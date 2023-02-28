Do you struggle with hair loss or damaged hair? Are you wanting to add an extra preventative measure to your hair? Or do you just want to transform your hair-washing routine? The best shampoos for hair growth will fix damaged hair, support hair growth and ultimately transform your hair into long lasting, healthy, luscious locks. Whether you are a man or a woman, have natural or color-treated hair, using these shampoos will bring positive outcomes for the strength, longevity and overall look of your hair.

Each of these products are unique, and you are guaranteed to find the perfect fit for your hair. Whether your focus is on natural ingredients, price point, ease of use, lasting results or immediate benefits, look no further—here are the 13 best shampoos for hair growth in 2023..

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Reimagine the future of your hair with Blu Atlas’ invigorating and strengthening shampoo. This shampoo does exactly that—so very soon, you too can enjoy a new invigorated and strengthened head of hair. The qualities of Blu Atlas Shampoo, regenerating hair growth and supporting hair strengthening, leave us confident that this product is the best for supporting your hair growth.

This shampoo is gentle but powerful. It is gentle on the hair and your scalp, meaning it won’t cause any irritation, but will work to its maximum capacity to strengthen your hair. The makeup of this shampoo is incredibly unique, providing qualities you won’t find elsewhere.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is made with saw palmetto and vegan biotin to fortify hair. Included in the formula are jojoba protein to repair stressed-out strands and aloe vera to soothe the scalp. Therefore, this shampoo works as a repairer, strengthener, and as a soother—an all-in-one shampoo extraordinaire. Blu Atlas uses coconut-derived surfactants, which cleanse away dirt and uses oils to reveal nourished, healthy hair—perfect for maximum hair growth.

This product is easy to use; you only need a small amount to lather onto wet hair, then massage the shampoo throughout the scalp. Then, you just need a gentle rinse to reveal healthy, strong hair. Given the gentle nature of this shampoo, it can be used daily. For maximum beneficial results, pair with Blu Atlas Conditioner.

Blu Atlas ensures that 99% of their ingredients are from natural origins, such as plants, fruits, and minerals. This shampoo is made up of jojoba oil, aloe barbadensis leaf, saw palmetto, and vegan biotin. The jojoba oil is rich in beauty-boosting vitamins A, E, and D, plus antioxidants and fatty acids. This allows the product to penetrate deep into the skin for maximum nourishment.

Aloe barbadensis, a succulent plant, acts as a natural moisturizer. It also contains antioxidants, such as beta carotene (vitamin A), vitamin C, and vitamin E. Saw palmetto naturally includes anti-inflammatory properties and is known to counter DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. This product works as an agent to improve hair volume, hydrate the scalp, and ultimately ensure hair growth.

Vegan Biotin as the final ingredient works to protect the hair, replenish hydration and promote a more visible fullness. Purchase your Blu Altas Shampoo today and enjoy the results of our number one shampoo for hair growth in 2023.

2. KeraCare Dry and Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Moisturizing Shampoo

This shampoo is both soothing and moisturizing while ensuring a full cleanse with every wash. It contains an array of natural ingredients and is now completely sulfate-free. If you are struggling with hair loss, KeraCare is a product that focuses on the root cause of this condition in order to reverse the effects.

The main benefit of this shampoo is that it focuses on nourishing your dry scalp. Some hair loss products claim to provide a miracle hair growth method—this is where KeraCare is different. KeraCare instead focuses on one of the contributors to the problem of hair loss—a dry scalp—and uses nourishing products to fix this issue. By addressing the root cause of the problem, you can achieve the first step towards ensuring future healthy and strong hair growth.

An added benefit of this product is that the extra moisturizing aspect of this product will ensure you are best combatting your dandruff. And if you are not battling dandruff, then the added hydration will act as a future preventative measure anyway.

The key ingredients used in KeraCare’s Dry and Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Moisturizing Shampoo are all natural. Green tea leaf extract is soothing and strengthening. The lemon peel extract is nourishing and provides a natural delightful scent to the product. And aloe leaf juice provides soothing and regenerating qualities to the shampoo.

