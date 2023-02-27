17 Best Body Washes For Women In 2023

Body wash is a type of body “cleaner” that removes dirt, oil, sweat, and bacteria from the surface of your skin, while also feeding, hydrating, and smoothing (if you have chosen the correct body wash for your skin!). It's an underrated skincare item in your daily routine that deserves some attention and focus!

There are a number of things to keep in mind when looking for a body wash, such as:

• Your skin type. Using the correct body wash for your skin type is crucial. Consider whether you have normal, combination, or oily skin. Do you have any skin issues such as eczema, acne, or sensitive skin? These are the first things you need to consider when choosing a body wash.

• How it smells. Your body wash will function as your signature scent (if used daily), so it’s important to consider what scent you like and what scent fits your personality. Or you may be after an unscented body wash. There are endless options out there, so you’re likely to find the scent that’s right for you.

• The ingredients. Thoroughly examine the ingredient list. Does your skin react to certain ingredients? Make sure you know exactly what is in your body wash before purchasing and using it.

• The qualities you want from a body wash. Are you after a product that is vegan and cruelty-free? Or even a bottle that’s recyclable or compostable? The qualities of the body wash should fit who you are as a person.

To find the best body wash for you, check out the best body washes for women below!

1. Blu Atlas Nourishing and Hydrating Body Wash

Blu Atlas Nourishing and Hydrating Body Wash

This simple yet luxurious body wash is the top-pick body wash for women in 2023. No matter your skin type or what you want to get out of your body wash, Blu Atlas is suitable for everyone. This body wash is made from premium ingredients and no synthetic chemicals. In fact, 99% of the ingredients are derived from natural origins, meaning this product is not only gentle on your skin, but also on the planet. Oh, and did we mention it’s a unisex product?! Perfect for helping to reduce that bathroom clutter and being kinder on the wallet!

It’s also vegan and certified cruelty-free, meaning no animal products are used to produce the wash and it has not been tested on animals.

Derived from coconut and formulated with green tea extract, aloe vera, sugar cane, and shea butter, Blu Atlas Body Wash is naturally moisturizing and rich in antioxidants. By using this product, you’ll be helping to hydrate and protect it, leaving it smooth and cared for. It also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe and calm, ensuring this product will breathe life back into your skin!

2. Corpus Naturals No Green Body Wash



. Corpus Naturals No Green Body Wash

This incredibly kind product is the second pick for the best body wash for women. Made from certified organic, plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients., it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin. This body wash comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle and we have to admit, the bottle looks chic—perfect for styling up any bathroom!

It boasts an all-natural, high-quality ingredient formulation, including coconut, seed oils, fruit, vegetable, and plant extracts, and caffeine to name a few. This combination works wonders for your skin by gently cleansing, purifying, replenishing, and moisturizing. Dry skin will be a thing of the past!

Not only will this body wash leave you feeling fresh and clean, but with its infusion of natural essential oils, it’ll leave you smelling amazing too. While this scent features bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom, and cardamom, Corpus Naturals also offers two other lovely scents: Santalum and Third Rose.

3. Nècessaire The Body Wash



Nècessaire The Body Wash

This body wash has it all. Its plant-derived formulation contains multivitamins and is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, meaning it’s safe and nourishing for your skin. It’s also plastic and climate-neutral, vegan, cruelty-free, and devoid of artificial chemicals, so it’s good for you and the planet.

This fragrance-free wash is perfect if you have super sensitive skin, or simply want that clean feeling but without the smell. However, if you do prefer fragrance, Nécessaire has you covered with its bergamot, eucalyptus, or sandalwood scents.

The ingredients to highlight in this product are its plant-derived surfactants, giving the body wash its non-comedogenic properties. That means it’s designed to cleanse without clogging your pores, so it’s perfect for acne-prone or blemished skin. Meanwhile, the plant oils and niacinamide (vitamin B3) help nourish and support your skin’s barrier, ensuring your skin feels healthy and balanced.

4. Frank Body A Clean Body Wash: Sunday Brunch



Frank Body A Clean Body Wash: Sunday Brunch

If your goal is to have brighter, healthier-looking skin, then look no further than this body wash by Frank Body. Enriched with natural, clean ingredients and made without parabens, sulfates, alcohol, or synthetic fragrances, it’s great for calming irritated skin. Its three key ingredients—Kakadu plum, pomegranate, and coffee seed extract—will help reduce redness, puffiness, and signs of aging while boosting moisture and circulation. The result? Skin that feels nourished and invigorated!

