17 Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Oily Hair (2023)

There’s nothing more annoying than feeling like your hair is oily after you’ve just washed it. We've all been there—you’re not the only person to struggle with oily hair. Caused by excess sebum from the scalp, oily hair neither looks good nor feels good. Modern advancements in haircare mean there are now many shampoos and conditioners specially designed to help with oil control, so your life doesn’t have to be ruled by how often you need to wash your hair. With so many products on the market, choosing the right ones for you can be a daunting task. Luckily, we’ve put in the hard yards for you and come up with our list of the 17 best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair in 2023!

Blu Atlas

Fortify and cleanse your hair with Blu Atlas Shampoo! We’ve put this first on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair for several reasons. This shampoo rids your scalp of gunk, soothes, repairs, and restores your hair to that sparkling fresh feeling. Made with saw palmetto, a plant-based supplement that stimulates and strengthens the hair shaft and follicle to prevent hair loss, as well as vegan biotin, also known as vitamin B7, to promote hair growth and increase keratin to strengthen your hair. Jojoba protein and aloe vera restore and soothe the scalp and strands. Most importantly, coconut-derived surfactants are included in this formula to effectively strip dirt and excess oils from your hair. This shampoo leaves your hair feeling nourished, cleansed, light, and healthy!

To use this foaming shampoo, drop a quarter-sized amount into your palm before applying to wet hair. Gently massage into your roots, forming a lather, then rinse hair until no foam remains. This shampoo formula is gentle and natural, making it safe for everyday use to control oily hair. For even better results, you can pair this shampoo with Blu Atlas Conditioner.

As one of the only skin and haircare brands for men (but also loved by our ladies!), Blu Atlas has recently and rapidly shot to success after its launch in January 2022. It quickly became the front-runner in male skincare and haircare due to its honest ingredients and philosophy. Blue Atlas is a clean brand which only uses premium ingredients—in fact, 98% of ingredients used in their products originate from natural sources like minerals, fruits, and plants. Their formulas are everything you want and more as they are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, and phthalate-free. You don't have to worry about what you're putting on your hair and skin with Blu Atlas!

2. Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo

Kérastase

This shampoo uses a lightweight formula to cleanse and purify your roots, so your hair will feel clean and light rather than flat and weighed down. The formula is made with glycine, an amino acid that has highly moisturizing properties and fixes itself to damaged hair, leaving it nourished and hydrated without a hint of grease. Vitamin B6 works itself into the scalp and follicle and directly reduces the production of oil by slowing the overproduction of sebum.

Engineered to be used daily, apply a small amount to the roots and scalp when hair is wet. Massage in a circular motion until the foamy lather has formed. Rinse your hair thoroughly, and enjoy oil-free hair.

Kérastase is a luxury haircare company that originated in France in 1964. Their mission statement is simple: to provide a care-first approach to haircare, ensuring that women all over the world can use Kérastase products to truly solve their hair problems.

3. WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

WOW

This product will fix your oily hair in no time. The formula contains sweet almond oil, which penetrates the hair strand to improve the strength and shine from within. Nettle leaf extract has an incredibly high amount of antioxidants and soothes the scalp with anti-inflammatory properties. Raw apple cider vinegar gets rid of buildup while also balancing the pH levels of the scalp, so your hair can stay oil-free for longer.

This WOW Skin Science shampoo is suitable for all hair types. For oily hair, saturate your hair with warm water, allowing the follicles to open up. Pour a small amount of this shampoo into your hands and lather before applying to the scalp. Massage the shampoo into your scalp for 3-5 minutes, then leave in your hair for up to 6 minutes to allow the hardworking ingredients to penetrate the hair. Using cold water, thoroughly wash the product from the hair to help seal the follicles against oil and dirt.

WOW products are made from premium ingredients which are nourishing and beneficial to your hair. Their products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and dermatologically tested, so you can have peace of mind when taking care of your hair.

4. Fanola Re-Balance Anti-Grease Shampoo

Fanola Re-Balance

This shampoo is formulated with gentle surfactants to clear dirt and oil whilst proteins leave your hair shiny and light, free from buildup of products and sebum. Citric acid contains very high levels of antioxidants, removes excess oils from the scalp and roots, and helps stimulate hair follicles. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins infuse the shaft with moisture to strengthen the natural structure of your hair. This is a great product to center your battle against greasy hair around.

