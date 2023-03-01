A fun fact—on average, a person has about 100,000 strands of hair on their head and this can alter depending on the natural hair colour. For example, natural redheads have slightly fewer strands, at around 90,000, and blondes have almost 150% of the average, at 150,000!

However, the thickness texture of each hair depends on each person. Lots of us have thick hair. This is defined as the thickness of your individual strands, rather than how much hair you have on your head, which is actually called hair density. Some people could have fine hair that is very dense, which is slightly different to having “thick” hair. If you’re still not sure, scroll to the bottom for directions on how to do a quick strand test.

Thicker textured hair often comes with its own problems, like the tendency to tangle easily and become dry, requiring more heat and styling to stay in the style you want it to, and just generally being higher maintenance. Does your mane have you dreaming of smooth, manageable hair that’s knot-free? If so, you’ll certainly want to find the best shampoo for thicker, coarser hair in this list of 15 Best Shampoos for Thick Hair in 2023!

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

Stressed out strands don’t stand a chance with Blu Atlas’ range. Simple, yet super effective, it has everything you need for wildly wonderful hair. It does not need any frills in the name or on the bottle because the inside does all the talking (or should we say smoothing?). This classic shampoo is pure class, making it fit for every bathroom.

Jojoba, the premium oil used in this shampoo, works the scalp to stimulate circulation, nourishing and encouraging hair to grow thick and lush. The oil itself is rich in many hair-specific vitamins and minerals, like Vitamins C, B, and E, plus zinc and copper. Added to this gentle formulation are aloe vera, coconut surfactants, saw palmetto and vegan biotin—extracts used to keep hair full and avoid any loss of thick strands. Clean and classic, this is just what thicker hair needs to keep it in control and looking its best after each shower.

How to apply: Blu Atlas instructs to lather a coin sized amount on to wet hair, massage into your scalp, and rinse thoroughly. Use with the complementing conditioner daily for continued luscious locks!

2. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 250ml

Made by chemists, this option is for people who truly love their hair! This cult classic has swept away thick-haired ladies (and gents) for some time now—and it really does work to tame and nourish hair no matter what thickness, damage, or bleaching has done to it. Its patented shampoo atom-bonding technology was devised by two chemists, Eric Presley and Craig Hawker, to rebuild bonds in hair caused by chemical (coloring), thermal (heat), or mechanical (excessive friction) damage.

The active ingredient in Olaplex that does this is a chemical compound called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (yep, we're not quite sure how to say that either) that works wonders to intensively repair bleached, broken hair. Used in conjunction with its 0 to 8 repair system (this is no.4, obviously) it can transform once bleak barnets into a thing of beauty. If you’re not convinced, just have a look at the best #olaflex on Instagram.

How to apply: Only a small amount is needed to really cleanse your hair. Olaplex offers three steps to perfection:

Step 1: Apply and massage product throughout hair.

Step 2: Thoroughly rinse product from hair.

Step 3: Follow with N°5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner (sold separately).

3. O&M Hydrate and Conquer

O&M—which stands for original and mineral—is an Australian brand that thrives on being just that. Their promise to you is that O&M shampoos and conditioners are safe to use on highlighted or dyed hair and sensitive scalps, as well as not containing sulfates, phthalates, methylisothiazolinone (a type of preservative), parabens, triclosan, propylenes, and gluten, all of which can be irritable on skin.

Thirsty, dry and damaged hair gets a further boost with many naturally-derived Aussie nutrients such as Tasmanian sea kelp, which contains Vitamins A, B, C, and E, and 13 amino acids to strengthen the hair. Meanwhile, certified organic coconut oil uses its superior moisture to help to quench brittle, damaged hair that is usually prone to frizz.

How to apply: use a 1 to 1.5-inch circle (dependent on hair length) from daily to three times a week.

O&M suggests the following steps:

Step 1: After wetting hair, apply shampoo liberally.

Step 2: Massage into the scalp and around the hairline then rinse well.

Step 3: For best results, follow with your O&M Hydrate & Conquer Conditioner.

4. Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Bain Shampoo

Your hair will be as shiny as this teal-colored bottle after using Kérastase! IT has been one of the world's leading luxury haircare brands for some time, and for good reason. Established in Paris, Kérastase products help to grow hair thick and long, and keep it that way. Using nourishing ingredients, this shampoo cleans and preps hair properly so that damaged hair can continue to grow, no matter what's been done to it. And let's face it—thick hair is hard to always get in prime condition, so this good stuff really works to minimise strand distress.

Though a little bit harder on the wallet, the ingredient list is full of innovation, such as its exclusive complex of creatine (giving a hair bonding effect for weaker hair prone to breakage) and ceramide (strengthening and shining).

How to apply: Kerastase directs you to apply the shampoo to wet hair, and massage well to release its rich, airy lather and aromatic fragrance. Rinse well and proceed to the Fondant Extentioniste (conditioner) application.

5. Joico Defy Damage Shampoo

Enjoy your shower every day! Joico Defy Damage is perfect for your everyday maintenance of thick, out-of-control hair. A rich and luxuriant lathering shampoo, it contains protecting ingredients, and its kind and gentle cleanser lifts away dirt and other pollutants, as well as destructive daily buildup, all without hurting the hair follicles or fading any vibrant highlights.

Its special formula means it distributes moisture where and when it is actually needed, no matter how your hair is feeling or looking. This handy cyclical bottle will locate and deliver moisture to parched areas, without overhydrating areas that aren’t, leaving your hair looking balanced and resilient. This is the perfect shampoo for oilier hair as it really does help keep your scalp and strands maintained and consistent despite daily washing.

How to apply: Directions from Joico say to apply to wet hair and allow the shampoo to absorb for three-to-five minutes. Rinse.

6. Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Grab a biotin infusion in this electric blue bottle! Loved by many in this millennium, Redken brings salon-quality hair to the shower. It’s environmentally friendly and balances pH levels in its products for gentle love. This Extreme Length formula is for super long, thick locks and uses a unique strengthening biotin-infused formula that ensures repair of damage, promising 81% less breakage. We give you 110% for effort, Redken.

How to apply: Redken recommends using the complete Extreme Length system for best results.

Wet your hair then apply the Extreme Length Shampoo to your hair and lather up.

Rinse shampoo out of your hair.

Apply Extreme Length Conditioner evenly from your mid-lengths to ends.

Rinse conditioner out of your hair.

Towel dry your hair.

7. OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Get the royal OGX treatment! OGX is a wallet-friendly brand that guarantees more for less. They state their goals as ​​curating hair experiences with highly effective, gentle ingredients, and championing inclusivity.

One of their specialized shampoos, Thick & Full promises healthier hair is on its way as it pours hydrolyzed wheat protein, biotin, and collagen into each strand to make hair stay thick and shiny. Even better, you can stock up at your local drugstore without compromising on what your hair needs. Soon you’ll be OGX obsessed.

How to apply: OGX instructs to apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with a conditioner. For best results, use in conjunction with other OGX products.

8. Ouai for Thick Hair Shampoo

Oui la la—or should we say, “Ouai la la”? This gorgeously slick and peachy shampoo by Ouai (pronounced “way” and meant to sound like yes/“oui” in a Parisian accent) is specially formulated for thick haired beauties. A blow dry in a bottle, it is richly moisturising to fight flyaways and frizz from the get go.

Using keratin (see our glossary below), smoothing marshmallow root to hydrate, shea butter essential for softening, and avocado oil for shine, it smooths, calms, and conditions with all of nature's best to make you feel like you’ve been to the salon every day. Just say “Ouai”!

How to apply: Wet hair, then lather up and rinse clean. It's as simple as that.

Ouai says: “Pair with our conditioner for the best hair of your life.” What a claim—it’s surely time to try it out!

9. Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo

An emerald gleam for your hair’s dream state! Shu Uemura is in the “art of hair,” fusing together mother nature’s ingredients with progressive science to provide everyone with stunning locks.

Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo gently purifies and fortifies thick strands, detoxing any impurities, and helping to restore deeply damaged manes without weighing them down with product or chemicals.

