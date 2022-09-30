15 Best Probiotics for Women Over 50  

As women age, they experience a number of changes in their bodies. One of the most common issues that women face as they get older is a decline in gut health. This can lead to a variety of problems, such as digestive issues, skin problems, and even autoimmune diseases. Thankfully, there are a number of probiotics on the market that can help improve gut health for women over 50. In this article, we will discuss 15 of the best probiotics for women over 50.

Why do women over 50 need probiotics?

As we age, our digestive system changes. We don't produce as much stomach acid, which can lead to decreased absorption of nutrients from our food. Probiotics can help replenish the good bacteria in our gut, improving our overall health.

The recommended daily dosage of probiotic supplements, according to the American Nutrition Association, ranges from 1 billion colony forming units (CFU) to 100 billion CFU per day.

But which probiotic is best for women over 50? Here are 15 of the best probiotics for women over 50, based on their strain, CFU count, and other features:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Probiotics are live bacteria that support our bodies in various ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestion, and other important body functions. Our world-class research team designed the Elm and Rye probiotic to be taken once a day.

Our Daily Probiotic is a extra strength digestive supplement, designed for adults. The suggested serving size is one capsule per day, but as always please check with your physician if you have any medical concerns before starting use of this or any dietary supplement.

2. Seed Daily Synbiotic

Image courtesy Seed

The Seed Daily Synbiotic is a clinically studied probiotic and prebiotic combo that works together to promote gut health. The probiotic strain, Lactobacillus Plantarum, has been shown in human studies to help reduce bloating, gas, and occasional diarrhea.

3. Routine for Her

Image courtesy Routine

A thoroughly clean and comprehensive prebiotic-probiotic supplement with 24 billion CFU per capsule, guaranteed and produced with 5 ultra-premium strains.

Routine's vile contains only the most excellent, USA-made strains that have been demonstrated to work. Routine also has the top quality and most clinically investigated Ashwagandha root draw out.

4. Nella Next-Gen Probiotic Supplement Trusted by Elite Athletes

Image courtesy Fitbiomics

Get the most out of your fitness goals by supporting your gut health from the inside with this daily probiotic supplement.

10 Billion CFU+ is the name of our patented Lactobacillus probiotic blend in each capsule, which comes from the microbiome of world-class endurance athletes. To incorporate Nella into your daily routine, sign up for a subscription.

5. Sun Genomics Flore

Image courtesy Sun Genomics

The Sun Genomics Flore Probiotic is a probiotic supplement that contains live bacteria to help with digestive and immune health. The suggested serving size is one capsule per day, but as always please check with your physician if you have any medical concerns before starting use of this or any dietary supplement.

6. HUM Gut Instinct

Image courtesy HUM

We use clinically-proven nutrients in our products and take care to source only the best ingredients. We test every ingredient thoroughly to make sure that our supplements are pure, potent, and effective.

10 species of probiotics make up this vegan probiotic blend, providing a healthy gut microbiota and digestion.

7. Metaflora Women’s Probiotic

Image courtesy MetaFlora

Metaflora Women's Probiotic contains 9 acid-resistant probiotic strains to help replenish your gut microbiome and improve digestive and immune health. It is also packed with some of the most powerful strains for vaginal health, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus reuteri.

8. Cymbiotika Probiotic

Image courtesy Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika's Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement is a daily probiotic supplement that contains live bacteria to help with digestive and immune health. This supplement also includes a prebiotic blend of inulin and chicory root to help nourish the probiotics.

9. Truvani's Probiotic Capsules