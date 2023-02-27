18 Best Smelling Body Washes In 2023

We have come to enjoy and even look forward to our bathing time. It’s an opportunity to belt out lyrics to your favorite beats in the comfort of the bathroom, or for a soothing wind down from the day. Why not smell good doing it?

Body wash is a liquid product applied to the body, usually during a shower or bath. It is essential since it aids in cleansing the skin, getting rid of grime, dirt, sweat, and bacteria build-up. But not only does regular use of body wash maintain skin health, but thanks to the use of fragrance, it can also create a pleasurable sensory experience!

Aromas can stimulate the senses and have a relaxing or rejuvenating effect or create a specific mood or experience depending on the scents you select for your body wash. We have curated a list of 18 of the best-smelling body washes to look out for when making your next purchase!

What to Look For When Buying a New Body Wash

Most body washes are usually suitable for all skin types, including dry and oily ones. It is crucial to understand the ingredients of the body wash you use or are thinking about buying. That way, you can see what’s best for your skin type or the particular skin concerns you have, while also making sure that you like the smell of it, too, of course!

Shower gels and moisturizing body washes are the two most popular types of body wash. Moisturizing body washes are similar to lotions in that they cleanse and provide deep nourishment. On the other hand, shower gels, like shampoos, remove oil and grime from your skin. Using a quality body wash is one of the best ways to ensure the skin stays clean and retains its hydration—so it's important that you find the right one for you!

Naturally Scented Fragrances Win … Always!

Some body washes draw people in because of their alluring scent. However, some of these scents are synthetic, which might harm your skin. This is particularly so if the body wash contains the dangerous chemicals commonly found in synthetic perfumes. Choose a body wash that has a natural scent where you can!

You can do this by checking the ingredients list of each product and seeing if it has specified the kind of fragrance used. To determine whether a product is naturally scented, look for signs that it contains natural fruit extracts.

Blu Atlas Body Wash

Blue Atlas Body Wash is made with ingredients from natural origins, such as plants, fruits, and minerals. This lathering foam body wash comes in both a Classic and Coconut Apricot scent. The latter is a standout if you want to smell like you have been on an exotic holiday when in reality, you haven’t even left the comforts of home! The balanced aroma between the creaminess of the coconut paired with the fresh zing of the apricot is really complementary. It lasts on the skin all day without being overpowering or too perfumey.

Fresh and unique scents like these are few and far between, especially when considering the rich and hydrating feel that Blu Atlas products leave behind after use. Premium ingredients such as green tea extract, sugarcane, and aloe vera calm the skin and retain moisture. In addition, emollients made from coconut oil help soothe the skin and cleanse away pollutants and impurities, leaving your body better for it!

Blu Atlas’ goal is to offer the best products to both men and women, and it's not hard to see why the brand is at the forefront of luxury skincare. Anyone who is after naturally hydrated skin and a fresh and clean scent, all while using the best ingredients on the market today, should go for this product. Blu Atlas' Body Wash is at the top of the list for best-smelling body wash.

2. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Sol de Janeiro

The Sol de Janeiro New Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel is a creamy, lathering body wash, devoid of sulfates and parabens, that gently cleanses and nourishes the skin. Not to mention, it leaves behind a gorgeous pistachio-caramel scent that lingers on the skin all day. Why buy expensive perfume when you can use this every day? This lathering wash works well as a body shaving cream as well.

The ingredients used to create this cream-to-gel formula are made from a blend of nourishing and aromatic components. Fatty acids, phytosterols, and polyphenols found in cupuaçu butter help to keep skin supple and aid in moisture retention. Coconut oil is highly nourishing and restorative, quickly penetrating the skin to hydrate, soften, and condition. The antioxidant superpower of açai, which protects your skin from environmental aggressors like pollution, helps maintain the health and youthfulness of your skin. These organically powerful elements are obtained from the Amazon and are provided to you in this body wash with an alluring tropical scent.

3. AĒSOP Citrus Melange Body Cleanser

AĒSOP

The Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser aims to give your skin the feeling of being cleansed and refreshed while awakening the senses, and will leave you smelling like a breath of summer citrus air! Its crisp notes consistently give different sensory joys depending on the time of year you use this body wash; the scent can be delightfully pleasant in warmer climates while energizing and uplifting in colder ones.

