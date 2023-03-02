Finding the right shampoo for your hair type is vital to get the best results, allowing you to restore your hair to its natural healthy state and enhance your beauty. Finding the perfect shampoo is particularly important when you struggle with dry, damaged hair, but don't stress! There are shampoos which are specifically designed for you, which are able to repair hair that has been damaged by color-treatments, heat-styling, excessive combing, and other stressors, and protect your hair from future damage.

We have created a list of the 18 best shampoos for dry damaged hair with split ends, to help you choose the perfect shampoo you, and end that seemingly never-ending struggle to control and revitalize your hair.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

This nourishing and fortifying shampoo will revitalize your damaged, brittle hair, and restore it to its natural healthy state. This shampoo is gentle and will also improve hair volume and hydrate your scalp. Users say their hair is much stronger, and their scalp “feels better than ever.” We hope that Blu Atlas Shampoo will have the same results for you, and that you have also found yourself “a keeper,” as one enthusiastic user claimed.

Fundamental ingredients that make BluAtlas the best shampoo for dry, damaged hair include saw palmetto, an anti inflammatory plant extract that counters DHT, an androgen that interferes with your natural hair growth cycle; vegan biotin (Vitamin B7), which improves your hair quality; jojoba protein, rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and Vitamins A, E, and D and noteworthy for its similarity to sebum, an oily substance naturally produced by skin, allowing for deep penetration of moisture into your scalp; aloe leaf, a natural moisturizer which soothes your scalp, and contains Vitamins A, C and E; and finally, coconut-derived surfactants, which wash away dirt and oils.

BluAtlas products are made using natural ingredients, sourced from plants, fruits, and minerals. We also love that they are vegan and cruelty-free, with no artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates.

We recommend pairing this product with the restoring and moisturizing BluAtlas’ Classic Conditioner for the best results for your hair.

2. Nexxus Keraphix Keratin Shampoo for Damaged Hair

The Allure Best of Beauty winner 2020, and one of the best shampoos to rescue damaged hair, this salon-quality shampoo uses a unique ProteinInfusion blend containing black rice and keratin protein to help repair and protect your hair. Make this silicone-free shampoo the first step in your hair treatment process!

A key ingredient, black rice, is a rich source of glutamic acid, replenishing your natural levels, and strengthening your hair after just one use. Keratin, another highlight, is a naturally-produced protein important for keeping your hair healthy and strong, while improving appearance.

Users love how this shampoo prevents breakage, and one user shared how their hair “looks brighter, breaks less and stays cleaner for longer” after regular use. Another noted that their hair now “feels more manageable,” and they “definitely recommend” it.

3. Kérastase Brain Force Architecte Shampoo

This powerful reconstructive shampoo is designed to strengthen and repair any kind of weak, brittle and damaged hair. It will prevent hair breakage and split ends, and leave your hair shiny and soft!

Fundamenta ingredients in this shampoo include a pro-keratin complex, which combines several beneficial amino acids, such as serine, arginine and glutamic acid; ceramides, which enhance moisture retainment, promote elasticity, and strengthen hair; and a resurrection plant sap, which acts to smooth and hydrate your hair.

Users love how this shampoo prevents breakage and makes their hair “softer and healthier,” “fuller,” and “improves dryness and manageability,” making it well worth its higher price. One enthusiastic buyer exclaims, “I’ll definitely be buying more!” and once you try it, we hope you’ll be excited to come back for more too.

4. Suave Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo

This rich and soothing shampoo will repair damage and improve your hair’s health and appearance after just three uses. Infused with pure coconut oil, this shampoo will leave your smelling fresh and tropical, and your hair will feel stronger and smoother. This product uses QunchLock Technology, designed to allow delivery of, and sealing in of moisture, hydrating and replenishing your dry hair and scalp. This shampoo is also infused with essential oils, making your hair smell fresh and tropical.

Users have shared how this clear shampoo “doesn't weigh their hair down” and how their hair now feels “clean and soft” after use. Another shares how this product is “great for its price,” with a “little being able to go a long way.” Many users say they love this product, and we hope you do too.

5. WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This reviving shampoo is unique for its infusion of Himalayan raw apple cider vinegar. This key ingredient is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes and helps to strip away product buildup and rebuild damaged hair, while acting as a natural antimicrobial and helping to treat flaky skin.

Other important ingredients in this shampoo include sweet almond oil, rich in essential fats and Vitamin E and important for nourishing both your hair and scalp and making your hair shiny; argan oil, full of linoleic ac and omega 6 fatty acids, useful for softening and moisturizing your hair and scalp; and nettle leaf extract, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, soothing properties.

