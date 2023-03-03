17 Best Moisturizing Conditioners In 2023

Moisturization for your hair and scalp is a multi-step process. Sometimes, too much dryness requires a more thorough hair care routine. When you have naturally dry hair, or if you’re recovering from harsh hair treatments, the right moisturizing conditioner can make all the difference.

The best moisturizing conditioners do what their name suggests, add moisture where it may be lacking. But they also are designed to be gentle and not come with the many downsides that the hair care industry can produce. Lastly, the best moisturizing conditioners for you are designed for or able to handle any extra considerations your hair care requires.

There are many reasons why paying attention to the moisturization of your hair and scalp is important.

Why are conditioners important?

If you’re reading this, you most likely use a conditioner already. But one survey found that 84% of women use a conditioner, while only 58% of men do. If you do not use a conditioner already, there are a few good reasons to start now.

Shampoo usage is almost ubiquitous because it’s the only way to thoroughly clean your hair. However, most shampoos dry your hair and scalp to some extent. Most will strip the essential oils from your head, often not replacing them. This is where a good moisturizing conditioner comes in handy. In many cases, a conditioner is simply the next step to a complete hair care routine to ensure healthier results that look and smell great.

If your hair is dry, tangles easily, or is very rough, conditioners can be part of the solution. They serve to moisturize, detangle, smooth out, and even protect your hair. So, while shampoos alone can clean your hair, conditioners provide unique benefits for improving the overall health of your hair.

The only question now is which conditioner to use.

If you have any problems with dryness, fizziness, or tangling, moisturization is an area to focus on. Conditioners all add some level of moisturization. But some may be better for you based on your hair type, color, and other properties.

Regardless of your hair type, moisturizing is important. So, let’s go over the best moisturizing conditioners in 2023.

Blu Atlas Conditioner

Blu Atlas Conditioner is a natural conditioner rich in the most high-quality ingredients. Its ingredients are 98% naturally derived, including plants, fruits, and minerals. Its excellent formulation helps explain the excellent results that customers attest to. This product also smells great despite the lack of artificial fragrances. The ingredients produce a natural fragrance on their own.

Blu Atlas has created a formulation that includes some tested, natural moisturizers, but it’s the unique mix that broadly produces healthy outcomes. It’s our number one choice for that reason, plus its broad usability. Blu Atlas Conditioner can be used on all hair types and is a great option whether your hair is naturally dry, greasy, or something in between.

The first natural active ingredient is argan oil. The argan tree has helped heads around the world be more naturally moisturized. The virgin oil from Morocco is rich in Vitamin E antioxidants and key fatty acids. This also adds some of the restorative properties mentioned in customer feedback, such as hair appearing “renewed”.

White tea extract is another interesting addition as a main active ingredient. It’s a natural humectant, meaning it traps moisture from the air and retains it after application. This is an important benefit for those with dry hair or cracking/brittle scalps. Alongside the other main active ingredients and other moisturizers and humectants, this addition leaves little surprise as to why customers report short-term and long-term improvements.

Blu Atlas Conditioner is rich in the premium natural ingredients that natural moisturizing conditioners treat as the gold standards. But it’s the unique mix and broader considerations for natural moisturizing that make it so great. Barley protein and avocado oil add to the moisturization and health of the hair.

The other important aspect of a good moisturizing conditioner is what it DOESN’T include in the mix. Most people put dozens of chemicals in their hair and on their faces every day. Some are fine, but many are harmful. Overall, minimizing the number you apply is the healthier option. Blu Atlas Conditioner, like Blu Atlas’s other hair and skin care products, is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. It’s a vegan product that is cruelty-free and manufactured responsibly in the US.

For checking off all the important boxes and going all-in with natural, healthy ingredients, Blu Atlas Conditioner is our #1 choice.

2. Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Hydrating Conditioner

Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Hydrating Conditioner

This coconut milk version of Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Hydrating Conditioner is our second choice for its pure moisturizing power. It’s also a pleasant-smelling, mostly natural, and rich conditioner. Plus, it’s another unique option that leads to people raving over moisturized, rich, youthful-looking hair.

The formula for our second entry includes many natural moisturizing agents. The first, namesake ingredient is coconut milk, or coconut extract. This is a premium ingredient that provides long-term moisturization and fatty acids with a thorough application.

Alongside coconut milk, aloe barbadensis juice, ecklonia radiata extract, and corn silk extract help promote moisturization. All of this, plus stearyl alcohol, cetyl alcohol, and behentrimonium chloride, provide an especially thick, creamy texture. Whether you enjoy that is a matter of preference, but the moisturizing power is undisputed.