With already wet hair, apply to the scalp and massage into the roots and follicles of your hair.

Fanola was created in 2005 in Italy by a team of entrepreneurs, scientists, and dermatologists. Their mission is simple yet effective: meet the needs of clients and hairdressers around the world. The result is a range of products that give luxurious results at a low price point, meaning that with Fanola, great hair is achievable for anyone. We love the ethos of this brand as well as the results of its products, so that’s why we’ve included it in our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair!

5. Ethique St. Clements Clarifying Solid Shampoo Bar

Ethique St.

If you’re environmentally conscious or travel a lot, and you need something that will take care of greasy hair without sacrificing your ethics or space in your luggage, then Ethique’s St. Clements Clarifying Solid Shampoo Bar could be your new best friend. This shampoo gently removes pesky oils, buildup of styling products and chlorine to leave your hair cleansed, refreshed, and luscious. Made with lime oil to stimulate and nourish the scalp, orange oil to calm the scalp and eliminate dirt and dandruff, and gentle surfactants to give your hair a deep clean without drying it out. Glycerin is also added to draw moisture to the hair, keeping it hydrated over a long period without adding weight and grease.

Plus, using a shampoo bar is a win-win—you’ll be relying on fewer plastics and get more value for money! Ethique realized that many shampoos are composed of up to 96% water, so in line with their eco-friendly approach to haircare, they set out to make products that simply use the water from your shower.

When hair is wet, take the shampoo bar and run from your roots to the tips of your hair 4-5 times. Then, massage the shampoo into your scalp to form a soapy lather. Rinse the shampoo from the hair thoroughly to reveal your now oil-free locks.

Ethique began in New Zealand where concern for the climate crisis inspired the creation of sustainable, plastic-free haircare. Ethique products are vegan, carbon neutral, paraben-free, palm oil-free, cruelty-free, sustainably produced and biodegradable.

6. Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

Aveda Rosemary

Say “no more!” to oily hair with Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo. Made to invigorate and cleanse your hair gently without overdrying, this formula will have your hair looking gorgeously clean after each use. Made with glycerin, an amino acid that strengthens hair by penetrating the shaft and sealing split ends, and rosemary extract, which purifies the scalp by reducing dandruff and stimulating healthy hair growth at the root. Micelles sweep in to trap oil and impurities, while white vinegar provides a gentle cleanse, so your hair and scalp feel thoroughly refreshed and taken care of.

This shampoo is suitable for normal to fine hair types or for people who want that little extra boost of volume in their hair. Apply a dollop of this shampoo to wet hair and massage in. When a foam has formed, rinse the product out thoroughly. For even better non-oily nourishment, pair with the Aveda Rosemary Mint Weightless Conditioner.

Aveda has a simple philosophy; to harness the power of nature in order to heal hair holistically and put wellness into balance. Aveda products are made from natural ingredients such as plant extracts and botanical essences. Their products are gentle yet effective and cruelty-free, so your conscience can be as clear as your hair when using Aveda.

7. Living proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo

Living proof

Allow your hair to be its best oil-free self with Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo. The ingredients in this shampoo include anionic polymer, a surfactant which removes buildup, oil, dirt, and other environmental residues, as well as the patented hair molecule OFPMA, which repels oils and dirt and seals hair to leave it clean and oil-free for longer.

This shampoo is to be used in place of your normal shampoo when you find that your hair has become very oily or requires a deep clean. Apply this shampoo to wet hair and deeply massage it into the scalp, working the product into a lather. Rinse the product thoroughly.

In 2005, a team of biotech scientists collaborated with hairstylists to form Living proof, the world's first haircare brand based solely on science. Their products aim to give the best possible results for your hair with a simple routine. Living proof products are formulated with premium ingredients, leaving out silicones, phthalate, sulfates, and parabens. Their products are ethically made and are PETA-certified certified as cruelty-free. Not only does Living proof only use premium ingredients, but their products are also color-safe and suitable for chemically-treated hair, so everyone can get in on this hair goodness!

8. Esmi Skin Minerals Oily Hair Shampoo

Esmi Skin

This clean formula includes arnica montana flower extract, which has antibacterial and fungicidal properties, to effectively clean the hair and scalp. It also gets rid of irritants and increases the number of proteins within the strand to strengthen the integrity of the hair. The probiotic blend of ingredients in the formula supports a healthy oil-free scalp which in turn promotes healthy hair growth. Niacinamide helps the hair to grow long and luscious while restoring keratin levels, which is especially good for those with chemically-treated hair.

