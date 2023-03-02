In a world of greenwashing and disconnected buzzwords, trying to find clean beauty products that actually work can often be a herculean task. Without guidance, it is all too easy to find yourself mistakenly purchasing products that contain harsh chemicals hiding behind a clean facade. Plus, the clean products you do find can often be far worse than their traditional counterparts!

There are winners out there, products that are able to work as well or even better than traditional alternatives without the harmful chemicals that are typically associated with them. Luckily for you, we’ve gone on a quest to help find these products, and are proud to present our list of the 16 Best Clean Shampoos in 2023.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

When a product page contains a description of its medical advisory board that includes Ivy League-educated dermatologists, you know that it’s going to be something special. With premium ingredients sourced from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals, this product isn’t just invigorating for your hair. It’s also a must-have for anyone who prioritizes “clean” as a criterion when selecting hair care products.

This vegan and cruelty-free product is completely free of any synthetic dyes, preservatives, parabens, or phthalates that could harm your hair or your health. Instead, one of the main active ingredients is saw palmetto, which improves hair volume, hydrates the scalp, and even acts to counter DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss. If hair loss is a particular concern for you, this shampoo is definitely your best clean option.

It also contains jojoba oil as a source of Vitamins A, E, and D and aloe barbadensis leaf, another source of vitamins and antioxidants, all of which penetrate deep into the hair shaft for intense nourishment. Finally, coconut-derived surfactants gently cleanse away dirt and oil, while vegan biotin leaves hair fortified.

We also loved the lather and found that a little went a long way. With hundreds of five-star reviews, this product is perfect for anyone with stressed-out strands, as it will leave your hair feeling nourished, healthy and brand new.

2. ODACITÉ 552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar

Not only is this packaging-free shampoo bar sustainable, but it’s also entirely natural. Cupuacu butter combines with argan and castor oils to hydrate and cleanse, leaving hair shiny and voluminous. It’s soap-free, preventing your hair from getting dried out and leaving no residue, despite the lack of soap.

We love the foamy and luxurious lather that makes you feel relaxed, particularly when coupled with the refreshing orange and coconut scent. This shampoo bar lasts months, making it a great investment. And when it does run out, we bet you’ll be running to order a replacement!

3. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

Formulated with a sulfate-free blend of coconut-based surfactants, this glossing shampoo is another hit product from cult favorite clean beauty brand Drunk Elephant. The surfactants are a natural means of lifting dirt and product residue without damaging the shaft of the hair or stripping color, making them a far better option than the harsh chemicals favored by non-clean brands.

Naturally sourced amino acids and extracts help hair retain water and add strength, smoothness, and shine, while antioxidant-rich sacha inchi seed, marula, and argan oils add moisture without leaving hair feeling oily or heavy.

Overall, we love the way that this product leaves your hair looking healthy, and we found that this product definitely leaves hair more manageable than it was before we used it. Couple this with the naturally nutty almond scent, lightweight feel, rich lather, and the fact that a little of this product goes a very long way, and it’s clear to see why this product is one of the 16 best clean shampoos in 2023.

4. Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo

This volume-boosting clean shampoo uses coconut-derived surfactants to eliminate excess oil and residue, making it the perfect product for all of us out there with thin hair. A lot of the options for those who are “volume-challenged” use harsh chemicals to achieve their end result, degrading hair quality over time.

However, this shampoo has found the perfect way to use natural ingredients to achieve the same result, while also providing weightless nourishment to the hair that improves, not decreases. It strengthens and thickens over time.

We loved the thick lather and found that this product not only thoroughly shampoos your hair but also has a detangling effect that makes it all too easy to skip the conditioner.

5. Meow Meow Tweet Rose Geranium Shampoo Powder

This 100% plant-based powder makes for a unique shampooing experience that is good for both your hair and the planet. Instead of harsh sulfates, this product's main active ingredients are aloe and marshmallow extract, which act to remove excess oil and make this shampoo an amazing clean alternative for anyone with an oily scalp.

Although unfamiliar to most of you, we promise that this powder is as easy to use as regular shampoo. Just mix a small amount of powder with water, and it will transform into a luscious lather, even better than that of most regular shampoos.

