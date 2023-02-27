Choosing a body wash that smells good can be difficult. Online shopping makes it hard to figure out what really smells nice, and even in stores, there's a tragic lack of testers for body washes compared to other scent-based products such as perfumes. But don’t worry, we’ve taken the guesswork out of the process by providing you with a list of the 16 best-smelling body washes for women so that your shower experience will never smell subpar again!

All the options on the list smell beyond incredible, and many of them also have other benefits, so it was tough competition. The products on this list are ranked according to scent, although we’ve also taken into account other factors such as lather, skincare benefits, and whether the brand is cruelty-free and vegan.

We’re pretty confident with our number-one pick, but any of the options on this list will leave you feeling and smelling incredible. Now on with the list!

Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Body Wash

Delicious scents of coconut and apricot combine to create a tropical aroma that makes Blu Atlas’ body wash not only one of the most luxurious on the market but also undoubtedly the best-smelling body wash for women and men alike. The unique combination creates a scent that you (and anyone who happens to smell you) will find irresistible. Along with the scent, the generous lather created by this body wash elevates it to a spa-like showering experience unlike any other. If you need further convincing, check out the reviews, where nearly every buyer has something positive to say about the scent.

This body wash is also wondrous for your skin, using natural ingredients derived from plants, fruits and minerals that are carefully chosen to ensure the best skincare outcomes. Green tea extract provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that help decrease puffiness and redness, while aloe leaf acts as a natural moisturizer. Sugarcane is used as a natural exfoliant that will leave your skin feeling beyond smooth, and coconut is more than just the smell, with coconut-derived emollients helping calm and cleanse the skin. The use of these premium natural ingredients allows this body wash to be free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes and fragrances, and preservatives, meaning you don’t have to worry about exposing your skin to any nasty or harmful chemicals.

Finally, one of our favorite things about this body wash is that not only does it leave you smelling good, but it does so guilt-free. All of Blue Atlas’ products are clean, vegan and cruelty-free. Coupled with the fact that the product is manufactured in the US (not to be controversial but we consider it to be one of New York’s best exports after pizza and Broadway), this body wash is a product you can feel good using, physically and ethically.

2. Drunk Elephant Scrubbi Bamboes™ Body Cleanser

The vanilla scent of cult skincare brand Drunk Elephant’s Scrubbi Bamboes body cleanser leaves you smelling like a freshly baked tray of cupcakes. The naturally sweet scent ensures that this is one of the best-smelling body washes for women. Derived from vanilla planifolia fruit extract, it also contributes to the body wash’s soothing effects. Our only critique is that we wish the smell was stronger, as it has a milder scent compared to others on the list.

Coming from a brand known for excellent skincare, though, it’s no surprise there’s more to the body wash than just a nice scent. It is formulated without any of what Drunk Elephant labels the “suspicious 6” skincare ingredients (essential oils, silicones, chemical sunscreens, SLS, fragrances and dyes, and drying alcohols), and instead, like the Blu Atlas body wash above, uses natural ingredients to achieve high-quality skincare outcomes. Ultrafine bamboo stem powder removes grime, sweat and oil, leaving skin exfoliated, soft and smooth. The wash has also been clinically proven to boost hydration, absorbing easily into the skin for a lasting impact.

One unique thing about this body wash that we really love is the way it turns from jelly into a creamy foam, adding an element of fun to your shower. Best of all, this foam contains coconut-based surfactants that allow it to cleanse without stripping or drying. As with Blu Atlas, Drunk Elephant’s products are also vegan and cruelty-free, so you can smell good and have peace of mind when using this body wash.

3. Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

Is it weird to say that a body wash smells like a decade? We’re going to do it anyway, as there’s no way to describe the scent of this “mind and body wash” other than saying it smells like you’ve jumped back in time, straight to the heart of the seventies. Vetiver, balsam, frankincense, cedar, juniper, ylang ylang and maritime pine combine to create a vintage, woodsy scent inspired by the Redwood National Forest that gives serious “tree-hugger” energy.