Customers report an end to dryness and a great, natural smell. Some of those with greasy or oily hair report that it may not be the best option, but those with long-term dryness and/or curliness overwhelmingly report excellent results.

3. Hair Food Argan Oil Conditioner

Hair Food Argan Oil Conditioner

This right here is food for your hair. Marketing cleverness aside, the Hair Food Argan Oil Conditioner formulation is all part of a healthy diet for your hair.

The moisturizing properties of Hair Food Argan Oil Conditioner come from a mix of avocado fruit extract, kernel oil, and others. It’s a less well-known conditioner, but most of those who use it swear by it. It’s a reportedly light conditioner that spreads easily and conditions thoroughly.

Among the results it’s praised for, Hair Food Argan Oil Conditioner leaves little to no residue. It’s a good option for finer, more unruly hair.

For those with sensitive hair, this may be a good option, but not the best. The presence of some fragrances and preservatives may irritate those with sensitive skin, too. This won’t be a problem for most people, as this is a highly moisturizing conditioner meant to have an extended shelf life. But those with sensitive hair and skin have other concerns, as well.

Overall, the formulation is moisturizing and nourishing and produces great results for customers.

4. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Perhaps the most famous moisturizing conditioner on this list, Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is often sold out for its reputation for results. It’s sold out on Amazon and with other merchants at the time of writing.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is another conditioner designed to be usable on all hair types. It seems to live up to that claim according to tens of thousands of happy customers. It’s not strictly marketed as a “natural” conditioner, as it has a mix of natural and manufactured ingredients. In many of the ways that matter most, it meets that label, however. It’s a vegan, nut-free, cruelty-free option. There are no sulfates, parabens, phosphates, or phthalates. It’s also pH-balanced, so some types of sensitive scalps may react better to it.

A “huge difference” is among the most common praises Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner receives. The only common complaint seems to be the price, whereas others claim you get what you pay for. Those with dry and damaged hair react well to the mix of moisturizing ingredients. The natural ingredients that may contribute to moisturization include Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, and Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil.

5. Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner

Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner

If you have thick, coarse hair, Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner may be the #1 option for you. It’s meant for thicker hair, overall, and is also useful for thick but damaged hair. Dry, damaged hair makes you a prime candidate, too. However, the conditioner is still usable by those with many other hair makeups.

Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner is meant to detangle dry hair just as much as it is to moisturize it. Customers overwhelmingly report excellent results in these departments.

The formulation for Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner is based on sea kelp, jojoba oil, and shea butter. Rosehip oil, arginine, and keratin round up the main natural ingredients.

Overall, the intended results are the main explanation for Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner’s appeal. Recovery from dryness and damage is explained by the high-quality formulation and confirmed by happy customers. If the hair type and types of damage we’ve gone over describe you, you may want to give this one a try.

6. Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner

Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner

This is another budget-friendly option that includes all the fundamentals for well-conditioned hair. It’s moisturizing and easy to apply on dry hair.

Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner uses stearyl and cetyl alcohols for a creamy texture that is easy to apply to any hair. Avocado oil and jojoba oil are among the best natural moisturizers.

While the smell isn’t entirely natural, it is a nice citrus scent that some customers praise. It’s a balanced formula that isn’t all-natural but isn’t all-synthetic and harsh, either. The result is a great moisturizer for most people with regular, dried-out hair.

7. Redken Blondage High Bright Conditioner

Redken Blondage High Bright Conditioner

Meant for blondes or those with brighter hair overall, Redken Blondage High Bright Conditioner is a brightening and moisturizing conditioner.

The formulation contains regular moisturizers like glycerin and ascorbyl glucoside. The latter provides a dose of Vitamin C as well, offering protective properties.

Most customer reviews claim that the brightening properties aren’t overly strong and make it appropriate for some medium colors of hair. It’s a smoothing and moisturizing conditioner that reportedly improves the overall look of bright locks. The effects include the neutralizing of yellows in the hair, removing brassiness, and making hair straight.

While it’s not the strongest moisturizer and isn’t the best for sensitive scalps, Redken Blondage High Bright Conditioner is the winner for our blonde readers.

8. Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner

Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner

Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner is a budget-friendly option available in drug stores everywhere. Its popularity is in large part due to the creamy, moisturizing application that simply does its job.