The ultimate reset is brought about as your hair is stripped of any nasties or stressing shampoo. It utilizes a one-of-a-kind co-emulsion technology (mixing of two liquids) that is distributed into tiny micro droplets to penetrate the hair strand effectively and deliver the ultimate hydration. This all works to improve and soften your thick hair over time.

How to apply: Apply a quarter-size amount of the shampoo to wet hair. Massage into the scalp using fingers and palms. Rinse thoroughly.

10. Pureology Hydrate

For a purely professional finish, L’oreal started this Pureology line to stop compromising on decent colored hair care. Both zero sulphates and vegan, this product strives “to make women feel beautiful inside and out.” The Pureology Hydrate range features seriously thirst-quenching blends that allow hair to exude incredible shine and softness. It also offers intensive color protection for colored or dyed hair so that your color isn't stripped away from regular washes.

Its essential ingredients list shows some hair faves such as jojoba, green tea, and sage to condition hair and provide intensive and restorative moisture. To top it off, it also smells amazing, with an aromatherapy blend of ylang ylang, bergamot, and patchouli for soothing post-shower scents. So, if you have thick hair that you regularly get colored, this is the one for you.

How to apply: Pureology says to apply a dime-sized amount to wet hair at the scalp. Emulsify into a rich lather and work it down to the ends. Rinse. For extra cleansing, repeat.

11. MONDAY Shampoo

Monday haircare took the world by storm when it was released in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US in 2020, and claims to have sold an average of seven bottles per minute in 2021 alone! This baby pink beauty has some celebrity fans too, like Kim K and Addison Rae.

The brand promised high-end results with their recipe of cruelty-, SLS-, and paraben-free hair products, for a teeny tiny price. Monday has four pH balanced shampoos on offer, each for individual hair concerns: Gentle (damaged hair), moisture (dry), smooth (frizzy), and volume. The amazing thing about this is that you can mix and match shampoo type depending on what your thicker hair may need week to week.

And it will cost you about the same to buy all four (100% recyclable) bottles as it would to buy number 10 on our list! So if budget and variety are big concerns, this could be the one (or four!) to go for. If you do get your hair colored, however, double check-with your stylist before use.

How to apply: Monday haircare suggests that if you have oily roots, focus your shampoo there and try applying conditioner to your ends only.

12. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo 250ml

Liquid gold for hair! Not surprisingly given that description, this one tops out the higher price category, but Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore sure is absolutely lust-worthy. It guides your hair back to its most lustrous, sleek condition. Using a restorative cleanser along with oils and extracts, it helps balance strands and scalp alike.

Oribe has their own signature complexes that are designed to stop oxidative stress, photoaging, destruction of natural keratin, and other dryness and damage. This complex includes incredible, quality products that have been used in healing and skincare for years and years: watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts, mediterranean cypress extract (used in ancient times as a symbol of immortality), argan oil (which adds to that bejewelled glossiness), maracuja oil (oil of the passion fruit, which replenishes superior moisture), plant collagen, caffeine, biotin, and niacinamide. All of these restore damaged hair from root to tip, while bromelain, an enzyme derived from pineapple, exfoliates. Wow—pure luxury and class from Oribe!

How to apply: The brand suggests applying a generous amount to wet hair. Work into a lather. Rinse. Follow with Gold Lust Repair & Restore conditioner for ultra-hydrated, soft hair.

13. Evo the Therapist Hydrating Shampoo

Cher…for hair? Evo’s brand of hair and skin care is so cool it hurts. Another sulfate-free formula, the therapist shampoo is exactly that: a calming, gentle influence to gain back control of your thick hair. It uses gentle technology that doesn’t have gluten or parabens.

It's also another helping hand for those who highlight or color their hair. It aids moisturization of strands without fading, and it is recommended for dry hair. As you probably know, hydration is the key to healthier hair. And alongside the tongue-in-cheek name, the bottle is funny too!

How to apply: Simply wet hair, lather, and rinse. You’re good to go!