These ingredients work together to remove excess oil and product buildup, and restore your healthy, vibrant hair, boosting volume, sealing split ends, and preventing fizz and unwanted tangles, to make your hair manageable again.

This is a very powerful detoxifying formula, and so we recommend using this shampoo only twice a week, if you are trying to combat dandruff and oily buildup. If you have a dry and sensitive scalp, we recommend using even less, just once a week, and to use the soothing and hydrating WOW Skin Science Coconut Milk Shampoo the rest of the week for maximum results.

We love that this shampoo is cruelty-free, and free of sulfates and parabens. Users have shared that this shampoo “rids hair of mineral buildup” and recommend leaving it in for longer for the optimum result. Another user says they have been “using it for two years” and “always recommend it.” Perhaps this is the shampoo to provide the deep detoxification treatment you’ve been seeking?

6. Dove Repairing Ritual Shampoo

This intensely nourishing shampoo is inspired by traditional beauty practices of Indian women, and contains powerful, divine-smelling ingredients that act to cleanse, restore, and strengthen damaged hair. This shampoo is designed to conceal those pesky split ends, and its key ingredients include coconut oil, which acts to moisturize your hair, and tumeric, which improves hair quality and prevents breakage.

We love that this shampoo is highly affordable, and users have said it does wonders for their “coarse, tangle prone hair,” making it “softer and more manageable.” Others marvel at the “heavenly” smell, and say it was the perfect treatment for their breakage-prone hair.

7. Head & Shoulders Suprĕme Damage Repair Shampoo

This nourishing anti-dandruff shampoo will hydrate your dry brittle hair from root to tip, leaving your scalp feeling refreshed and your hair glossy and shiny. Perfect for dry, damaged hair this shampoo works to treat and prevent further damage. Infused with argan oil and avocado oil, which act to moisturize and protect hair, it can help seal your hair's protective layer, the cuticle, thus helping prevent breakage.

One user was amazed by how their hair that had continuously remained “dry and brittle” when using other shampoos became “soft” when using this one. They stated that their “scalp is no longer itchy” after regular use. This shampoo has the added bonus of smelling great, and does not leave a greasy, heavy feeling. Instead, it will leave your hair feeling smooth and light.

8. Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo

This gentle, repairing shampoo is designed to treat and strengthen damaged hair, and it will make your hair feel smooth and soft. We are super excited that Aveda products are manufactured using 100% wind and solar power, and use 90% naturally-derived ingredients. Not only is this shampoo great for your hair, but also for the environment!

Key ingredients include quinoa, which contains important amino acids that strengthen, improve elasticity and boost resilience in damaged hair, plus a babassu oil-derived surfactant blend that washes away pollutants.

This shampoo may be slightly more expensive, but we think the extra price is definitely worth it. Users say their hair has “never been healthier, shinier or fuller” after regular use, and that over time, “about three months of consistent use,” you will start to see how beneficial this product truly is for your hair. Another user shared how it had “improved overall shine and structure, prevents new breakage, and also appears to promote new hair growth!” This shampoo also smells great, and being a thick shampoo, a little can go a long way.

9. Matrix Total Results InstaCure Anti-Breakage Shampoo

This cleansing shampoo is infused with liquid proteins and is designed for dry, brittle, and damaged hair. The formula was created to repair breakage and strengthen your hair, by smoothing cuticles and removing product buildup. Your hair will be smoother, and your frizz controlled with this shampoo.

A silicone- and paraben-free product, users say it has a “great scent” and that there was a “noticeable change” in their hair, with a huge reduction in split ends and breakage. One passionate user shared how they have “tried so many brands and nothing works as good as this…I love my hair now.” We hope that this shampoo will make you love your hair too!

10. Amika the Kure Bond Repair Shampoo

This cleansing shampoo is clinically proven to repair and strengthen damaged hair, plus prevent breakage. This shampoo is also ideal for those with sensitive noses, with a very mild, alluring amber vanilla scent, and it is suitable for most hair types.

Rich in plant butter and nutrients including omega fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, this shampoo also has keratin-like benefits from a plant source. That makes hair more manageable, shiny, and strong.

We love that this shampoo is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of potentially harmful ingredients such as sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and petrolatum. This shampoo pairs well with the Kure Bond Repair Conditioner and the Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask.