This moisturizing conditioner is meant specifically for moisturizing and renewing dry or damaged hair. It’s a strong panthenol-based formula. Panthenol is a type of Vitamin B5 that is particularly good at nourishing and moisturizing. Alongside stearyl alcohol and bis-aminopropyl dimethicone, the conditioner is easy to comb through the hair. It provides a thick texture that helps reduce dryness and tangling.

A big reason Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner seems so popular is indeed how easy it is to use. Its formulation seems to have been tailored for a simple experience. Those ingredients that contribute to this, such as benzyl alcohol and methylchloroisothiazolinone, may lead to dryness or irritation for some people, however. But if you don’t have sensitive skin or allergies, this likely won’t affect you.

Customers overwhelmingly report great results including more moist and nourished hair and less dryness on the scalp.

9. OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner

OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner

OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner is a heavily moisturizing conditioner. Its natural moisturizing ingredients and fatty alcohols add up to a thorough and deep application every time.

The OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner formula is rich in moisturizing elements. Glycerin, coconut milk, coconut oil, egg powder (egg white protein), and panthenol add up to a very powerful moisturizer. These, plus fruit extracts and others, also add to a generally healthy conditioning regimen. Cetearyl alcohol and cetyl alcohol add even more moisture. The formulation also offers some gentle detangling properties.

This top seller receives much praise for its moisturizing and detangling effects. Some claim it adds much-needed moisture to their hair while making it easier to comb without hurting their hair. Others still say that despite their sensitive scalp, OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Conditioner gave them everything they needed without added irritation. The brand states that this conditioner is meant for all hair types, and customer feedback backs up that claim.

10. Biolage HydraSource Daily Replenishing Conditioner

Biolage HydraSource Daily Replenishing Conditioner

Some of us want a more natural and environmentally friendly hair care regimen. Biolage HydraSource Daily Replenishing Conditioner offers exactly that. But it’s also one of the best moisturizing conditioners you can find.

Biolage HydraSource Daily Replenishing Conditioner is full of naturally-derived ingredients that add moisture. Glycerin, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, and Passiflora edulis fruit juice help add more moisture to the hair. They also contribute to the silky smooth results that some customers report.

As a nature-friendly conditioner, Biolage takes several steps that most on this list do not. It’s a cruelty-free brand, meaning no animal-derived ingredients or animal testing. It’s a vegan formula and the packaging is made of 100% recycled material.

While it’s specifically meant for dry hair, most hair can handle Biolage HydraSource Daily Replenishing Conditioner. However, those with dry hair report the most enthusiastic about the results. It’s a leave-in conditioner, so it can help relieve some types of discomfort caused by dry hair.

11. Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner with Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner with Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner with Jamaican Black Castor Oil is a deep conditioner. It is a good option for dried hair, including heat-styled hair.

As a natural shampoo, Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner with Jamaican Black Castor Oil is full of natural moisturizers. It includes shea butter, the namesake ingredient, which is one of the best natural conditioners. It deeply moisturizes locks and, as an active ingredient, is appropriate for even the driest hair.

Beyond shea butter, peppermint, apple cider vinegar, panthenol, castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, hydrolyzed keratin, glycerin, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, macadamia seed oil, buriti fruit oil, and more are present. Needless to say, this adds up to a powerful moisturizer, with some regular fatty alcohols helping further.

Customers overwhelmingly report the alleviation or complete end of dryness-related irritation. Some even report it is great for their beards, but we cannot recommend using a product for something apart from its intended purpose. However, this adds to the evidence that most dryness is handled thoroughly. It’s also reported by many customers to leave a silky, non-greasy result.

12. Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat

Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat

Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat is made from 98% naturally-derived ingredients.

The natural moisturizers used in the unique formulation include soybean oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and some natural emollients. The result is normally an improvement in overall texture and the alleviation of dryness. Papaya fruit extract is an interesting addition that may contribute to nourishment and soothing irritation.

Most customer feedback for Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat is positive. It is reportedly excellent at fighting dryness and has a scent that is among the most popular on this list. It can also be used as a leave-in conditioner.

As a natural moisturizing conditioner, there are some benefits to using it that may be appealing. There are no parabens, silicones, or artificial colors. It’s a vegan formula that is also 94% biodegradable.

13. Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redken All Soft Conditioner is a moisturizing conditioner for dry or brittle hair. It is designed to hydrate dry or coarse hair and leave it soft and silky. Its high 5% moisture complex is intensely moisturizing.

