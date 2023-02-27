Personal hygiene is something we should all strive to master. After all, the difference between good and bad hygiene can make a huge impact on your life, especially in social settings. Whether you want to impress a date, be seen as clean and sophisticated at work or just want to improve your self-esteem, a good body wash product is the perfect way to kickstart your new routine.

As men, we tend to stick to what’s simplest and easiest—we’re sure your bathroom shelves are stacked primarily with two-in-one washes and bar soaps. But it’s about time for us to take our hygiene more seriously. Choosing the right hygiene products can not only save our skin from dryness or damage from using a poor choice of products but can also give the confidence boost we all need to succeed.

That being said, we know you’ll probably still want the easiest solution so you can get back to doing the things you really enjoy. To help you with that, we’ve compiled a simple guide to keeping your body spick and span, as well as a list of the 17 best-smelling body washes for men. So if you’re ready to look, feel and smell good, keep reading!

Why men should use body wash too

Most men will just rinse off in the shower and maybe use some soap then call it a day. But ultimately, all this does is cover you in water for a while. You’ll leave the shower retaining a lot of the dirt, oils and impurities you walked in with. This is why a good body wash is so important; it gets rid of all the things that water and bar soap miss, leaving you truly clean.

Many men avoid body washes because they believe only women need to put so much time and effort into appearances. However, hygiene has no gender, and being well-groomed is something all of us should aspire to.

We’re all looking to impress someone, and in a crowd of people, the men who put in the time and effort to present themselves well are the ones who stand out. So whether you want to show how capable you are to employers, impress potential partners or just need something to help you feel good about yourself again, a well-structured skincare and hygiene regimen is the best step forward.

What type of wash should I use?

You’ve probably heard a lot of different product type names being thrown around, and it can be confusing to figure out what each one is for and what makes them so important. In short, a wash is a product you use to cleanse your skin, wash away dirt, oil and sweat, and leave you with a pristine glow after showering. And no, water alone isn’t enough to do the job! There are a few different types of products, but the main ones are bar soaps, shower gels and body washes.

Bar soaps

These are the most well-known washes—most households have bar soap somewhere, even if it’s just for handwashing. A lot of people use bar soaps in the shower or bath as well, however, this isn’t always a good choice. Most bar soaps contain scented ingredients and dyes that can irritate your skin, especially the skin on your face and other sensitive areas. They also tend to dry out your skin, which can be helpful if your skin is naturally oily, but damaging if it isn’t. In general, a good bar soap made from natural and safe ingredients is a must-have for any bathroom, however, when it comes to cleaning your body there are better options.

Shower gels and body washes

Shower gels are liquid soaps specially formulated to clean your skin of impurities in a safe and nourishing way. They are gentler than bar soaps so can be used to clean any skin type, from dry to oily. Their liquid composition also makes for easier application. And as a bonus, many shower gels include conditioning ingredients as well, so they can be used to clean not only your body but your hair too!

Body washes are very similar to shower gels, and the names are practically interchangeable. The main difference is that, as the name implies, shower gels have a thicker and more gelatinous texture whereas body washes are more liquidy. This difference also means that the ingredients in shower gels are more concentrated, so they tend to have stronger scents and clean more rigorously. On the other hand, body washes are milder in scent but will hydrate your skin more effectively.

Speaking of scents, wash products and especially shower gels leave a lingering fragrance on the skin. So when you choose your product, make sure you pick one you like the smell of, since you’ll be carrying that smell around with you whenever you use it. Using a good wash product in combination with a quality cologne or eau de toilette can make for a unique and personalized body smell that will no doubt impress those around you, so it’s worth investing in both.

Knowing your skin type

The four main skin types that are useful to know when shopping for skincare products are oily, dry, normal and combination. You can often figure out your own type by just checking the quality of skin throughout your body. If your body and face tend to feel greasy, you likely have oily skin. And if you’re prone to rough, flaky patches, you might have dry skin. And finally, if you experience both or neither, you might have combination or normal skin, respectively.

This small piece of information is crucial to know when shopping for skin products. If you have particularly dry skin, you might prefer to use a body wash since they are more hydrating. On the other hand, if you find your skin is often oily or even if your job or lifestyle often leaves you dirty or sweaty, a shower gel might be best for you as it’ll cleanse more thoroughly. And if you’re somewhere in between, you might just want to choose based on availability, price or scent options. Or maybe you’ll go for a shower gel as an excuse to play with that jelly-like substance for a while. No shame here!

