how each one evolves during the day. If you’re trying multiple fragrances over a period of time, it might help to take notes!

But what if the fragrances you’re considering aren’t available in department stores? If you can’t try out a potential cologne in person, read the description to find out what the major notes are. You can then try out a cologne with a similar array of ingredients.

Once you get a sense of the ingredients you like, you’ll be able to tell if a fragrance is for you simply by reading about the top, middle, and base notes!

How do you apply cologne?

Once you’ve selected the perfect cologne, you’ll want to make sure you apply it correctly! If you don’t, the scent will either fade quickly or not be noticeable at all. Warmer areas of your skin tend to activate your cologne, so it’s best to spray it on your chest, armpits, wrists, neck, or shoulders.

That said, you shouldn’t spray cologne on all hot areas! That’s overkill that will result in an overbearing scent. Even if the scent is a pleasant one, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. Most cologne experts recommend choosing only one or two spots.

So how much should you actually apply? It’s easy to become nose-blind to a scent, so overapplying is an easy mistake to make. If your cologne has an atomizer, don’t exceed three sprays. With each spray, hold the bottle about 3-6 inches from your skin.

If you have the kind of cologne that you just dab on your skin, one drop is enough. Place one drop on one of your wrists and then touch them together. With these colognes, it’s easy to splash some on and really overdo it. When you apply them, place a finger (or your wrist) over the opening and tip the bottle. Regardless of whether you’re spraying or dabbing on cologne, resist the urge to rub it into your skin. Doing so disrupts the chemistry of the cologne and can alter the scent (and usually not in a good way).

One last note—don’t spray cologne on your clothes! It might seem like a good idea at first, since you (hopefully) can’t sweat off the scent through your shirt. But colognes need to interact with your skin oils to give you the best scent possible.

How do you extend the life of your cologne?

Some fragrances are more expensive than others, but any fragrance purchase is an investment! Once you find a great cologne, make sure you take a few crucial steps to keep it fresh. Colognes may not expire in the traditional sense, but they can start to lose potency over time.

Light, heat, and humidity are the three things that have the most noticeable adverse effects on cologne. Fragrance experts will tell you to keep your colognes in a cool, dry and dark place. Closets and sock drawers are easy choices.

Over-exposure to oxygen can also make your cologne start to lose its scent. Each time you use it, replace the cap quickly. And make sure you don’t shake the bottle! Shaking it introduces more oxygen to the liquid, so your favorite scent may start to fade away.

Are there different colognes for different seasons?

There aren’t official rules when it comes to choosing cologne. But just like you have summer clothes and winter clothes, there are different fragrances that seem more appropriate for different seasons.

In most cases, it’s best to wear lighter, fresh-smelling fragrances in the spring and summer. As fall and winter set in, you can make the switch to darker, woodier scents.