This moisturizing body wash offers a deep, thorough clean without stripping the skin of its essential natural oils. It doesn't leave behind a greasy or sticky film, and its rich yet lightweight composition allows for the quick absorption of its premium ingredients. The low-foam cleanser is enhanced with a potent but skin-nourishing blend of natural and botanical extracts and essential oils, including petitgrain, lemon peel, and grapefruit peel. You can feel the moisture being locked in for long-lasting softness, and you can rest assured that only the purest components are being applied to your body. The brand’s product line is completely vegan and only uses ingredients that have been proven to be sustainable, effective, and safe.

All skin types can use the soft gel. It foams lightly and is excellent for regular use. In addition, Aesop's Citrus Melange Body Cleanser can be used as a hand wash, a shower gel, or for bubble bath fun!

4. OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Exfoliating Body Scrub

OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee

This OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Exfoliating Body Scrub is a TikTok favorite because of its intoxicating tropical aroma and thick, creamy texture that leaves your skin feeling velvety smooth. This exfoliating and moisturizing blend, infused with exotic arabica coffee and coconut oil, will help soften and moisturize your skin. The ingredients serve a dual purpose of providing an indulgent scent while lessening dryness through the moisturizing coconut oil and the coarse arabica coffee grounds, whose rough texture gently buffs away dead skin cells without being too harsh on the skin.

This product leaves a sweet and long-lasting fragrance while being made with sulfate-free ingredients. So anytime during the day, you can indulge in the fragrant aroma of coffee while increasing hydration to reveal your skin's most radiant appearance! This scrub is popular and is a top contender for the best-smelling body washes in 2023.

5. Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser

Grown Alchemist

The Grown Alchemists Body Cleanser is a mild, fragrant shower gel suitable for all skin types and has the peaceful, energizing, and chic aroma of tangerine, rosemary, and neroli. Not only will the day's stress be relieved, but it will also leave your skin clean, purified, and revitalized. Bergamot, willow bark, and chamomile are three natural botanical cleansers used in this shower gel to exfoliate the skin while simultaneously gently decongesting pores.

This natural body wash balances and cleanses the skin without stripping it or making it dry, while antioxidants shield it from irritants and potential future skin damage. Rosehip, macadamia, jojoba, and rose petal oils work together to smooth, moisturize, and condition the skin for a healthy look. Its refreshing scent brings about a soothing and stimulating dimension to your bathing experience. Your troubles will be washed away, leaving your skin smooth, healthy, and renewed. Sign us up!

6. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Shower Cream

Maison Francis

This scent of Aqua Universalis by Maison Francis Kurkdjian is inspired by cleanliness and acts as a personal fragrance for both men and women, clothing, bed linen, and even interior fragrance, so no wonder they popped it in a convenient shower cream formula for us to use daily! It is delicate and uplifting, with fragrance notes of lily of the valley, bergamot, lemon, orange, musk, and orange blossom. You, your bed, and your house can even smell of this lush scent!

With this stimulating, lathering shower cream, bathing in luxury will never be the same. Aqua Universalis's crisp notes provide a light and airy showering experience. This zesty smell delivers deeper notes of Sicilian citron, Calabrian bergamot, white flowers, and a mild and subtly smoky wood scent lingering on the skin well after use. Using the perfumed Aqua Universalis shower cream, you can create a soft, airy connection between your skin and your clothes. Effortlessly chic and a perfect gift for him or her—it's a no-brainer!

7. Le Labo Basil and Sesame Shower Gel

Le Labo Basil and Sesame

Le Labo’s Basil Shower Gel is a luxurious, thick-lathering body wash that gives you a few peaceful moments while you have that alone time in the shower. The fragrance of the verbena plant is a unique alternative to the aromatic notes found in typical body washes, while the basil is both zesty and green, giving it an earthy depth. When the two combine, it creates a pleasant and refreshing perfume while leaving your body refreshed and invigorated.

This brand has amazing bathroom basics that use botanical extracts that complement your skin. It's no secret that products like these are so popular when they are perfectly laced with a subtle fragrance and replenishing ingredients that soften your skin and engulf your body with layers of lingering perfume. Sesame oil provides nourishment, rosemary leaves tone the skin, and sunflower oil is an antioxidant in this plant-based product. In addition, this body wash is paraben-free; phthalate-free; artificial colorant-free; cruelty-free; vegan, and is made in the USA. So, it is a guilt-free purchase all around!

8. Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

Malin + Goetz Rum Hand

Want a body wash with a more sophisticated scent? If you're looking for rum extract, which is mildly scented and often used in aromatherapy and fitness centers, go no further than this bestseller from Malin + Goetz. It exclusively makes use of pure, natural colors of rum and has a comforting aroma that eases mental and physical fatigue. Additionally, the product enables the layering of additional smells, so you can mix and match as you wish!

The Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash foamy washing gel is made specifically to effectively and delicately cleanse all skin types. Additionally, it reduces epidermal stress by hydrating and rinsing the skin clean of residue without causing irritation, drying, or stripping. Its key ingredients are Rum Tonic eau de toilette (the signature scent of the New York-based apothecary brand), sodium PCA, which improves skin moisture and rehydrates it, and amino acids that increase dermal density to seal moisture in the deep layers of the skin.

9. Mario Badescu Coconut Body Soap

Mario Badescu Coconut

The Mario Badescu Coconut Body Soap is a creamy coconut-scented moisturizing body wash that gently washes, eliminates pollutants, and leaves skin soft and soothed. This wash takes you back to a carefree time of holidays and summer days. The brand is notorious for providing effective skin solutions to almost any concern under the sun, so you are in safe hands here! This potent, moisturizing body cleanser is made with lactobacillus, rice bran extract, and jojoba, which makes for a non-stripping and lightweight wash.

Lactobacillus soothes skin and lessens the sensation of dryness. Rice bran extract aids in pore cleansing and enveloping skin hydration and is a key component in many East Asian skincare products. Additionally, it aids in minimizing the look of premature aging. Jojoba is a well-known all-natural product that hydrates, cleans, and calms sensitive skin. This body soap is also made without animal products, alcohol, mineral oil, paraben, phthalate, silicone, and sulfates. This body care essential leaves your skin looking and smelling great!

10. Diptyque Invigorating Cleansing Gel for Body and Hair

Diptyque Invigorating

Diptyque’s fresh, foamy, and toning cleansing gel makes for a top contender for the best-smelling body wash of 2023! The fragrance is a beautiful blend of freshness: it has a citrus and honey taste of neroli combined with the tangy zest of green mandarin. Furthermore, the peppermint essence (which also gives a great aroma) tones the skin, and the almond extract offers skin and hair fortification against external aggressors.

It has notes of fresh bergamot, which echoes the whitewater cascades of Calabria while purifying and energizing the body and stimulating the mind. This cleansing gel revitalizes and delicately cleans both the body and hair while leaving the skin with an earthy, honeyed, and fruity scent; talk about multipurpose!

11. The Eucalyptus Body Wash Kit

The Eucalyptus

This eucalyptus-scented Body Wash by Nécessaire is the ideal product to use when you need a pick-me-up, because sometimes the body just needs the same TLC that your face often gets. Its eucalyptus aroma wakes you up on those mornings when coffee doesn't quite do it, but it’s also extremely soothing in the evenings when you need to wind down. It is a daily cleanser that is non-irritating and non-sensitizing and contains many vitamins to help hydrate and soften skin. This body wash has been dermatologist-tested, is hypoallergenic, and has a pH range of 5.5 to 6.5.

Marula, cacao, and meadowfoam oils—three of its main components—help nourish the skin because they are naturally rich in vitamins and omegas. Niacinamide and body-safe ingredients designed for facial usage are included in the wash's composition, which also uses mild plant-derived surfactants to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it or leaving behind residue. Look no further if you're seeking for a pure, paraben-free product with a natural eucalyptus aroma!

12. KorresSantorini Grape Renewing Body Cleanser

KorresSantorini Grape

Korres Santorini Grape Renewing Body Cleanser is a knockout when it comes to providing a unique sweet and fresh scent while providing the familiar comfort of refreshing fruity snacks or perusing vineyards on a summer's day. This hydrating vegan gel-to-foam body cleanser removes dirt and grime while moisturizing the body and bolstering its natural defenses to pollutants and other skin aggressors.

This body wash is enriched with ingredients of natural origin. Aloe extract, wheat proteins, and marshmallow root are used in the formulation to keep the skin's natural moisture level comfortable after every use.

13. Abhati Suisse Periya Body Cleanser

Abhati Suisse

This body cleanser by Abhati Suisse is composed of a special fusion of Ayurvedic herbs, nutritious oils, organic antioxidants, and botanical extracts. With undertones of bergamot, lime, pink pepper, freesia, and vetiver, this mild formulation simultaneously cleanses, hydrates, and refreshes the skin. Rich botanical scents enhance the senses and provide a soft perfume that lingers on the body long after use.

This gentle body wash is perfect for individuals choosing a kind-to-skin approach to bathing because it is free of hazardous chemicals and harsh foaming ingredients. Made with Moringa oleifera leaf extract and Indian gooseberry, the former nourishes and protects the skin, while the latter is rich in vitamin C and brightens and encourages the formation of collagen for supple, robust skin. This product is jam-packed with good stuff, designed to aid your skin to be the best that it can be!