In general, though, any skin type can use any product. As long as you’re careful when testing it out and make sure to use it properly, you can make any product work for you.

Now that we’ve rinsed through the basics, it’s time to get stuck into the 17 best-smelling body washes for men!

1. Blu Atlas Body Wash



Blu Atlas

Blu Atlas is a brand all men should know. With their extensive range of products that cater to all tastes, you’ll find everything you need to feel good about yourself and impress the world. And that, of course, includes body wash.

Blue Atlas’ body wash is an expertly crafted blend of minimalism and luxury. Its notes of green tea, sugarcane and aloe vera will leave your skin glowing, hydrated and with a fresh yet sweet scent. The use of coconut only adds to this effect, offering a gentle but effective moisturizing agent to the mix.

Your skin will thank you for using this safe and clean body wash that is free of parabens, synthetic dyes, preservatives and phthalates. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and made with premium, naturally-sourced ingredients that will leave you feeling inspired and pristine without guilt.

Its carefully crafted composition, enticing fragrance and clean sourcing make it the best-smelling body wash for men. This Blu Atlas body wash is without doubt an essential product for any man who wants to get out there and take charge of his life.

2. Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser



Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

To take your skincare to the next level, this enthralling and crisp cleansing gel is the perfect solution. With notes of geranium leaf, mandarin rind and bergamot, you’ll be left smelling citrusy and garden-fresh after each shower, while its cleansing blend will consistently leave your skin refreshed, nourished and free of dirt.

With a smell reminiscent of an overgrown and earthy forest, minus the hassle of actually being there, you’ll feel confident and revitalized with this cleanser. Plus, having 97% recycled packaging, you can feel morally secure purchasing this Aēsop product.

3. Maison Margiela REPLICA Sailing Day Shower Gel

Maison Margiela REPLICA Sailing Day Shower Gel



Maison Margiela’s REPLICA line is a favorite of ours for how it so effectively brings happy memories to life through the magic of smell. We especially love this Sailing Day-themed shower gel, featuring a salty fresh scent made with Maison Margiela’s own eau de toilette in mind. Smelling fresh, alluring and enticing is a guarantee after using this shower gel.

This indulgent, aquatic product will leave your skin moisturized to perfection and your body gently perfumed with its expert blend. If you want to feel the adrenaline of racing across the salty surface of the ocean and the wistful splash of sea spray on your body, choose Sailing Day to kickstart your mornings.

4. Molton Brown Eucalyptus Body Wash



Maison Margiela REPLICA Sailing Day Shower Gel

Freshen up the right way with this sweet and woody body wash. Featuring a scented mixture of eucalyptus, wild mint and cedarwood, you’ll feel and smell right at home among the best of the best using a product like this.

As a vegetarian, cruelty-free and paraben-free mixture, your skin will be left soft, supple and healthy from this body wash. Let the sense of deep forests, roaring waterfalls and nourished undergrowth surround you with this smell, filling you with a craving for adventure and the mindset to chase it.

5. L’Occitan Shower Gel



Maison Margiela REPLICA Sailing Day Shower Gel

This gentle yet refreshing shower gel is perfect for any man on the move who needs something to brighten up his morning routine. Its woody aroma features hints of lavender, leaving your skin with an earthy yet sweet scent that will no doubt dazzle those around you.

And as a bonus, it’s a two-in-one mixture that will not only cleanse and moisturize your skin but your hair too. With a reliable blend, refillable packaging and promising an overall uplifting experience, this subtle yet classy shower gel will liven up your routine.

6. Manscaped Daily Shower Gel



Manscaped Daily Shower Gel

If you’re looking for an attractive, minimalistic design and a formula that is vegan and dye-free, Manscaped has it all covered. With a cologne-quality fragrance, you’ll leave your showers feeling groomed to perfection after using this body wash. Its scent of aloe vera and sea salt will give your mornings the fresh bite you need to wake up and get started on a successful and productive day.

Manscaped has crafted this body wash to balance your body’s natural oils in order to give you that perfectly hydrated feel without a hint of grease. Make your skincare both easy to enjoy and pleasant to smell with this excellent product.