Because this powder is far more concentrated than traditional shampoos, it will last you four times as long as traditional shampoos. Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging, which makes this product even more sustainable.

6. True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo

This antioxidant-packed shampoo is one of our favorite clean options for ensuring that your hair is left nourished. Don’t trust us? The true botanicals brand is a favorite of Laura Dern and Olivia Wilde, and it’s not hard to see why.

With a hypoallergenic formula that’s suitable for all hair types, the brand has made a product that anyone can use and that everyone would want to. Rather than any harsh chemicals, this shampoo instead contains coconut-derived surfactants that deeply cleanse hair without stripping or damaging it.

These surfactants are supported by a combination of aloe leaves and green tea and meadowfoam seeds, which all combine to create a product that one review describes as having literally “saved them.” The aromatic citrus and floral scent is just the icing on the cake of an altogether incredible offering from a great clean brand.

7. Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo

This ultra-hydrating shampoo is a perfect clean alternative to traditional options for dry and damaged hair that contain harsh chemicals. This shampoo, which is specifically designed for curly hair, uses argan oil and pumpkin seed oil to reintroduce moisture back into the hair, and leave it feeling hydrated, healthy, and rejuvenated.

This shampoo is free from any nasties, containing no triclosan, sulfates, parabens, or silicones, while also being entirely vegan and made from exclusively naturally-derived ingredients. This is yet another option that is not only clean for your hair but also for the planet, with the brand having its own recycling program. That means you don’t contribute to plastic ending up in landfills when using this product—awesome!

8. Davines Volu Shampoo

This shampoo from the hairdresser's favorite hair care brand Davines is free from parabens and sulfates, instead using vitamin and mineral-packed caprauna turnip extract to lift the hair off the scalp and add volume at the roots. It’s the perfect clean option for anyone with limp or fine hair, especially as it also detangles your ends, meaning you can skip weighing your hair down with conditioner.

The light and foamy formula uses exclusively natural ingredients and leaves your air soft and shiny. The ingredients for this shampoo were also obtained using 100% clean energy, and the packing is completely recyclable. With a fresh scent, we love how this shampoo makes your hair feel cleansed and revitalized, with a salon-quality finish that makes it one of our top picks.

9. Evolvh Ultrashine Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

This luxurious shampoo is a jack of all trades, being suitable for any hair type. With high cleansing power, it really gets hair clean, removing all the residue and product buildup from your scalp. It also moisturizes hair without sacrificing volume and softens and smooths (making it perfect for any stubborn grays).

This all-natural shampoo works as well as any traditional formula, infusing hair with pliability, strength and elasticity to prevent both breakage and frizz. We found that it left our hair with a bouncy feeling that lasted for days. It has no animal products, harsh chemicals, silicone, or even gluten, making it a must-add to the collection of any clean hair care enthusiast.

10. Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

This award-winning shampoo volumizes, nourishes, clarifies, and fortifies hair, all with completely clean ingredients. The main cleansing ingredients are derived from green tea and citrus, removing oil and buildup without drying out the scalp and leaving hair feeling weightless, clean and bouncy.

Rahua oil, which has been used by Amazonian women throughout history, is the ingredient from which the shampoo gets its name and is responsible for providing the omega-9 that nourishes and fortifies hair follicles to prevent breakage. Meanwhile, lavender and eucalyptus oils add a relaxing aroma, with the eucalyptus also having been proven to make your hair last longer between shampoos.

This is the perfect product for anyone with fine or oily hair, and instead of causing colored hair to fade, the rahua actually pushes the pigment deeper into the hair shaft, increasing color endurance. For anyone with dyed hair (and even those without), this is the product for you!

11. Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo

Not a single harsh chemical has been put into this nourishing and balancing shampoo that leaves your hair absolutely radiant. Instead, seed phytonutrients have created a clean and vegan shampoo that gently cleanses hair using powerful amino acids and vitamins, which are entirely plant-based as they are derived from organic sunflower seed oil and quinoa.

This shampoo is perfect for revitalizing normal to oily hair and does so with a scent of bergamot and sea salt that was one of our favorites of all the shampoos on the list. As an added bonus, not only is the container the product comes in completely curbside recyclable, but the company also offsets the carbon footprint of every bottle they produce. That means you can enjoy this product's incredible effects guilt-free.