KeraCare doesn’t use sulfates or parabens in their products; upon selecting KeraCare you can be confident that you’ll only be putting natural, healthy and beneficial ingredients in your hair. This shampoo’s superb conditioning agents and natural ingredients all contribute towards a complete protection and healing of your hair and scalp.

KeraCare Dry and Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Moisturizing Shampoo can be used for both men and women. It can be used on sensitive, problem-prone hair, and also on regular hair if you are just looking for an extra preventative measure. It is easy to use, and you only need to use a little bit of it, meaning one bottle will last a while.

Apply the shampoo to wet hair, and gently lather it with fingertips. If you feel the need, you can rinse and repeat a second time. KeraCare is excellent when used on either color-treated or natural hair, so give it a try and feel the difference.

3. Head & Shoulders Deep Scalp Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Head & Shoulders, brings you their Deep Scalp Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, which helps to revitalize your hair and scalp. Using this product achieves many results, including combating dryness, calming itching and any irritation, controlling the oil levels in your hair and then leaving you with a beautiful head of healthy hair. This product has a fresh mint aroma that doubles to then deep clean the pores of your scalp. Its effective ingredients include naturally-derived exfoliants.

This shampoo will refresh and shield your scalp from flaking, itching, and dryness without removing its natural oils. For best results, use it frequently to remove product buildup on your scalp. With each wash, this solution penetrates seven surface layers of your scalp to stop dandruff at its source and strengthen your hair. This well-known and well-loved product is guaranteed to leave you feeling clean and refreshed, with the confidence that your hair is protected and your scalp is primed for new hair growth.

4. L’Oréal EverStrong Thickening Shampoo

L'Oréal's EverStrong Thickening Shampoo uses rosemary leaf to fortify fragile, thin hair to promote hair growth, leaving you with thicker, healthier hair. From even your first use of this product you will enjoy lasting results and stronger hair strands.

This L’Oréal product does not contain any harsh sulfates, salts, or surfactants which would strip down, dull, or damage your hair. So you can be sure you are using a great product to achieve great results. What you will experience is a lush, luxurious, lathering shampoo paired with fresh aromatics.

This product adds body and thickness to your hair, and you will see noticeable differences even after the first use. Continue using this shampoo to enjoy visible results—you’ll see big changes in the health and growth of your hair.

5. T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo

T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo by Neutrogena provides a trusted and effective shampoo from a recognized, affordable, and trusted brand. Neutrogena as a brand, and specifically the T/Sal shampoo are both dermatologist-recommended and very well known. You can trust this product and trust the results. T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo targets the causes of any hair loss, such as dermatitis and psoriasis, therefore acting as the perfect shampoo to initiate and bolster hair growth. The product’s focus on clearing and preventing flakes and buildup on your scalp is crucial to effective and fast-paced hair growth.

Neutrogena guarantees immediate results after the first wash, providing a one-up on other hair growth products on the market, which require multiple consistent uses and much patience. This therapeutic shampoo contains the active ingredient salicylic acid (3%), which provides further massive benefits to your hair growth.

This product can be used at least twice a week, and to achieve best results leave it on your head for a few minutes after lathering it on. T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo continues to work miracles on your hair even after you rinse it out, so you can use this product and continue to feel the results long after you’ve used it.

6. CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo

If you suffer from scalp issues such as dandruff or psoriasis, CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo might just be the one for you. CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo is an unscented, gender-neutral liquid shampoo focused on achieving hair growth results for oily and dandruff-prone hair. This product hones in on the pores of your scalp, which most people don’t even think about.

Without proper care, your scalp and its pores may become dry and damaged. This shampoo alleviates an itchy scalp by removing any excess oil or dead skin cells, reducing dandruff and, in turn, boosting hair growth. You will begin to see a massive improvement in the health and life of your hair after using this shampoo.

Some crucial ingredients present in Healthy Scalp Shampoo that help to achieve such incredible hair growth results include tea tree oil, antifungal agents such as salicylic acid, and topical steroid solutions. This product is best suited for those with normal to oily hair. It works to boost hair growth and combat any scalp issues you may be facing.

CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo is not recommended for color-treated hair. One added feature of this product is that you can also use it on other facial hair areas, such as a beard or mustache. Get more bang for your buck with Healthy Scalp Shampoo, and focus on all your problem hair-covered areas with one product.

7. Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is best known for its hair-thickening qualities. If you are looking to improve hair growth and achieve a thicker and more fuller head of hair, then look no further. This pH-balanced shampoo produces thicker hair in a short amount of time so you’ll achieve a much softer, shinier look, seeing improvements in all aspects of your hair.

While this shampoo is not necessarily aimed at increasing the length of your hair dramatically, its thickening qualities will get you to a healthier head of hair in no time, which will in turn, increase in length. This Olaplex product is free from harsh ingredients, designed to deeply cleanse your scalp and promote volume for your hair.

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is sulfate-free and pH-balanced, so you can be confident that you are using a well tested and trusted product on your hair. The pH-balanced aspect focuses on removing any impurities from your hair, which results in a better environment on your scalp to encourage hair growth. As a result, you’ll have a healthier and thicker head of hair.

Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo contains an active ingredient called rosmarinic acid, which stimulates growth and helps add volume to the hair. This product is safe to be used multiple times a week for both men and women, and is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

It is worth noting Olaplex's commitment to sustainability; those looking for an eco-friendly product can purchase this guilt-free, knowing you are playing your part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

8. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo

Everyone wants healthy hair. Kérastase is dedicated to making this a reality for all with its Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo. No matter what issue you are dealing with, whether that be hair loss, thinning or just a desire to speed up the hair growth process, this is the product for you.

Maintaining a healthy scalp is crucial to healthy hair; this shampoo aids hair growth by strengthening the hair shaft, reducing breakage, and cleaning the scalp. After using this product you can enjoy the results—this shampoo plumps and protects fragile hair thanks to a blend of wheat protein, ceramides, and gluco-peptides. Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo works best on fine, damaged or hair that is already in a thinning state.

9. Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo

This product smells irresistible, affordable, and provides long lasting results. And a shampoo that makes your hair shinier and softer in just one week—what's not to love? Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo is reasonably priced and can be found in just about any drug store aisle, making this a great product available to everyone.

This product contains fruit-derived proteins that fortify the hair shaft and repair any damage, so your hair can grow healthy and long. This shampoo contains all the goodness one needs in a hair care product. The active fruit proteins offer vitamins B3 and B6, which help to rebuild strength in hair and stimulate hair growth. The ceramides present are also there to coat cuticles to help smooth out the surface. The apple scent is heavily aromatic and leaves your hair smelling fresh and healthy.

Reviews state that your scalp is left feeling light and clean after washing with Grow Strong Shampoo, and remains this way for an extended period. Expect to see fantastic results immediately after using this shampoo. Your hair roots should feel fresher after a single use, and you will see long-lasting results within a few weeks. So get ready to enjoy healthier, softer, and stronger hair. This product is gentle enough to be used as often as you like. Add Grow Strong Shampoo to your current hair routine, and feel the difference!

10. Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss offers a slightly different sort of shampoo to initiate hair growth. This product invigorates the scalp with caffeine, fortified with vitamins and uses quinine bark extract to promote new hair growth. This all-natural formula is perfect for a natural and environmentally friendly product which also produces fantastic results.

This shampoo provides particularly outstanding results for those with currently weak hair and those who suffer from scalp issues. Even after only a few uses of this shampoo, you’ll enjoy shinier, healthier, thicker, and bouncier hair followed by accelerated hair growth.

This shampoo is best paired with a nourishing and moisturizing conditioner, as its natural qualities will strip your hair down in its efforts to regenerate hair growth on your scalp.

11. Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo

This is a shampoo that will fortify the proteins at the base of your hair to regenerate hair growth and produce thicker and fuller hair. Furterer’s Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo will transform your hair routine. Containing active ingredients to support any cellular turnover and further enrich your hair, this shampoo is fantastic for hair growth.

Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo contains anti-inflammatory oils of orange, rosemary, and lavender. These powerful oils contribute not only to a healthy head of hair but to a delightful scent of the product, which you will want to continue using over and over.

This product can be used by both men and women and is best incorporated into your routine for an extended period of time. Swap out your current shampoo and begin using this one instead. After a few weeks you will see great results of hair growth and a fuller head of hair.

12. Vegamour GRO Revitalising Shampoo

Vegamour’s GRO Revitalising Shampoo is a fantastic option for those of you who are experiencing hair loss, have weak or damaged hair, or are simply looking to enhance your hair-washing routine and achieve a fuller and healthier head of hair. The particular standout feature of this product is the fact that it is 100 percent vegan. So if you are looking for a product that is both kind to your hair and kind to the planet, then Vegamour’s GRO Revitalising Shampoo is the one for you.

This cruelty-free formula relies strictly on plant-based ingredients. And it works more than just to cleanse and refresh your hair. It uses microencapsulation technology to deliver fast-acting phyto-actives which dive deep into the surface of your scalp and promote a thicker, healthier, and longer head of hair. You’ll see the results of this product in the form of a head of hair that feels incredibly soft and looks unbelievably healthy.

This hair growth shampoo is safe to use on both natural and color-treated hair. GRO Revitalising Shampoo can be used instead of your current shampoo. Wash your hair with it multiple times per week to achieve maximum results.

13. Dove Nourishing Secrets Growth Ritual Shampoo

Dove’s Nourishing Secrets Growth Ritual Shampoo immunizes hair against any stressful routines and harsh conditions which may be triggering breakage and limiting growth potential. Dove is a well-known and well-loved brand that delivers effective results every time. And even better, Dove is proudly cruelty-free; they don’t test their products on animals, so you can be confident in your purchase every time.

Nourishing Secrets Growth Ritual Shampoo is infused with natural ingredients such as coneflower oil, white tea, and coconut oil, which are known de-stressors and help to nourish hair. The coneflower stimulates the stem cells of the hair follicles and acts as an anti-bacterial for your scalp. White tea is widely used to enhance beauty and health and promote hair growth. White tea also protects the hair from sun damage while maintaining a natural shine.

Coconut oil is a widely recognized and well-loved ingredient for hair; it nourishes, shines and strengthens by working on split ends to make your hair strong and supple. This allows your hair to reach its natural growth potential, all while keeping it healthy. Begin using this product today to achieve healthy, beautiful looking and long hair, without any worries of damage.

Final thoughts

Hair growth and prevention of hair loss is important worldwide and to all. So whether you want to improve your hair loss now or whether you simply want to ensure this never becomes an issue for you in the future, begin using one of the targeted shampoos on our list of best shampoos for hair growth in 2023 now for best results.

Frequently asked questions

How often should I use my hair growth shampoo in my routine?

We recommend using a product that only needs to be used a couple of times per week. Washing with the same shampoo daily can be taxing on your scalp and hair.

After selecting a suitable shampoo product such as one of the products on this list, you can incorporate it into your routine multiple times per week when washing your hair. Continue to use this product for an extended period of time, which is crucial to achieving long lasting and successful results—leaving you satisfied and healthy!

How do hair growth shampoos actually work?

A good hair growth shampoo will work from the inside out to achieve hair growth. This means that the focus will initially be on improving the health of your scalp by nourishing, cleansing and protecting it, and this in turn will make your scalp a healthy environment to encourage hair growth.

How should I use hair growth shampoo?

Try not to over complicate this one. You can simply replace the shampoo that you are currently using with your new hair growth shampoo. Easy!

What are the ingredients I should look for in my hair growth shampoo?

Focusing on natural ingredients and avoiding sulfates is the key here, and this is why Blu Atlas Shampoo came out on top. With a focus on natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, tea tree, and mint, and avoiding any harsh chemicals and sulfates, you can be sure you are doing what is best for your hair.

Can men and women use hair growth shampoos?

Of course! Both men and women will suffer from similar issues when it comes to their hair and scalp. Hair loss, damaged hair and a dry scalp is a universal issue, and when it comes to hair care there is no gender.