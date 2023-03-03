If you're struggling with your hair in tangles, and are in knots about it, you may be the perfect candidate for a detangling conditioner. A simple change to your shower routine may provide the best stress-free post-shower comb to carry on that shower spa feel. With so many on the market, it can be hard to decipher which detangling conditioner is best for your hair. This is why we have put together our list of the 15 Best Detangling Conditioners in 2023!

Blu Atlas Conditioner

Composed of only premium ingredients, of which 98% are of natural origins, our number one best detangling conditioner is sure to detangle your hair and restore strength and hydration while maintaining frizz. With the gorgeous scent of coconut apricot, you can maintain that tropical vacation feel at home.

This formula uses a complementary trio of ingredients, including argan oil, a naturally forming oil that contains a high amount of Vitamin E, key fatty acids, and antioxidants that tame frizz (and knots!) by repairing damage and restoring smoothness and shine.

Barley protein is second in the trio. This is a protein obtained from barley that possesses humectant and anti-inflammatory properties such as thiamin and niacin that stimulate the hair follicles to promote hair growth, leaving your hair shinier and smoother than before. The third key ingredient is an infusion of white tea extract that acts as a moisturizer and anti-inflammatory agent due to its antioxidant, anti-aging, and antimicrobial properties.

Made for all hair types, simply lather this conditioner onto the middle and ends of your hair after shampooing. Let this conditioner soak onto the hair for around a minute so that your hair can absorb all the nutrients and oils it provides. Rinse thoroughly with water that is at a lower temperature than when you shampooed to seal the hair follicles and pores.

This conditioner is suitable for daily use, or whenever you feel like your hair needs to be tamed. For even better results, use Blu Atlas shampoo.

Although it is fairly new to the skin care industry, Blu atlas has rapidly made a stance as being a well-trusted brand with over 200+ 5-star reviews. Originally a skincare brand designed for men, this company has a range of unisex products that show impressive results. Created by talented dermatologists, blu atlas products are clean, vegan, preservative-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and made from premium ingredients that are from natural origins so you don't have to be worried about what you're putting into your body. Blu Atlas ticks all the boxes of what you want in a skincare brand.

2. Ethique Untangled™ Detangling Solid Conditioner Bar

Ethique Untangled™ Detangling Solid Conditioner Bar

Made with cocoa butter, coconut oil, and mandarin you can trust this natural blend of powerful hydrating and lubricating conditioner bars. Cocoa butter works to repair dry and damaged hair by adding lubrication to each of the strands and strengthening and sealing the follicles, which improves the strength and integrity of your hair.

The coconut oil tames frizz by adding hydration, sealing in the moisture from the shower, to keep your hair feeling smooth and silky for the post-shower comb. Mandarin oil in this formula helps revitalize dull hair. Because it is rich in antioxidants, mandarin oil reduces copper tones in your hair and works as a metal detox to heal and get rid of the extra weight and oil - not to mention the incredible citrus aroma that is left in your hair!

If you have never used a conditioning bar before, you may have reservations. But, once you give it a try, we think you will be reluctant to go back to a bottle. This conditioner works by using the water in your shower to turn the bar from a solid to a liquid, saving volume on the bar and ensuring you get more use than you would from a typical liquid conditioner. Each bar is the equivalent of 5 bottles of conditioner!

To use, simply wet the bar before swiping around 4-5 times from the root to the tips of your hair. Gently massage the conditioner into your hair making sure to coat each strand. Then, rinse with water to reveal your new hair.

People are raving about this detangling bar! With over 300 5-star reviews on this product alone, it is certainly one of the best detangling conditioners of 2023. You can be confident that it will do wonders for you as it has with everyone else. It is also safe for use on babies or kids.

The journey of Ethique started under stress and frustration for the way our environment is heading. Here to revolutionize the cosmetic industry, Ethique is a brand that puts a huge focus on sustainability and plastic waste. Their products are plastic-free, carbon neutral, cruelty-free, sustainably produced and biodegradable, free from palm oil, paraben-free, and vegan.