This hydrating and velvety soap contains nine ingredients, and we can pronounce all of them! The all-natural formula is made from plants and minerals and contains no toxins, sulfates, parabens, dyes or synthetic fragrances. For those of you who are concerned about the number of chemicals in your beauty products, this is definitely the body wash for you! These natural ingredients also mean the soap has uses beyond the shower—you can use it for anything from laundry to washing your hands after the bathroom.

Even the packaging draws you in, working in tandem with the product's scent to evoke a hip and retro feel. Not only that but the plastic is made from 100% recycled materials, and they also offer a glass option. The soap itself is organic and biodegradable, and they also offer refills in sizes as big as a gallon, all as part of Bathing Culture’s commitment to putting the planet first. In fact, for every five gallons of soap made, the brand plants a native plant to offset its environmental impact, so this is a match made in heaven for the eco-conscious.

4. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Body Wash

Coco Mademoiselle is one of Chanel's most beloved scents, so it’s no surprise that its shower gel version makes this list. With notes of jasmine, rose, patchouli and orange, this is the perfect scent for a vibrant and feminine woman who wants to make her presence known. We also love how strong and long-lasting this scent is, lingering long after you step out of the shower and allowing you to forgo perfume.

This body wash is definitely a splurge, but we think it’s more than worth it for the sheer brilliance of its scent. We would definitely recommend this as a gift for someone special in your life—anyone would love this product, and giving it to someone is a surefire way to make them feel appreciated. After all, there’s a reason the name Chanel is associated with quality and luxury.

5. Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

This body cleanser’s exquisite geranium scent will make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a garden full of freshly blooming flowers. As one reviewer describes, this cleanser is “pure heaven in a bottle,” with a strong scent that means a small amount goes a long way.

Alongside real geranium eaf extract, this body wash also contains mandarin and bergamot rinds, adding more subtle, complex notes to what is already an irresistible aroma, and helping bring the experience of a spa day right to your home. It's even the go-to body wash of celebrity hairstylist Dionne Smith, who described it as a “refreshing scent that helps [her] rejuvenate.”

Compared to other body washes on the list, this is comparatively low-foaming, which, depending on your personal preferences may be either a pro or a con. It leaves your skin feeling good even after it’s rinsed off, as opposed to other body washes that can leave skin feeling dry or tight after use. This is in part because it was formulated to benefit all skin types, making it an ideal pick for any woman to add to her collection. Considering it's also vegan and cruelty-free, it’s hard to see any reason not to.

6. Tatcha Hinoki Body Wash

Drawing on the Japanese tradition of forest bathing, hinoki wood is the new “it” scent of skincare, awakening senses, relieving stress and lifting your mood. Don’t just take our word for it, as a study found that 97% of those exposed to the scent reported feeling more refreshed and that their senses were more awake. That’s why we love Tatcha’s hinoki body wash, which uses hinoki wood essential oils blended with those of hiba and cedar woods to create a relaxing and stimulating shower experience unlike any other. You truly will feel as if you’ve been transported to a forest in Japan.

Even if the idea of a scent that can whisk you away to a tranquil forest paradise doesn’t sell you on this, the skincare and health benefits associated with this body wash sure will. Not only do the essential oils create the aforementioned woodsy scent, but they all contain phytoncides, which are chemical compounds emitted by trees known to improve well-being. Keeping with the forest theme, even the exfoliant is plant-based cellulose, which improves skin texture and radiance in a gentle way that doesn’t scratch the skin. The commitment to the theme really adds to the immersive shower experience, and gives this body wash its rightful place near the top of the list.

7. Neutrogena Rainbath Body Wash

This top-selling classic shower gel’s signature blend of spices, fruits and herbs has kept hordes of fans returning for decades. With an earthy yet clean scent that fills your shower with the smell of the rainforest, using this product leaves you refreshed and ready to take on the world. It’s not hard to see why people keep coming back.

We also loved the application of this gel, as it creates a creamy lather that makes your skin feel soft and conditioned, but leaves no residue when rinsed off. This product is not drying so is perfect for those with dry skin, and can also be used as a soothing shaving gel. Overall, we recommend this classic to everyone and anyone!

