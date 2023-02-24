17 Best Citrus Colognes For Men

Smell is one of our strongest senses, and one of the most evocative. Just a slight hint can transport you to another place or time, unfurling moments and memories. That means the cologne you choose can exude energy, mystery, confidence, charm—and so much more!

When you need a bit of a boost, there’s nothing like a fresh scent to get you going for the day ahead, so how can you get that sweet, zesty fix?

Look no further than these best citrus colognes for men. Whether you’re into lemon, orange, lime, or grapefruit, just a spritz of one of these scents will get you feeling at the top of your game. Just get ready for everybody asking you what delicious fragrance you’re wearing—it’s bound to happen!

Skip down to the FAQs if you need a refresher on what “notes” are or how to choose the right scent for you. Otherwise, let’s dive right in!

Blu Atlas

It’s impossible not to stop, stare, and sniff with delight when you come across Atlantis. Packaged in a sleek back box and bottle, it’s striking in its simplicity. This eau de parfum was created with the scents and sights of Bali’s coastal jungle in mind, so it’s no surprise that each drop evokes a sense of adventure and wanderlust.

As you apply it to your skin, you’ll notice the initial aromas of top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant, which work in combination to awaken the senses. Its middle notes, which are sometimes referred to as the body or heart of a scent, offer up a quartet of delightful purple and tangerine tones: lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot.

The base notes anchoring this stunning fragrance are orris, oak moss, violent, ambrette seed, and musk. This masculine combination of strong base notes will help the scent last all day.

Notably, this cologne is also vegan and cruelty-free, made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. That means it is composed of premium ingredients and none of the baddies—you can’t get any better than that.

2. Creed Neroli Sauvage

Creed Neroli

Want to feel instantly revitalized with just one spray? Then you simply must check out Creed’s Neroli Sauvage fragrance, acclaimed for its crisp and clear scent.

Its elegant bottle sets the scene for the cologne’s bright top notes of bergamot, bitter orange, grapefruit, lemon, neroli, and verbena to come through. These were formulated in celebration of the famous summer soirees held by the Duchess of Nerola in the 17th century—that’s a pretty cool origin story for a cologne!

Once the top notes make way for heart notes of orange blossom, you won’t be able to get enough of this smell until the base notes of ambergris emerge to further captivate you.

So, go on, why not transport yourself to enchanting Italian gardens of days gone with Neroli Sauvage?

3. Acqua di Parma Colonia

Acqua di

Stay in Italy a while longer with Acqua di Parma’s Colonia. Created in 1916, this fragrance has stood the test of time to become a true classic.

Its blend of citrus is an experience from start to finish—introduced, of course, by its beautiful orange packaging. Before you even smell a drop, the sleek orange cylinder and art deco-influenced bottle catch the eye.

Once you unleash the scent, you’ll be energized by its top notes of lemon, sweet orange, and Calabrian bergamot, before the mid notes of lavender, Bulgarian rose, verbena, and rosemary reveal themselves.

The base notes tying this cologne together are vetiver, sandalwood, and patchouli, which provide that little hint of spice. What’s not to love?

4. Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette

Calvin Klein

If you recognize this bottle, there’s no wonder why: CK One has been a staple on fragrance shelves for decades. It’s an enduring, popular eau de toilette that provides an upbeat, fresh aroma for everyday wear, so if you’re looking for a day-to-day summer scent that can take you from the beach to the bar, this one can do no wrong.

Its bright top notes of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, and papaya will instantly make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, while its mid notes of jasmine, violet, rose, and nutmeg add some complexity to the composition. Then there are the classic base notes of musk and amber that tie this bouquet together.

5. Dior Eau Sauvage Parfum

Dior Eau

Eau Sauvage Parfum is a fragrance born from the luxury powerhouse Dior. First, take a look at that striking bottle and its beautiful lime-colored scent inside … it’s hard not to be intrigued. Mixing the classic and the modern, both its presentation and its scent embody pure sophistication.

When your nose is first treated to this amazing scent, its top notes burst into life with fresh citron, bergamot, and lavender, followed by a middle note of Haitian vetiver. This is anchored by a base note of elemi, a pale yellow fragrant resin tapped from a tree.

Try it out to see if this fresh, unique scent is the one for you.

