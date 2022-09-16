15 Best Fish Oils for Dogs

Fish oil is not only a great supplement for humans, it’s great for their furry companions as well. When added to your dog's daily health regimen, fish oil can have a drastic impact on his health and wellbeing. It offers many health benefits for puppies and senior dogs alike.

So what is fish oil? As the name implies, it's the fatty substance that's naturally found in fish, including high fat fish like salmon and mackerel. Scientifically, fish oil is made up of two main compounds: eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA) fatty acids. EPA and DHA are omega 3 fatty acids, which play an important role in your dog's joint, skin, coat, and even heart health.

Giving your dog a high quality fish oil supplement that offers the right amount of EPA and DHA will have a noticeable impact on his health and longevity. Fish oil can be used as a treatment for many common canine ailments while also serving as a worthwhile preventative option as well.

Benefits of fish oil

Fish oil is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect and support your dog's well-being. No matter your dog's size, breed, or age, giving him a fish oil supplement each day offers both short and long-term health benefits.

Here are some of the great benefits that fish oil offers your furry friend.

Nourishes the skin and coat

Giving your dog fish oil can have a huge impact on his skin and coat health. If your pup has allergies or dry, flaky skin, fish oil works to hydrate and moisturize. The right supplement may even reduce itching and scratching, which lowers the risk of further skin infections. Fish oil works within your dog's body to decrease the production of cytokines, which stimulate inflammation.

Protects the heart

Fish oil supports and protects your dog's heart health by reducing the risk of atrial fibrillation, which occurs when the heart develops an irregular rhythm. Fish oil also works as an anticoagulant and prevents blood clots from forming. This is especially beneficial in dog's with heart disease or other cardiovascular issues.

Lowers triglyceride levels

Adding fish oil to your dog's daily regimen may also decrease high triglyceride levels. This benefit is especially helpful for dogs who have been diagnosed with heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and pancreatitis.

Provides joint support

Fish oil is scientifically proven to decrease the production of prostaglandins, compounds that stimulate inflammation in the joints. If your dog has been diagnosed with arthritis, giving him a fish oil supplement can ease joint aches and pains, making him more comfortable and mobile.

Supports cognitive function and health

Multiple studies have found that puppies who are given DHA have an increased ability to learn and retain certain skills. Older dogs can also benefit from fish oil supplements. Research has found that fish oil reduces cognitive dysfunction and even improves recognition of other dogs and family members.

From heart health to joint heart to skin and coat health, Pupper Omega-3 provides holistic support to keep your dog happy and feeling his best. These fresh salmon flavored soft chews are formulated to reduce inflammation, moisturize your dog's skin, and prevent brain deterioration with the highest quality omega 3 fatty acids.

Each soft chew offers 500mg of omega 3s along with aloe vera. Pupper Omega-3 soft chews are made using the purest, highest quality ingredients. This means no fillers or bad stuff that doesn't nourish your pup's well-being.

Rejuvenate your furry friend from the inside out with Penguin CBD Oil for Dogs. This salmon-flavored CBD oil contains broad-spectrum extract that's sourced from the highest quality Oregon grown hemp. Not only does this oil taste great, it offers all sorts of health and therapeutic benefits for your pup.

Whether your dog has separation anxiety, dreads thunderstorms, has achy joints, or has sleep troubles, Penguin CBD Oil for Dogs can help. This CBD oil is not only safe to give your dog, it tastes great and is the perfect addition to any meal.

3. Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil

Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a delicious food topper that gives your dog the optimal amount of omega 3 fatty acids. Each bottle contains oil from wild Alaskan salmon, which is a natural source of omega fatty acids, including EPA and DHA. Not only do these compounds support skin and coat health, they also keep your dog's joints and heart strong.

Not only does Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil offer all sorts of health benefits, it takes your dog's mealtime to the next level.

4. PetHonesty Omega-3 Fish Oil

Want to improve your dog's skin and coat while also supporting his joints and immune health? If so, PetHonesty Omega-3 Fish Oil is a great supplement to add to his meals. This supplement is made using oil from wild caught herring, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines. Guaranteed to offer a taste your pet will love, PetHonesty Omega-3 Fish Oil will deliver results that you can trust.

This fish oil supplement is made using the most effective, all-natural ingredients that are locally and globally sourced. It doesn't contain any corn, wheat, soy, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.