14. Iles Formula Haute Performance Shampoo 200ml

The ethereal box it comes in matches this out-of-this-world shampoo! It’s a haute performance indeed from this Iles Formula shampoo. It consists of antioxidant-rich ingredients such as silk proteins, which makes hair supple and luscious. Again, it's sulphate-free—you can read more about why this is important below—and fans of the product note it lathers particularly well, which can sometimes be a concern for a sulphate-free hair care.

This shampoo instantly detangles dryer, dehydrated hair while working to consistently improve its manageability and texture. It's delicate enough to be gentle on hair even as it adds silkiness and shine, promising an immediately positive and noticeable effect on hair.

How to apply: Hairdressers advise that you should do the following—

After rinsing hair with water, apply a coin-sized dollop of shampoo on to the scalp.

Massage in with your fingers to work away any debris or oil, lifting your hair strands up to make sure the shampoo is reaching your scalp.

15. BIG Lush Shampoo

Totally beachin’, this sea salt shampoo is a best seller for Lush, the natural shop who hand make all their products, and were vegan, cruelty-free, and totally natural before it was cool. It is loaded with hand-harvested sea salt and infused with lemon, giving vibes of neroli and vanilla so that softness abounds.

Yep, we didn't know sea salt was a must for BIG hair either, but this ingredient will really boost your hair's shine and gloss, as well as its natural volume. Measured in grams rather than millilitres, this is the first semi-solid shampoo we’ve included in the list—not bad for a last entry!

How to apply: Lush recommends using a small amount on wet hair, then working it in well to build lather. FYI, this may be harder as there are no lathering detergents to help the process, but keep adding water and complete a second wash if needed.

How to know if you have thick or thin hair

If you are unsure whether you have thin, medium, or thick hair, it may be time to try the strand test to find out for sure.

Take a strand and run it between the thumb and the finger of one hand. It is likely that you have fine hair if you can feel nothing or almost nothing when you touch it. If you feel a little something between the pads of your fingers, you probably have fine to medium hair. You have coarser and thicker hair if your strands feel obvious and dense, which means this Best Shampoos for Thick Hair list is great reading for you!

Another way to test your density (amount of hair) is tying all of your hair into a ponytail and studying the quantity of your hair. If you can see your scalp, you probably have finer or a lower amount of hair. If you see no sign of your scalp, it probably errs toward the thicker side.

What to look for in a good shampoo for thick hair

Sulfate-free

Thicker textures to your locks means they can be dry and unruly without the right products. If you want to keep your lengths glossy and groomed, do not use products that include sulphates. Sulphates are salts that make shampoos easier to lather and foam, but contrarily, this can dry hair out over time as natural oils are stripped. That’s exactly what you want to avoid, particularly if your hair is difficult to manage to begin with! They can also irritate the scalp. Most of the shampoos on our list avoid sulphates for this very reason.

Paraben-free

Parabens are chemicals that preserve shampoo and other hair care products. Some studies have shown that parabens can create multiple problems for your hair, including irritation, hormone disruption, and hair loss. Thus many quality cosmetic brands are now eschewing them, and for healthy hair, you may want to too!

Oils

Natural oils are absolutely vital in keeping hair healthy, while also keeping that glossy sheen and keeping strands under control. This is why so many of these shampoos include them as standard, from avocado oil to jojoba, coconut to argan. They all do different jobs, but their moisturising and protecting qualities are must-haves for thicker hair.

Natural ingredients

When you choose a shampoo for thick hair, look for naturally-sourced ingredients like aloe vera or coconut to soften and condition. Blu Atlas, at number one on our Best Shampoo for Thick Hair list, is ideal for this. If your hair is damaged but you’re still craving a bit more length, look for nourishing shampoos that help keep tangles from forming, avoiding breakage and split ends.

Biotin

Basically like collagen for hair, this B7 wonder-food stimulates keratin production in hair and can increase follicle growth. For example, check out OGX at number seven on our list.

Keratin

Hair’s fibrous protein, this can be reproduced and used in shampoos and conditioners for smoothing effects. See Kerastase’s line of products at number four on our list.

How to keep your think hair healthy