12. Love Beauty And Planet Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo

Here’s another volumizing shampoo that is perfect for fine hair. Using coconut water and mimosa flower extract, this vegan product is infused with coconut water that gives hair hydration, body and shine. We love how gentle this feels on your hair, with plant-based cleansers cleansing and detangling without drying or leaving any residue.

Oh, and the ethically sourced mimosa flower gives the product a powerful floral scent that is like nothing we’ve ever smelt before! The product is also completely free of parabens, silicones, and cruelty, and is 93% naturally derived. That extra 7% is the only thing holding this product back from being any higher up the list.

We love, love, love the way that using this shampoo can make previously thin and lackluster strands not only look but also feel thicker. This product is safe for all hair types, but if you have thin hair, this is definitely screaming your name.

13. Innersense Pure Harmony Hair Bath

This non-toxic cleansing shampoo is so high quality that you’ll find it in hair salons, as it is the choice of many stylists worldwide. Designed for fine to normal hair, this product combines quinoa, rice extracts, shea butter, and coconut and avocado oils to leave hair nourished and strengthened.

Meanwhile, instead of toxic chemicals, their special coconut and rice brain formula gently cleanses the hair. There are no silicones in the formula, leaving your hair feeling weightless, healthy and full of volume. We also love the unique citrusy scent that will have you smelling divine long after you leave the shower.

14. Reverie Shampoo

This formula is both gentle and effective, deeply cleansing while also nourishing the scalp with the essentials for healthy hair. Sugar cane and coconut provide a lather that cleanses without stripping, and plant-derived amino acids moisturize the hair, enhancing shine and making this one of the best shampoos for scalp hydration.

After using this product, we found that we could go longer in between washes, and our hair felt positively squeaky clean stepping out of the shower. We also love the streamlined package and ingredients list, which both emphasize that this is a truly clean product.

Finally, this is another clean product that is also clean for the environment, as for every bottle sold, Reverie donates to the recovery and removal of twice the amount of plastic from the environment, meaning there is a net positive impact.

15. Native Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo

From the well-known brand responsible for the all-natural hit phenomenon Native Deodorant comes a shampoo that is a perfect no-frills option for anyone looking for a clean hair care product. This product has only 10 ingredients, none of which are harsh chemicals you can’t pronounce like sulfates, parabens, silicones, or dyes. Instead, naturally-derived ingredients cleanse and detangle the hair, restoring moisture and reducing breakage.

There are also similarly simple volumizing and moisturizing options, but we found the strengthening solution best for all hair types. We also loved the warm and enticing scent of almond and shea butter that leaves you smelling positively delicious. Although it may not be as intensively hair care focused as some of the others on the list, if your number one priority is making sure you can trust what you’re putting on your body, this option is definitely the way to go.

16. Everist Waterless Shampoo Concentrate

This is another unique and sustainable form of shampoo, where most of the water has been removed to make a thick concentrate that’s three times as concentrated as traditional shampoo. This makes it a great product for travel, as a whole bottle of shampoo fits in a 100ml aluminum tube that can get through airport security with ease. You will also find that it makes your shampoo last three times as long, as one bottle lasts three months, making this concentrate a far more sustainable option.

Despite the concentrated nature, it’s easy as pie to turn this back into regular shampoo, as simply adding water and rubbing will create a foamy lather that gives no hint of its alternative origins. Perfect for all hair types, this product is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, dyes, and synthetic fragrances and is instead made from a blend of bergamot, rosemary, orange peel, clary sage, and peppermint oils. These benefit your hair and scalp as well as giving this product a scent that is to die for.

Frequently asked questions

What does “clean” mean?

Although there’s no official definition of “clean” in a beauty context, the clean beauty movement has taken the industry by storm. Because of this, there are many cases of products slapping the “clean” label onto something that is clearly the opposite.

However, the general consensus is that a product is clean if it is free from harmful chemicals that are known to be problematic either for hair health or general health. In making our list, this was the minimum bar we set to even incorporate a product. We also highly favored products that replaced these chemicals with ingredients derived from natural sources, as we think these are the best for hair and health.

