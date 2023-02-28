Are you battling oily hair? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. We know how hard it can be to find the right shampoo for your oily tresses, so we’ve compiled a list of 18 of the best shampoos for oily hair in 2023.

From volumizing formulas to clarifying options, we found something for everyone. Read on to learn more about our top picks for this year.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo



Blu Atlas Shampoo

Our first pick goes to Blu Atlas Shampoo, an ideal choice for oily hair. This shampoo is formulated with saw palmetto, an essential natural ingredient if you want to reduce scalp oiliness. It is also enriched with biotin and jojoba protein, which help to repair stressed-out strands, and aloe vera that soothes the scalp.

The coconut-derived surfactants cleanse away dirt and oil, leaving your hair nourished and healthy looking. Perfect for oily hair, this shampoo will leave you feeling refreshed and looking your best.

What’s more, Blu Atlas strays away from using anything synthetic in its products, such as dyes, fragrances, and parabens. As such, you can be sure that your hair is kept healthy without the worry of any harsh ingredients.

It’s definitely one to check out if you’re looking for a shampoo that contains premium ingredients that have natural origins, such as fruits, plants, and minerals. You can be sure your hair and scalp are getting the attention and care they deserve with Blu Atlas Shampoo.

2. Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo



Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

Next up on our list of the 18 best shampoos for oily hair in 2023 is Aveda’s Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo. This volumizing shampoo works to help reduce oiliness, keep your scalp healthy and add bounce and shine to your hair.

The rosemary and mint extracts provide a refreshing scent that will leave you feeling energized and invigorated. Aveda’s naturally-derived formula doesn’t contain any parabens, silicones, or phthalates.

You also won’t find any synthetic fragrances, as the scent comes entirely from the rosemary and mint ingredients. Even better, the shampoo is free of animal ingredients, so you can feel no guilt from using this product.

With Aveda’s Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo, you can look forward to a deep clean feel with improved volume and shine that lasts all day long. Try it out today, and see the difference!

3. Reverie Natural Botanical Shampoo



Reverie Natural Botanical Shampoo

If you have oily hair, this shampoo is perfect for you. It cleanses thoroughly and supplies your scalp with much-needed protein and nourishment. Since it’s free of sulfates and silicones, there’s no risk that it will dehydrate or damage your strands.

Reverie Natural Botanical Shampoo is the perfect choice for those seeking a natural solution to efficiently improve hair strength and restore its softness. Thanks to amino acids and sweet almond oil, this shampoo strengthens and moisturizes your locks so you can wash your hair less often.

Its unique botanical blend also effectively eliminates buildup, leaving both scalp and hair clean and healthy all day long. This is the perfect solution for oily hair, and thanks to its coconut and sugar cane components, you’ll get a rich lather that won’t strip your strands of their precious moisture. Give it a try and see the amazing results for yourself!

4. Kérastase Specifique Divalent Balancing Shampoo



Kerastase

Do you struggle with tangles and an over-abundance of oil? Kérastase Specifique Divalent Balancing Shampoo is specifically formulated to address these issues.

This ultra-light formula balances your scalp’s oiliness, purifying the skin and reducing excess oil and odors. Plus, with a promise to increase volume by 61% for flat hair and 20% improvement in detangling ability, it adds body and makes combing through your locks a breeze.

With its nourishing ingredients, you can be sure that your hair is left feeling soft and shiny after each wash. If you’re looking for a shampoo that takes care of both oiliness at the scalp and tangles in the hair, Kérastase Specifique Divalent Balancing Shampoo is definitely worth a try.

5. Klorane Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle

Klorane Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle



Klorane made the list with its Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle. This shampoo is designed to reduce excess oil production on your hair and scalp while still being kind to your locks. It’s formulated with a combination of nettle extract, which helps regulate sebum production, and oat milk, which soothes irritation and dryness.

Additionally, this shampoo contains 95% natural ingredients, is suitable for frequent use, and is vegan-friendly. It also gently cleanses the hair without stripping it of its natural oils, and leaving you with a clean scalp and fresh-feeling hair.

Using Klorane can significantly reduce the amount of sebum on your scalp and hair, with up to a 96% reduction after just one use. And with regular use, you can expect a 50% decrease in sebum levels within three weeks.

If you’re looking for an oil-controlling shampoo that won’t dry out or damage your hair, Klorane’s Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle is worth considering. You’ll have smoother, shinier hair and a balanced scalp in no time!

6. Ulta Beauty Sebastian Reset Shampoo

Ulta Beauty Sebastian Reset Shampoo



If you have color-treated hair, you know the struggles of finding a shampoo that works with your hair. Ulta Beauty’s Sebastian Professional Reset Shampoo could be the solution for you.

