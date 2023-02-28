13 Best Shampoos For Wavy Hair (2023)

Natural waves often look chic and effortless. However, those with wavy hair know that is far from the truth. Maintaining those waves takes work! You need to find a balance between moisturizing your hair and making sure it doesn’t get weighed down by oils and lose its shape.

But before you buy a whole range of products to keep those waves looking flawless, consider your shampoo first. Using one that’s full of harsh chemicals and is too drying or oil-heavy could lead to hair that’s shapeless instead of shapely. You should fix that first before buying new leave-in conditioners or a diffuser nozzle for your hair dryer.

The good news is that instead of using your hair to test a million and one new products, we’ve curated a list for your convenience. Here are our top picks for the best shampoos for wavy hair in 2023.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Let's start the list off with the best of the best. Blu Atlas’s Shampoo is made for all genders to use. Wavy hair comes with its own pros and cons, one of them being how sensitive it is to frizz and dryness. To have long-lasting waves, it's essential to deeply moisturize. That’s where Blu Atlas’s Shampoo comes in handy. It leaves hair soft, moisturized and, most important of all, wavy.

A team of natural ingredients work together to fortify, repair and cleanse hair. Saw palmetto and vegan biotin naturally strengthen strands, while haircare favorites like aloe vera and jojoba oil soothe the scalp and replenish damaged hair. The shampoo also comes in two great fragrances: classic and coconut and apricot.

Blu Atlas has earned its spot as the best shampoo for wavy hair. With their shampoo, bad hair days will be a thing of the past. Your wavy hair will be easier to manage and style—no more flyaways or frequent tangling. Your hair will be stronger and more supple. What makes this product even more appealing is that it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

When you choose Blu Atlas, you’re choosing to put your hair first and give your waves the TLC they deserve.

2. Shea Moisture Moringa & Avocado Shampoo

Shea Moisture Moringa & Avocado Shampoo

Once a small business that started in Harlem, Shea Moisture has been around for over thirty years, delivering sulfate-free and silicone-free shampoo that keeps textured hair refreshed, repaired and revitalized.

Shea Moisture’s Moringa & Avocado shampoo is a powerhouse of a product. While it is labeled as a product for curly hair, it’s also useful for wavy hair by harnessing the power of greens to keep hair feeling supple. But what are the greens in question? Shea Moisture's combination of ingredients is far more creative than basic leafy greens in shampoo form. There’s avocado, kale, matcha and green algae. This lean, green super team nourishes hair and helps keep waves intact.

Of course, there is also the other star ingredient: moringa oil. Moringa oil provides intense hydration, so this product is fantastic for people with wavy hair that is borderline curly or is a combination of wavy and curly hair.

Shea Moisture has been a tried and trusted brand for textured hair. Their Moringa & Avocado Shampoo continues the trend of producing stellar products that won't let customers down. If you have wavy hair that is finer and needs products with less oils, Shea Moisture also has a range of shampoos that are more lightweight.

3. Maui Moisture Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo

Maui Moisture Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo

Maui Moisture’s primary ingredient in all their products is aloe vera infused with coconut water. This forms the basis of replenishment and repair to support healthy wavy hair. This shampoo is color-safe and renews and strengthens chemically damaged hair while soothing the scalp. It is gentle and made to revitalize hair and ease the transition from straight to wavy. It’s great for those who do not treat their hair with chemicals or heat, and also benefits those with weak and brittle hair prone to breakage or split ends.

This shampoo contains castor oil to nourish hair, so it can reach its former glory. Neem oil adds shine and gloss to waves for a healthy sheen, while peppermint oil helps repair and refresh, giving a breath of life to formerly dull and damaged hair. On top of that, this shampoo is vegan, silicone-free and uses natural ingredients to make a product that has your best interests in mind.

For those who have a history of dyeing, heating and chemically treating their hair, or just want to strengthen it, Maui Moisture’s Castor & Neem Oil shampoo is ideal for you.

4. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

An iconic brand, Moroccanoil has always been dedicated to caring for wavy hair from all walks of life. This hydrating shampoo aims to deeply moisturize hair without making it heavy and lifeless by using one of Morocco's greatest miracles: argan oil. Argan oil is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids. These work together to provide nutrients to the hair and hydrate it. The high vitamin E content also maintains natural moisture levels and repairs damaged strands for healthier and fuller hair.

