18 Best Hair Thickening Shampoos (2023)

Despite your best efforts to style it, thin hair often looks flat and lifeless. And if you’re someone who’s naturally prone to thin hair, trying to thicken it can seem like a prolonged exercise in frustration.

Thickening shampoos certainly aren’t some kind of magic cure-all, but they do help some. If you’re ready to give your hair some real life and body, check out our list of the best hair-thickening shampoos!

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Looking for a great-smelling shampoo that soothes your scalp and promotes healthy hair growth? Here it is! Blu Atlas’s shampoo is made of premium natural ingredients that work. One of its primary ingredients is saw palmetto, a natural plant extract that works against one of the hormones responsible for hair loss. It’s also a great anti-inflammatory.

This shampoo includes effective ingredients, but it’s also remarkable for the ingredients it doesn’t have. Like other Blu Atlas products, it’s made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. It’s also cruelty-free, meaning none of its ingredients have been tested on animals. It’s definitely worth a try!

2. VEGAMOUR GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

VEGAMOUR GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

This one has a celebrity endorsement behind it—Nicole Kidman calls it one of her favorites! It’s often a good idea to be a little leery of endorsements, but this shampoo has a unique proprietary ingredient that really works. VEGAMOUR uses a blend of vegan silk keratin called karmatin. This plant-based keratin stays on your hair even after you rinse out the shampoo, so your strands are renewed from the inside out.

VEGAMOUR claims that if you regularly use this shampoo, your hair will start looking fuller in 90 days. If you want to speed up the results, try using it alongside the rest of the GRO line. It includes conditioner, hair serum, hair foam, and even biotin gummies.

3. Old Spice Thickening System Shampoo

Old Spice Thickening System Shampoo

Old Spice might be a humble drugstore brand, but many of its haircare products are surprisingly useful. This shampoo is part of Old Spice’s three-step Thickening System, and it includes biotin as a main ingredient. Once you’ve shampooed your hair, you’ll need to follow it up with the second step: a conditioner made with Vitamin C. The last step in the Thickening System is a hair treatment with moisturizing castor oil.

Old Spice claims that if you use this three-step system each time you wash your hair, your hair will start to look fuller in just two weeks. As a bonus, it also smells great!

4. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

OGX offers an impressive range of shampoos and other hair products for specialized concerns. This one is great for anyone wanting thicker hair. Biotin, collagen, and wheat protein deliver some of the key building blocks of new, healthy hair. Right after the first use, you’ll notice your hair starting to become softer and more textured. Especially when you use it with the whole Thick & Full Biotin + Collagen line, you’ll transform dull, flat hair into wonderfully volumized tresses.

This shampoo is very affordable, but it has some impressively high-end features. For one, it’s made without parabens or sulfates. It also has a wonderfully complex, perfume-like scent of jasmine, vanilla, and bergamot.

5. Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo

Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo

Super-thin hair definitely needs therapy, and Avalon delivers! Therapy Thickening Shampoo offers a comprehensive solution that treats your hair from scalp to ends. Biotin, other B vitamins and a range of nourishing botanicals stimulate hair follicles and support a healthy scalp. Saw palmetto helps prevent hair loss, while quinoa protein and Vitamin E add strength and vitality to each strand.

If you prefer to be safe rather than sorry when it comes to potentially harmful ingredients, this is a great shampoo to choose. It contains no phthalates, parabens, synthetic dyes, GMOs, or artificial fragrances. It’s also certified organic.

6. Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

Tea Tree is a brand that falls under the Paul Mitchell umbrella, so we have no qualms about quality here. It’s also great if you like refreshing herbal scents.

Of course, refreshing herbal scents aren’t going to make your hair any thicker, but Tea Tree delivers on that front, too. As you likely guessed from the brand name, it includes nourishing tea tree oil to improve hair health and condition. It also includes specialized polymers and other ingredients that form a conditioning and volumizing coating on each strand. That way, your hair looks instantly fuller, but it’s also getting conditioned for the long haul.

7. Mystere Beaute Biotin Shampoo

Mystere Beaute Biotin Shampoo

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive hair solution that tackles thinning hair, dryness, dullness, and breakage, this rich biotin shampoo from Mystere Beaute is up for the challenge. Korean ginseng helps to strengthen your hair follicles while silk protein and Vitamin E rebuild and smooth damaged strands. This shampoo also offers the restorative benefits of argan oil, a superb moisturizer that adds just enough shine to hair. We like that there’s a coordinating conditioner, too.

8. PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

True to the name, this is more of anti-thinning shampoo than it is a thickening shampoo. It targets thinning hair right at the source with saw palmetto and other botanical, DHT-blocking ingredients. But while it blocks your hair from becoming thinner, it also nourishes the hair you already have with a blend of all-natural oils. With an impressive blend of 17 active ingredients, chances are good that at least one of them will work for you!

If you have sensitive skin, you might appreciate the fact that Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo is hypoallergenic. It’s also free of gluten, harmful chemicals, and parabens.

9. hims Thick Fix Shampoo

hims Thick Fix Shampoo

Lots of guys want fuller hair, and Thick Fix by hims is designed to help you add body quickly. Its primary active ingredient is saw palmetto, and it’s formulated to clean and moisturize your scalp to reduce irritation while helping your hair grow. To give the saw palmetto time to work its magic, hims advises you to let the lather sit on your hair for a minute before rinsing.

This 100% vegan formula is made without silicone, so you can rest assured that the thickness you see is thanks to your hair’s natural growth and not just a coating. You can pair it with the coordinating hims conditioner for best results.

As a side note, even though the brand name makes it seem like it’s only for men, Thick Fix will work for women, too!

10. Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

Most people associate keratin shampoos with hair repair. However, this keratin-rich shampoo also stimulates your scalp to promote new growth of healthier hair. Its main ingredient is hydrolyzed keratin. When you wash your hair, the keratin forms a coating along each strand that repairs your hair and protects it from environmental damage while sealing in precious moisture.

Keratin does more than just protect and repair, though—it also has a smoothing effect on the outer layer (or cuticle) of each strand. When cuticles are smoothed, your hair becomes noticeably less frizzy. So, if you use this one long enough, you’ll have fuller, smoother hair that’s also easier to style!

11. Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo

Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo

The name of this shampoo might make you think of School of Rock, but it’s not founded by (or named after) the actor!

Adding to the mystery, Jack Black (the brand) is a little tight-lipped when it comes to how its True Volume Thickening Shampoo works. It includes Expansion Technology to add thickness, but the brand doesn’t elaborate on the secrets of this technology. A quick scan through the ingredients list reveals several types of hydrolyzed protein, though, so you know your hair is in good hands.

12. Marc Anthony Instantly Thick Shampoo

Marc Anthony Instantly Thick Shampoo

Biotin and aloe are the two powerhouse ingredients found in this colorful bottle. Aloe adds moisture to dry hair as biotin adds strength and bulk to help bring your hair back to life. Instantly Thick lives up to its name thanks to the inclusion of specialized polymers that coat each strand.

It’s a great choice if you want your hair to look full but don’t want to wait for results! And if you really want your hair to become instantly and dramatically fuller, check out Marc Anthony’s coordinating conditioner and styling creme.

13. Bumble and Bumble. Thickening Volume Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble. Thickening Volume Shampoo

Bumble and bumble. is a premium brand that gets results. Its thickening shampoo uses natural ingredients to repair damaged hair and add lasting body, moisture, and shine. Hydrolyzed wheat protein delivers the building blocks your hair needs to repair itself. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) nourishes and adds strength. And aloe vera delivers a handful of important vitamins and a healthy dose of natural moisture.

That ingredient combination might sound heavy, but this shampoo doesn’t weigh down your hair at all. In fact, after washing, you’ll notice increased bounce and shine!

14. Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Shampoo

Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Shampoo

We like shampoos with catchy names (and labels). This one is more than just a pretty face, though—it adds incredible thickness to fine hair while delivering an unforgettable fragrance of coconut water and mimosa flowers.

If you have hair that is both fine and thin, it’s critical to be careful when selecting a shampoo. The best hair-thickening shampoos for thin, fine hair offer moisture and thickness that adds no weight. In this one, Love Beauty and Planet uses coconut water along with coconut oil. Coconut is an outstanding moisturizer and conditioner, but if your hair gets weighed down easily, too much coconut oil is a problem. This shampoo offers a beautiful balance of coconut water and oil to refresh tired, dehydrated hair.

15. Kenra Platinum Thickening Shampoo

Kenra Platinum Thickening Shampoo

Kenra’s Platinum Thickening Shampoo seems to promise that all your haircare troubles will fall away: it allegedly increases the diameter of each strand of hair while giving your hair both lift and dimension.

Kenra doesn’t go into a whole lot of detail about exactly how it works, but it does include hydrolyzed keratin to rebuild and strengthen hair, aloe juice to moisturize, and a variety of natural oils to add shine and smoothness. It also uses a guar gum derivative to give each strand a thin coating that fits like a glove and makes your hair thick, full, and soft to the touch.