With its subtle yet delicious milk and honey scent, it’s bound to make you feel pampered and relaxed. If you prefer a fragrance-free experience, you’ll find all the same goodness in A Clean Body Wash Unscented. If you’re prone to breakouts and blemishes, check out A Clearing Body Wash.

5. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser



Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Dealing with dry, agitated, or sensitive skin? (Or all three?) Then treat yourself to the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser by Drunk Elephant. This beautifully creamy and low-foam formula has been specifically created to support and help improve these skin problems, without stripping the delicate skin barrier of its natural oils.

The star ingredients of this wash are its blend of mild coconut-derived surfactants, antioxidant-rich marula oil, sacha inchi seed oil, and maracuja (passionfruit) oil. This formulation will strengthen and soothe irritated skin while rejuvenating and moisturizing, leaving you with a youthful glow.

This product is also free of sulfates, silicones, essential oils, fragrances, dyes, and drying alcohols, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive skin. Oh, and it’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging—a win-win for you, our fluffy friends, and the planet!

6. Trilogy Botanical Body Wash

Trilogy Botanical Body Wash



Enjoy a spa-like experience without having to leave the comfort of your own home with this luxurious, botanical-infused body wash. Boasting 99.1% of ingredients derived from natural origins, it’s suitable for all skin types.

Native to New Zealand, the Kawakawa plant is known for its healing properties, helping to detoxify, refresh, and restore. Rosehip seed oil, loaded with skin-nourishing vitamins and essential fatty acids, feeds and renews the skin while Indian amla fruit is rich in revitalizing vitamin C. Rounding out this great ingredient list are lavender, aloe vera, chamomile, and cucumber which help to soothe, cool, and calm. The result is a body wash that will leave you feeling impeccably clean and fresh, without drying you out!

Even better, this product can be added to your bath for a relaxing aroma-therapeutic experience. The fragrance is derived from natural essential oils—no synthetic fragrances—giving you the real deal and invigorating all of your senses.

7. Weleda Refresh Creamy Body Wash Citrus



Weleda Refresh Creamy Body Wash Citrus

This deliciously citrus cleansing body wash, infused with zingy lemon peel essential oil and mild fermented coconut and sugar, will wake you up and leave you feeling positively radiant. Using Weleda’s Refresh Creamy Body Wash, you’ll be ready to tackle the day, with zest!

With a 100% natural formulation that is dermatologically tested, you can feel confident this wash will be gentle on your skin. The star of the show is the gently moisturizing sesame seed oil, which is loaded with unsaturated fatty oils, phytosterols, and vitamin E, making it great for mature skin and those searching for something hydrating. It also has anti-aging properties! Other scrumptious ingredients include sweet almonds and organic and biodynamic plant extracts, making this product a real treat for the skin.

However, if this body wash isn’t your cup of tea, Weleda has many other body washes to try, so you’re likely to find one that’s right for you. All of Weleda’s body washes are free of synthetic emulsifiers, harsh detergents, and have no drying effects, so they’re perfect for everyday use.

8. Kopari Coconut Hydrating Body Wash



Kopari Coconut Hydrating Body Wash

Be transported away to a tropical paradise with Kopari’s Coconut Hydrating Body Wash, which is both vegan and unisex. It’s bursting with skin-loving, ultra-hydrating ingredients, so it works especially well for dry and dull skin. Its infusion of scents such as sweet coconut milk, jasmine, and tuberose neroli will help you feel relaxed and at peace.

This gel-based formula lathers into a beautifully rich foam to give an all-body coverage. It’s also powered by organic coconut water which is packed with an abundance of electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals—leaving your skin rejuvenated and hydrated. Other key ingredients are sea kelp, which is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to protect your skin, and aloe vera, which is high in vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids. This wash will leave you feeling as though you’ve gone on a mini holiday, with skin that’s smooth, soft, and calm!

9. Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash

Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash

This Turkish hammam-inspired body wash, infused with aromatic essential oils, will take you on a truly sensorial adventure. Enjoy this scent journey, from French rosemary and Chinese eucalyptus, to tea tree and lemon, then on to sandalwood, lavender, and clary sage. With each scent working in perfect harmony, you’ll be left feeling invigorated yet relaxed and calm.

A professional-grade body wash aimed at sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin, the wash is free from soap, artificial fragrances, and color. It’s rich in pro-vitamin B5, which gently cleanses and protects the skin’s barrier by preserving its natural moisture levels while shielding it from irritation, damage, and dryness. Its antibacterial properties also make this a great choice for those with blemished skin.

A great wash to use after a sweaty workout or just to add a touch of luxury to your regular routine. Your skin will feel hydrated, balanced, and silky smooth.

10. Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap



Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap

You name it, this liquid soap probably does it. With 18 uses ranging from body wash, face cleanser, and shampoo, to household cleaner, detergent, and even bug repellent, this is an absolute must for minimalists! It’s not often you find a product that’s suitable from head to toe–and around the house.

As a body wash, Dr. Bronner’s fits the bill. Made with just eight ingredients that are eco-friendly, organic, biodegradable, and certified fair trade, you can have some peace of mind using this product.A burst of peppermint cools and refreshes the skin, clears the sinuses and sharpens the mind, while a selection of oils—sustainably harvested palm kernel oil, olive oil, hemp seed oil, and jojoba oil—provide healing and relief, while also gently cleansing. Even troubled skin will find relief and hydration in this body wash.

To use Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Soap, all you have to do is dilute it. One small squirt of liquid onto a cloth or sponge, applied to a wet body is all you need. Its high concentration means this wash will go a long way and out-live all your other products!

11. Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser



Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

Feeling a little tired and needing a boost? Then look no further than Aesop’s high-quality and gentle body cleanser. Enhanced with germanium leaf, which imparts a refreshingly green and citrus aroma, it’s bound to energize a sluggish body and mind.

Not only is this body wash infused with geranium leaf—a fantastic anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and healing ingredient—it also contains mandarin and bergamot rind. These ingredients are known for their antioxidant and anti-aging benefits, as well as the ability to even out the complexion, unclog pores, and balance sebum levels. The combination of these gorgeous ingredients will purify, soothe, and leave your skin with a dose of radiance.

What we also love about this product is that it’s vegan, continuing Aēsop’s commitment to using ingredients with a proven record of safety, efficacy, and sustainability, and making this a suitable wash for the entire family.

12. Sans [ceuticals] pH Perfect Body + Hand Wash

Sans [ceuticals] pH Perfect Body + Hand Wash



Sans [ceuticals] believes that cleansing should be a gentle process, which is why this product is formulated with the gentlest ingredients, many of which are commonly used in babycare products. It was specifically created for those with sensitive and dry skin.

This body wash is packed with phytoceramides, which keep the skin barrier intact and healthy by sealing in moisture and locking out harmful elements. It also contains lychee extract, providing antioxidant free-radical scavengers which are important in slowing down the signs of aging as well as helping to restore the skin’s pH balance. Finally, the dose of vitamin B in this product relieves irritation, boosts healing, and improves hydration. It’s made with no unnecessary or harmful ingredients, and its base is 100% plant-based and biodegradable.

As an added bonus, this versatile product can also be used as a nourishing hand wash or a moisturizing shaving foam, saving you shelf space and money.

13. Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash



Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

Keep it simple and uncomplicated with Malin + Goetz’s best-selling Rum Hand + Body Wash. This is a product that has been thoughtfully crafted to not only look stylish with its modern and minimalist design, but smell good, feel great, and perform just how you want it to: it lathers into a thick, luscious foam to wash away dirt, sweat, and debris, without over-drying. A wash that’s intended for all genders and skin types (especially sensitive!).

This wash is full of gentle surfactants as well as hydrating amino acids and glycerine. Amino acids are little powerhouses that benefit the skin by restoring, healing, soothing, protecting, strengthening, and anti-aging. Glycerine works by attracting moisture into the outer layer of the skin which allows it to become super hydrated, relieving dryness and refreshing the skin’s surface.

Not to mention, the sweet and spicy scent of this body wash will enhance your washing experience!

14. Kit: Wellness Wash

Kit: Wellness Wash



This gorgeous body wash is a botanical tonic for the mind and body. It is 94% naturally derived, made with plant-based surfactants and packed with plenty of nourishing ingredients. A fresh and bright-scented wash that lathers into a silky microfoam, it’ll have you feeling amazing and squeaky clean.

Its blend of gorgeous ingredients will help nourish your skin too. Australian cold-pressed macadamia oil is rich in squalene, a natural moisturizer that provides protection against free-radical damage to the skin. Liquorice root helps soothe, brighten, and calm the skin while ginseng reduces visible signs of environmental damage and aging. Lastly, peony extract contains an abundance of beneficial properties—it’s antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory. With this formulation, your skin will be well taken care of.

15. Alo Mega-C Body Wash



Alo Mega-C Body Wash

This is a body wash you can trust whole-heartedly. Created in line with Alo’s belief that what you put on your body matters as much as what you put into it, every ingredient is carefully selected, ethically sourced, and thoroughly researched. Alo promises to never use ingredients which are toxic, carcinogenic, irritating, or in any way harmful, and everything that goes into their products must pass the strictest regulatory guidelines.