3. OUAI Leave-In Conditioner

OUAI Leave-In Conditioner

This multi-functional leave-in conditioner is for those with dryness and frizz. It is composed of key hydrating and restorative ingredients, including tamarind seed extract, a natural ingredient that is great at restoring and repairing damaged and dry hair. Panthenol is another star player in this formula. It is an emollient that prevents hair from frizzing, splitting, and fraying by sealing the end of the cuticles of each hair.

Ouai conditioner also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant which supports a healthy scalp and helps manage oil control so your hair doesn't get too dry, and hydrolyzed proteins, which act as a humectant by drawing moisture to hair to repair, restore, and reduce frizz, making your hair comfortable and manageable.

This leave-in conditioner is versatile as it can be used on both wet and dry hair. For wet hair, spray from your ears downward, holding the bottle about 6 inches away from your head. Use a wide tooth comb and slowly begin brushing. This method allows the conditioner to spread to the roots without being too concentrated on the root hair.

For use on dry hair, use the same method. However, it is important to note that use on dry hair is only recommended if you have thicker, curlier hair. In this case, the leave-in conditioner will act as an added boost of hydration and frizz control.

With hundreds of reviews loving this product, we are sure you will, too. Many users are raving about how their hair has never been so manageable and how much styling time it saves, as it leaves a smooth glossy finish to the hair.

OUAI is a top-notch brand that creates luxury products for your hair. Highly rated and used by many famous hair stylists who work on famous clients such as the Kardashians, you can get that same glam feel for yourself. Caring about their clients, OUAI designs each product to be sulfate-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, and with no direct palm oil. Most of their products are also vegan!

4. Matrix Biolage Hydrasource Detangling Solution Conditioner

Matrix Biolage Hydrasource Detangling Solution Conditioner

This conditioner will have your hair feeling hydrated and maximize moisture balance to strengthen the hair against future damage. Made of the key ingredient aloe vera, your hair will be rehydrated and smoother than ever before. It also contains vitamins A, C, and E, which improve cell turnover and promote the growth of strong, healthy hair. Best of all this product is vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free, and the bottle is 100% recyclable.

With wet hair, apply a liberal amount from the middle to the ends of your hair, leaving in for 1-3 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. For even better results, pair with the Biolage hydra source shampoo.

With over 400 positive reviews, users rave about the quality of this conditioner and the effect it has on their hair. Most notable in reviews are people with fine to medium hair who love how healthy and full their hair feels after use.

For over three decades, Biolage has been taking professional hair care to you in your home. Recognized worldwide as a force in professional haircare, Matrix Biolage is continuously evolving its formula to suit sustainability standards and its clients. Their mission is simple; to enhance your hair to get you feeling your best, elevate your routine with products that work, and encourage minimal effect on the environment.

5. Briogeo Farewell Frizz™ Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Briogeo Farewell Frizz™ Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Get rid of frizz and knots with this leave-in conditioner. Made with a trio of oils, this formula is lightweight yet powerful at locking in moisture and denying humidity. The first key ingredient is rosehip oil, which contains essential fatty acids that control frizz and provide a nice balance of hydration to the hair strand.

Also included is argan oil, which contains a high amount of essential fatty acids and Vitamin E that penetrate deep into the strand and reduce damage, frizz, and dryness. The final star player is coconut oil, which locks in moisture, sealing the strands whilst helping the hair protect itself from breakage and heat damage.

With clean and damp hair, spray the conditioner with a focus on the middle to ends of your hair. Do not rinse this product out. Since this leave-in conditioner acts as a heat protectant, feel free to blow dry or air dry your hair.

With thousands of 5-star reviews, Briogeo is hard to get your hands on. This cruelty-free, vegan, sulfate-free, and paraben-free is highly sought after due to its incredible results and, we are sure if you use it, you can achieve these results too!