8. L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

This unique shower oil has a nutty sweet almond scent that will leave you and your shower smelling like you’ve stepped right out of a French bakery. Many reviewers have said that after one sniff of this enticing scent, they were ready to leave their old body washes behind and convert. That's a pretty strong endorsement, and why we think this product deserves a place on the list of the 16 best-smelling body washes for women.

The almond oil also contains omega-6 fatty acids which help hydrate skin and combat hyperpigmentation, making it a lifesaver for tired, dry or damaged skin. It’s non-irritating, meaning even those with sensitive skin will be able to use this product without any concern. We adore the satin-like softness this product imparts all over your body, making that post-shower feeling one of pure bliss.

We also love, love, love the unique oil-to-foam consistency. Although the words “body oil” may conjure up expectations of greasiness, it is anything but. Instead, your skin will feel like silk, and the oil texture means it can even be used as a shaving cream alternative for a smooth shave with minimal irritation. Between the texture and smell, it’s hard to say no to making this product a permanent part of your shower routine.

9. Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash

This is the perfect body wash for any woman who dreamed of being a mermaid growing up, and now finds themselves at home amongst the waves. With a “beachy clean” tropical scent, this will suit any beach bum, able to transport them to the ocean no matter how much pesky land might happen to be in the way.

This is another body wash that is more than just a pretty smell, though, since it’s specifically formulated with active ingredients to combat body acne. We love this body wash because it means women don’t have to choose between smelling or looking nice but instead can accomplish their skincare goals in a manner that smells like a day in the tropics rather than chemicals.

10. milk + honey Pink Grapefruit, Bergamot, Cardamom Body Wash No.16

With an uplifting and stimulating aroma of pink grapefruit, bergamot and cardamom, the scent of this milk + honey body wash makes it the perfect addition to a morning shower. Let it kickstart your day and leave you smelling good while doing so. If you must get up early, having a product that smells as good as this is a necessary consolation.

This is another one that benefits your skin as well as your senses, by reducing inflammation and hydrating your skin. It’s also free of any SLS, sulfates, dyes, artificial fragrances or harsh detergents that could potentially harm the skin. Finally, we love that it comes from a cruelty-free brand, and is made in the US using ingredients you know you can trust.

11. The Body Shop Mango Shower Gel

The fruity mango fragrance of this body wash from The Body Shop is simple but classic, leaving you feeling refreshed and smelling good when you (finally) leave your shower. This scent is achieved using real mango juice rather than any artificial fragrance. It also contains mango seed oil which leaves the skin moisturized. Overall, this product is a delicious ode to the mango, and we have to applaud its commitment.

Despite being soap-free to prevent any risks of skin becoming dried out, this shower gel still has a bubbly lather that levels up your shower experience. It’s also silicone, paraben and even gluten free, but all of these things enhance rather than take away from the experience of using this product. For those that love fruity scents and tropical vibes, this is definitely a body wash that is calling your name.

12. OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Body Wash

TikTok’s favorite body wash is the number-one pick of many teenage girls for a reason. With a tropical scent that evokes lying on island beaches, notes of exotic arabica coffee help give the wash a rejuvenating and energizing impact that makes this a must-add to your morning shower routine.

Although coconut and coffee play a major role in ensuring this body wash is one of the best-smelling on the market, they also have major benefits to your skin. Coconut oil has highly effective hydrating properties, whilst the coffee grounds act as an exfoliant and buff away dead skin. This is also another body wash that’s free of sulfates, meaning it’s looking after your skin. After using this thick and creamy body wash, your skin will be left smooth, supple and smelling incredible.

13. philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

We don’t know how they managed it, but philosophy has managed to distill the smell of a gooey, freshly baked cinnamon bun into this multi-purpose shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath. In fact, it was so convincing we had to remind ourselves that it was meant for going on the body rather than in the mouth! This is another body wash with a scent strong enough to linger on the skin, so you’ll be smelling good enough to eat for the rest of the day.