Moroccanoil gets to the root of the problem by tackling hydration, which combats many problems like frizziness and flat, lifeless hair. Additionally, the algae in this shampoo acts as a natural moisturizing agent that keeps your hair fresher for longer by protecting the cuticle from damaging dryness.

For years, Moroccanoil has been inspired by the healing powers of Moroccan argan oil and now treats hair around the world. The Hydrating Shampoo is safe for color-treated hair and makes wavy hair soft and manageable without sacrificing texture.

5. Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Shampoo

Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Shampoo

Aveeno has more of the stuff your wavy hair will love and less of the stuff it won’t. For years Aveeno has catered for those with specific needs, like sensitive skin. Now, they’re branching out into products for textured hair, like their Almond Oil Blend Shampoo. The hero ingredient of this shampoo is colloidal oatmeal extract, which will soothe your scalp “from root to tip.” Colloidal oatmeal is gentle on the scalp and infused with almond oil and avocado oil. These two oils support the cleansing properties of oatmeal while providing deep hydration to keep waves together. In the same way you need to feed your body with the right nutrients, these oils will nourish wavy hair to keep it at its healthiest.

While touted as a great product for thick curly hair, this also works well for thick wavy hair. Aveeno’s Almond Oil Blend Shampoo is paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free, so all the good work of oatmeal and the oils is not undone.

Aveeno believes natural problems require natural solutions. Their shampoo uses the gentle power of the earth’s ingredients to give new life to tired and straggly wavy hair.

6. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Does your hair struggle to keep its shape? Are you prone to split ends and dryness? The answer to these problems isn’t complex when you use Olaplex. Renowned for their patented haircare technology, Olaplex uses the best of science to revitalize the haircare industry by creating products that are “bond-building,” including their shampoo No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo.

Olaplex’s Bond Building Technology™ restores wavy hair to its former glory. It re-links severed bonds in hair to make it glossier and healthier, so you can face life’s daily stressors without getting so much as a flyaway. It doesn’t contain sulfates and other ingredients that can further damage hair, and is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Olaplex is a favorite of salon professionals and can become your favorite too. With the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, you’ll get strong hair that’s easy to manage and will look softer and more supple for longer.

7. Dove Amplified Texture Moisturizing Shampoo

Dove Amplified Texture Moisturizing Shampoo

Dove became famous for their effective moisturizing products. Now they’re branching out to provide hydration to wherever your body needs it, including your hair. Dove Amplified Textures Moisturizing Shampoo is made for textured hair to keep waves bouncy, voluminous and moisturized. As part of their Amplified Textures range, it’s specially made for coily, curly and wavy hair.

This cleansing shampoo contains coconut oil, a long-kept island secret that has recently been introduced in products all over the world. Dove aims for their products to be used by all; men, women and all other genders.

Dove’s shampoo is also paraben-free and sulfate-free. They have also taken steps to create a more ethical and mindful brand by creating vegan and cruelty-free products and supporting the anti hair discrimination movement. When you choose Dove, you’re choosing peace of mind when it comes to your hair and the planet.

8. Cantu Cleansing Cream Shampoo with Shea Butter

Cantu Cleansing Cream Shampoo with Shea Butter

Cantu will give you a can-do attitude when it comes to managing wild waves. Heavy build-up on the scalp can prevent your wavy hair from taking a uniform shape. Cantu cleanses and delivers nutrients to the root to support hair growth from the scalp to the tips of your strands. It is specifically designed for natural hair from type 2 waves to type 3 curls.

Cantu’s signature ingredient is shea butter—famous for its skin moisturizing qualities, it can also be used on the scalp to remove heavy buildup and protect against damage. There are no harsh ingredients like drying alcohols, sulfates or parabens. To truly get the best out of the shea butter, it is not infused with any other ingredients or oils, so the pure (and gentle) power of shea butter is unfiltered and untethered. Cantu is a champion of diversity and makes their products for all types of textured hair. With Cantu, anything is possible.

9. Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo

Get beachy and effortless waves with the power of the ocean. This shampoo was created with wavy hair in mind. It contains marine extracts like spirulina, seaweed and kelp, which is a lightweight way to add nutrients and shine to your hair. It’s a good choice for people with fine waves that get weighed down easily by oils.