Briogeo, a family-owned business, has taken the hair care industry by storm with its clean, natural, and effective products. They have created their ‘6-free promise’ - where no parabens, silicones, harsh sulfates, DEA, artificial dyes, and phthalates are in any of their products to ensure you are using the best ingredients that aren't harmful to you, your hair, or the environment!

6. Paul Mitchell The Detangler

Paul Mitchell The Detangler

This super-rich conditioner by Paul Mitchell is made of grapeseed oil and carrot extract to provide the best detangling, shine, and hydration. The grapeseed oil contains antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids that work to provide moisture, strength, and shine to your hair, making it more manageable and controlling frizz. The carrot extract seals your split ends and hydrates your scalp to maintain moisture in the hair shaft and decrease frizz so that you can take a comb to it with no hassle.

Perfect for coarse and color-treated locks, apply a small amount of this conditioner to clean damp hair and massage it in thoroughly before rinsing.

People are loving this gluten-free, paraben-free, vegan, and color-safe conditioner. With hundreds of reviews, users are raving about what this conditioner does to their hair. Notable mentions are how lightweight but moisturized their hair feels and how well it controls flyaways and frizz.

For over forty years, Paul Mitchell has taken both professional hair care and at-home hair care industries by storm with products that are of incredible quality. They are highly sought after by salons but are also accessible to the general public, which cannot be said for every salon quality brand. As the first professional hair care company to stand against animal testing, Paul Mitchell is also a trusted brand because they give back to communities by supporting a range of philanthropic causes and charities.

7. Drunk Elephant Cocomini Marula Cream Conditioner

Drunk Elephant Cocomini Marula Cream Conditioner

Drunk Elephant Cocomini Marula Cream Conditioner works with a team of ingredients to achieve incredible smoothing results whilst controlling frizz and static. Key ingredients include marula butter, which is high in antioxidant polyphenols, fatty acids, and lipids that keep the hair deeply moisturized and hydrate the scalp to balance oil control.

The coconut amino acid blend contains coconut alkanes to provide hydration benefits without the need for silicones, which ultimately provide an added level of shine and strength. Also included are Diheptyl succinate, a silicone substitute that alters the hair shaft by smoothing it which fights frizz, and polyester 11, which reduces static charge leaving your hair soft and glossy.

With freshly shampooed hair, apply this conditioner to the middle to ends of your hair and take a wide tooth comb from the roots to the ends of the hair repetitively to distribute the product through the hair. After letting this conditioner sit and coat all of your hair, rinse well and enjoy your new frizz-free hair.

Clients are loving this collaboration between Drunk Elephant and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (who famously does Jennifer Aniston’s hair)! The product effectively detangles all hair types leaving your hair silky and manageable. People are noting how good it makes their hair feel and how much more tamable frizz and knots have become.

Drunk Elephant is a skincare brand that recently shifted into the haircare market. They are dedicated to providing your hair with biocompatibility ingredients that work smartly in your hair and don’t irritate your skin. With ingredients that love your skin, your skin will love Drunk Elephant's products.

8. Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner

Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner

This conditioner manages frizz and tangles using a plethora of natural ingredients. Jojoba esters work as hair protectors by providing moisture and smoothness to the hair strands. Marine algae polysaccharides work against environmental damage to protect your hair. And, Phytantriol saves your hair from heat and damage whilst also preserving hair color - perfect for color-treated folks.

Apply a liberal amount to the hair, massaging to coat all of the strands. Then, rinse your hair thoroughly. For best results, pair this conditioner with the Living proof No Frizz Shampoo.

With over 1,000 5-star reviews, clients are raving about this vegan, cruelty-, sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free conditioner, and the wonders it does for hair. It works especially well for curly-haired people as it controls frizz and defines curls without adding weight to the hair strands.

Since 2005, Living Proof has taken the hair care industry by storm with its simple yet effective two-rule philosophy: 1) To create hair products that work and 2) to create hair products that you can trust. Engineered by a team of biotech scientists and hair stylists, Living Proof was born from inventive solutions to your hair problems. It is hard to find fault with Living Proof when they use so much knowledge to create their products.