The formulation of Redken All Soft Conditioner is based on a high concentration of argan oil. The Moisture Complex formula is their patented answer to dryness in all hair types. Other moisturizers are present.

This mix is also appropriate for many people with scalp and hair sensitivities. It’s pH-balanced and designed to avoid any possible drying.

The majority of users report heavy moisturization, but with a lightweight application. It isn’t very sticky in its application but leaves hair soft and with a more youthful appearance. If softness is the appearance you want and dryness is a big problem on your head, this Redken alternative is worth a try.

14. L'Oreal Professionnel Inforcer Deep Conditioner

LOreal Professionnel Inforcer Deep Conditioner

L'Oreal Professionnel Inforcer Deep Conditioner does what the name suggests. It conditions your hair for greater resilience and protection from damage. While it isn’t labeled strictly as a moisturizing conditioner, it helps moisturize and customer feedback suggests it is good for this use as well.

This L’Oreal product is formulated for smoothing hair and applying biotin to repair any damage. Vitamin B6 is also applied. In addition, moisturizing properties are provided with the help of glycerin and especially panthenol, among others. Some customers report that it produces a great scent when compared with alternatives, as well.

For those with weak or dried-out hair, especially from previous hair treatments, this is a worthwhile option.

15. MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner

MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner

Marketed as a one-step cleanser and conditioner, MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner offers a unique proposition. It is meant for people with curly or coiled hair, helping moisturize while maintaining the curl shape.

MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner is full of moisturizing ingredients. The most natural and powerful among them are coconut oil, olive and marula oils, and shea butter. These provide excellent moisturization, while the broader formulation enables the maintenance of coils and curls. It’s a great option that is worth a try if you have coils or curls but suffer from dryness.

In addition, many customers confirm that MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner is good for detangling. It has a relatively lightweight hold that maintains the natural hair shape while fighting frizziness. It’s creamy but non-lathering, a factor that many customers appreciate.

These properties, when put together, are gentle on the scalp. Those with sensitive scalps may also find MIZANI True Textures Cream Cleansing Conditioner worth a try.

16. Pattern Intensive Conditioner

Pattern Intensive Conditioner

Pattern Intensive Conditioner is a hydrating and nourishing conditioner. It is meant for textured hair, including curly, coily, and wavy hair types. For those hair types, it is designed to provide intense moisturization and improve the health and appearance of the hair.

The formulation is full of natural moisturizers like avocado oil, safflower seed oil, and shea butter. These and other ingredients provide heavy moisturization that leads to a soft result. Hydration and natural nourishment are among the many positive results customers report.

With a lightweight hold, Pattern Intensive Conditioner also helps detangle, shine, and avoid frizz while maintaining the hair’s shape.

As a natural conditioner, Pattern is free of harsh preservatives. While it’s meant for textured hair, it is suitable for most other hair types. It’s a gentle choice that should be fine for most kinds of sensitivities as well.

17. Nexxus Keraphix ProteinFusion Conditioner

Nexxus Keraphix ProteinFusion Conditioner

Nexxus Keraphix ProteinFusion Conditioner is another conditioner formulated for damaged hair. For a repairing/healing conditioner, its formulation and customer feedback suggest great moisturizing properties as well.

The basis of Nexxus Keraphix ProteinFusion Conditioner is the patented PROTEINFUSION formula. Keratin protein and black rice are the primary ingredients and have reparative properties. The mix provides the proteins and nutrients carrying these intended effects. The result is softness and hydration for all kinds of damaged hair.

Moisturizing ingredients are present in the mix as well. Glycerin is the main moisturizer, and conditioning agents contribute to its moisturizing properties.

In terms of customer feedback, even those with coarse and dry hair plus an oily scalp state that they saw many improvements. Visible improvements make it one of the more popular conditioners on this list. For damaged and dry hair, Nexxus Keraphix ProteinFusion Conditioner is a good option.

Final thoughts

Moisturizing conditioners offer support where shampoos are not able to. For many hair types, special considerations are required. We’ve tried to cover these special cases as much as possible. Brighter hair colors or textured hair types also come with special considerations for moisturizing and creating a fresh look.

Overall, Blu Atlas Conditioner is the best moisturizing conditioner in 2023. We say this because it is very broadly applicable and can handle the needs of almost any dry head. It’s all-natural and is from an ethical brand that prizes itself on natural ingredients and responsible manufacturing.

In the end, there are hundreds of moisturizing conditioners, and some will work better than others. Depending on the unique properties or challenges your hair and scalp face, some options we’ve gone over will work better than others.