Apply a small amount to the palm of your hand and massage into wet hair. Keep scrubbing and massaging in circular motions to release dirt and oil from the strands. Once a lather has formed, rinse the hair thoroughly.

Esmi Skin Minerals is driven to make products that care for your skin and hair with impeccable results. Their formulas are nutrient-rich and each product targets a specific hair concern. Esmi Skin Minerals’ products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. Not to mention, this brand also cares massively about their impact on the environment so they only use sustainable practices and recyclable packaging for their products!

9. Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo with Thermal Mud

Christophe Robin

Detox your hair and enjoy oil-free, smooth, and glossy locks with Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo with Thermal Mud. It might sound counterintuitive to put mud into your hair, but this thermal composition actually reduces the oil in your roots by balancing and cleansing the scalp and hair. Baltic Sea red algae is infused into the formula to smooth the cuticle and manage oil production in the hair, allowing you to go longer between washes. And to protect your hair from future pollutants, a deep-sea mineral complex supports the scalp's barrier.

Apply a liberal amount to the roots of wet hair. Massage this shampoo deeply to allow for the best purifying results. After the lather has formed, rinse the hair thoroughly.

Working as an A-list colorist and hairstylist for over 20 years, Christophe Robin launched his line of products in 1999, with the aim to improve the integrity of your hair in appearance, feel, and health. Christophe Robin formulas use natural ingredients which are gentle yet powerful to rejuvenate your hair. That means the products are clean, vegan, natural, silicone-free, paraben-free, and free from SLS.

10. AVEDA Invati Advanced™ Exfoliating Shampoo Light

AVEDA

This lightweight shampoo by Aveda effectively purifies and exfoliates your hair, leaving it airy, soft, and supple. In this formula, ginseng works to decrease hair loss through its ability to enhance cell turnover, clearing dandruff and buildup, which can contribute to oily hair. Organic turmeric reduces breakage and dandruff due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. Wintergreen-derived salicylic acid clears your follicles and makes way for a fresh, invigorated environment for healthy hair to grow.

Due to its lightweight formula, this shampoo works wonders for those with fine hair who also struggle with a lot of oil. Apply a dollop of this shampoo to wet hair and massage it to dislodge dirt and oil from the scalp and strands. Rinse the product thoroughly with water before going in with the conditioner.

You will only find the best formulas when considering Aveda. Their formulas are clean and cruelty-free, using naturally sourced ingredients like essences from flowers and plant extractsAveda’s holistic philosophy of harnessing the power of nature to love and care for your hair is evident in the results you’ll see from using their products. You’ll feel at once with hair that’s renewed and nourished.

11. Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner

Gisou Honey

Improve the strength and shine of your hair with the Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner. This lightweight, cruelty-free conditioner is multifunctional and is guaranteed to target your hair concerns. Composed with its key ingredient Mirsalehi honey, your hair will not only feel smooth, strong, and detangled, but it will also be protected against heat damage, breakage and split ends, and environmental damage. It is rich in antioxidants, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins which all benefit the hair strands and scalp by deeply moisturizing whilst removing unwanted oils and dirt.

After stepping out of the shower after your normal hair wash routine, towel dry your hair before spraying an even amount of this leave-in conditioner from an arm's length away. When you feel like you need an added boost of a conditioner refresh but don't have time to go through a full hair wash, you can apply it directly onto dry hair. Please allow your hair to dry before using hot styling tools!

Inspired by six generations of family history of beekeeping, Gisou was created by Negin Mirsalehi after blending two passions: honey bees and haircare. Honey is the main ingredient in Gisou’s products, following the discovery of how well it's wired to nourish and moisturize hair. In 2013, Gisou was launched to the public, beginning with hair oil and quickly followed by a whole range of products to keep up with demand.

12. Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo

Briogeo

This shampoo controls oil production from the scalp onto the hair through the use of papaya enzymes. Papaya enzymes have the natural ability to absorb oil but also control oil production within the scalp. The formula also uses mango extract, which contains high amounts of both vitamin C and E to revitalize dullness and protect against damage. Cherry extract has antioxidant-rich vitamin C and provides natural sugars to the hair, which coat and hydrate strands to strengthen and improve overall hair health.