What are some ingredients to avoid when looking for a clean shampoo?

Checking the ingredients list is definitely a must when navigating the minefield of so-called “clean” products. Some of the key ingredients found in many shampoos that can be harmful to both hair and health include silicones, phthalates, formaldehyde, petroleum, triclosan, mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, micro-beads, PEGs, DEA, TEA, and synthetic fragrances and dyes. If a shampoo contains any of these ingredients, we wouldn’t consider it clean, and it would not be eligible for this list.

Aside from these, you should be looking for shampoos where you can pronounce most of the ingredients, and for those you can’t, you should be able to look them up and find out if they pose any risk. Also, for people who are vegan, gluten-free, or have any allergies, it’s important to make sure the products you use meet these criteria.

What are the benefits of clean shampoos?

The scalp is four times as absorbent as other parts of the body, meaning it is not only important for your hair but also your health that you are using products without any of the questionable ingredients and chemicals that are found in traditional shampoos.

For example, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLS) is used by many brands as a surfactant to cleanse the hair and create a lather. However, it has been shown to be contaminated with the carcinogen 1,4 dioxane, something you definitely don’t want to be absorbed into your body! This is only one of the many potentially harmful chemicals found in non-clean shampoos, so the health advantages of opting for clean shampoos with ingredients you can pronounce are clear.

Clean shampoos are also gentler on the hair, making them perfect for anyone with a sensitive scalp or dry and damaged hair. While traditional shampoos contain harmful ingredients like silicones that can clog pores on the scalp and dry your hair out, clean shampoos leave the hair with the natural oils that flow down from the scalp and leave hair hydrated and strengthened.

Overall, switching to a clean shampoo is something that will bring long-term benefits to both your hair and your health. If you opt for any of the products on our list, you’ll find that you aren’t missing out on anything while gaining everything.

Can all hair types use clean shampoo?

A common myth is that clean shampoo is only for people with easy-to-manage hair, but this is so far from the truth. There is a wide range of different formulas on the market, and as long as you choose one that aligns with your hair type and hair care needs, you’ll have no problems.

For example, products with nourishing ingredients like nut butter or moisturizing oils (e.g. coconut) are perfect for dry, damaged, or coarse hair types, while clarifying ingredients like witch hazel are better suited for those with fine and oily hair.

Are shampoo alternatives (like the bar, powder, and concentrate in this article) better than the traditional form of shampoo?

We loved having the opportunity to try out some alternative forms of shampoo and switch up our regular hair care routine. Although it’s hard to determine what form of something as personal as hair care is the best, we can confidently say that these alternatives definitely are on the same level as everything else in this article.

Whether they are the right option for you will depend on a range of factors like your hair care needs, how important sustainability is for you, and your personal shower routine. Yet we would definitely recommend you give them a try and decide the answer to this question yourself.

How did you choose your number one pick?

This was definitely a difficult decision, with so many incredible options on the market. All of the options in our list of the 16 Best Clean Shampoos in 2023 can make a case for the top spot. However, after weighing up the pros and cons, we found that the Blu Atlas product was the clear frontrunner. This was for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, we found that this was one of the best shampoos for a wide range of hair types, making it a versatile product we could recommend to anyone.

Secondly, we loved how they used natural ingredients. The vegan biotin and coconut-derived surfactants, alongside the other incredible natural ingredients, fortified, repaired and cleansed hair more effectively than any other shampoo, traditional or clean, that we tried.

Finally, the glowing reviews convinced us that this wasn’t just the case for us, making this a clear number one in the eyes of many. It rightly deserved its place as number one in our list of the 16 Best Clean Shampoos in 2023.

How often should I shampoo?

This is another question where the answer depends on you, your hair type, and the products you're using. Some of the formulas on this list are designed for regular use, meaning that if you have “normal” hair, you can follow the general guideline of washing your hair every two to three days.

However, if you are using a product designed to be used less often, or you have curly or dry hair, you may find it best to wait longer in between washes to maintain your hair's natural oils. If you have these hair types, and you’re currently a daily washer, you may find that the transition leaves your hair oilier than normal. As your hair gets used to the new routine, however, it will adjust and leave you with shinier and more healthy hair.