14. Bastide Miel de Lavande Honey Body Wash

​​

Bastide Miel de Lavande

Bastide’s luxurious Lavender Body Wash is fragrant and natural and made of 97.5% natural ingredients. It is perfect for pampering even the most sensitive skin while giving you the glorious scent of Provence lavender honey. Freesia, almond flower, lilac, honey, and blonde woods are some of the additional fragrance notes. This scent transports you to the south of France; where else would you want to be?

This soft body wash is prepared with olive oil and coconut oil instead of the standard, chemical-heavy shower gels that dry out your skin. You can cleanse, nourish, and protect your skin with this smooth formula wash that glides over your body, leaving it supple and soft. The aroma blooms as it comes into contact with the hot steam, making for a sensory experience every time you shower!

15. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash

Jo Malone

Jo Malone London Body & Hand Wash revitalizes and cleanses the skin while leaving it smelling beautiful thanks to its creamy foam and energizing mineral aroma of earthy wood and whispers of sea salt. The formulation changes from a clear gel into a silky foam that cleanses and softens skin thanks to naturally occurring glycerine and meadowfoam seed oil. A little goes a long way with this one!

This scent is delicate and subtle, giving it an elegant touch—perfect for layering other more powerful perfumes or using it solely for a more minimal and less overpowering smell. Your daily shower using this body wash will give you the experience of being on a rugged cliff edge with waves breaking below, giving that refreshing salty air scent. Ultimate coziness with this one!

16. Flamingo Estate Garden Essentials Body Wash

Flamingo Estate

This body wash by Flamingo Estate, as part of its Garden Essentials range, is sure to liven up your shower time with its 100% pure essential oil blend of California lavender, Mediterranean rosemary, Australian eucalyptus, and clary sage. The scent has a camphorous, energizing scent and was influenced by the lush gardens of Flamingo Estate.

The lathering, velvety castile soap in this product is brimming with oils from responsibly obtained sources that rehydrate, cleanse, and nurture the skin's natural layer. The natural building blocks for healthier, better-nourished skin are produced by the active ingredients in this body wash. The babassu oil's fatty acids and antioxidants aid in calming the skin. The body wash's high lauric acid content gives it hydration and a lovely lather of foamy soap.

Oleic acid and squalene in the olive oil have a high concentration of antioxidants, which helps to seal in moisture and give durability against the environment. Additionally, because jojoba oil has a structure exactly like the lipids in our skin, it is a liquid wax that permeates thoroughly while hydrating and maintaining moisture levels. One of the best-smelling body washes of 2023 is the Flamingo Estate Garden Essentials Body Wash, and it’s also great for the skin, and for a good reason!

17. Officine Universelle Buly Huile De Savon Mexican Tuberose Cleansing Oil

​​

Officine Universelle Buly Huile

Officine Universelle Buly has come out with this hydrating and soothing cleansing oil. Huile De Savon Mexican Tuberose Cleansing Oil has a seductive aroma of tuberose with spicy clove and warm vanilla. Its seamless blend of soap and oil gives it a delicate texture for a soft and gentle lather that cleans and nourishes the skin.

Glycerin aids in maintaining the barrier function of the skin, preventing moisture loss and the unmistakable signs of dry, scaly skin. Citrus acid also gently exfoliates the skin, making it softer, smoother, and more uniform in tone. This perfumed soap is both a wash and a moisturizer, the ideal balance of a nourishing oil to a soap; it permeates through the skin and leaves it with a fabulously smelling scent.

18. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Shower Gel

Maison Margiela

We have saved one of the best till last… suppose you want to replicate the coziness of a lazy Sunday morning every day of the week. It is hard to look past this mild-foaming shower gel by Maison Margiela. This product perfectly captures the feeling of laying on clean cotton sheets thanks to its delicately perfumed Replica Lazy Sunday Morning fragrance. You can use this shower gel alone or with another fragrance to enhance the scent! It perfectly encapsulates a cozy, refreshing, and clean aesthetic that everyone is after.

This shower gel will become a thick, fragrant foam that melts on your skin and cleanses it softly. Vegetal glycerine gives your skin a feeling of hydration and renewal. With the help of this shower gel, you can indulge in a relaxing bath experience and imitate the serene environment of a lazy weekend, just like the coveted eau de toilette from Maison Margiela. You can always anticipate that a scent from the Replica family will evoke a feeling of nostalgia, and it is the kind of thing you won't want to live without once you've used it!