16. Dr. Yates MD Hair + Science Daily Thickening Shampoo

Dr. Yates MD Hair + Science Daily Thickening Shampoo

If chemical residue is contributing to your thinning hair, this gentle shampoo from Dr. Yates is an especially great choice. It clears away buildup without drying your hair or causing irritation. We also like that it primarily relies on natural ingredients.

One of these is yucca root, an ingredient you don’t see too often in hair products. Yucca was used by Native Americans to promote hair growth, and it includes vitamins and essential nutrients to keep your hair and scalp healthy. Biotin and pumpkin seed extract round out Hair + Science Daily Thickening Shampoo’s quality ingredient lineup.

17. SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo

SACHAJUAN Thickening Shampoo

This top-notch hair thickener will keep fine hair moisturized but not weighed down. It’s one of the best thickening shampoos to choose if you frequently style your hair with heat and/or spend a lot of time outside. That’s because it offers powerful heat and UV protection to shield your hair from damage as it grows fuller and stronger.

Note that while it has a pleasant fragrance, the scent is noticeable enough that you might find it bothersome if you have a sensitive nose!

18. Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Last on the list is this natural, eco-friendly shampoo from Dr. Hempster. We appreciate the fact that you can easily find out what the active ingredients are—they’re listed right on the front of the label. Biotin, saw palmetto, wheat protein, argan oil, and hemp oil work together to rebuild struggling strands while encouraging new hair growth.

Hemp oil isn’t especially common in hair products, but it’s the perfect addition to a shampoo for hair growth. It’s full of omega fatty acids your hair needs to become stronger. This oil has another benefit you may not have even thought of: It lubricates hair so it takes less force to comb when wet. Wet hair is in an especially vulnerable state and is especially prone to breakage, and combing wet hair has the potential to cause a lot of breakage.

Frequently asked questions

Can shampoo actually thicken your hair?

Before you invest in any type of thickening shampoo, you’ll probably want to know if these shampoos actually work. Is “thickening” just a marketing gimmick?

Usually, it’s not: thickening shampoos do work. They add thickness and body to each strand, improving hair health and making your hair look full, shiny, and soft.

Is hair-thickening shampoo different from volumizing shampoo?

These two types of shampoo sound the same at first. However, volumizing shampoos mostly just add lift at the roots. Thickening shampoos work at the level of each strand, making each one look a little thicker.

How does hair-thickening shampoo work?

Before you choose a hair-thickening shampoo, it can be helpful to understand how they work. Most people don’t realize that these shampoos don’t all work the same way!

Some thickening shampoos include strengthening ingredients that thicken each hair strand gradually. These ingredients take time, so you’ll need to regularly use the shampoo to see results. Here are some of the ingredients that make hair thicker and stronger over time:

Saw palmetto

Pumpkin seed extract

Rosemary

Biotin

Collagen

Amino acids

Pumpkin seed oil

Keratin

Some of these ingredients, including pumpkin seed extract, have a helpful bonus effect. They block the local effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), an androgen that inhibits hair growth on the head. Interestingly enough, DHT encourages the growth of body hair—just not the hair on your head!

Other shampoos have an instant effect. These hair-thickening shampoos contain ingredients designed to give each hair strand a thin coating, making your hair look thicker overall. Guar gum and silicone are two compounds that form durable coatings.

Some of the best hair-thickening shampoos work both ways, so they give you an instant thickening effect while also providing lasting structural thickness. In many cases, the shampoo bottle will tell you how it thickens your hair. If it doesn’t, you can get an idea of how it works by skimming the ingredient list.

What exactly do these ingredients do?

Depending on exactly why your hair is thinning, certain ingredients may be more effective for you. Here’s a brief rundown of some of the common ones and how they work:

Saw palmetto—Saw palmetto has several purported medical uses, including reducing hair loss. There is medical evidence to back up that claim, too! Specifically, saw palmetto berry extract blocks the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone to DHT.

Biotin—When this essential vitamin is added to shampoo, it strengthens your hair follicles to promote hair growth. It also may lead to an increase in keratin.

Aloe—There isn’t a whole lot of research out there on aloe and hair growth. However, some people claim that aloe’s natural enzymes optimize the pH balance of your scalp, promoting better hair growth. This versatile plant extract also helps each strand of hair retain water so it looks thicker. Even if aloe doesn’t seem to encourage your hair to grow, it’s a great ingredient for soothing your scalp!

Pumpkin seed oil—This might not be one of the best-known ingredients for thinning hair, but it’s one of the more effective ones! Like saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil can stop testosterone from turning into DHT. Some researchers also argue that phytosterols, cholesterol-like compounds in pumpkin seed oil and other oils, might be useful for promoting hair growth.

