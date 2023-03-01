Purple hair has become a bit of a trend in recent years, but what newbies to this hairstyle may not know is that it’s more high maintenance than other shades. In particular, this color is prone to fading.

Although all hair dyes fade over time, because purple hair needs to be laid on very blond hair, it is often bleached before the dye is applied. This damages the hair and makes color more prone to quickly washing out.

In addition, the damage caused can create issues for the overall health of the hair. It may lack shine and can be frizzy or unmanageable.

The first step to maintaining your dye job is to wait a while before washing it again. This will usually be the first thing your hair stylist tells you after you have gotten out of their chair. Washing the hair straight after your appointment will not only ruin the style, but washes out the dye before it has a chance to get inside the individual strands of hair.

The second thing that your hair stylist will say to you is to use a purple shampoo. This is not because they want to pad their bottom line, but rather because using the right shampoo can help to maintain your hair color, and get you the best results for as long as possible.

However, some of those purple shampoos can be really expensive, especially when you have just spent a considerable sum on getting your hair dyed in the first place. To give you more options, we’ve created this list of the 16 best shampoos for purple hair that are more affordable than the ones typically on sale in a salon.

Blu Atlas

Dyeing your hair is inherently damaging and in particular can exacerbate dryness. This is especially true when dyeing your hair purple, because unless you are a natural platinum blond you will likely have to bleach your hair first.

So if you’re dead set on that purple ’do, the best thing you can do for your hair is use a gentle and fortifying shampoo. At the top of our list is Blu Atlas Shampoo—the epitome of gentle, with a focus on helping to repair your hair.

It utilizes a variety of ingredients to accomplish this, including jojoba oil. This oil is rich in both antioxidants and fatty acids, as well as having vitamins A, E, and D. These components make this oil very nourishing. The chemical similarity to naturally secreted sebum also helps jojoba to penetrate into the skin of the scalp easier than most other oils.

The really moisturizing component of this shampoo comes from a succulent known as aloe barbadensis. This comes with an extra dose of vitamins like A, C, and E, as well as lots of antioxidants. This means it is a great ingredient in shampoos for dyed hair, as it can help to reverse some of the damage.

Saw palmetto is the final star ingredient in the Blu Atlas Shampoo. This ingredient is great for repairing damage to the scalp from agents like bleach. It is anti-inflammatory, and also helps to improve volume and hydration in the hair.

This shampoo is formulated with vegan biotin for hair strength, as well as using only coconut-derived surfactants, ensuring the cleansing action is gentle. The rest of the ingredients focus on repairing and strengthening the hair, perfect for when you’re rocking that new shade and need to treat your hair.

The combination of thoughtfully chosen ingredients with the gentle cleansing action of this shampoo means that it definitely deserves the top spot on our list of the 16 best shampoos for purple hair.

2. TIGI Bed Head Shampoo

TIGI Bed

This shampoo has been specially formulated for colored hair. It has been designed to nourish, moisturize, and improve the vibrancy of color-treated hair in any shade, including purple.

This product is known for its hydrating power, which is essential for purple hair after it has just gone through the stress of bleaching and dyeing. Moisture is returned to your tresses through the use of sweet almond oil and coconut oil. Both of these are known for conditioning and moisturizing, penetrating hair for the best effects.

This product is also infused with vitamin E, which helps by providing antioxidants. Antioxidants are essential for fighting off damaging molecules known as free radicals, which can accumulate when hair is chemically processed, like during the dyeing process.

Ultimately, this color-safe shampoo helps to lengthen the time your hair looks vibrant and strong, while reducing frizz and leaving hair smooth.

3. Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Shampoo

Herbal Essences

Coming in at number 3 on our list of the best shampoos for purple hair is the Color Me Happy Shampoo from Herbal Essences. As is typical with this brand, this shampoo is known for its beautiful scent, but it’s also a great shampoo for protecting colored hair from damage

It is anti-damaging because it is pH balanced, which means that it is the same pH as your scalp and hair. This is important because pH imbalances can create fragility or damage in the hair. This formulation is pH balanced so it won’t upset the natural order of your scalp or create further fragility in the hair after dyeing. It’s also dermatologist tested, suitable for sensitive scalps since it’s free from parabens and mineral oils, and is certified cruelty-free by PETA.

4. Mixed Chicks Sulfate Free Shampoo

Mixed Chicks

This Mixed Chicks color-safe shampoo is also safe for curly, wavy, or chemically treated hair. It has a very gentle and mild cleansing action, which means that it won’t strip the hair of its natural oils.

While this is important to maintain the health of curly hair, it’s also important for the maintenance of dyed hair, as harsh cleaners can strip color as well as oils.

It has key moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and sweet almond oils. These ingredients are great for helping to limit damage to the hair by improving hydration and creating moisture in the outermost section of the hair strand.

5. Zhivitsa Solid Shampoo Bar

Zhivitsa Solid

Unlike the other products on this list, this is a solid shampoo bar product. It is specially formulated for chemically treated hair, or hair that is dyed often, and can help to combat damage and dryness.