Users have shared how this shampoo has “saved” their heavily bleached hair, and they could start to see a difference even after just one wash! Another says that Amika has “made a life-long customer.” Maybe you’ll want to say the same?

11. Redken All Soft Mega Shampoo

This hydrating and strengthening shampoo is designed for medium to thick, severely dry hair, and will deeply condition and smooth your hair, to give you soft and sleek hair. It is suitable for all hair types, but especially for coarse, brittle, and chemically-treated hair and can be a great solution for breakage-prone hair.

A key ingredient in this shampoo is aloe vera, which acts to hydrate and strengthen your hair, and locks in moisture. The formula is designed to not only protect and repair damaged, dry hair, but also to make it more manageable, by detangling it and gently cleansing, so as to not strip your hair of its natural oils.

Users shared how they “love the scent” and one user shared their personal damaged hair treatment journey, explaining how their hair that has grown back after being severely damaged has a “strong layer at the bottom, but a very frizzy top layer.” They were excited to report that this shampoo “controls the frizz” and makes their hair “beautifully soft.”

This shampoo gives the best results when paired with Redken All Soft Mega Conditioner.

12. Living Proof Restore Shampoo

This fortifying, cleansing shampoo is perfect for colored, chemically-treated, weakened, or damaged hair. It will act to reverse and prevent damage, and rapidly improve your hair's health. This product gently cleanses your hair without stripping or drying out your hair and will leave you feeling refreshed with soft, smooth hair and a light citrus scent.

This shampoo has many key ingredients, including emollients, which act to soothe your itchy scalp and control frizz, and prevent damage from combing; a mix of slip modifiers, which reduce surface friction; and marine-derived polysaccharides, which protect against product buildup.

This shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and also free of silicone, phthalates, sulfates, and formaldehyde. Users enjoy this shampoo’s ability to seal their split ends, and bring their dry hair “back to life,” and we think its attractive smell is a great bonus!

13. Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Enriching Shampoo

This powerful hydrating shampoo is designed for those with naturally tightly coiled or curly hair that is fragile and susceptible to damage and breakage. It is suitable for natural, relaxed, or synthetic hair. This shampoo will cleanse, condition, and detangle hair, making it much easier to style. Your hair will feel both softer and stronger, and that will boost your confidence!

Fundamental ingredients in this shampoo include oligoquat M, an oligosaccharide important for moisturisation and damage repair; guar, a conditioning agent that smoothes your hair; and sodium cocoamphoacetate, a surfactant derived from cocoa butter that acts to cleanse, condition, and detangle your hair.

Users love the “amazing” smell and how it can “tame even the toughest frizz” and make highly textured hair silky and shiny. If you have naturally coiled or curled hair and suffer from breakage, then this shampoo may be your perfect solution!

This shampoo is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. For optimum results, pair this shampoo with Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Enriching Conditioner.

14. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

This antioxidant-rich, revitalizing shampoo is designed for those with weak and damaged hair, and is perfect for color-treated hair. It gently cleanses and revives your hair, allowing recovery of your hair's natural elasticity. Plus, it will also strengthen broken strands and prevent future split ends.

Key ingredients include argan oil, keratin proteins, and fatty acids. This shampoo is also sulfate-, phosphate-, and paraben-free. Users love how this shampoo leaves their “hair smelling amazing long after washing,” which we are sure you will also get many compliments about. Another user enthuses about how it has “miraculously controlled their frizzy hair” and how it “helps to maintain color.”

15. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

This salon-quality shampoo is designed to moisturize, protect, strengthen, and cleanse your hair, and is perfect for color-treated hair and for use every wash-day.

The essential ingredient that makes this shampoo so powerful is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which acts to repair bonds in your hair and will gently cleanse your hair. This shampoo will make your hair more manageable, plus reduce breakage and protect hair from further breakage from future stressors.

This shampoo is color-safe, vegan, and cruelty-free, as well as being free of sulfates and parabens. This shampoo may be more expensive, but we think it is worth it. As it is highly concentrated, only a small amount is needed at a time, so a little can go a long way. For optimum results, we recommend pairing this shampoo with Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

Users say that this shampoo has “transformed” their hair after they started using it, and their split ends, caused by frequent heat styling, are now sealed and breakage is no longer a problem. As one fan explained, ”Everything looks stronger and healthier, which is a miracle for my extremely dry and frizzy hair.”

16. TRESemmé Keratin Repair Hair Smoothing Shampoo for Damaged Hair

This salon-quality shampoo is designed to treat and prevent damaged hair. It uses advanced BondPlex™ technology to restore hair to its natural healthy state and shield hair from future damage, including everyday stressors and heat damage.