6. Givenchy Trouble-Fête Eau de Parfum

Givenchy

With a name like Trouble-Fête, you know you’re in for something fun and a little different. This eau de parfum’s streamlined packaging belies the fact that this French fragrance is more of a rebel than a classic. That means if you’re looking for a more daring citrus scent, this is well worth a try.

Fresh top notes of crunchy green fig leaves introduce this scent, followed by sweet Sambac Jasmine. The addition of roasted sesame and incense essence adds an unexpected and enchanting element to this formula—hence its rebellious classification.

This cologne definitely shakes up the citrus fragrance world—in the best of ways!

7. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford

Are you in need of a holiday on the Italian Riviera? Aren’t we all!? If you can’t make it happen, we’ve got the next best thing … a spritz of Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino, one of the best citrus colognes for men.

With its beautiful bottle evoking the sparkling waters of Portofino, you won’t be able to resist the temptation to dive right in.

This eau de parfum’s scent is particularly intoxicating. Bursting with notes of orange flower, lavender, and winter yellow mandarin, then layered with Sicilian lemon, Italian bergamot, and Tunisian neroli, it is truly a feast for the senses with an international flavor.

8. Louis Vuitton Meteore

Louis Vuitton

Seeking a cologne that shoots for the stars? Do you need a bit of pep in your step? Then Meteore, this fresh and spicy fragrance, might be just the one for you. Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud put this stunning blend together—and they certainly created a hit.

You can see that this cologne has been inspired by the elements of the sky and the Earth with its simple yet stylish bottle. Once opened, its scent bursts forth with notes of mandarin, bergamot, and neroli combined with a trio of peppers: black pepper, Sichuan pepper, and pink pepper from Reunion. Doesn’t that sound delicious?

Vetiver from the island of Java in Indonesia adds depth to this creative fusion of scents as a base note. It’s an adventure to let this one unfold!

9. Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Versace Pour

Are you eager to embody the modern man with a crisp, luxurious scent? Then look no further than Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, presented so elegantly inside its tidy navy blue box.

The Mediterranean-style top notes of this cologne captivate the senses with diamante citrus, bitter orange leaves, and neroli flowers.

The mix becomes irresistible when paired with the unique heart notes of clary sage and blue hyacinth.

Finally, you’ll look forward to when the base notes of amber and musk reveal themselves, providing the ultimate irresistible foundation for this cologne. It’s one memorable, fresh aroma that’s bound to make a great impression on anyone who crosses your path.

10. Le Labo, Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo

New York is famous for its innovation, so it’s no surprise that the creative hub of Le Labo was born there in 2006. The founders, two friends, wanted to do something different and make their own mark in the world of perfumery. They surely succeeded when they created the unique fragrance, Bergamote 22, which has earned them a spot on this list of best citrus colognes for men.

With notes of petitgrain, grapefruit, amber, musk, and vetiver, Bergamote 22 has become a modern classic. As an eau de parfum, it features a strong concentration of perfume oils, so is a great option if you’re looking for something that will last on your skin all day long.

11. Maison Margiela, Replica Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette

Maison Margiela

Have you ever had a nap under a lemon tree in Palermo? Well, dreams are free … but purchasing this fragrance can take you right there for a fraction of the cost!

Maison Margelia’s special “Replica” collection aims to conjure cherished moments for each customer. Its chic glass bottle details exactly where you’re going to be transported when you put some on—and as you can see from its stunning box and bottle, Under the Lemon Trees will make you feel like you’re relaxing beneath a shady lemon tree in a gentle summer’s breeze.

Sparkling lemons, calamansi lime, coriander, and cedar wood mix together to bring this vision to life. So sit back, relax, and enjoy that olfactory vacation!

12. Clinique Happy for Men Eau de Parfum

. Clinique Happy for Men

A fragrance called Happy? That’s sure to put some pep in your step!

As you first apply this eau de parfum, you’ll be struck by its energizing top notes of mandarin, lime, lemon, and green. These then make way to reveal heart notes of freesia, jasmine, lily of the valley, and rose. Finally, cypress, cedar, musk, and Guaiac wood notes tie it all together to create the happiest fragrance in the land.

Launched in 1999 and still going strong, this is a great option for a summer’s day or if you need a quick boost on the go.