Keratin—Keratin is often used in hair-smoothing treatments, but it works surprisingly well for hair growth, too! This natural protein is a major component of hair, so it makes sense that it would be a useful thickening agent.

Each of your hairs is made of microscopic, overlapping cells. When you use a shampoo containing keratin, some of that keratin can get to the center of each hair shaft by slipping through these cells. There, it strengthens the hair and makes it look fuller. Keratin also smooths the cells, resulting in hair that is shinier and less frizzy.

Is biotin the best thickening ingredient?

Most of the shampoos on our list contain biotin. It’s such a prevalent ingredient that you might think it’s the absolute best for thickening your hair.

Biotin is a B vitamin (Vitamin B7, to be exact). Scientists are divided on whether or not it actually thickens your hair, and research is limited. Theoretically, biotin stimulates the production of keratin, the primary protein found in hair. There’s enough anecdotal evidence to suggest that biotin is at least somewhat helpful for thickening hair, so it’s worth a shot!

If you want to really commit to hair health, consider supplementing with biotin. This is especially helpful for those with a biotin deficiency, but if you have a balanced diet, biotin deficiencies are very rare. Still, making sure you get enough biotin is essential for the optimal health of your skin, hair, eyes, and nervous system, so supplementing isn’t a bad idea.

What causes thinning hair?

Many hair-thickening shampoos will help you restore your hair. However, if you can, it’s generally good to treat issues at the source. There are many possible causes of thinning hair. Some (but not all) can be corrected:

Aging—For countless men and women, thinning hair is an inevitable part of the aging process. Short of advanced treatments, there isn’t much of anything you can do to prevent or reverse this process. As we age, more and more hair follicles shift out of what’s called a “growth phase.” That means that the follicles are still there;they just aren’t producing any hair! Often, the strands of hair themselves become thinner, making your hair have noticeably less body.

Illnesses—Some illnesses can also cause hair thinning and hair loss. Lupus and diabetes are major causes. In women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), hormonal imbalances may cause thinning, too.

Nutritional deficiencies—Biotin (vitamin B7) is critically important for the growth of healthy hair. If you aren’t getting enough of this crucial vitamin in your diet, your hair might look thinner. When you don’t get enough biotin, your hair doesn’t get what it needs to grow properly. Consequently, it might often be brittle, have low elasticity and look noticeably dull.

That’s not the only vitamin deficiency that causes issues with your hair! For example, if you have a serious enough iron deficiency, you might notice that your hair starts to fall out!

Using the wrong hair products—If you’re allergic to particular ingredients in your hair products, your hair may start to become dehydrated. The same thing can happen if you use the wrong hair products for your hair type. This is especially likely if your hair is on the dry side or is curly or textured. When you repeatedly use drying shampoos and conditioners, your hair can become so brittle it breaks off. With a lot of breakage, your hair will start to look thinner.

Stress—The occasional stressful day at the office isn’t likely to have a real impact on the health of your hair. However, your hair health is just one of many things adversely affected by prolonged stress. When you’re facing chronic stress, your cortisol (a stress hormone) increases. Long-term spikes in cortisol levels can cause a range of health problems, and thinning and generally unhealthy hair is one.

Thyroid issues—When most people think of thyroid issues, they imagine changing energy levels and weight fluctuations. However, your thyroid gland helps regulate a number of processes in your body. When your thyroid function isn’t optimal, you might see that your hair begins thinning. Your existing hair may shed more easily, and new hair might not be formed with enough keratin to look healthy.

Certain hairstyles—Styles that pull on your hair (like cornrows and tight ponytails) might make your hair start thinning. The constant pressure of the hairstyle can cause damage and breakage, sometimes even leading to your hair falling out! If you’re trying to thicken your hair, do your best to avoid these types of hairstyles.

What else can I do to thicken my hair?

Like most problems, the issue of this hair is best dealt with from several different angles. Thickening shampoos and similar products are part of the picture, but there are other steps you can take to help your hair look fuller and healthier.

Taking a look at your diet is a great start. B vitamins, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids are some of the best nutrients for your hair. Nutrients from natural sources almost always absorb better than those from supplements, so do your best to get these nutrients from foods like salmon, spinach, eggs, and avocado.

If the combination of lifestyle changes and thickening products simply isn’t cutting it, it might be time to seek professional help. Many dermatologists also offer hair growth treatments, so booking a consultation is a good first step. One of the most effective treatments is platelet-rich plasma (PRP) scalp injection. This involves injecting specialized cells from your own blood into your scalp to stimulate new hair growth.