This clarifying shampoo was specifically designed to remove the residue and buildup left behind from styling products, allowing you to start fresh each time you style your hair. It’s safe for daily use and will leave your hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed.

Plus, it’s free of harsh chemicals, so you can trust that your hair is getting the care it needs. Give your styling routine a reset with Ulta Beauty’s Sebastian Professional Reset Shampoo.

The gentle formula should work wonders on your oily hair, giving you the clean and refreshed feeling you’re after. Give it a try today, and get back to loving your tresses again.

7. Briogeo Scalp Revival Exfoliating Shampoo



Briogeo Scalp Revival Exfoliating Shampoo

You might be confused at first glance—this is a shampoo designed for dry, itchy, and flaky scalps. But thanks to its charcoal composition, the shampoo also works well at absorbing excess oil on your scalp. Plus, the gentle exfoliating ingredients help remove dead skin cells and dirt that can clog pores. Clinical trials have even shown that this shampoo can reduce up to 82% of dry scalp flaking.

And with 95% of its ingredients naturally-derived and vegan-friendly, it’s a wise choice for those looking for an all-natural option. If you have an oily scalp or a scalp that gets dry and itchy, this is the shampoo for you.

And because it’s cruelty-free, you can feel good about using this product knowing that no animals were harmed in its production. All in all, Briogeo Scalp Revival Exfoliating Shampoo is a perfect choice for those looking for a gentle yet effective way to manage their oily scalp.

8. OLAPLEX No. 4C Clarifying Shampoo

8. OLAPLEX No. 4C Clarifying Shampoo



No. 4C Clarifying Shampoo is another obvious choice for oily hair. It’s designed to keep your scalp clean while also providing airy volume to your hair. You also get the added benefit of softening and restoring the shine to your locks.

The Broad Spectrum Clarifying System helps remove buildup leftover from styling products, dirt, and oils that can weigh down your hair and make it look limp. Plus, the scientifically proven OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology will help keep your hair color looking vibrant and fresher for longer between washes.

It’s a perfect option for those wanting to maintain their color-treated locks while keeping oiliness in check. Plus, the shampoo is gentle enough for daily use. Give it a try if you’re dealing with an oily scalp but don’t want to sacrifice your vibrant, shiny locks.

9. Bumble and Bumble Sunday Shampoo

If you’re worried about buying a shampoo that’s for any other hair type but your own, Bumble and Bumble has you covered. Thanks to its all-in-one formula, Sunday Shampoo is specially formulated for all hair types and textures.

It has a light, clean scent with notes of sparkling cassis, watery cyclamen, and mint leaf that will leave your hair feeling fresh and energized. The shampoo helps to break down product buildup from the day before so you can start your Sunday off with squeaky clean hair.

Give your hair the deep cleanse it needs, and add a second shampoo of your choice to address any specific hair type or goals. With Bumble and Bumble’s Sunday Shampoo, you can keep your hair looking healthy and refreshed all week long.

10. SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo



SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo

A shampoo that smells fresh and fights oily, troubled hair? Sign us up! This shampoo from Swedish brand SACHAJUAN uses a combination of rosemary oil, menthol, salicylic acid, and ginger extract to soothe your scalp while balancing the moisture levels.

SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo contains piroctone olamine and climbazole to banish dandruff and protect against irritation. With its refreshing scent and hydrating formula, this shampoo will make your hair look and feel fabulous.

Menthol does a fantastic job of cooling the scalp and adds an invigorating tingle that leaves you feeling refreshed. The only downside is that the bottle is quite small. But if you use the recommended amount, it should last you a while. In any event, if your hair is oily and needs some extra TLC, this shampoo is an effective solution.

11. OUAI Detox Shampoo



OUAI Detox Shampoo

Next in our lineup is OUAI’s Detox Shampoo, a perfect choice for those with oily hair. This shampoo eradicates dirt, oil, and product residue from your scalp using detoxifying apple cider vinegar and keratin to boost the strength of each strand.

Pamper yourself with OUAI’s Detox Shampoo, a luxurious formula that is enveloped in the heavenly scent of rose blended with bergamot, lychee, white musk, and champagne.

Not only does this salon-quality cleanser leave your hair feeling clean and refreshed after every use, but it also nourishes and strengthens your locks. Relax in the comfort of your home while you enjoy a delightful spa experience—try OUAI Detox Shampoo today.