This is a great product for purple hair, which can be damaged by the bleaching process as well as frequent trips to the salon to maintain and touch-up the color. Your scalp will feel healed and your hair soft and silky with this shampoo.

As an added bonus, it’s also great for traveling with, as it’s compact and won’t leak all over your suitcase. It’s formulated with a luxurious amount of oils and extracts, and is free from plastics, silicones, dyes, and parabens.

6. Ever Ego Linseed Oil Shampoo

Ever Ego

This shampoo is another restoring shampoo that is well suited for hair that is damaged, chemically treated, colored, stressed, or bleached. It’s great for preventing hair breakage through strengthening and revitalizing the hair.

This product uses the power of natural vitamins and minerals, as well as peptides derived from garlic and wheat, to assist in repairing damaged hair. Linseed oil, which contains silk proteins, helps give a nourishing boost to your locks.

So to combat that frizzy, frazzled feel that comes with the upkeep of purple hair, try this shampoo and see the damage reversed.

7. Big Kizzy Chemical Love Affair Shampoo

Big Kizzy

This shampoo is made for hair that’s on death’s door. It is able to restore and repair hair that has been bleached or colored. It also helps to treat frizzy hair, hair with split ends, and with frequent use will extend the color life of your hair.

Because purple hair requires bleaching, your hair is likely to become more frizzy and unmanageable than you are used to if it is your first time. If you often bleach your hair, you are very likely to accumulate damage. In either case, this shampoo will help to protect and repair your hair.

Rice protein adds moisture back into the shaft of the hair, which helps to close the cuticle and maintain both color and hydration. This means your color will last longer, and your hair will feel softer and less prone to breakage.

8. Blue Nectar Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Blue Nectar

This shampoo focuses on the scalp, which is where it differs from most of the other shampoos on our list. Instead of helping to repair damage to the hair itself, this shampoo works to soothe the scalp and prevent or treat dandruff, so new hair growth has a healthy environment.

When you bleach your hair, the bleach has to come into contact with your skin. Some people are able to tolerate this on their head relatively easily, while others, particularly those with sensitive skin, find it intolerable.

Unfortunately, you often don’t find out that you hate having bleach on your skin until after you decide to dye your hair. Some people will even just suffer through it for the sake of the hairstyle they want.

However, if you have sensitive skin and experience reactions to the bleach, a common side effect is dandruff. This happens when your scalp has an inflammatory response to the bleach. Washing your hair as normal can then create more dandruff, as your scalp is unbalanced and dry.

Using a shampoo like the Blue Nectar Anti Dandruff Shampoo can help you to reduce dandruff and restore your scalp to good health. It acts gently enough that it won’t strip the color out of your hair either..

9. Brocato Vibracolor Color Last Shampoo

Brocato

Having your hair professionally color-treated is expensive, so this shampoo focuses on making the very best out of your investment. It’s not only color-safe but color-enhancing, helping to extend the life of your purple hair.

How does it do this? To begin with, this shampoo is full of conditioning agents and color stabilizers. This means that it will help to tame your hair and restore it to the same level of health it enjoyed before the bleach job.

It also contains a UV absorber. This is particularly beneficial for colored hair, as the sun can very easily strip color out. So if you like to spend time outside, but you don’t want to cover up that new ’do with a hut, this is a great product to combat UV damage.

The color stability complex is also protective against UV, through the use of silk amino acids as well as mango and sunflower oils. These ingredients act together to protect the fibers of your hair from breaking.

10. Sofia Emp Keratin Color Care Shampoo

Sofia Emp

This shampoo is specially formulated with collagen proteins to help rejuvenate colored hair. After dyeing, your hair may feel weak, thin, or generally damaged, and this shampoo seeks to reverse that.

Collagen is an essential part of the hair that helps to renew skin cells on the scalp, as well as promoting elasticity and healthy hair. It is essential in the hair to avoid breakage during daily activities like washing and brushing.

This is also a gentle clarifying shampoo, created to remove buildup of products and stop hair from looking dull or lifeless. This is great to use once every so often to properly cleanse and show off the purple of your hair, but should not be used every wash day.

This shampoo is enriched with keratin, vitamins B and E, and nourishing oils to keep the hair moisturized, soft, and strong. This also helps to prevent breakage and to produce soft, manageable hair.

11. NHP Nutri Argan Nourishing Shampoo

NHP

This shampoo is full of great oils, like argan and macadamia, which soak into the hair to create a softer, healthier feel.

This shampoo is also paraben and sulfate free, which means that it is a gentle cleanser. It won’t strip the purple out of your hair and it’s suitable for people with sensitive skin, which may be more likely after bleaching your hair.

Argan oil is a fantastic hair product—it’s one of the most commonly recommended products for dry and damaged hair. This is because it is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and has a great moisturizing action without weighing down the hair. Macadamia oil is similarly beneficial, so together these oils work wonders for preventing further damage to dry color-treated hair.

12. Dove Advanced Hair Series Color Care Vibrancy Shampoo

Dove

This shampoo has been designed with colored hair in mind. It claims to help color last longer, with up to 80% of the color retained over 40 washes (about 10 weeks on average). This is done through the use of ingredients that reduce damage and nourish the hair.

This product uses color revitalizer and collagen. Together, these ingredients replenish and restore dry or damaged hair. The color revitalizer also protects against environmental and UV damage, keeping hair more vibrant for longer.

This shampoo is suitable for sensitive skin, and is gentle enough that it is able to be used every day if necessary. It is not usually recommended to wash your hair every day, but if you choose to, you can do so with this product and know that you aren’t also washing out the color extra-fast from your hair.

This shampoo is also great for giving your newly dyed hair a bright and shiny appearance. There is nothing worse than having your beautiful hair turn dull after a few washes because of buildup and dryness. Using this product will ensure clean, glossy, and bright hair after every wash.

13. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy Shampoo

L’Oréal Paris

This shampoo from well-established brand L’Oréal is sure to please. It’s great for protecting hair from color fading, as well as keeping the color fresh and vibrant.

It’s able to keep the hair vibrant for as much as 60 days, assuming you use the product 4 times a week. It does this through use of antioxidants and UV-blocking filters, which both help to prevent and restore the hair from damage.

UV filters are essential for colored hair, as the sun can very easily strip color and diminish vibrancy. Antioxidants are great for colored hair too, as they are able to reduce free radicals, which are small molecules created through damaging the hair, and can damage the hair even further when accumulated.

Bleaching the hair also opens up the hair strands, which is great for getting the purple color into your hair, but also means that it is more prone to washing out. Using a UV filter on your hair in this vulnerable state can help to protect and protract the color of the hair.

14. WaterColors Intense Color Depositing Sulfate-Free Shampoo

WaterColors

This foaming shampoo is a great product for maintaining the color of your hair for a longer period of time. Not only is it a gentle cleanser that won’t strip color, but it actually deposits color onto your hair to maintain that purple hue for longer.

There are several different formulas depending on the color that you are trying to maintain, and WaterColors makes a specific formula for purple-dyed hair. This shampoo uses reflective color enhancers to replenish and invigorate the color each time you wash it.

Another thing that makes this a great shampoo for colored hair is that it cleanses gently to avoid depleting the natural oils in the hair. Meanwhile, the foaming lather helps to deposit nourishing ingredients into every strand, promoting the overall health of your hair.

These shampoos can even act as temporary dyes. If you have at least level 7 natural hair, or have bleached your hair to a light blond,, this range of shampoos is a great way to test colors before committing, or just to have some fun! The nourishing qualities, versatility, and innovation of this product are why we’ve included it on our list of the best shampoos for purple hair.

15. Emsibeth Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

Emsibeth Purple

If you look up purple shampoos you will likely be inundated with products designed for the maintenance of blond hair, which often use a purple tint to clear out yellow tones.

This can make looking for a shampoo for your purple dye job a bit more difficult than it needs to be. However, some of the shampoos for blond hair can actually be very helpful for helping to maintain your purple locks.

This is especially true if you have gone for a very light purple, like a lilac or a pastel hue. For more vibrant or darker colors we would recommend using one of the above products which will enhance and protect the color of your hair.

The Emsibeth Purple Shampoo is designed to help refresh color while toning down the blond. This could be especially useful if you have had an extensive bleach, for instance, if you naturally have very dark hair, and you have opted for a much lighter purple.

The hair can turn brassy yellow once it has been bleached, but using a product that helps to tone out this color can actually help to maintain the purple too. This is because it helps to keep the underlying hair blond, which allows those very light colors to shine through.

Using a purple shampoo also helps to deposit some of that color back into the hair strands. This could mean that as your hair fades, it transitions into more of a gray-blond than a yellow-blond. If a frosty, silver-hued look is more your thing, then this shampoo is for you.

And since this shampoo is intended for color-treated hair and hair that has been bleached, it’s great at gently cleansing while maintaining your hair’s health. Infused with limnanthese alba oil as well as wheat proteins, this shampoo will nourish your hair and reduce any itchiness in the scalp you might experience from all that processing. We think this is a great all-rounder, especially for those of a more lilac persuasion, so that’s why it’s on our list of the best shampoos for purple hair.

16. SACHAJUAN Color Protect Shampoo

SACHAJUAN

This SACHAJUAN shampoo uses a unique technology to protect your hair from color fading. Known as Ocean Silk Technology, it functions to give your hair the proteins and minerals it needs to remain healthy, which helps it hold onto color for longer.

This shampoo also uses low-acidity cleansers, which also help pigments to remain in the hair for longer without fading them with every wash.

To protect your hair from UV damage, such as the formation of free radicals and prematurely fading color, this shampoo comes with a UV protectant built right in. Bleached and colored hair is particularly prone to damage from the sun, but with this shampoo, it won’t be such a worry. With frequent use of this shampoo, your hair will be restored to its beautifully bold glory–luscious, strong, and cared for.

SACHAJUAN’s Color Protect Shampoo has all the nutrients and protection that your freshly dyed hair needs to remain vibrant and healthy. As a result, we think this is a great product to end our list of the 16 best shampoos for purple hair.