With the gentle power of waves against the shore, this shampoo is mild and doesn’t strip the hair of its natural oils but adds extra nutrients to bring out the best in your hair. Besides boosting your hair’s health, this shampoo also brings the salon experience to you. Hair stylists specially designed this shampoo for use in salons and runways, but perfect hair isn’t just for models; it’s for everyone. Many users, both men and women, have enjoyed using Bumble and Bumble’s seaweed shampoo to achieve salon-ready hair at home. It has turned out to be one of haircare’s best-kept secrets and definitely deserves a place on our list of the best shampoos for wavy hair..

10. Briogeo Superfoods Apple, Matcha, Kale Replenishing Shampoo

Briogeo Superfoods Apple, Matcha, Kale Replenishing Shampoo

Briogeo’s shampoo is clean and green but definitely not mean. Their motto is “Be Gentle. Be Kind,” so their shampoo is gentle on wavy hair as well as being vegan, cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.

This shampoo notably uses fruit and vegetables to replenish wavy hair. The key ingredients are matcha, an antioxidant-rich Japanese green tea that prevents damage from environmental stressors like oxidation, bad weather and other harsh conditions. Spinach brings high levels of iron, magnesium, calcium and potassium, which are vital for a healthy scalp and hair. Then there’s apple extract, which supports a nourished scalp, and vitamin C, which is commonly used in skincare to protect the skin but can also be used to protect hair from sun damage and free radical damage.

These powerful ingredients protect your wavy hair from the damage of the outside world. With Briogeo, you don’t have to worry about the weather or your waves.

11. Better Not Younger Silver Lining Purple Shampoo

Better Not Younger Silver Lining Purple Shampoo

Made for sensitive hair with color needs, Better Not Younger’s Silver Lining Purple Shampoo was created with all ages in mind. Haircare doesn’t stop with aging, but there aren’t many brands that cater to the needs of those in their later years. Luckily, this shampoo cares for wavy hair and hair that is blond, white or graying.

While it is a women’s shampoo brand, this product can be used by anyone who shares the same concerns about keeping their wavy hair texture and color, whether it's blond, graying or white.

Better Not Younger’s use of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins fortifies hair and is best suited to hair that is cool toned or highlighted as it helps minimize yellowing and brassiness. This product follows Better Not Younger’s motto that “age doesn’t define beauty” to keep wavy hair strong and full of life. Because everyone deserves a healthy head of hair.

12. Aveda Be Curly Shampoo

Aveda Be Curly Shampoo

There is a lot of overlap between the needs of curly hair and wavy hair. They both need moisture to avoid drying out and becoming damaged. There’s also a need for strength to keep shape, whether that’s a tight coil or a looser wave. Whatever your needs, Aveda’s got you.

Aveda’s Be Curly Shampoo prevents frizz, enhances texture and leaves wavy hair looking glossy. This is achieved with wheat protein and organic aloe vera, which keep your hair voluminous and gorgeously wavy. The shampoo’s formula is designed to help your hair expand while wet and retract when dry, which produces smooth and strong waves. The formula is also free of harsh chemicals that can dry out hair and make it lose shape, and is 95% naturally derived from minerals, plants and water. It’s also paraben-free and cruelty-free.

For the conscientious, wavy-haired shopper, this is an ideal shampoo that’s great for your hair and the planet. It also has a pleasant citrus scent made with bergamot, oranges, lemons and other essences. Aveda truly delivers the total package with their Be Curly Shampoo.

13. Naturel Relax Shampoo Bar

Naturel Relax Shampoo Bar

Naturel is a small business making a big difference in the world of wavy hair care. Its products are sustainably made and produced in the US. This shampoo bar (well, circle) is small and compact. Depending on shampoo usage and hair thickness and length, one Naturel shampoo bar is equal to 2-3 16-ounce bottles of regular shampoo. This makes Naturel’s shampoo bar one of the most sustainably packaged products on the list and makes it convenient to take while traveling, to the gym or camping.

Colloidal oatmeal has been one of the most popular ingredients on this list. It’s not hard to see why. This shampoo bar uses colloidal oatmeal to effectively cleanse the scalp. Coconut oil and cocoa butter help wavy hair retain moisture. Meanwhile, essential argan oil also contributes to hair hydration and gives it a healthy shine. After using this product, your hair will be more full-bodied and full of life.

Naturel’s Relax Shampoo Bar is the natural choice if you want a product that’s long-lasting, ethical and sustainable. It has no parabens or phthalates. Not to mention the product has a fantastic earthy, musky scent that will leave you feeling gorgeous all day.

What is my hair type?

Andre Walker, Oprah’s hair stylist, was credited with creating the hair typing system. It categorizes hair according to four types:

Type 1

This is straight hair that has little to no shape to its strands..