13. Issey Miyake, L’eau D’issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Issey Miyake

This fresh scent is pure sophistication in a bottle. Japanese creator Issey Miyake composed this fragrance’s top notes using lemon, tangerine, and sparkling yuzu, which give this scent a bright, tangy flavor before making way for its refreshing water lily mid note. Base notes of sandalwood, vetiver, and amber combine to make way for a deep, masculine foundation to this captivating eau de toilette.

This fragrance’s delicately crafted balance of fresh citrus with woods and spices, mixed with aquatic inspiration, makes it a bold yet timeless choice.

14. Jo Malone Grapefruit Cologne

. Jo Malone

There’s nothing like digging into a juicy grapefruit on a hot summer’s day, and Jo Malone has harnessed this feeling to create the Grapefruit cologne. This is bound to give you that same invigorating buzz we all crave during early morning starts.

This uplifting scent mixes grapefruit with rosemary, peppermint, and pimento.

Take note that Jo Malone has several citrus flavors in its repertoire—so check them out if you’re a fan. Their simple yet stylish bottles look fantastic lined up in a row.

15. Dunhill Amalfi Citrus

Dunhill Amalfi

The sensual delights of the stunning Amalfi Coast take center stage for this fragrance. Imagine you’re sitting at a cliffside cafe, listening to the waves lapping up against the rocks, hearing the birds flying above, and breathing in the scent of the ocean mixed with incredible food around you.

That about sums this fragrance up as top notes of Italian citrus opens the blend, with mid notes of spicy cardamom and musk adding some nostalgic charm to the formula. Base notes of vetiver ground this unmissable, dreamy holiday cologne.

Due to its shape and size, it’s also a perfect bottle to take with you on the go.

16. Bvlgari Man Wood Neroli Eau de Parfum

Bvlgari Man

This eau de parfum from Bvlgari is one of the best citrus colognes for men, with irresistible notes of bitter orange tree at the core of its scent.

Its top notes are neroli and bergamot, before heart notes of cypress, orange blossom, and white cedarwood unfold. Anchoring all of these amazing scents are base notes of musk, Ambroxan, and amber.

This fragrance has been crafted by its composers as a metaphor for man and nature, which you can see reflected in its verdant design.

This eau de parfum is also known to be particularly long-lasting, so if you want a cologne that will keep you smelling amazing for longer, this is a great option.

17. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette

Prada Luna

Last but not least, you’ll feel as fresh as ocean spray as soon as you spritz this eau de toilette with all its captivating top notes of bergamot, pink pepper, and artemisia. Heart notes of iris, lavender, and saffron follow, tied together by Haitian vetiver, musks, and patchouli at the base.

Somehow light and creamy, crisp and complex all at once, this contrasting fragrance ticks all the boxes for a citrus.

Have you been reading through this list and wondering what it all means? Not sure what some of these cologne terms are all about? Don’t worry, it can be a lot to take in, but you’ll find it easy peasy lemon squeezy in no time!

Check out some of our best top tricks and helpful tips for you in our frequently asked questions section below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the “notes” in a cologne?

This is one of the most common questions. Notes describe the layers of a fragrance—and when and how they become apparent to the wearer. Usually, they’re separated into top notes (also known as head notes), mid or middle notes (also known as heart notes), and base notes.

The chemistry of these three categories of notes interacts with each other in a pyramid-like structure, complementing and revealing different parts of each other over time.

The top notes provide you with that powerful first impression—the smells you usually pick up on when you first apply a cologne onto your skin. These top notes evaporate the most quickly and as they do, the cologne’s mid notes will emerge, adding something new to both the top and base notes.

Finally, the base notes of the cologne will appear, acting as a foundation and adding depth and complexity to the fragrance. These notes evaporate slowly, so this scent is what will stay with you the longest—sometimes more than 24 hours if they’re particularly strong and musky!

How do I know which cologne to choose?

Do you want to find your “signature scent?” Everybody has different preferences, so you’re going to have to try some to get to know what you like best.

Taking into account the information about top, mid, and base notes above, make sure you test a cologne by wearing it for a few hours before making your purchase. As the various notes develop over time, it may change how you feel about the scent.

Also, try to make sure you always test a cologne directly onto your skin. While the cardboard samples at stores can be helpful, they don’t accurately represent how the fragrance will play out on your own unique body. Testing colognes directly on your skin over a period of hours is the best way to gauge how much you truly love a scent.