7. Kiehl’s Musk Bath and Shower Gel



Kiehl’s Musk Bath and Shower Gel

This classic masculine cleanser will give you the confidence you need to charm and impress every person you meet. Turn your showers and baths into a gentle and indulgent time with this shower gel that is traditional with a spark of adventure.

Expertly crafted to cleanse and soothe all skin types, including sensitive skin, this luxurious gel is the perfect match for any man. And with its iconic Kiehl’s musk fragrance, you’ll be sure to entice and attract those around you.

8. A’ddict Hinoki Hand & Body Wash

A’ddict Hinoki Hand & Body Wash



This classy bottle is more than just aesthetically pleasing. The hand and body wash inside is lightly fragranced with the sweet smell of hinoki, which makes for a deluxe bathing experience. Its careful blend will leave your skin feeling soft and cared for whilst your mind is soothed by its woody fragrance.

This body wash definitely lives up to its brand’s name—you’ll quickly be addicted to its gentle cleansing effects. Bring your days a layer of charm and contentment with A’ddict’s cleverly crafted cleanser.

9. Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash



Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash

Allow this body wash to revitalize your senses and wake you up to a brand new day with its surprising yet pleasant blend of citrus and sweetness. Featuring a balanced fragrance of Italian lime and pomegranate, you’ll feel ready to tackle any challenge life throws your way when you start the day with this wash.

Its inclusion of vitamin E and jojoba oil will leave your skin especially soft and hydrated, while its paraben-free and sulfate-free mix will keep your body safe and supple. Become drawn into a world of sophistication and class with this gentle yet effective cleanser.

10. Lumin Clarifying Body Wash

Lumin Clarifying Body Wash



If you’re looking for something to cleanse and soothe your skin to a delightful level of softness, Lumin’s body wash is what you need. With jojoba oil and aloe vera to revitalize dry skin as well as tea tree to prevent acne, this body wash is ideal for daily use to keep your skin glowing. With its balanced formula, this product is suitable for all skin types, and as an extra treat it’s effective at neutralizing body odor, making it perfect to use alongside your favorite cologne.

For a well-rounded product that will leave your body feeling, smelling and looking great, choose this clarifying body wash. Feel all the worries from your long days slip away with Lumin’s simple yet effective blend.

11. Bhawa Rich Olive Shower Gel



Bhawa Rich Olive Shower Gel

This spa-quality shower gel by Bhawa will leave you feeling indulged and confident in the best possible way. Perhaps the most unique ingredient in this gel is olive essential oils which adds a healthy dose of hydroxytyrosol to the blend, perfect for protecting the collagen in your skin. In other words, this blend will prevent damage to your skin and leave it both softer and stronger than ever.

The naturally moisturizing ingredients in this gel will only deepen the deluxe experience of a hot shower to begin or end your day. If you’re looking for a firm yet gentle feel to your body, especially if your skin is prone to dryness or breakdown, this shower gel is ideal for you.

12. Hunter Lab Hand & Body Wash



Hunter Lab

This Australian body wash may be unexpected for this list, but its use of premium ingredients and a carefully crafted blend make it one of the best-smelling body washes for men. It’s vegan and cruelty-free as well as sulfate-free, so you’ll feel at ease using it. And its fragrant notes of grapefruit, tangerine and rum will leave you smelling luxuriously sweet and spicy.

The unique addition of macrobiotic sea minerals, which are native to Australia, gives it a boost of vitamins and nutrients that will nourish your skin like no other body wash. The bladderwrack extract further helps minimize inflammation and premature aging, leaving your skin looking youthful and glowing with every use. Finally, the Wakame extract will give your skin the vitamin B it needs to soothe and protect itself from environmental irritants.

13. Modern Pirate Black Pearl / Classic Bay Rum Body Wash



Modern Pirate Black Pearl / Classic Bay Rum Body Wash

For men who ache for a taste of adventure or are looking to incorporate more excitement into their lives, this body wash will give you the rugged smell and confident mindset you need to take that first step. With aloe vera to hydrate and soothe your skin and sea-buckthorn extract to invigorate it, you’ll feel revitalized and ready to take on new challenges with this themed body wash.

Its sleek and aesthetically pleasing bottle design matches the black liquid inside and will fit perfectly on any man’s shelf. Plus its sweet yet husky fragrance will invoke a shiver of curiosity that will drive you to new heights.