Type 2

This is the beginning of textured hair. It tends to be wavy with follicles that create an S-shape.

Type 3

Curly hair is the next step, when those S-shaped hair strands create loose loops.

Type 4

This is the most fragile of all four types. It’s gentle and needs extra special love and care.

Types of wavy hair

But even this categorization is not so simple. There is variation within textured hair. For wavy hair, there is Type 2A, 2B and 2C.

Type 2A

This is your classic tousled look. The hair is straight between the roots and around the eye level. But from the eye level downwards, the hair creates undefined waves. Type 2A hair needs light moisturization so oil-rich products should be avoided.

Type 2B

This is similar to Type 2A but the wavy part of the hair has a more defined wave and S-shape. This is most associated with beach waves. It’s universally loved because of how easy it is to style.

Type 2C

Type 2C hair has the most defined waves. These waves can begin close to the root and continue to the tips of the hair. This hair type is thick and can frizz in damp weather. Deep hydration products would best suit this hair type.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have curly hair or wavy hair?

The difference between different types of hair is based on the shape. But sometimes it can be hard to tell if you have wavy or curly hair. Wavy hair makes more of an S shape but curly hair makes full circular spirals. They both fit under the umbrella of textured hair and need more special care than straight hair to retain their shape. It is also possible for someone to have a mixture of wavy and curly hair. Wavy hair can also become curlier if it has been damaged by heat or chemical treatments.

What should my wavy hair routine be?

A good wavy haircare routine should do three things: nurture, protect and define. All over the internet there are countless tutorials showing people how to care for and style their hair, all the way from a simple wash and style to multi-step routines requiring fancy equipment. To keep it simple, we’ll only talk about the simple three-step method, which includes cleansing, conditioning and moisturizing/protecting your hair.

Cleanse: Shampoos play an important part in cleansing your hair. A good shampoo for wavy hair simply cleans all dirt and impurities. But the best shampoo for wavy hair should also contribute to great conditioning, moisturization and protection.

Condition: A deep conditioning mask can do wonders for wavy hair, whether long or short. When you apply a mask, make sure you cover all the strands of hair from the roots to the ends. You can also take this opportunity to detangle your hair and use cold or lukewarm water to avoid drying it out.

Moisturize/Protect: A leave-in product is essential for extra moisture. Unlike straight hair, wavy hair needs extra hydration to avoid split ends, breakage and dullness. A product like a leave-in conditioner can add elasticity and prevent frizz.

Your routine should include products that provide much-needed nutrients to your hair. This can come in the form of natural ingredients like biotin, keratin and extracts from fruits and plants like seaweed and coconut. However, everyone is different and your wavy hair might need different nutrients compared to someone else.

Next, your routine should protect your hair from the elements. Shampoos that contain antioxidants like matcha, vitamin C and argan oil can protect your hair from environmental stressors. These stressors can prevent your hair from forming an S-shape and can cause breakage.

What should I avoid?

If you want to keep your hair wavy, you might have to say goodbye to your favorite sea salt spray. While it’s a sure-fire way to get gorgeous, beach-ready hair, it can also really dry it out. Over time, hair will become damaged and experience breakage. Sulfates have also been linked to dry and brittle hair, leading to breakage.

Silicones and parabens also should be avoided. These ingredients can coat and weigh down hair, making it harder for conditioners and nutrients to penetrate. In addition, it also becomes harder for wavy hair to retain its shape.

If you want the best for your hair, be on the safe side and choose products that don’t have these ingredients.

What are the best haircuts for wavy hair?

The great thing about wavy hair is that it’s easy to style, whether you want something long or short. Common haircuts for long hair include face-framing layers that make the best use of the bends in wavy hair. When done well, it can create a beautiful waterfall effect.

Haircuts that have gone viral like the shaggy hairstyles, wolf cuts and butterfly cuts all make use of choppy layers that frame the face, adding dimension and personality to a look.

But if shorter hairstyles are your thing, there are lots of great options available. You can experiment with angles by getting an asymmetrical bob instead of the classic chin-length one, or try a tapered pixie cut, as seen on celebrities like Alexa Demie.

Wavy hair also adds more dimension and personality to conventional masculine hairstyles like the undercut and fades. Grow it out, slick it back, or put it up in a bun (or man-bun). When it comes to wavy hair, the world is your oyster!

But it is also important to look at face shape when figuring out which hairstyle would best suit you.