With wet hair, apply this shampoo and massage the product at the root, and then drag it to the tips before rinsing.

Briogeo is a family-made brand inspired by the founder's own family haircare traditions. Their methods and products have become increasingly popular and earned a top spot in the haircare industry. All products are formulated to be clean, natural, phthalate-free, dye-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, and paraben-free.

13. Angel Verbena Oil Control Conditioner

Angel

Give your greasy, lifeless hair a lifeline with Angel Organic Verbena Oil Control Conditioner. Their formula features verbena extract, which has huge anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to soothe and cool the scalp and help ensure a healthy environment. Bergamot fruit extract relieves hair dulled as the result of heavy oils by stimulating follicles and reducing frizz and breakage. Rose extract balances oil production by cleansing and then moisturizing the hair with nongreasy healthy oils.

After rinsing out shampoo, apply a small amount of conditioner from the middle of the shaft to the ends and massage through until you come to the roots. You can leave the product in for 3-5 minutes before rinsing to allow for a deeper condition.

Consumers rave about Angel haircare for its quality and price point. Angel has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the professional haircare industry with many hair stylists worldwide using the products in their salons. Angel products use organic, natural ingredients and their formulas have no sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), paraffin oil, or parabens. Their products are also vegan!

14. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner is formulated with wheat proteins to lubricate the hair and protect it from damage, leaving hair strong and shiny. Amino acids in the formula improve the hair's ability to hold moisture instead of oils, giving a lightweight effect. Coconut oil, high in vitamins and key fatty acids, cleanses the strands whilst leaving them soft and silky.

After cleansing your hair with shampoo, apply and massage into wet hair and leave on the hair for up to two minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Kiehl’s is that all-American haircare brand. Founded in 1851 in New York City, Kiehl’s quickly became popular because of the extent of knowledge that went into their creations, resulting in high-quality products that work incredibly well on all hair types.

15. My.Organics The Organic Exfoliating Shampoo with Neem and Lemon

My.Organics

This organic exfoliating shampoo by My.Organics improves the natural exfoliating process and improves scalp hydration. The formula consists of neem oil, which stimulates hair growth; lemon essential oil, which balances oils in the hair and prevents buildup by removing dead skin; and active pentavitin, which promotes desired scalp conditions by decreasing sebum production whilst moisturizing strands.

Apply this shampoo uniformly to wet hair and massage on the scalp. Leave for a few minutes to allow for the formula to do its job. Rinse thoroughly with water and repeat if needed.

This eco-friendly, cruelty-free brand has made waves in the haircare industry due to its sustainable approach and passion for nature. People are loving this product which achieves immaculate results for your hair whilst not sacrificing on ethics.

16. Briogeo Scalp Revival™ MegaStrength+ Detox Shampoo Charcoal + AHA/BHA shampoo

Briogeo

Revive your scalp with Briogeo Scalp Revival™ MegaStrength+ Detox Shampoo Charcoal + AHA/BHA shampoo. This detox shampoo is formulated with 3% salicylic acid which has beta hydroxy acids that allow for chemical exfoliation of the scalp, ridding your hair of buildup, dirt and oil. Hydrating lactic acid features alpha hydroxy acid which also exfoliates and gets rid of unwanted residue and oils from the hair. Detoxifying binchotan charcoal absorbs oils from the scalp to improve overall hair health, and with the use of tea tree oil, your scalp is left soothed and refreshed..

Apply this shampoo to a wet scalp and massage in, building a lather in the hair. Once massaged, rinse the product out of the hair. This formula is gentle enough to be used daily.

It’s no coincidence our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair features two products from Briogeo. Their products never disappoint!

17. Sukin Deep Cleanse Shampoo

Sukin Deep

Last but not least on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair is this deep-cleansing shampoo from Sukin. Australian river mint removes buildup and oils whilst nourishing your hair, and apple cider vinegar rejuvenates the scalp by smoothing and sealing the hair cuticle. Infused with algae, this shampoo lengthens the time between washes by balancing oil production in the scalp and hair.

Recommended to be paired with Sukin Deep Cleanse Conditioner, apply this shampoo to wet hair until a lather forms before rinsing thoroughly.

Take care of your hair and skin using Earth’s most gentle resources with Sukin products. Sukin’s products are vegan and cruelty-free, made with clean, honest ingredients. And with an eye on the environment, Sukin packages all their products using recyclable materials, so you can feel good about buying from them.