12. Rene Furterer Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Shampoo

Rene Furterer Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Shampoo



For a shampoo packed with benefits, try Rene Furterer Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Shampoo. For starters, this gentle shampoo is made with 85% natural-origin ingredients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their contact with harsh chemicals.

It also soothes and relieves scalp discomfort almost immediately, while the asteraceae extract works hard to protect against pesky irritation to ensure lasting comfort. The addition of cool mint and eucalyptus essential oils helps to cool and soothe while deeply cleansing the scalp. And if you’re looking for a burst of freshness, this creamy shampoo will not disappoint. It’s also enriched with vitamin B5, which helps moisturize your hair and leave it feeling soft and silky.

Rene Furterer Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Shampoo is vegan, biodegradable and dermatologist tested, making it the perfect choice for those who experience scalp itching, redness, and tightness. If you’re looking for a shampoo that offers these benefits plus more, this one should be at the top of your list.

13. Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo



Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo

Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo is another effective formula for oily hair. The clarifying shampoo is made with charcoal and coconut oil, which work together to gently remove impurities and buildup without stripping away your strands’ moisture or shine.

Whether you have straight, curly, or wavy hair, this shampoo is suitable for all textures and curl types. It leaves your hair feeling refreshed, prepped, and ready for a deep moisturizing treatment. No more worrying about the oiliness of your hair—this shampoo is here to help.

Thanks to the addition of charcoal, this product will draw out impurities, helping to reduce oil so that your hair looks and feels healthy and balanced. The coconut oil helps to restore moisture to your strands, making them feel soft and silky. If you’re looking for a reliable shampoo that controls the oiliness of your hair without compromising on hydration, this clarifying shampoo from Mizani is definitely worth trying.

14. Color Wow Color Security Shampoo



Color Wow Color Security Shampoo

Does your color-treated hair often feel oily, limp, and lifeless? If so, Color Wow Color Security Shampoo might be the answer to your hair woes. This sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoo contains no thickening agents or conditioning proteins that could weigh down color-treated hair and strip away the color’s vibrancy.

On the contrary, it uses naturally-derived cleansers that expel all residue from your hair and scalp to ensure that the color stays intact. This shampoo also contains a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect your hair’s strength while preventing breakage due to dryness.

Additionally, it providesUV protection, which is ideal for combating sun damage. If you need a product that will keep your hair healthy and your color vibrant, this one’s worth a try. You just might find yourself with lustrous locks that will turn heads!

15. Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Treatment Serum



Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Treatment Serum

The health of your scalp is just as important as the health of your hair, and Sunday Riley’s Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Treatment Serum is here to support and protect that scalp.

This AHA/BHA-infused serum that works wonders when it comes to removing product buildup. Moreover, it quickly dissolves excess oil and even washes away dead skin for a healthier-looking scalp.

If you’re concerned about what’s inside the products you put in your hair, you’ll be pleased to learn that this product is free of any sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy, phthalates, and fragrances.

Plus, it’s vegan-friendly.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into buying this serum, it can be used on a wet or dry scalp—making it one of the most versatile products available for oily hair. Whatever your hair type or situation, you can count on Sunday Riley to provide a clean rinse and refreshed, healthy hair.

16. ACURE Daily Workout Shampoo

ACURE Daily Workout Shampoo



Who says you can’t be all-natural and still get the job done? Use ACURE’s Daily Workout Shampoo, your hair will thank you. If sweat tends to interfere with your ‘do, this all-natural formula is the product you need.

Formulated with natural ingredients like watermelon seed extract and blood orange, this vegan formula is free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petrolatum, formaldehyde, and cruelty. Look forward to hair that’s healthy and happy.

This shampoo is perfect for anyone who washes and conditions their hair every day because of heavy sweat, a harsh environment, or an abundance of oil. Go ahead—give it a workout! You’ll likely find that it’s the hair solution you’ve been missing.

17. Kevin.Murphy Balancing.Wash



Kevin.Murphy Balancing.Wash

It’s important that you make sure your hair’s getting the proper nutrients and moisture it needs every day. Unfortunately, far too many people neglect this step, and their hair suffers the consequences.

Without the right balance, oily hair will be the least of your worries. Fortunately, Kevin.Murphy Balancing.Wash can help you achieve the perfect balance of moisture and nutrients for your scalp and hair.

This gentle yet highly effective daily shampoo is designed to provide added luster and shine to your hair while the fresh, invigorating formula works to restore moisture, strengthen your hair, and protect against color fading. Your hair will look better than ever with this shampoo.

This product is suitable for all hair types and is devoid of sulfates or parabens. It’s also cruelty-free, so you can use it with confidence, knowing that your scalp and hair are getting the best treatment possible. Get your daily shine on with Kevin.Murphy Balancing.Wash!

18. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Shampoo



Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Shampoo

The final entry on our list of best shampoos for oily hair in 2023 is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Shampoo. This vegan shampoo is specifically formulated to balance out an oily scalp—all while soothing irritation, itching, and redness.

It also reduces flakiness caused by dry scalp with its special ingredient complex containing Japanese camellia, lavender, brown algae, and green algae. Plus, pro-vitamin B5 promotes the resiliency of the hair shaft, while sunflower sprouts and tara extract protect against heat, pollution particles, and UV stress.

Meanwhile, cationic hyaluronic acid boosts hydration, and purslane extract has anti-itch properties for a clean, healthy head of hair. With Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Balancing Shampoo, you can say goodbye to an oily scalp for good!

Shampoo for oily hair buyer’s guide

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of which shampoos are best suited to your needs. So let’s shift gears and take a look at some of the factors to consider when searching for the perfect shampoo for your oily hair.

Sulfate-free

To ensure a healthy, balanced scalp, it is paramount that you choose sulfate-free shampoo. Sulfates can deplete the natural oils in your hair and skin, causing dryness and discomfort.

Fortunately, our list above contains numerous shampoos specifically designed for oily hair—all free of sulfates! Have a look now to start finding the right product for you.

Natural ingredients

To maximize the health of your scalp and keep oiliness under control, selecting a shampoo that contains natural ingredients like essential oils or herbal extracts is an excellent idea. These naturally-derived compounds nourish and balance your scalp while keeping it healthy.

Harness the power of natural ingredients to give your hair the nourishment it deserves while keeping it free from harsh chemicals. Look for tea tree oil, lavender oil, rosemary extract, and jojoba oil, among other helpful components that will help keep your locks healthy and grease-free.

pH balance

In addition to ingredients, you’ll also want to make sure that the shampoo is balanced to your scalp’s natural pH level. The scalp’s ideal level is between 4.5 and 5.5, so look for shampoos that are formulated with that in mind.

This will help ensure that your scalp is not too oily or dry, which can lead to problems such as dandruff or hair loss. It’s important to note that some shampoos may slightly alter your scalp’s pH level, so be sure to check the label if you’re unsure.

Deep cleansing

If your hair is very oily, you may want to opt for a deep cleansing shampoo that can penetrate the scalp and remove excess oils. These shampoos usually contain strong cleansers such as surfactants and salts, so it’s important to make sure that any shampoo you choose is formulated for your hair type.

Verify that the shampoo contains moisturizing ingredients to help balance out the cleansers. This will ensure that your hair is not left feeling overly dry or stripped of its natural oils.

Finally, do a patch test before using any new shampoo on your hair. This will help ensure that it doesn’t cause any irritation or dryness.

Clarifying formula

If you find yourself struggling with extra-greasy hair, then a clarifying shampoo may be the perfect solution for you. These shampoos are designed to eliminate any excess oils and product residue from your scalp and hair. They usually contain more potent surfactants than traditional shampoos, so make sure to follow all instructions when using them.

If you follow these tips, searching for an ideal shampoo that works well with your oily hair should be a breeze.

Frequently asked questions

What should I look for in the best shampoo for oily hair?

If your hair is oily, search for shampoos that are explicitly made to counter the issue. Products with apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and aloe vera are perfect in this situation, since they help regulate sebum production on the scalp and take away any overabundance of oils. Moreover, try to choose a sulfate-free shampoo, as sulfates can strip natural oils from your tresses, resulting in further dryness.

How often should I shampoo my hair if I have oily hair?

Depending on your hair type, it’s usually recommended to shampoo every other day or two. Start by using a gentle shampoo with natural oils, then gradually increase the frequency if necessary. It’s important to use an appropriate amount of shampoo so you don’t overdo it—too much can cause further dryness and potential damage to your scalp.

What other steps can I take to care for oily hair?

In addition to using the right shampoo, it’s important to use a deep conditioner or mask once a week. This will help add moisture back into your scalp and provide nutrients that stimulate healthy hair growth.

You can try using pre-shampoo treatments such as apple cider vinegar or tea tree oil to help balance your scalp’s oil production. Finally, be sure to use a wide-toothed comb when brushing your hair, and avoid heat-styling tools as much as possible. These steps will help keep your hair looking healthy and manageable.

The hunt for the perfect shampoo to combat your oily hair is on! Allow yourself some time and experiment with a variety of products that can help you manage your locks. Then, make sure to follow it up with a proper haircare routine. Soon enough, you’ll have gorgeous, healthy-looking hair again. Have fun shopping!