9. SexyHair Luxurious Conditioner

SexyHair Luxurious Conditioner

Perfect for ladies with long tangled hair, this conditioner may become your go-to. Made with Moringa oil and Biotin, your hair will be well-hydrated and knot-free after each use. Moringa oil is high in Omega 3 fatty acids which thicken hair strands by nourishing them with healthy fats. Biotin (Vitamin B7) stimulates the keratin of the hair to increase strength, which promotes healthy hair growth.

Paired best with Sexy Hair’s Luxurious Shampoo, apply from the middle to the ends of your hair and use a wide tooth comb to disperse the product onto the roots. When rinsing, use a temperature slightly lower than when you applied the conditioner to allow the hair follicle and shaft to seal the hair, locking in the luxury oils.

Client reviews for this conditioner do all the talking! Long-haired ladies adore this conditioner which leaves their long locks feeling healthy and strong. There is huge hype around how this product saves long hair, with many reviews mentioning how our long-haired ladies can go through the full day with their hair down and no stress of having to comb out each knot!

SexyHair believes that ‘sexy’ is more than just appeal. It is an attitude and expression of your style. Founded in Los Angeles, Sexyhair and what it means to be sexy follows the diversity and vibe of Los Angeles - between urban street style, sunkissed surf at the beach, and your high-profile movie premiere. Crafted to be versatile for its clients, SexyHair boasts specific ingredients that leave your hair looking healthy no matter the situation. Feel your version of sexy with SexyHair.

10. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Detangling Conditioner

LOréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Detangling Conditioner

Grow your hair without the threats of breakage and knots with this conditioner. Made from Keratin, a protein that smoothes down the cells that overlap to form your hair strands, this conditioner limits frizz and builds strength within the core of the strand itself. It also offers a range of vitamins that promote the growth of healthy hair by limiting shedding and thinning to give you full, thick locks. Additionally, castor Oil decreases breakages and increases flexibility by lubricating the hair shaft.

Recommended for use with the Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo, apply a loving amount and work the products through your hair from the root to the tips, dispersing evenly. Wash the remainder of the product out. To get as much as you can from this conditioner, follow up with the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave-in Treatment to further seal your hair making it easier to manage and healthy.

The accessibility and price of this product make it popular. Obtaining over ten thousand positive reviews on the internet, it is obvious this product is effective and provides powerful results.

Recognized as the biggest beauty company globally, L'Oréal Paris has no signs of slowing down. Their dedication to providing innovative high-quality products for both women and men of all backgrounds has earned them a well-respected spot in the industry. With a focus on celebrating the diversity of beauty, L’oreal Paris makes their products for everyone.

11. Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Conditioner

Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Conditioner

Leaving your hair soft and silkier than before, Dove’s Amplified Textures Super Slip detangling conditioner is enriched with shea butter and glycerin. Shea butter is a natural moisturizing agent which is full of vitamins and fatty acids that lock moisture into the strands. The glycerin also adds hydration through its ability to draw in water from the air to the surface of the strand so that it can be absorbed by the hair.

Apply this conditioner to wet hair after shampooing, focusing on the middle to ends of the hair before rinsing thoroughly. Dove recommends using their Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo before using this detangling conditioner.

Given a strong 4.5 stars, people with textured hair agree that this product is excellent for detangling and defining curls. Users are also raving about how this product makes caring for textured hair accessible and affordable.

Dove has a vision to change the beauty industry and help you highlight your natural beauty. They not only want to create quality, affordable products that your hair and skin will love but that are also environmentally friendly. Constantly creating a more sustainable way of living, dove challenges stereotypes of cosmetic brands. Be your own beauty with Dove.

12. Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Detangling Conditioner

Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Detangling Conditioner

Detangle and smooth your hair with Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturising Detangling Conditioner. It is made with Pfaffia extract, which increases hair growth through the strengthening of anchoring hair follicles. This conditioner also contains wheat protein that diffuses into the hair strands and repairs damage from the inside out to strengthen and smooth the hair. Additionally, Cimientrio is added to restructure the fiber.