Key ingredients include beneficial amino acids, which work to help your hair’s cuticle retina moisture, and ceramides, naturally-produced lipids that help seal the cuticle. Both of these ingredients ultimately promote smoothe, healthy hair. The best results occur with regular use.

We love that this shampoo is cruelty-free, and free of parabens, silicone, sulfates, and dye, which could potentially harm or have a negative impact on your hair's health and appearance.

Users have shared that this shampoo is “as good as more expensive salon shampoo” and that their hair feels “stronger,” and is cleaned “without stripping or leaving a coated feeling.” This shampoo is also popular for its beachy scent, and is highly recommended by hairdressers.

17. Herbal Essences Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo

This hydrating and nourishing shampoo is designed to replenish dry hair with moisture, plus it will improve hair manageability and protect your hair from future damage. This product has a lovely scent, with a mixture of coconut, white florals, and vanilla—yum!

This cruelty-free shampoo is also free of parabens, colorants, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLE), which can contribute to itchy or flaky scalp and so are best avoided.

Users shared how this shampoo made their “dry thin hair feel fuller” and another stated that her hair, often dry from living in a colder climate, is no longer a problem, but is now “soft and smells amazing.” Perhaps this shampoo will also become your solution to dry hair?

18. L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo for Damaged Hair

This highly affordable, protein rich shampoo is designed to transform damaged hair to become smooth and silky, while repairing and preventing damage. This shampoo has a calming floral scent and contains repair concentrate with protein to restore good health.

Users report that this shampoo will do “just as it says” by “smoothing and repairing damage.” Another shared how this product has allowed their hair to “come back to life” after damage from chemical color treatments, rejuvenating it from being “brittle and hard” to now no longer suffering from breakage. Yet another user says they “highly recommend” it to others, and we feel the same!

Frequently asked questions

How often should I shampoo my hair?

This is a very common question, but the answer can vary greatly, depending on your hair type, lifestyle, and how you style your hair. Generally, washing your hair every other day, or every two to three days is suitable.

However, if you have textured or coily hair, you don’t have to wash your hair as frequently, and just once every one to two weeks is fine.

Some repairing shampoos may have a potent formula, and may instruct you to use less than normal, and alternate with another, more hydrating shampoo, throughout the week. Make sure to read the instructions carefully.

Washing your hair too often can strip your hair of its natural oils and make it susceptible to breakage, so it is important to learn about what suits your hair best. A good rule to remember is that you may need to wash more often if you have very fine hair, or exercise frequently, and so sweat a lot. On the other hand, shampoo less often if you have thick and non-oily hair. This rule can help you figure out what works for you, which can vary as your lifestyle or hairstyling changes.

Do I have to use both shampoo and conditioner?

Shampoo and conditioner play two different roles in hair care, and both are important for maintaining healthy hair.

Shampoos contain cleansing agents, and will wash away oils, dirt and product buildup, so is typically applied first.

Conditioner, which contains natural oils and proteins, is then applied. It is usually left in the hair for several minutes before rinsing out, making your hair soft, shiny, and smooth.

What causes dry and damaged hair?

There are many possible contributors to dry and damaged hair, including bleaching, color-treatments, rigorous heat styling, and brushing. These can be very harsh on hair and weaken your hair cuticles, leading to loss of moisture and an increase in your hair’s susceptibility to breakage and split ends.

Natural wear can also lead to split ends, and the longer your hair is, the more vulnerable it becomes. This is why it is essential to trim your hair regularly, which removes the damaged ends, and prevents any splits from traveling further up the hair. It is also important to use shampoos that strengthen hair and help prevent hair damage.

What ingredients should I look for?

Some key ingredients that are highly beneficial to look out when choosing a shampoo are:

plant oils, such as jojoba oil, geranium, and argan oil

aloe

coconut oil

bergamot essentials oils

sarcodines

root extracts, such as burdock root

fruit extracts, such as star anise

essential oils, such as peppermint, lavender, and lemon

If you want a sulfate-free shampoo, as it may be itchy or harsh on the scalp for those with sensitive skin, check that the shampoo has an alternative cleansing agent. Examples include:

sodium lauryl sulfoacetate (SLSA)

sodium cocoyl glycinate

sodium cocoyl glutamate

disodium

sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate

decyl glucoside

lauryl glucoside

What ingredients should I avoid?

Major ingredients that you may want to avoid, as they can be harmful or not work as well for many hair types, include: