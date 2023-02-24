16 Best Cheap Colognes for Men (2023)

If you’re like most guys, you want to smell nice, but you don’t want to drop a small fortune on cologne. You know where your responsibilities lie, and paying for some high-dollar cologne just isn’t in the books, especially when you’ve got food to put on the table, bills to pay, car and house payments to make, and the list goes on.

But don’t worry, because you can still smell great without breaking the bank. We know how hard you work, and the last thing you probably want to do is scour the internet trying to figure out what the best deals are on cheap colognes.

Well, we’ve got your back. Here are the 16 best cheap colognes for men in 2023 that won’t cost an arm and a leg. If you have a minute or two after our reviews, stick around for our buyer’s guide, where we show you how to easily narrow down your options and find the perfect cologne for any occasion. So let’s get started!

1. Blu Atlas Atlantis

Blu Atlas Atlantis

First up is Blu Atlas Atlantis. This cologne is perfect for those who want to evoke a sense of adventure and wanderlust in their everyday lives. What does that mean? Essentially, you’re a man on a mission, and you want to smell great while doing it.

There are a variety of scents on deck here, and they do a fine job of exciting the senses and getting you geared up for whatever journey life throws your way. It’s really quite impressive how Blu Atlas was able to encapsulate so many dynamic smells into one cologne—bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant serve as the fragrance’s top notes, while lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot are the mid notes. The base is a harmonious blend of orris, oak moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk.

Even more amazing is the fact that you’re getting premium ingredients for a fraction of what competing colognes are going for. Atlantis certainly fits the bill for a great cheap cologne, and you’ll always smell great no matter the occasion.

Atlantis is formulated to the highest industry clean standards. It’s even vegan, so there’s no need to worry about animal cruelty. Plus, it’s made without any parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside.

In case you’re not familiar, those types of ingredients are the kinds of things you’d want to try and avoid when it comes to cologne. And Blu Atlas excels in making sure its lineup of natural products is free of all those ingredients.

So if you’re looking for a smell that’s unforgettable yet affordable, Blu Atlas Atlantis cologne is the one to go with. Check it out today!

2. Burberry Touch for Men



Burberry Touch for Men

If clean and refreshing is what you’re after, Burberry Touch for Men fits the bill. This crisp cologne features top notes of artemisia, violet leaves, and the mandarin tree, combining to create a bright, light scent.

Men love the Virginia cedar wood undertone, as it adds just the right balance of warmth to what is decidedly a cool and refreshing fragrance. Nutmeg, white pepper, and vetiver also add depth and complexity to the scent.

To finish it off, tonka beans provide a soft musk that will last throughout the day. This cologne is perfect for the man who wants to make an impression without going overboard on intense fragrances.

Burberry is a name that is synonymous with quality, and this cologne lives up to their reputation. If you’re looking for a top-notch scent without spending too much money, Burberry Touch for Men should serve you well.

It’s perfect for work, a night out on the town, or any other occasion. The versatility and clean aroma of Burberry Touch for Men puts it comfortably in second place.

3. Lucky You for Men



Lucky You for Men

This one’s been around for a while, but it was an instant classic when it dropped around the turn of the 21st century and has remained a favorite ever since.

Lucky You is the ideal scent for everyday wear. Its delicate top notes of tamarind, herb, and clover open up to a cardamom-cascarilla bark heart with an unmistakable finish of musk and sandalwood. With this fragrance in your collection, you will undoubtedly feel lucky!

Men consistently appreciate the distinct smell of this timeless classic, making it a popular choice. It is suitable for any occasion and an ideal choice for those searching for something straightforward yet everlasting.

While some classic scents may have become obsolete with time, this one still lingers in the minds of many and evokes nostalgia to this day. So don’t let its age deter you from giving it a try—you may just find your signature scent!

Feel free to wear it to work and meetings or just to lounge around the house. Its versatile scent will keep you smelling fresh and attractive all day long while drawing compliments from those who appreciate the distinct aroma of Lucky You for Men.

4. English Leather



English Leather

You’d be hard-pressed to find a man who hasn’t heard of this classic scent. English Leather is a timeless favorite among men, and for good reason; its subtle blend of citrus, aromatic woods, and moss creates an unmistakably manly aroma that’s sure to turn heads.

It’s the perfect scent for any occasion, from casual everyday wear to dressier events. Plus, when you pair it with the After Shave, you can be sure your scent will last all day long. With English Leather, you’ll look and smell like a million bucks—without breaking the bank!

So, what’s responsible for giving English Leather its signature character? Its top notes of Italian Bergamot and Kaffir lime give it a vibrant, citrusy start that’s perfectly balanced out by its mid-notes of oak moss, leather, and vetiver.

The scent then finishes off with a lasting base of sandalwood, cedarwood, and musk to make sure you’re smelling your best all day long.

English Leather is the quintessential men’s cologne and is sure to be a timeless favorite for years to come. Wear it and see why so many people can’t get enough of this classic scent!

5. Guy Laroche Drakkar Noir



Guy Laroche Drakkar Noir

Guy Laroche’s Drakkar Noir is an iconic classic that radiates elegance and style. The powerhouse top accords of lavender, mint, lemon, basil, rosemary, and mandarin orange give this fragrance its distinct aroma.

In the heart of it lies a spicy-herbaceous concoction blended with a strong woody base for extra staying power. With such complexity in scent structure—you’re guaranteed to be captivated by the charm of this timeless masterpiece!

The earthy mix of oak moss, balsam, pine needle, cedar, and patchouli creates a bold yet inviting aroma—ideal for making an impression. Be it 2023 or beyond, Drakkar Noir is among the finest inexpensive fragrances for men.

Drakkar Noir has been a classic option for years, and it’s plain to see why—it will surely get you noticed! Whether you’re planning on attending an informal event or a sophisticated one, this cologne is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Don’t miss out on having the best-smelling scent in any room; try Drakkar Noir today and discover first-hand why this aroma is still on top.

6. Clinique Happy



Clinique Happy

Any comprehensive list of colognes wouldn’t be complete without the timeless favorite, Clinique. For those who desire to feel vibrant and energized, Happy is an ideal yet inexpensive selection with its sweetly invigorating aroma that features a combination of mandarin orange, lemon zest, and grapefruit—a marriage that will leave you feeling refreshed all day long!

Clinique Happy is a delightful light scent that features subtle hints of musk, rosemary, and vetiver that lends it complexity. If you’re searching for an aromatic fragrance without the overwhelming intensity of many other perfumes available on the market today, then Clinique Happy is ideal!

If you are looking for a great-smelling, affordable cologne that will last all day long, Clinique Happy is the one for you. This time-tested fragrance has consistently been one of the top budget men’s colognes and is sure to become your favorite scent once you try it!

With its enticing aroma and unbeatable price—what more could you ask for? Make sure to pick up some Clinique Happy today so that every day can be filled with happiness!

7. Stetson



Stetson

It’s almost impossible to complete a list of the finest affordable colognes and omit Stetson! Since the 1980s, this masculine aroma has been an ideal choice for decades of men searching for their perfect everyday scent.

This classic woody and earthy scent is truly timeless, with its sage, citrus, vetiver, cedar, and patchouli notes complemented by musk, vanilla, honey amber, and tonka bean. It’s a fragrance that will never fade away!

Stetson cologne offers an attractive and affordable option for any budget. This scent is suitable for a variety of occasions, from relaxed hangouts with friends to more sophisticated events or even casual everyday wear. Thus, if you are seeking the perfect fragrance without putting too much strain on your wallet, Stetson ticks all the boxes!

The affordability of Stetson makes it a must-try, especially in 2023. So don’t hesitate to take the plunge and exude true American style with Stetson!

8. Curve Crush for Men

Curve Crush for Men



Here’s yet another unique cologne for you to try. With its scent of pear, ginger, and oak moss, Curve Crush for Men makes for an energizing blend that will be sure to turn heads.

This casual scent is perfect for everyday wear—whether it’s during the day or night—so you can always smell great! Yes, Curve’s Crush cologne has been around for a minute, but with its stimulating aroma and affordable price, it’s still an excellent choice for men looking to make a statement in 2023.

Most men find the three scent layers to work really well together, creating an invigorating and distinct aroma that will be sure to draw attention. So if you’re looking for a signature scent with an affordable price, Curve Crush is your go-to!

You can find Curve Crush cologne at most department stores or online retailers. It’s an excellent pick for any man who wants to make an impression without spending too much.

9. Tommy



Tommy

Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy cologne took the world by storm with its launch in 1995. If you were around during that time, you’re sure to remember the craze over this scent. It’s no wonder that it remains a popular favorite today, more than 25 years later.

Not only does it have the classic scent of freshly laundered cotton mixed with bergamot and grapefruit, but its amber undertones make for a unique fragrance that is sure to be noticed.

Tommy was pretty pricey back in the day, but in 2023, you can get a pretty good deal on it. It’s still not the cheapest of the cheap, but it’s definitely affordable.

So if you want to make an impression without breaking your budget, Tommy is the way to go. It won’t fail you in any situation, from a special evening out or an important job interview. Plus, it’s great for everyday wear, too! All in all, this cologne contains all the necessary components to be your perfect companion for years to come.

10. Halston Z-14



Halston Z-14

Are you a man who prefers your scents to echo that of leather and wood? Like Stetson, it doesn’t get much manlier than the Halston Z-14. This cologne was released in 1974, and it’s just as popular today among men of all ages.

You’ll pick up notes of bergamot, cypress, lemon, gardenia, green notes, basil, cinnamon, vetiver, cedar, geranium, patchouli, coriander, and jasmine. Underneath all that, you’ll find the base notes of amber, musk, leather, oakmoss, benzoin, and tonka bean.

This combination creates a scent that’s strong yet sophisticated—perfect for the man who can pull it off. There’s no doubt that when you wear this one, people will know you mean business.

Halston Z-14 is definitely a must-have for any man’s collection, no matter what your budget is. You’ll be sure to turn heads as you enter the room with this one!

11. Jovan Musk



Jovan Musk

This is another ’70s scent that still has something to offer today. Jovan Musk for Men is a classic flowery and woodsy musk scent that has been around since 1973. It’s perfect for anyone who is looking for an affordable but timeless cologne.

The top notes are Amalfi lemon, carnation, pepper, and lime, while the middle notes are amber, lavender, spices, and mint. Finally, the base notes consist of musk and woodsy notes.

These notes come together to form an aroma that is both sophisticated and subtly masculine. It’s one of those scents that you can wear anywhere, and be sure to turn heads. Give it a try if you’re looking for something a bit different!

Overall, this is a great cologne for anyone who wants an affordable fragrance that still has a classic appeal. Make this your choice if you’re looking for something timeless and unique.

12. Nautica Blue



Nautica Blue

As one of the more recent fragrances on our list, Nautica Blue is a great choice for everyday wear. It’s an aquatic scent that combines notes of pineapple, bergamot, and peach with water lily and jasmine, all resting on a base of sandalwood, musk, and cedar.

This light, refreshing aroma is perfect for a casual day out or a night on the town. Its versatility is one of the reasons it made the list. Coupled with its incredible fragrance, you’re looking at a winner.

Whether you’re looking for a subtle scent to complete your look or something more head-turning, Nautica Blue is sure to become one of your favorite colognes.

Plus, its affordable price makes it a great value. So if you’re in the market for a versatile, masculine fragrance that won’t break the bank, Nautica Blue is a must-try!

13. Versace Pour Homme

Versace Pour Homme

This 2008 cologne from Versace is one of the most recognizable and popular scents for men. There’s a lot going on with this fragrance, but it works well to create a timeless entry. The top notes are made up of rose de mai, bergamot, neroli, and lemon.

Middle notes of geranium, hyacinth, cedarwood, and clary sage come together perfectly, creating a crisp but warm aroma. Finally, the base notes are made up of tonka bean, musk, and amber, which add an element of masculinity—it’s no wonder why this scent is so intoxicating.

Perfect for a night out on the town or just an everyday spritz to feel refreshed and confident, Versace Pour Homme is a great addition to any man’s cologne collection. Plus, it won’t break your budget! It’s definitely a favorite among men and is sure to be on your list of favorites, too. Highly recommended!

14.

CK One



Released just a year earlier than the iconic Tommy, CK One is an equally iconic fragrance that has stood the test of time. This unisex cologne offers a bright and refreshing citrus-aromatic scent that’s perfect for everyday wear.

It features top notes of pineapple, lemon, bergamot, mandarin orange, cardamom, and papaya. The heart of this timeless scent is composed of jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, violet, nutmeg, rose, and freesia.

Finally, it all comes together with base notes of green accord, musk, cedar, sandalwood, oak moss, and amber. CK One has been a classic since the ‘90s and still stands out today as one of the best cheap colognes for men.

Plus, you can’t beat that price in 2023. It’s definitely worth a try if you’re looking for something fresh yet familiar.

15. Curve for Men

Curve for Men



Liz Claiborne’s original Curve is a cologne that has managed to remain popular for decades. Men love the aromas of juniper berries, pineapple, neroli, and lavender that top off the scent. It’s a light, airy fragrance that is perfect for any day or night.

The base notes of pepper, vetiver, sandalwood, mahogany, and cedar finish the fragrance off with an earthy aroma. If you’re looking for an affordable but timeless classic cologne, Curve for Men is definitely worth considering.

You’re sure to get lots of compliments! Grab yourself a bottle today and experience the wonders of this timeless scent. You’ll be glad you added it to your collection.

16. Guess Seductive



Guess Seductive

The final entry to make our list of the 16 Best Cheap Colognes for Men in 2023 is Guess Seductive. This amber woody fragrance was launched in 2011 and has a great mix of top notes with cardamom, pink pepper, and mandarin orange.

Middle notes include orchid, vetiver, and violet leaf, while the base notes give a woodsy feel with amber, sandalwood, patchouli, and musk.

The end result is a cologne that is perfect for those who love woody scents but also want something that’s light and airy. If you’re looking for a great cologne that won’t break the bank, Guess Seductive is a great choice.

As one of the newer entries to the list, it’s clear why Guess Seductive is one of the best cheap colognes for men in 2023!

Buyer’s Guide for Cheap Cologne for Men

After viewing our top picks, you might have some questions about what to look for when shopping for a cheap cologne. Here are some guidelines to help you make the best selection.

What do you like?

First and foremost, consider your personal tastes. Not all fragrances will be your preference—some may be too strong or not quite your style. Don’t worry if you don’t know what to choose. You can always sample different colognes before you commit to purchasing a full bottle.

How much does it cost?

The price of the cologne is also an important factor. Cheap colognes usually run in the $10-$40 range, but be sure to read customer reviews and look for deals that may lower the price even further.

Consider its quality

The quality of the fragrance is just as important as the price. Look for colognes that have a higher concentration of essential oils, which will last longer and provide a fuller scent. Also be sure to read customer reviews to get an idea of what others think about the product.

Choosing a cheap cologne doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With these guidelines, you can find an affordable cologne that fits your tastes and budget. Be sure to read reviews and sample different fragrances before making your final decision. And remember—it’s always best to go with what you like!

What Makes a Good Cheap Cologne for Men?

It’s important to get the obvious out of the way: you’re going to have unique preferences that will determine which cologne works best for you. That said, there are some general aspects to consider when looking for an affordable cologne for men.

Longevity

How long a cologne lasts is key; you want a fragrance that will last throughout the day, so look for something with an abundant amount of oils. These are long-lasting and will ensure your scent doesn’t wear off after a few hours.

Aroma

You’ll also want to choose something with a pleasant aroma. That isn’t hard when looking at the best cheap colognes for men in 2023; you can find great scents that don’t cost too much.

Application

Finally, you want something that’s easy to apply. Spray colognes are the most convenient, but they tend to be more expensive. Roll-on and stick colognes are a cheaper option, although they do require an extra bit of effort.

Ultimately, the best cheap cologne for men is the one that works for you and your scent preference. With so many options available, you’re sure to find a great bargain in 2023!

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I look for when buying cologne?

When it comes to choosing the perfect cologne, there are a few things you should consider. First, think about your own taste and style—do you prefer spicy scents or floral ones?

Moreover, consider what type of activities you plan on using it for—is it a special occasion scent or an everyday one? Lastly, make sure you factor in the kind of budget you have and look for colognes that work with it.

What is the best men’s cologne for a special occasion?

The best cologne for a special occasion will depend on your personal tastes, but there are some great options available within our list of 16 Best Cheap Colognes for Men in 2023. If you’re looking for something that’s suitable for all occasions, Blu Atlas Atlantis ticks all the right boxes. And best of all, it won’t cost you a fortune!

Is it safe to wear cologne every day?

Yes, it’s perfectly safe to wear cologne every day. However, you should take into account how much cologne you apply and the intensity of the scent in order to avoid any potential irritation or discomfort. Remember that too much fragrance can cause headaches and even allergies in some people, so be sure to use it in moderation.

To avoid this, choose a cologne that’s all-natural rather than synthetic. Several of the colognes listed in our 16 Best Cheap Colognes for Men in 2023 are made with natural ingredients, so you can be sure that they’re safe to use daily.

What is the best way to apply cologne?

The best way to apply cologne is by spraying it lightly on your pulse points, such as your wrists, neck, and behind your ears. This will help ensure the scent lingers longer and doesn’t overwhelm those around you.

Also, make sure you wait for the cologne to dry before getting dressed, as this will help it stay on longer. Finally, remember to never rub your wrists together after application, as this can damage the molecules and lessen its scent.

Do I need to buy multiple colognes?

No, you don’t need to buy multiple colognes—one quality cologne should be enough. However, it can be helpful to buy two or three that work with different occasions and seasons. For example, a warm, spicy fragrance might be perfect for winter, while a light floral scent could work better in the summer months. With our list of 16 Best Cheap Colognes for Men in 2023, you’ll be able to find something for any season or occasion without breaking the bank!

Are all cheap colognes low quality?

Not at all! In fact, there are plenty of great, affordable colognes on the market that offer high-quality fragrances at excellent prices. The key is to shop around and look for brands that have a good reputation for offering quality fragrances.