Alo’s Mega-C Body Wash is bursting with an assortment of nutritious skin foods that will cleanse, revitalize, and moisturize your skin. It’s formulated with nature’s most powerful and concentrated antioxidant super berry—the Indian gooseberry—and packed with beauty-boosting vitamin C to brighten, soften, and smooth. Aloe vera helps to soothe the skin and seal in moisture, while marula and avocado oils provide anti-aging and hydrating effects by feeding the skin with vitamin E and potassium. With all this goodness packed in, we’re sure you can see why this is one of the best body washes for women.

16. Le Labo Shower Gel Hinoki



Le Labo Shower Gel Hinoki

This rich, thick-lathering, and cleansing shower gel will provide you with an indulgent shower experience. The scent is inspired by the warm fragrance of the mystical Hinoki trees that surround the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, so you’ll get a sense of calm and serenity when using this product.

This plant-based, vegan blend is enriched with sesame oil to feed and deeply nourish the skin, rosemary leaf to purify and cleanse, and sunflower oil to hydrate and moisturize. Free from parabens, phthalates, and artificial colors, this shower gel is suitable for all skin types, and comes in an easy-to-squeeze, travel-friendly 85ml, 250ml, or 500ml bottle.

Le Labo also offers this body wash in two other scents: basil, paired with verbena to give a citrusy and vegetal aroma, and mandarin, with notes of geranium to provide a fresh, sweet smell.

17. Diptyque Revitalizing Shower Gel

Diptyque Revitalizing Shower Gel



Last, but definitely not least, is this sophisticated and classy product launched by the design house of Diptyque. They’ve extended their range of premium home and personal fragrances to include this luxury two-in-one wash for the body and hair. Its scent is a fabulous infusion of floral and citrus notes inspired by the sparkling waterfalls of Reggio Calabria in Italy. Bergamot, green mandarin, and neroli come together to create an invigorating and stimulating shower gel that’s gentle enough for daily use.

As well as smelling great, bergamot also has antibacterial properties, so it’s great for cleansing and purifying acne-prone or combination skin. Peppermint essence is a natural antiseptic that tones the skin while also cooling and soothing irritation and inflammation. Finally, the addition of almond extract and wheat oligopeptides help to revitalize, strengthen, and balance the skin. This really is one of the best body washes for women!

Frequently asked questions

What are the benefits of body wash? Why should I use body wash?

Using a body wash as part of your daily shower (or bath!) routine could make a world of difference to your skin!

Here are some of the benefits:

If you are a fan of the lather, then using a body wash is definitely for you. Generally, when compared to other skin-cleaning products, body wash creates a thicker, creamier foam—perfect for relishing a relaxing shower experience!

Using body wash can provide better hygiene than a single bar of soap because it is packaged in a bottle, leaving it less exposed to the environment. Using a single bar between multiple people can be a risk factor for spreading skin diseases and other contagious diseases. Your bar of soap may also be a breeding ground for unwanted bacteria as it sits stagnant in a wet soap dish. Many body washes are also antibacterial—perfect for killing germs.

If you select a good quality body wash that is suitable for you and your skin, it can be incredibly nourishing, hydrating, and moisturizing. Quality body washes are packed full of skin-loving nutrients that won’t strip or dehydrate your skin, but rather, will leave you feeling soft and supple, improving the condition of your skin over time.

Ease of use is a great advantage of using a body wash. It’s so simple—just squeeze a few small drops in the palm of your hand (or a loofah!) and then rub it onto your body, and a thick foam will form. Then stand under the warm running water and let it all wash off. Easy!

Is there a difference between body wash and bar soap?

• Bar soaps take on a solid form, with their main aim being to remove dirt and grime, whereas body wash is generally a liquid, with the main aim being to hydrate and moisturize.

• A body wash will likely contain more ingredients, with most containing emollients, an important hydrating and moisturizing ingredient, and an infusion of essential oils.

• A body wash is more likely to be developed using specific ingredients that target a wide array of skincare concerns.

• As mentioned in the above FAQ, body wash is likely to create a thicker lather than a solid bar of soap.

• It may be possible that a body wash will have a lower pH level compared to soaps, which may have a more acidic pH level — this can reduce skin aggravation.

Can body wash be used on the face?

As the skin of your face is usually thinner, more delicate, and has a different skin type than the rest of the skin on your body, it is best not to use body wash on the face. Doing so could result in irritated skin and clogged pores, leading to breakouts and blemishes. Some body washes are designed to be used on the body and face, however, it is recommended to patch-test the body wash on your face first before applying it completely over your face.