What’s the difference between a cologne, an eau de toilette, and an eau de parfum?

These terms can sometimes be used interchangeably in conversation, but there are indeed some differences between them. This comes down to the level of oil concentrations present in the product. A higher concentration of perfume oils generally means the scent will last longer on your skin.

Aftershave products contain the weakest concentration of oils out of the group, with scents that will evaporate quickly. Colognes provide a slightly more intense level of scent, with a concentration of around 3-4% perfume oil.

Eau de toilette contains around 5-10% perfume oil, making it a stronger choice, followed by eau de parfum at around 10-15%. Finally, parfum takes the crown for having the highest concentration of perfume oil at around 15-25%. You can use these concentrations as a guide depending on how long you would like your scent to last and how strong you would like it to be.

Take note that you might see abbreviations such as “EDT” and “EDP” used to differentiate between eau de parfums and eau de toilettes.

Where should I spray my cologne, and how much should I use?

You don’t need to spray yourself in a mist of fragrance to smell great; in fact, we’d advise against that! However, finding the right balance of fragrance for you can take some experimentation.

First of all, ensure you don’t have any skin sensitivities that a fragrance might trigger. Then, start small—you can always add more fragrance if you would like a more powerful scent—but the aim should never be to smell overpowering.

Try spritzing or dabbing your favorite scent on areas with high body heat, such as the nape of your neck, wrists, or inner elbows. This is a great way to enjoy the notes as they develop throughout the day. The heat helps to release the fragrance over time, so you really get the maximum effect of the scent if you do this. Wearing a little bit of fragrance in your hair can also be a great way of enhancing the effect of your cologne of choice. Otherwise, there are no rules. Just be careful about getting perfume on light or delicate fabrics in case of stains.

Psst—don’t forget that you do not need to rub the scent into your skin! Many TV shows and films show people rubbing their wrists together, so it is an easy mistake to make, but it can damage the delicate mix of notes present in your fragrance.

If you are using a spray bottle to apply your scent, a small spritz in the desired areas is all that is needed. If your bottle doesn’t have a spray mechanism, gently tip a few drops onto your finger and dab it onto your skin without rubbing. Voila!

How do I make a scent last longer on my skin?

Your own unique body chemistry will play an important role in how long scents stay on your skin—everybody is different!

Beyond that, making a scent last longer on your skin is often all about preparation.

In addition to wearing your cologne on higher body heat areas, well-moisturized skin can also help your scent stand the test of time. If you apply your cologne to clean, moisturized skin after a shower, you should notice your scent’s longevity improve.

Some fragrances even have matching lotions or creams that can be used to layer the scent and nourish your skin at the same time, adding to its staying power. It’s a win-win!

If longevity is one of your goals, you can also choose a stronger formulation of scent, such as an eau de parfum or parfum, for a longer-lasting fix. Scents with strong base notes of musk also stick around longer because they are heavier and evaporate more slowly, so you can also choose a cologne that includes those in its notes.

If all else fails, have your bottle with you, ready to reapply when needed.

How should I store my cologne?

Light and heat can degrade a perfume, so try to keep your cologne in a cool, dry, and dark place, such as a bedroom cabinet or wardrobe. Though it might be tempting to have all your beautiful bottles out on display, keeping them away from the elements will no doubt help to extend their lifespan.

If you notice your cologne darkening, thickening, or souring over time, it might be time to replace it. Nobody wants this to happen—so keep your scents safely stored away, and try to use them up. After all, they’re made to be worn!

What do some of these common words used in fragrance mean?

Sometimes, the notes or ingredients in colognes might not mean much to us until we dig a little further, but often, they are just fancy words for things we already know. For example, are you wondering what bergamot, neroli, and vetiver are? Both bergamot and Neroli are types of orange scents, while vetiver comes from a type of grass.

You might also come across the word “olfactory” on your journey to buy a cologne. This term is often used in the fragrance world and simply means connected to the sense of smell. Its origin comes from the medical term olfactory system, which encompasses all the physical structures our bodies use to smell with. Basically, just a fancy word for smell!

Now you’ve read about 17 of our picks for the best citrus colognes for men! Are there any, in particular, you are really looking forward to trying? There’s truly something for everyone in this zesty list of fresh fragrances, so you’re bound to find one perfect for you. So, enjoy finding your new favorite scent!