With a rich, moisturizing lather that leaves your skin feeling cleansed and conditioned, it’s no wonder so many reviews crown it as a new favorite. We also love the unique flexibility that the three-in-one formula brings to the product, meaning that the smell isn’t just limited to your shower, but instead can also be used to make one of the best-smelling and most bubbly baths you’ll ever experience.

14. Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Body Wash

Out of the hundreds of body washes and shower gels sold by Bath and Body Works, this one from the brand’s aromatherapy range is consistently a bestseller. The scent of eucalyptus clears the mind while the spearmint soothes and uplifts. Together, these scents create a spa-day feeling of relaxation that will help the stress leave your body as you wash off the suds. There’s a reason the word “aromatherapy” is in the name.

This body wash is also loaded with “good stuff” that makes it a treatment not just for your stress but also for your skin. Vitamin E contains antioxidants that will leave your skin as soft as silk, while aloe vera soothes and is loaded with vitamins and nutrients that can plump up and hydrate your skin. Alongside these, this body wash contains essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid, combined to ensure that it benefits both body and mind.

15. Mario Badescu Rose Body Soap

Rose is a classic woman’s scent for a reason, and skincare brand Mario Badescu’s rose scent is one of the best in the market. With this in mind, it’s no wonder that their rose-scented body soap, which achieves its sweet floral scent using both rosewater and rose oil, makes the list of the 16 best-smelling body washes for women.

Unsurprisingly for a skincare brand, there is more than meets the eye with this scent. Rose is more than just a pretty flower, as rose oil actually serves to hydrate and replenish the skin. You can also be confident that there are no parabens, gluten, SLS/SLES or phthalates hiding away, meaning that this body wash is another great option for sensitive skin.

16. Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

Glossier is known for its aesthetic and effective makeup and skincare, and this Body Hero oil wash is no different. Grapeseed and sunflower oils combine to give this product an inviting orange flower scent that will make you smell like you spend your days frolicking in flower fields rather than on tedious Zoom calls.

We love how unique this product is. First of all, we can’t talk about the product without mentioning its graphic and funky bottle. For those of you that love to stock your bathrooms with products that look stunning, this will be right at home. Secondly, the body oil formula acts like a magnet for sweat and grime, while still becoming frothy when mixed with water. It’s another product where a little goes a long way, and considering how great it smells, you’ll definitely appreciate being able to make it last as long as possible.

Frequently asked questions

Some of these body washes aren’t specifically for women, why have you included them?

We think that although some of the best-smelling body washes for women are those designed specifically for women, this doesn’t mean that gender-neutral options should be ignored. Specifically, we think that gender-neutral fruity scents provide a great option for women who aren’t massive fans of the more traditionally feminine floral scents, and you will find these fruit-based scents to be some of the best-smelling, full stop.

How important is skincare in choosing a body wash?

This really depends on you and your personal skincare needs. If you have sensitive skin, or are prone to body acne, we would recommend you go for one of the body washes from skincare-focused brands like Blu Atlas, Drunk Elephant or Kosas. If your skin’s more tolerant then you have more freedom to follow your nose when making your choice, although you may still end up choosing one of the three brands we mentioned due to their own amazing scents.

How did you choose your number-one pick?

All of the body washes in our list of the 16 best-smelling body washes for women were strong contenders for the top spot. However, when we sat down and considered factors such as smell, ethics, bathing experience and skincare benefits, we felt this was not only the best-smelling product, but also the best all-rounder that we’re confident the greatest number of women will appreciate.

What are some things to look for in a body wash?

\As we said earlier, if you have high skincare needs, then making sure you go for products that tout a lot of skincare benefits is a must. Look for the active ingredients and make sure they align with your specific issues, and then also choose washes that you know don’t contain potentially harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes and fragrances, and some preservatives.

Aside from skincare, the other factors that make a good body wash are more down to personal preference, so make sure you’re aware of your likes and dislikes. Do you like thick lathers or do you prefer a low-lather wash? Are you a floral scent appreciator, or a fan of more fruity aromas? Is it important that the products are vegan? Cruelty-free? Made in the US? Your answers to all of these questions will help you narrow down what to look for.