Using a small amount, apply to the scalp and wet hair after shampooing. Take a wide tooth comb through your hair to disperse the product throughout before rinsing.

With over 100 5-star reviews from ladies with varying hair types, this detangling conditioner has changed the hair care game.

Created in the heart of Paris, Rene Furterer is dedicated to restoring strength and beauty to hair. Inspired by his own heartfelt story to provide his wife with the best restoring and reparative hair products, Rene set out on a mission to create, inspire, and provide. Through this, he developed his range of products which were released locally and blew up. Now Rene Furterer products are considered to be one of the best luxury boutique hair lines available worldwide.

13. Wella Nutricurls Detangling Conditioner

Wella Nutricurls Detangling Conditioner

Made of wheat bran extract, jojoba oil, and nourish-in complex, this conditioner will leave your hair defined, soft, manageable, and knot-free. The wheat bran extract strengthens hair by protecting the curl pattern and smoothing the cuticle. Plus, jojoba oil promotes healthy hair growth by strengthening and nourishing the hair follicles.

With clean and damp hair, apply a liberal amount to the scalp and distribute evenly through the strands from roots to tips. When each strand is coated with this conditioner, rinse thoroughly to get rid of excess product.

With nearly two-thousand 5-star reviews online, this product is adored by curly and coily-haired ladies. There are several mentions of its talents in defining and strengthening the curl patterns and individual strands.

Wella Professionals created this new line deemed Nutricurls, which focuses on our curly and coily-haired ladies. This line is designed to lock out humidity and lock in hydration. Wella Professionals has deep roots in the hair care industry with over 140 years of experience. Designs give hairdressers the tools and ingredients they need to be innovative and creative for their clients and now Wella Professionals have branched out to give you the power from right in your home.

14. Redken Extreme Conditioner

Redken Extreme Conditioner

Have resilient, strong, tangle-free hair using this conditioner. Formulated with Redken’s strength complex made of amino acids and arginine, this product strengthens the hair from the inside out as it penetrates the hair shaft restoring the molecules' structure, smoothing out the hair follicles and strands making them smooth and soft. The citric acid in the formula restores the pH balance to help treat damaged and dry hair and manage oil production. It keeps the hair hydrated and moisturized by repairing the structure of the strand.

After using a fortifying conditioner, apply a liberal amount and distribute from the roots to the tips, focusing mainly on the middle and ends of the hair. Once coated, rinse this out thoroughly, washing away any excess.

With over 1200 5 stars, clients can not get enough of this conditioner and the wonders it does for their hair. Since 1931, Paula Kent has crushed professional hair-care competition through her dedication to science and pioneer spirit to make products for clients that are backed up with results.

Paula Kent, with her brains and beauty, paired with a chemist to develop low-pH products that directly worked for Paula and her hair type. We love her dedication to finding solutions to hair concerns and now sharing them with the world. Redken is now dedicated to healing and repairing your hair. Not to mention, it is engineered by females!

15. Briogeo Farewell Frizz Smoothing Conditioner

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Smoothing Conditioner

Last on our list of the best detangling conditioners is this one by Briogeo. The powerful botanical blend formula fights frizz and detangles and nourishes your hair. It is formulated with key ingredients including Rosehip oil, which contains essential fatty acids that protect and balance hair hydration. Briogeo also utilizes argan oil. This oil offers ample amounts of Vitamin E and fatty acids, which focus on frizz control, damage, and maintaining levels of hydration. Coconut oil is also included to help with heat protection, protection against breakage, and environmental stresses.

After rinsing the shampoo out thoroughly, apply a small amount to the ends of the hair and work the product up the scalp. Let the conditioner sit in the hair for 2-3 minutes before rinsing out the excess product.

With an average of 4.8 stars, customers are snapping up this conditioner. Briogeo has a strong philosophy that transfers across to its products; clean, natural, powerful hair care. They apply their ‘6-Free’ rules with their products, meaning no harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, and artificial dyes.