14. Lucky Tiger Head to Tail Shampoo & Body Wash



Lucky Tiger Head to Tail Shampoo & Body Wash

If you’re looking to bring a ferocious yet refined energy to your days, allow Lucky Tiger to entice you. This wash is both convenient with its clever two-in-one blend of shampoo and body wash, as well as fragrant and hydrating with its inclusion of coconut, olive and peppermint oils.

As a brand that has been pushing men towards sophistication and class since 1935, you can trust you’ll get a high-quality and effective product with Lucky Tiger. Simplify your morning routine without sacrificing value with this shampoo and body wash combo.

15. Swagger Perfume Shower Gel

Swagger Perfume Shower Gel



Feel rugged and rich with this premium shower gel that just screams masculinity. With a smoky and earthy fragrance, you’ll always smell wild and fresh with this gel. Its hints of tobacco and liquor will tell everyone you’re a traditional, classy man with a taste for excitement.

Let the world know your confidence, ambition and pride with this fragrant and hydrating shower gel. You’ll be swept away into a sensual and premium experience, and walk out feeling smooth, pristine and ready to make the most of your day.

16. Versace Dylan Blue Pour Homme Shower Gel



Versace Dylan Blue Pour Homme Shower Gel

If you’re looking for something more elegant and refined whilst staying true to your masculinity, let Versace be your salvation. Their Dylan Blue shower gel will invigorate you every morning with its distinctive and fragrant blend, while its sleek and attractive container will impress your guests just as much as its cleanse will.

Perfect for use alongside any good cologne, eau de toilette or fragrance, you can always leave the house feeling confident and urbane with this gel. With its gentle cleansing and effective hydration, you can move smoothly through the day as you set out on your next adventure.

17. American Crew Acumen Invigorating Body Wash



American Crew Acumen Invigorating Body Wash

And last but certainly not least in our list of the 17 best-smelling body washes for men is American Crew’s Acumen body wash. Be completely cleansed with this formula of cranberry extract, vitamins and antioxidants that will absolutely nourish your skin and leave it glowing with freshness and health.

You’ll have no trouble impressing colleagues, attracting partners and boosting your own confidence with this refined and classy body wash. As its name implies, you’ll be utterly invigorated with this product, allowing you to reach new limits and leave your—extra clean and fragrant—mark on the world.

Using body washes effectively

How to use a body wash might seem obvious.Just put it on your body and wash it, right? This is generally true, however, there are a few important notes to consider.

First is the amount. To clean your whole body, you might assume you’ll need to use a lot of product, but a dollop roughly the size of a quarter is all you need. It’s easier and more effective to lather up with a loofah or small towel, but be gentle when scrubbing so as not to damage your skin.

Also, it’s best to use wash products with lukewarm water, rather than hot. Hot water will open up your pores too much, causing your skin to lose more moisture and leaving it dry and uncomfortable. This makes it difficult for you to effectively clean your skin and can cause flakiness and damage over time.

Keeping your skin safe

Skin can be very sensitive, and you may have irritants that you aren’t even aware of! So to keep your skin safe, here are a few tips.

When you’re done in the bath or shower, make sure to be gentle when drying yourself off with a towel. If you’re too rough, you might irritate your skin and dry it out more, which would undo all of the work your wash product has done. It’s also wise to use a good quality moisturizer right after you dry off, as this will help seal the moisture into your skin and extend the effects of your products. Do this right and you’ll feel soft, smooth and clean the whole day.

Another note is that whenever trying a new product, especially if you know you have sensitive skin, always do a test patch first. This just means applying a small amount to part of your body, such as your forearm, and giving it 5-10 minutes to settle in. If your skin feels fine afterwards, then you’re all good to move on with your skincare. But on the off chance that something in the product reacts negatively with your skin, you’ll be aware of it in a much smaller and easier-to-manage dosage.

In this case, you’ll usually feel itchy or sore in the area you applied the product to and might notice red skin or hives as well. If this happens, wash the area immediately and gently apply a safe moisturizer that you’ve used before. It may seem like a waste of time to do this with every new product, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. After all, it’s a lot easier and less painful to deal with a reaction in one small area compared to your whole body at once!

To prevent anything like this from happening, make sure you’re aware of what ingredients you react to and be cautious to shop for clean and reliable products rather than what’s cheapest or most convenient. Our list of the best-smelling body washes includes 17 such products, so you’re bound to find something that is both appealing and safe here.